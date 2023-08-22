Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine launching drone attacks from inside Russia

Reports of a Tu-22 on fire at Soltsy-2 airbase have now been confirmed

Drone attacks on Russia may have been launched from its own territory, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

It comes after Russia’s flagship bomber, a Tupolev Tu-22, was destroyed at the Soltsy-2 air base south of St Petersburg on Saturday.

It is around 400 miles from the Ukrainian border, meaning it is “unlikely” that the drone was launched from Ukraine.

The MoD said: “This adds weight to the assessment that some UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from inside Russian territory.

“Copter UAVs are unlikely to have the range to reach Soltsky-2 from outside Russia.”

Moscow said four drones were shot down over Russia last night, crashing in the Bryansk and Moscow regions without any casualties.

Russian media reported yesterday that a drone strike at the Kaluga region’s Shaykovka base had damaged an “unused aircraft”.

Follow the latest updates here.

08:23 AM BST

Ukraine 'entrenched' in Robotyne as it pushes south

Ukraine is now “entrenched” in the northern part of Robotyne after “massive shelling” of Russian forces, according to reports.

WarGonzo, a pro-Russian military blogger, added that Kyiv had made gains around Verbove, some seven miles east of the southern village.

08:17 AM BST

Ukraine hails 'success' near key Zaporizhzhia village

Ukraine has said it was “successful” near Robotyne on the southern front, following reports that forces had made it to the centre of the village.

A general staff spokesman said: “[Troops] were successful in the direction of Robotyne, they are consolidating on the achieved milestones.”

He added that Ukraine had used its artillery to inflict damage on enemy targets while carrying out “counterbattery measures”.

08:09 AM BST

MoD: Tu-22 was destroyed by drone 'from inside Russia'

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 22 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/WYHfB5NZIN



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ab4QQUyeMF — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 22, 2023

07:59 AM BST

Ukraine 'spy boat' destroyed in latest Black Sea clash

Moscow claims to have destroyed a Ukrainian “reconnaissance boat” near its gas infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Both sides have launched a number of attacks in the region since Russia in July pulled out of the United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain.

Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and Danube, while Ukraine has attacked Russian ships in its waters and those of annexed Crimea.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-30sm jet destroyed the boat “in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea”, according to Moscow’s defence ministry.

07:56 AM BST

Musk considered pulling plug on Ukraine’s Starlink access after ‘great conversation with Putin’

Elon Musk pondered pulling Starlink satellite internet from Ukraine because he feared being perceived as a warmonger in Russia, a former Pentagon official has said, Joe Barnes writes.

The 52 year-old South African-born billionaire expressed his concerns after Ukrainian forces reported network outages close to the front lines separating them from their Russian occupiers.

Colin Kahl, a US undersecretary of defence for policy until last month, was charged with brokering a deal to prevent Mr Musk from turning the system off altogether.

Read the full story here.

07:50 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.