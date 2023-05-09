Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin says Russia must defend itself from 'international terrorism' at Victory Day Parade

Vladmir Putin has said that Russia must defend itself from '"international terrorism" as he blamed the West for sparking war in Ukraine in his annual Victory Day speech.

The Russian president said a “real war has been unleashed against Russia" adding that the war in Ukraine has placed the global community “at a breaking point”.

He said: "We have to defend ourselves against international terrorism.

"A real war has been unleashed against Russia."

09:27 AM

Victory Day Parade in pictures:

Putin at Victory Day Parade in Moscow - grabs from TMG Live stream/grabs from TMG Live stream

Russian cossacks arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

A woman carries portraits of Red Army soldiers during the celebrations of Victory Day - PAVEL MIKHEYEV/REUTERS

09:08 AM

From The Telegraph's Senior Foreign Correspondent in Ukraine...

Russia launched a large missile attack against Ukrainian cities overnight, the fifth air attack so far this month, reports Roland Oliphant, The Telegraph's Senior Foreign Correspondent in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force said it intercepted 23 of 25 missiles fired at the country, most of them launched by Russian strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region.

In Dnipro in central Ukraine loud explosions were heard at about 10 PM as air defence systems engaged incoming missiles.

Authorities later said eight missiles had been fired at the region, seven of them at the city itself. Fragments of one missile struck the roof of a four storey apartment block and penetrated as deep as the third floor, badly damaging several homes. One woman was taken to hospital with spinal and brain injuries.

The warhead was found unexploded on the third floor and made safe by bomb disposal teams before being removed, local authorities said. About 40 people were evacuated from the building.

Falling debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv, Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel, adding there were no casualties nor much damage.

09:02 AM

Putin: Russia's future 'rests on' soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country's future "rests on" soldiers fighting in Ukraine during a speech at Moscow's Victory Day parade, taking place 15 months into the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.

"There is nothing more important now than your combat effort," Putin said, addressing troops fighting in Ukraine, some of whom were present at the parade.

A Russian serviceman stands in a vehicle rolling toward Red Square to attend a Victory Day military parade in Moscow - Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

"The security of the country rests on you today, the future of our statehood and our people depend on you."

08:59 AM

Russia scraps traditional fly-past at Victory Day parade

Russia has scrapped the traditional fly-past at the Victory Day parade on Red Square, reports Nataliya Vasilyeva.

Questions about security for the fly-past were raised after a daring drone attack on the Kremlin last week.

The Kremlin, however, never confirmed that jets would not be deployed at the parade.

Last year, authorities scrapped the fly-past, citing weather conditions, although similar weather did not hinder it in the past.

08:55 AM

Analysis from our Russia Correspondent

Vladimir Putin has stolen the show at Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow by portraying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the country’s yet another existential battle, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva, The Telegraph's Russia Correspondent.

Victory Day that Russia marks on May 9 has always been the moment to mourn the colossal military and civilian losses that the Soviet Union sustained in the Nazi invasion.

The Russian president in the traditional address to the troops said a few words commemorating the Soviet casualties before launching into an angry tirade about Russia’s protracted invasion of Ukraine.

Standing on stage on Red Square, surrounded by elderly veterans and young officers, Mr Putin lashed out at the West, saying a “real war has been unleashed against Russia” and sought to portray Ukraine as a “hostage” of the West and its “neo-Nazi” allies.

He likened Russia’s own unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, portraying Russia as a victim of its enemies’ plans to “destroy and decimate” it.

08:35 AM

Pictured: Vladimir Putin with the Kazakh President and Uzbek President

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a military parade on Victory Day - SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

08:24 AM

Putin: 'World is at turning point'

President Vladimir Putin told Russians that the world was at a key turning point and they were engaged in a patriotic struggle for the future of their country, as the country marked the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

"Today, civilisation is again at a decisive turning point.

"A real war has been unleashed against our homeland. We have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbas, we will ensure our security," Putin said as the country marked the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

In a 10-minute speech on Red Square, Putin repeated familiar messages he has delivered many times in the nearly 15 months of Russia's war in Ukraine.

He said "Western globalist elites" were sowing Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, while the Ukrainian people had become "hostages to a state coup" and to the ambitions of the West.

08:20 AM

Russian soldiers march toward Red Square to attend a Victory Day military parade in Moscow - Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Russian soldiers march toward Red Square to attend a Victory Day military parade in Moscow - Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

08:12 AM

Victory Day parade begins

Russian President Vladimir Putin walked from the Kremlin on to Red Square to be greeted by mass ranks of military personnel as the start of a Victory Day celebrations to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

State television showed Putin positioned next to World War II veterans on Red Square where thousands of Russian army personnel in ceremonial uniform gathered to march to the accompaniment of a military brass band.

Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays in Russia, when people commemorate the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during what is called the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45, in which around 27 million citizens perished.

This anniversary is even more emotionally charged as Russia mourns thousands of soldiers killed in the nearly 15-month war in Ukraine which shows no sign of ending.

