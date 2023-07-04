Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin insists Russia remains united after Wagner mutiny

A member of Ukraine's 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk stands on a tank signed with the word 'Leopard' as they conduct repairs on it near a frontline in the Donetsk direction - NIKOLETTA STOYANOVA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

President Vladimir Putin told Asian leaders that the Russian people were more united than ever following an aborted mutiny last month, at his first appearance in an international forum since the uprising.

Putin told a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a group that includes China and India, that “the Russian people are consolidated as never before” following the coup by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

He added: “Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and elevated sense of responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted armed mutiny.”

The Russian leader thanked allied countries for their support during the mutiny, as he appeared to hope to reassert the authority and stability of his leadership.

He added that Russia would stand up against Western sanctions and “provocations”.

01:03 PM BST

Shelling wounds 12 in Kharkiv region

Russian shelling has wounded 12 people, including five children, in the small town of Pervomaisk in the eastern region of Kharkiv on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram that the shelling took place at 13:35 Kyiv time (1035 GMT) and several cars were on fire.

12:45 PM BST

Ukraine reports advances of up to 2km in Berdyansk direction

Ukraine has advanced up to 2km in the Berdyansk direction despite the enemy “fiercely resisting”, a spokesman for the nation’s southern military command has said.

In a military update on Tuesday, Valeriy Shershen, a spokesman for the Tavria military command said that Kyiv’s forces “continue to move forward.”

“In the Berdyansk direction, the greatest advance into the enemy was recorded up to 2 km,” Mr Shershen was cited as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.

He added: “The enemy is fiercely resisting, but we are systematically putting pressure on certain sections of the front, pushing through and destroying the combat potential of the occupation troops.”

12:15 PM BST

Putin to be briefed on attack on Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

President Vladimir Putin will be briefed about the beating of a Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, describing it as a serious attack that required an energetic response.

The ministry for digital transformation issued a statement following the brutal attack of Yelena Milashina, of Novaya Gazeta and lawyer Alexander Nemov. Novaya Gazeta has since lost its licence in Russia.

It said: “A journalist, while doing their job, should not be subjected to harassment and torture.”

“We expect that this case will be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators will be punished.”

The pair had planned to attend a court hearing later on Tuesday, but are now in hospital in the capital following an attack in which Ms Milashina had her head shaved, several of her fingers broken and was covered in green dye, losing consciousness several times, according to rights group Memorial.

Yelena Milashina, a journalist for the now-banned independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, speaks on the phone at a hospital after she and lawyer Alexander Nemov were attacked on their way to the Chechen capital Grozny - CREW AGAINST TORTURE/via REUTERS

12:01 PM BST

Germany arms exports rise as a result of military aid to Ukraine

German arms exports’ approvals rose by a quarter in the first half of 2023, with the largest batch going to Kyiv, the German Economy Ministry has said.

Germany issued 5.22bn euro in individual licences for military equipment this year, with 1.65bn euro going to Ukraine. Hungary was the second largest recipient.

German State Secretary Sven Giegold said in a statement that the value of exports “showed Germany’s continued support for Ukraine in its self-defence against the Russian war of aggression, which is contrary to international law.”

In the first half of 2022, the total value of arms exports was an 4.16bn euro.

11:43 AM BST

Watch: Ukrainian military 'destroyed' three multiple rocket launchers near Bakhmut

Three BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems were destroyed “behind enemy lines” in the Bakhmut area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared drone footage appearing to show three different BM-21 Grads being destroyed.

11:30 AM BST

Kyiv launched 'terrorist' drone attack on Moscow airport, says Kremlin

Moscow has intercepted several drones which caused disruption to the Vnukovo international airport, the Kremlin has claimed.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram on Tuesday: “An attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack a zone where civil infrastructure is located, including an airport that receives international flights, is a new terrorist act.”

At least three drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region early on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported citing emergency services, and one in the neighbouring Kaluga region.

Another drone was shot down in the area of the town of Kubinka, about 40 miles west of Moscow, RIA reported. Baza, a Telegram channel with close links to Russia’s FSB security service, reported that an administrative building on the territory of a military unit in Kubinka was attacked by a drone at around 4am.

No casualties or damage were reported. The reports did not say where exactly the drones had originated.

11:10 AM BST

Ukraine praises Stoltenberg's 'strong leadership' of NATO as term extended

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that it is “excellent news” that Jens Stoltenberg will remain NATO Secretary General for another year, as he has demonstrated “strong leadership” of the alliance.

