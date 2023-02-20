Ukraine-Russia war latest: Joe Biden hits out at Putin on surprise visit to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a visit in Kyiv - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a visit in Kyiv - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

Joe Biden has hit out at Vladimir Putin on his first visit to Kyiv since the war began.

The US president said the Russian leader was "dead wrong" for thinking that Ukraine was weak and the West was divided.

Mr Biden, whose trip was not announced ahead of time, met with Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, and said: “I’m here to show our unwavering support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Speaking at the Mariinsky Palace, he said: "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands."

He said he would announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia has 'no chance'

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia did not stand a chance of winning its war after Joe Biden promised additional arms supplies on a surprise visit to Kyiv.

"This is an unequivocal signal that Russian attempts to win will have no chance," the Ukrainian president said, referring to the US leader's visit and new pledges of military support.

"Together we will protect our cities, our people from the terror of Russia," he said.

11:00 AM

Pictured: Biden in Kyiv

Biden and Zelensky - Twitter/ @michaelh002/Twitter/ @michaelh002
Biden and Zelensky - Twitter/ @michaelh002/Twitter/ @michaelh002
US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023 - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023 - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

10:57 AM

Germany welcomes Biden's visit to Ukraine

Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine is a "good signal", a German government spokesperson has said.

Steffen Hebestreit said during a government press conference that the visit was a "good signal," but declined to provide further comment.

10:50 AM

'Security concerns' mean Biden's real-time movements not shared

"Security concerns" mean that Joe Biden's real-time movements in Kyiv are not being shared, it has emerged.

"Due to security concerns, pool has agreed not to share real-time updates on the president's movements,"  the pool travel report says.

"Full details of how he got here and methods of transportation are also being held until the president is safely out of the country," it says.

10:23 AM

Biden: 'One year later, Kyiv stands'

“I’m here to show our unwavering support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Biden tells Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Speaking at Mariinsky Palace, Joe Biden said: "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands."

10:18 AM

Biden will announce new military aid package worth $500million

Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $500 million on Tuesday.

The package will include more military equipment including artillery ammunition, more javelins and Howitzers, CNN reported.

Volodymr Zelensky said that he discussed "long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.” during the US president's visit to Kyiv on Monday.

10:14 AM

Biden meets Zelensky

Welcoming Joe Biden to Kyiv, Volodymr Zelensky has posted a picture of the pair of them together on Instagram.

He wrote: "Joseph Biden...welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

10:01 AM

Biden walking about Kyiv

09:56 AM

Breaking: Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv

09:43 AM

China supplying Russia arms would be 'red line' for EU, says Borrell

The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday warned China against providing Russia weapons for its war on Ukraine, after Beijing slammed US claims it could make the move.

Josep Borrell said he told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant."

09:41 AM

Delivering ammunition to Ukraine could determine outcome of war, Borrell says

The European Union needs to ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition to continue its fight against the Russian invasion, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday.

"It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," Josep Borrell said before a meeting with foreign affairs ministers from the EU countries in Brussels.

"The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have cannons but they lack ammunition."

09:00 AM

Beijing slams 'false' US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing has slammed what it called "false" claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, accusing Washington of "spreading false information".

08:59 AM

Pictured: A Ukrainian officer stands amid snow-covered trenches along the frontline in Druzhba

Ukrainian officer Vladyslav Kivish (right) and Oleksandr Sheva stand amid snow-covered trenches along the frontline in the southern Donbas area of Druzhba - Scott Peterson/Getty Images Europe
Ukrainian officer Vladyslav Kivish (right) and Oleksandr Sheva stand amid snow-covered trenches along the frontline in the southern Donbas area of Druzhba - Scott Peterson/Getty Images Europe

08:30 AM

Your essential guide to the weapons of Ukraine

Since the outbreak of war in February 2022, The Telegraph has been tracking donations and deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.

Our correspondents have reported on their use on the battlefield and our experts have analysed their effectiveness.

We look at game-changing American weapons, high precision modern weapons, the weapons Russia fears most, and more.

This is not a comprehensive list of all weapons in Ukraine.

Read more about this guide from Connor James Ibbetson, Louis Emanuel, Arthur Scott-Geddes & Dominic Nicholls, here.

08:14 AM

China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

"The main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," Kommersant said.

At the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the United States of violating international norms with "hysterical" behaviour.

Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

Wang also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

07:57 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine will defend Bakhmut 'but not at any price'

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut "but not at any price and not for everyone to die".

He told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera: "It is not a particularly big town.

"In fact, like many others in Donbas, [it's been] devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die."

His comments come as debate rages over whether Kyiv's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed.

Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

07:43 AM

The first phase of Putin’s war is over – now the West needs a new strategy

A swift Russian victory, with its troops parading in victory through the streets of Kyiv. A collapse of power in the Kremlin, with Vladimir Putin despatched in a palace coup.

Or perhaps even a quickly negotiated peace settlement, with small parcels of land changing hands as the borders were redrawn.

When Russian troops moved across the frontier a year ago this week, there were plenty of different possible outcomes to the war. There was one, however, that we did not expect. An endless war of attrition.

Read the full story from Matthew Lynn here

07:34 AM

Bakhmut in pictures

A local resident rests as he walks with empty ammunition boxes on a street in the front line city of Bakhmut - STRINGER/REUTERS
A local resident rests as he walks with empty ammunition boxes on a street in the front line city of Bakhmut - STRINGER/REUTERS
Residents on an empty street in Bakhmut - STRINGER/REUTERS
Residents on an empty street in Bakhmut - STRINGER/REUTERS

07:31 AM

Zelenksy: Russian losses in Vuhledar 'extraordinarily significant'

Russia suffered "extraordinarily significant" losses near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, Volodymr Zelensky has claimed.

The Ukrainian president said: "The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia.

Referring to several towns where fighting has been focused for months, he said "the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory".

07:29 AM

Latest MoD update

07:28 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

