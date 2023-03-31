Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin will use 'most awful weapons' if he fears Russian collapse

5
Maighna Nanu
·6 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle in Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle in Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin will use the "most awful" weapons if he sees risks that Russia may collapse, the Belarusian President has warned.

Alexander Lukashenko, who is one of the Russian President's closest allies, said: "It is impossible to defeat a nuclear power.

"If the Russian leadership understands that the situation threatens to cause Russia's disintegration, it will use the most awful weapon. This cannot be allowed."

He called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for talks to start on a lasting peace settlement.

Follow all the latest updates below

11:15 AM

Putin has broken one of the last taboos in a naked ploy for leverage

No one who knows Evan Gershkovich believes he is a spy.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has yet to present its evidence, but at this stage it seems completely clear that he has been fitted up for simply doing his job: asking people questions, and writing down what they say.

Under expanded war-time national security laws, that might be enough for the FSB to come up with a narrowly legal pretext for holding him, however absurd.

Read more from Roland Oliphant here

10:57 AM

Pictured: Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear rubble at a destroyed building

Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia - Andriy Andriyenko/AP
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia - Andriy Andriyenko/AP

10:32 AM

Nine Russian missiles rock Kharkiv

At least nine Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Thursday, the regional governor said.

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, wrote on Telegram: "A total of 9 missiles were fired over the city, previously the S-300 air defense system."

He said a civil infrastructure facility and private residential buildings were damaged, with some of the rockets exploding in the air.

Three people received minor injuries but there were were no casualties.

10:17 AM

Nato chief says Finland to become member 'in coming days'

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland would formally become a member within days, as he congratulated its president on clearing the final obstacle to joining.

"I look forward to raising Finland's flag at Nato HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger and safer," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

After months of delays, Turkey's parliament on Thursday removed the last hurdle for Finland by becoming the last member of the US-led military alliance to ratify its application.

Stoltenberg said in separate statement that "Finland has highly capable forces, advanced capabilities, and strong democratic institutions."

"So Finland will bring a lot to our alliance," he said.

09:50 AM

Russia 'should not be' permanent Security Council member, says US envoy to UN

Russia "should not be" a permanent member of the UN Security Council, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with AFP.

"Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. It shouldn't be, because of what it is doing in Ukraine, but the (UN) charter does not allow for a change in its permanent membership," Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday from Costa Rica, where she was attending a democracy summit.

Russia is also set to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on Saturday for a month.

The US ambassador said she expects Russia to behave "professionally" in the presidency, but expressed doubts.

"We also expect that they will also seek opportunities to advance their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the United States and all of our allies," she said.

"At every opportunity, we will raise our concerns about Russia's actions," she added, reiterating Washington's condemnation of Moscow's "war crimes and human rights violations" in Ukraine.

09:18 AM

Comment: Vladimir Putin’s dismal fate is increasingly plain for all to see

Vladimir Putin is a “wimp” who “doesn’t give a f--- about the people”.

So runs a leaked recording of a phone conversation purported to be between Iosif Prigozhin, a Russian music producer, and the billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov.

While personal disdain from one-time allies may sting, it’s the apparent political predictions in the call that will keep Putin awake at night.

Read more from Robert Clark here

08:54 AM

Zelensky says Ukraine 'will never forgive' on Bucha anniversary

Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country would "never forgive" Russia for its occupation of Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital where Moscow's forces were accused of massacring civilians.

"365 days since it is a free Ukrainian city once again. A symbol of the atrocities of the occupying country's army. We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," the Ukrainian president said in a statement on social media.

08:38 AM

Latest MoD update

08:13 AM

Listen to Ukraine: The Latest

07:53 AM

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's accession to Nato

Turkey's parliament has approved a bill to allow Finland to join Nato.

The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the Western defence alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week. Sweden has also sought Nato membership.

Nato countries individually, notably the United States, UK and European nations, and the alliance collectively have provided major military and financial support to the Kyiv government.

"Soon both Finland and Sweden will be (Nato) members, meaning that President Putin is getting the exact opposite of what he wanted," Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary General, told Fox News.

"He wanted less Nato. He is getting more Nato."

07:48 AM

Pictured: Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded man in a field hospital near Bakhmut

Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded man in a field hospital near Bakhmut - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu
Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded man in a field hospital near Bakhmut - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

07:45 AM

US condemns Russia's arrest of American journalist on spy charges

The US has condemned the "unacceptable" arrest of an American journalist who Russia claims was caught "red handed" spying near military facilities

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal correspondent in Moscow, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday. He was formally charged with espionage and remanded in pre-trial detention by Moscow's Lefortovo district court at a closed hearing on Thursday afternoon.

He is the first US journalist to be charged with espionage in Russia since the Cold War, and the move is likely to trigger a high-stakes diplomatic row with Washington.

Read the full story here

07:40 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory

    The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump thrust the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York. In an acknowledgment of the sway the former president holds with the voters who will decide the GOP contest next year, those eyeing a primary challenge to Trump were quick to criticize the indictment. Without naming Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the move “un-American.”