Excellent news on the extension of @JensStoltenberg's mandate as NATO Secretary General. Tough times demand strong leadership. Jens Stoltenberg has demonstrated just that. I look forward to furthering our cooperation. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 4, 2023

10:51 AM BST

Zelensky aide hits back at Russia following accusations of 'terror attack' on Moscow

A senior adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, after spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Kyiv of a “terrorist act” on Moscow on Tuesday morning.

The Kremlin claimed that Moscow had intercepted several drones which caused disruption to the Vnukovo international airport.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter: “The Russian Foreign Ministry should realize that a terrorist attack is when you have been deliberately firing cruise/ballistic missiles at residential areas and crowded pizzerias for 16 months; a terrorist attack is when you demolish the city of Bakhmut with artillery; it is when you demonstratively blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, and your ‘devils in uniform’ demonstratively kill women/children/elderly people.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry should realize that a terrorist attack is when you have been deliberately firing cruise/ballistic missiles at residential areas and crowded pizzerias for 16 months; a terrorist attack is when you demolish the city of Bakhmut with artillery; it is when… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 4, 2023

10:37 AM BST

Jens Stoltenberg is to remain NATO Secretary General for a further year, alliance confirms

NATO has agreed to extend the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for a further year to October 1, 2024.

Mr Stoltenberg said: “I am honoured by the decision of NATO Allies to extend my term as Secretary General. The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom and security for nearly seventy-five years, and in a more dangerous world, our great Alliance is more important than ever.”

Mr Stoltenberg was expected to step down earlier this year.

10:22 AM BST

West will not supply Ukraine with fighter jets until counter-offensive is over, says NATO military official

A senior NATO military official has said the West will not supply Ukraine with fighter jets until its counter-offensive has concluded.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, told LBC that with Ukrainian forces focused on its counteroffensive, there would be the capacity to train servicemen on new aircraft.

Adm Bauer said: “Training those pilots, training the technicians, making sure there is a logistic organisation that can actually sustain these aircraft will not be available before this counteroffensive [is over].”

Kyiv has long asked allies for fighter jets to improve its air capability against Russia. NATO has not provided any aid to Ukraine as an organisation, but a number of members have supplied the country with military aid.

10:12 AM BST

Russian people 'consolidated as never before' after mutiny, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin told leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that the Russian people were more united than ever following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny last month, at his first appearance in an international forum since the uprising.

Putin said: “The Russian people are consolidated as never before.”

“Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and elevated sense of responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted armed mutiny.”

09:59 AM BST

Sumy attack hit security service building and residential buildings, says Zelensky

A Russian attack on the northeastern city of Sumy on Monday struck a national security service building as well as residential buildings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In his nightly address on Monday evening, Mr Zelensky said Russia “launched another terrorist attack on the city of Sumy with an Iranian drone, hitting residential buildings and the building of the Security Service of Ukraine.”

The leader added that Ukraine did not currently have enough “high-quality air defence systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets.”

Suspilne, Ukraine’s state broadcaster, reported on Tuesday that the death toll from the Sumy attack had risen to three,

09:47 AM BST

Russia will stand up against Western sanctions and 'provocations', Putin tells Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Russia will stand up against Western sanctions and “provocations”, Putin told a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The Russian president added that Moscow planned to boost ties with the group - that includes China and India - and supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade. He also warned that the potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis were on the rise.

09:40 AM BST

Putin thanks countries for support during Wagner mutiny at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

President Vladimir Putin has thanked countries for their support “to protect the constitutional order of Russia” during the Wagner armed coup earlier this month, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reports, in his first appearance on the world stage since Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny.

Putin appeared virtually at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a group that includes China, Russia, and India and Kazakhstan.

09:02 AM BST

Military unit targeted by drone in morning 'attack' on Moscow, according to reports

A military unit near Moscow was among the areas attacked by drones in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Baza, a Telegram channel with close links to Russia’s FSB security service, reported that an administrative building on the territory of a military unit in Kubinka, near Moscow, was attacked by a drone at around 4am on Tuesday.

Baza added that there were no casualties. The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Kyiv had launched five drones on objects in Moscow and the surrounding region.

09:00 AM BST

Prominent Russian journalist and lawyer attacked in Chechnya

A prominent Russian journalist and a lawyer were attacked after several masked men in the Russian region of Chechnya forced their car to stop on Tuesday, leaving them with serious injuries, according to the journalist’s employer and rights groups.

Yelena Milashina, of Novaya Gazeta, which has lost its licence in Russia, was travelling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with a lawyer, Alexander Nemov.

