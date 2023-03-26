Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of holding Belarus as 'nuclear hostage'

People take part in a military training for civilians in Lviv Region, - Getty

Russia has taken Belarus as a "nuclear hostage", Kyiv said on Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would be stationing tactical nuclear weapons there.



"The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said, adding that it was "a step towards the internal destabilisation of the country".



Strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus for almost 30 years, is a key Putin ally.



On Saturday, Putin said he and Lukashenko "agreed" Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The US played down concerns about the announcement and the potential for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.



"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon," a senior official said.

Russia-Belarus nuclear plan intended to 'intimidate Nato'

"There is no military utility" to Moscow's plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory, and the goal is simply to "intimidate Nato," according to a nuclear weapons expert.

“This is part of Putin’s game to try to intimidate Nato … because there is no military utility from doing this in Belarus as Russia has so many of these weapons and forces inside Russia,” said Hans Kristensen, director of the nuclear information project at the Federation of American Scientists.

Belarus borders three Nato members - Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Other experts have described it as a "very significant move" and warned of the risks of miscalculation and misinterpretation when it comes to nuclear threats.

Meanwhile, a senior advisor to the Ukrainian president said it revealed Moscow's weak military position.

"Making a statement about tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, [Putin] admits that he is afraid of losing & all he can do is scare with tactics," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Russia renews drone strikes

Russia has launched at least 71 Iranian-made kamikaze drones this month, after a two-week pause, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The development suggests that "Russia has likely started receiving regular resupplies of small numbers" of the Shahed drones, the ministry said.

It added that the drones are likely being launched from two axes - Russia’s Krasnodar Krai in the east and Bryansk Oblast in the north-east - with the goal of decreasing flying time to targets in the north of Ukraine and further stretching Ukrainian air defences.