  • Climate, coups risk African goal of silencing guns by 2030

    The goal of silencing the guns in Africa this decade is being challenged by climate change, terrorism, coups and the continent’s history, the head of the African Union initiative told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday. Attaining the goal is at risk even after the date was pushed back once to 2030, Mohamed Ibn Chambas said. Silencing the guns was a key initiative in the vision for “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa” adopted by AU leaders in May 2013.

  • New Mexico district attorney resigns as 'Rust' prosecutor

    The New Mexico district attorney who charged actor Alec Baldwin for the shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said on Wednesday she would step down as a prosecutor on the case, marking another win for defense lawyers. First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement she was passing prosecution of the case over to long-time New Mexico lawyers Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

  • Russia conducts mass missile, drone attack overnight: six explosions in Kharkiv

    The Russian military attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and Iranian-supplied Shahed flying bomb drones during the night of March 30 to 31, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning Facebook update.

  • Saudi Arabia grows closer to Beijing with step toward membership in China-led security bloc

    Saudi Arabia is moving to join the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization as the kingdom and other Persian Gulf states grow wary of a diminished U.S. presence in the region.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Blue Chip Stocks Are Near Multi-Year Lows

    Blue chip stocks can be ideal investments to buy and hold for decades. A couple of stocks that have been falling recently and that are near multi-year lows are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). If you have enough in savings and can afford to invest $5,000, here's why you should consider buying shares of one or even both of these stocks.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Market conditions have driven these companies to become more efficient ahead of potential headwinds.

  • Philadelphia Police seek 2 men in connection with a fatal shooting on Torresdale Ave

    Philadelphia Police release surveillance video of two suspects they are seeking in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a store on Torresdale Avenue in Frankford March 17.

  • Player grades: Jalen Williams hits game-winner in 107-106 win over Pistons

    Player grades for the Thunder's 107-106 win over the Pistons.

  • Biden and Hollywood stars mark Greek independence

    STORY: During the event, Biden praised democracy as the 'great contribution' of Greece to the United States."It's wonderful to welcome all of you to the White House to celebrate 202 years of Greek independence and all the great contributions Greek and Greek Americans have made to our country. The world owes a great deal of debt to Greece, including the revolutionary idea of democracy. And it was revolutionary at the time, which continues to deliver for the people to this day."Greek-American actress and singer Rita Wilson helped provide entertainment at the reception and was accompanied by her husband actor Tom Hanks."I'm a first generation American, my mom is Greek, my dad was born in Greece, raised in Bulgaria. And everyday of my life I got up to hearing this. 'God bless America'. If they were here today they would be so honored and so proud as I am. So, thank you for having me."

  • Ukraine has already received dozens of modern tanks and armored vehicles

    Up to 21 Leopard 2A6 and 40 Marder infantry vehicles arrived in Ukraine last weekend, with much more Western equipment expected to arrive soon, Germany’s Bild wrote on March 29.

  • Ukrainian military successfully destroys Russian reconnaissance boat in Dnipro Island area

    Ukrainian defense forces successfully prevented Russian saboteurs from using a motorboat to travel between the Dnipro islands, destroying the watercraft in the process, the South Operational Command reported on Facebook on March 29.

  • Sudan state media says 10 workers dead in gold mine collapse

    At least 10 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state media has reported. Sudan's SUNA news said the workers died after the roof of the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, near the Egyptian border, collapsed Thursday. Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing, SUNA said.

  • Behind Dior's plan to woo India's billionaires, from Bollywood front rows to exquisite craftsmanship

    This wasn’t Dior’s first ever show in India (although that’s the line coming from much of the coverage here). Marc Bohan, who was then Dior’s creative director, staged one here in 1962.

  • ‘Russia can never erase Ukrainian culture’: inside Liverpool’s Eurovision resistance effort

    If you thought the Eurovision Song Contest was just a glammed-up televised talent show or an excuse to drink cocktails on a Saturday night, think again. Host city Liverpool, which is holding May’s competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, has announced a dizzying two-week programme of cultural events in the run-up to this year’s final. The city’s mission: to showcase to the world the Ukrainian culture that Vladimir Putin’s invasion is so desperately trying to erase.

  • Japan restricts chipmaking equipment exports as it aligns with US China curbs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips. Japan, home to major chip equipment makers such as Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd, did not specify China as the target of the restrictions, saying manufacturers would need to seek export permission for all regions. "We are fulfilling our responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability," Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference.

  • RH stock sinks, warns of challenges ahead

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Smith breaks down the decline in stock for RH.

  • POLL: Grade Chargers’ offseason moves so far

    What grade do you give GM Tom Telesco for his work in the offseason so far?

  • Deleted evidence and disputed sackings: the unanswered questions for Yorkshire and the ECB

    The three-person Cricket Discipline Commission has cleared Michael Vaughan of racism, but major questions remain unanswered as English cricket's worst furore rages on.

  • Prince Harry's key witness in phone hacking case denies targeting him

    The Duke of Sussex and other claimants in the case against the publisher of the Daily Mail may "have to adjust their expectations" of their key witness who appears to have contradicted his own hacking admission, a High Court judge has said.