The pair had planned to attend a court hearing later on Tuesday, but are now in hospital in the capital following an attack in which Ms Milashina had her head shaved, several of her fingers broken and was covered in green dye, losing consciousness several times, according to rights group Memorial.

Memorial said in a statement on Telegram: “They were brutally kicked, including in the face, threatened with death, had a gun held to their heads, and had their equipment taken away and smashed.

“While being beaten, they were told: “You have been warned. Get out of here and don’t write anything”.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities in Chechnya.

08:30 AM BST

First meeting of Ukrainian prosecutors at new International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression

The first “working meeting” has taken place between Ukrainian prosecutors at the new International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) in The Hague, Kyiv’s Prosecutor General has said.

The ICPA opened on Monday and features prosecutors from Ukraine, the European Union, the United States and the International Criminal Court (ICC), as they investigate Russia over its February 2022 invasion.

Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “First working meeting with Ukrainian prosecutors at ICPA in The Hague. Defining the scope of work and key priorities. The strategic goal is the accountability of Russia’s political and military leadership.

“This is history in the making: we’re laying the groundwork for the future tribunal.”

08:15 AM BST

In pictures: War in Ukraine

A rescuer helps a local resident to carry his belongings out from a five-storey residential building partially destroyed after drones attacks killed two and wounded 19 in eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

A young woman stands with her son in front of a recently inaugurated memorial including 501 plates bearing the names of identified local civilians killed by Russian troops during their occupation of Bucha - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

A group of recent high school grads leap as they pose for photos to celebrate their graduation in Kyiv, Ukraine - Jae C. Hong/AP

08:08 AM BST

Last few days 'particularly fruitful' for Ukrainian military, says senior security official

A senior Ukrainian security official has described the last few days as “particularly fruitful” for the country’s military, as its continues its counteroffensive operations.

Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said on Twitter on Tuesday that Ukraine’s Defence Forces are “fulfilling the number one task”, that is “the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defence forces of the Russian army”.

He added: “Now the war of destruction is equal to the war of kilometers. More destroyed means more liberated. The more effective the former, the more the latter. We are acting calmly, wisely, step by step.”

07:59 AM BST

Lithuanian president urges NATO leaders to ensure quick path for Ukraine membership after war

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has urged NATO leaders to be bolder in addressing Ukraine’s push for membership in a summit in Vilnius next week.

Mr Nauseda said in an interview with Reuters that “stronger wording” on Ukraine’s membership would “increase the fighting spirit of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield”.

“We should not hesitate to take bolder decisions because otherwise the Putin regime will decide that the Western allies are too weak, (that they should be) pushed to the corner and they will surrender,” he added.

He said: “We have some countries which are cautious about the stronger wording on Ukraine’s perspective. But I already see some shift in the minds of their leaders.”

“We all understand that right now, in the midst of the war, Ukraine is not able to join NATO immediately. We understand that. Ukrainians understand that. But we need to create procedures, how to proceed ... so there is no wasting of time if the war is over and victory is on Ukrainian side”.

07:50 AM BST

Watch: Moscow region allegedly targeted by Ukrainian drone

This morning, a kamikaze drone struck on the territory of one of the military facilities in Kubinka (#Moscow region). The Vnukovo airport in Moscow was also attacked, reports Russian media. pic.twitter.com/3OCHuN6YUR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 4, 2023

07:40 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Russia 'prioritised and refined tactics' aimed at slowing Ukraine counteroffensive

The British Ministry of Defence has said that Russia has “prioritised and refined tactics aimed at slowing Ukrainian armoured counter-offensive operations in southern Ukraine” in recent weeks, in particular with the “very heavy use of anti-tank mines”.

In its latest daily Intelligence Update, the ministry said: “Having slowed the Ukrainian advance, Russia has then attempted to strike Ukrainian armoured vehicles with one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and artillery.”

The MoD said that Moscow had achieved “some success” in the early stages of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, but Russian forces continue to suffer from “key weaknesses”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 4July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/NrXBzGy3WF



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nLJmQiKznq — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 4, 2023

07:35 AM BST

Operations at Moscow airport resume after alleged drone attack

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said, following an alleged drone attack on the city.

Landings and takeoffs at the airport had been restricted on Tuesday morning “for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport”.

Rosaviatsiya later announced on Telegram that operations had resumed.

07:32 AM BST

Two dead in shelling on Kherson city

A man and a woman have died in the morning shelling of the southern city of Kherson, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The number of wounded is being ascertained. Damage to property has also been reported, it said.

07:30 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

