Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin will use 'most awful weapons' if he fears Russian collapse

Ukrainian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle in Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

Vladimir Putin will use the "most awful" weapons if he sees risks that Russia may collapse, the Belarusian President has warned.

Alexander Lukashenko, who is one of the Russian President's closest allies, said: "It is impossible to defeat a nuclear power.

"If the Russian leadership understands that the situation threatens to cause Russia's disintegration, it will use the most awful weapon. This cannot be allowed."

He called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for talks to start on a lasting peace settlement.

11:15 AM

Putin has broken one of the last taboos in a naked ploy for leverage

No one who knows Evan Gershkovich believes he is a spy. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has yet to present its evidence, but at this stage it seems completely clear that he has been fitted up for simply doing his job: asking people questions, and writing down what they say. Under expanded war-time national security laws, that might be enough for the FSB to come up with a narrowly legal pretext for holding him, however absurd.

10:57 AM

Pictured: Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear rubble at a destroyed building

Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia - Andriy Andriyenko/AP

10:32 AM

Nine Russian missiles rock Kharkiv

At least nine Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Thursday, the regional governor said.

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, wrote on Telegram: "A total of 9 missiles were fired over the city, previously the S-300 air defense system."

He said a civil infrastructure facility and private residential buildings were damaged, with some of the rockets exploding in the air.

Three people received minor injuries but there were were no casualties.

10:17 AM

Nato chief says Finland to become member 'in coming days'

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland would formally become a member within days, as he congratulated its president on clearing the final obstacle to joining.

"I look forward to raising Finland's flag at Nato HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger and safer," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

I congratulated President @niinisto on the completion of the historic ratification of #Finland's accession. I look forward to raising #Finland's flag at #NATO HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger & safer.

After months of delays, Turkey's parliament on Thursday removed the last hurdle for Finland by becoming the last member of the US-led military alliance to ratify its application.

Stoltenberg said in separate statement that "Finland has highly capable forces, advanced capabilities, and strong democratic institutions."

"So Finland will bring a lot to our alliance," he said.

09:50 AM

Russia 'should not be' permanent Security Council member, says US envoy to UN

Russia "should not be" a permanent member of the UN Security Council, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with AFP.

"Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. It shouldn't be, because of what it is doing in Ukraine, but the (UN) charter does not allow for a change in its permanent membership," Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday from Costa Rica, where she was attending a democracy summit.

Russia is also set to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on Saturday for a month.

The US ambassador said she expects Russia to behave "professionally" in the presidency, but expressed doubts.

"We also expect that they will also seek opportunities to advance their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the United States and all of our allies," she said.

"At every opportunity, we will raise our concerns about Russia's actions," she added, reiterating Washington's condemnation of Moscow's "war crimes and human rights violations" in Ukraine.

09:18 AM

Comment: Vladimir Putin’s dismal fate is increasingly plain for all to see

Vladimir Putin is a “wimp” who “doesn’t give a f--- about the people”. So runs a leaked recording of a phone conversation purported to be between Iosif Prigozhin, a Russian music producer, and the billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. While personal disdain from one-time allies may sting, it’s the apparent political predictions in the call that will keep Putin awake at night.

08:54 AM

Zelensky says Ukraine 'will never forgive' on Bucha anniversary

Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country would "never forgive" Russia for its occupation of Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital where Moscow's forces were accused of massacring civilians.

"365 days since it is a free Ukrainian city once again. A symbol of the atrocities of the occupying country's army. We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," the Ukrainian president said in a statement on social media.

08:38 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 31 March 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/1gWRD97ofr



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dUBJsgKu2V — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 31, 2023

08:13 AM

07:53 AM

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's accession to Nato

Turkey's parliament has approved a bill to allow Finland to join Nato.

The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the Western defence alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week. Sweden has also sought Nato membership.

Nato countries individually, notably the United States, UK and European nations, and the alliance collectively have provided major military and financial support to the Kyiv government.

"Soon both Finland and Sweden will be (Nato) members, meaning that President Putin is getting the exact opposite of what he wanted," Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary General, told Fox News.

"He wanted less Nato. He is getting more Nato."

07:48 AM

Pictured: Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded man in a field hospital near Bakhmut

Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded man in a field hospital near Bakhmut - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

07:45 AM

US condemns Russia's arrest of American journalist on spy charges

The US has condemned the "unacceptable" arrest of an American journalist who Russia claims was caught "red handed" spying near military facilities

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal correspondent in Moscow, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday. He was formally charged with espionage and remanded in pre-trial detention by Moscow's Lefortovo district court at a closed hearing on Thursday afternoon.

He is the first US journalist to be charged with espionage in Russia since the Cold War, and the move is likely to trigger a high-stakes diplomatic row with Washington.

07:40 AM

