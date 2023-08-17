Ukraine-Russia war latest: 'No hope' of using F-16 fighter jets this year, says Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers prepare an SPG recoilless gun to fire in the direction of frontline in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine's east - Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine will not be able to use F-16s this year, a spokesperson for the country’s air force said, as Kyiv’s Western allies continue to hold back from supplying the fighter jets.

“It’s already obvious we won’t be able to defend Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets during this autumn and winter,” Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine has repeatedly called its Western allies to supply the country with F-16s, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said would be a signal that Russia’s invasion would end in defeat.

Joe Biden, the US president, endorsed training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in May but no timing for the supply of warplanes has been given so far.

“We had big hopes for this plane, that it will become part of air defence, able to protect us from Russia’s missiles and drones terrorism,” Mr Ihnat said.

Russia has warned the West any move to supply Ukraine with F16 jets will carry “colossal risks”.

07:33 AM BST

Ukraine claims it has recaptured village of Urozhaine

Kyiv claimed its forces had liberated the settlement of Urozhaine in the industrial Donetsk region as part of a grinding push to wrest Russian forces along the southern front in Ukraine.

“Urozhaine was liberated. Our defenders are entrenched at the outskirts. The offensive continues,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar announced.

Kyiv launched its long anticipated counteroffensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

Ms Malyar’s announcement comes one day after Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine’s military resources were “almost exhausted”, despite receiving arms deliveries from Western allies.

There was no immediate response to the Ukrainian claim from Moscow, which has repeatedly downplayed Kyiv’s offensive capabilities.

07:31 AM BST

Russian air strikes on southern Ukraine damage grain silos

Russian air strikes on southern Ukraine overnight damaged grain silos and warehouses at one of the Danube river ports, a key facility for grains shipments, the governor of the Odesa region on the Black Sea said.

“Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region twice last night with attack drones,” Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. “The main target is port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region.”

The presidential office said in a separate statement that there were no casualties.

Photos released by the governor show the destroyed metal walls of the storage facilities and piles of scattered grain and sunflowers.

Ukrainian officials have not yet said whether the attacked port is operating.

07:30 AM BST