08:07 AM

Six post-Soviet leaders to attend military parade

At least six post-Soviet leaders including the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Kazakhstan are expected to attend the military parade that fetes the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Political analyst Arkady Dubnov said that "for the first time in many years" Putin will be surrounded at a Victory Day parade by a number of post-Soviet leaders.

"Despite the serious weakening of its global positions after February 24, 2022, Russia remains to a certain extent the metropolis of a former empire whose actions have to be taken into account," Mr Dubnov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "all necessary measures" were being taken to ensure the safety of the leaders.

08:02 AM

Pictured: Putin at Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Putin at Victory Day Parade in Moscow - grabs from SKY NEWS/ grabs from SKY NEWS

07:59 AM

Putin arrives in Red Square

Vladimir Putin has arrived at Red Square in Moscow for the Victory Day parade.

The Russian president is set to address thousands of troops standing at attention in Moscow's Red Square amid ramped-up security.

07:37 AM

EU chief Von der Leyen marks 'Europe Day' in Kyiv

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv to mark the Europe Day celebration of peace and unity, as Ukraine delivered a symbolic retort to Moscow's Victory Day parade.

The president of the European Commission travelled on an overnight train from Poland to see President Volodymyr Zelensky and work on Ukraine's quest for eventual EU membership, a reporter on the train said.

Good to be back in Kyiv.



Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday.



So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe.



I welcome President @ZelenskyyUa's decision to make 9 May Europe Day also here in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/MEGOEfgyIq — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 9, 2023

The Ukrainian leader has decreed that May 9 would be celebrated in his country as Europe Day, as it is in Brussels, spurning the martial Victory Day tradition of the former Soviet Union.

07:31 AM

Kim Jong Un says Russia 'will prevail' over hostile forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Russia "will prevail" in its fight against what he described as "imperialists," state news agency KCNA said, in remarks seen to be aimed at Ukraine and its Western supporters, such as the United States.

North Korea has forged closer ties with the Kremlin and backed Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, including its proclamation later of having annexed parts of Ukraine that most U.N. members condemned as illegal.

"We send warm wishes to you, the Russian army and the people of Russia for their holy fight to preserve world peace," the agency quoted Kim as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter.

Kim also congratulated Putin on Tuesday's Victory Day anniversary that celebrates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany, saying Russia would continue to protect its "autonomy" and the "stability of the region".

07:30 AM

Ukraine in pictures:

An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

A Ukrainian air force pilot stands near his Su-25 ground attack jet on his base in Eastern Ukraine - LIBKOS/AP

A part of a cruise missile shot down during a Russian missile strike is seen in the backyard of a private house in Kyiv - HANDOUT/via REUTERS

06:56 AM

Ukraine war ‘driving rise of tuberculosis’

Senior United Nations officials and activists have demanded that the world invest more to develop new vaccines and tackle a surge in tuberculosis fueled by Covid-19 and the conflict in Ukraine.

Dr Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership, told a press conference at the UN that the war is having “a huge impact” on efforts to treat people with TB and diagnose new cases.

Ukraine has the highest number of estimated people with TB in the European region – 34,000 – and also a high number with drug-resistant TB, Dr Ditiu said.

“It’s remarkable, the fact that the Ukrainian people are actually showing an amazing resilience in doing their best to maintain the services for TB,” Dr Ditiu said. “But obviously a lot of people left the country.”

Nonetheless, she said, major efforts have been made to track down those with the disease, and a key priority remains to ensure that people in Ukraine have access to treatment.

Tuberculosis is the biggest infectious disease killer in the world today, taking the lives of around 4,400 people every day around the world including 700 children.

06:37 AM

No Black Sea grain ships inspected in past two days

The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea deal agreed in July.

Ukraine has been putting forward daily a list of ships to be authorised.

Ukraine has told the JCC that 62 vessels are waiting to travel to Ukrainian ports, of which eight have been put forward for authorisation by the JCC, the UN said on Monday.

The JCC has not agreed to any new authorisations for the past several days.

05:56 AM

Russia launches fresh attack on Kyiv

Russia bombarded Kyiv with about 15 cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, the second attack in as many days, with air defence systems shooting all of them down, officials said.

"As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv's city military administration, said in comments posted on Telegram .

"(They) try to kill as many civilians as possible - on this day."

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the attack that was carried out with cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said falling debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv.

In the often-targeted Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv, debris was found on a road.

"Kyiv stood up again and will stand up in the future," Mr Popko said.

05:40 AM

Zelensky branded ‘traitor’ for moving Victory Day

The Kremlin has branded Volodymyr Zelensky a “traitor” after his decision to move the day that his country marks the allied victory over Nazi Germany.

Mr Zelensky on Monday annoyed Russia by changing the day it commemorates the war to May 8, aligning it with Western nations in a repudiation of its Soviet past.

“May our victory over the current evil of Rashism be the best way to honour the memory of those who fought against and defeated Nazism,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, using a commonly used term in Ukraine to denote “Russian fascism”.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Mr Zelenskiy was a “traitor” and said he had betrayed the memory of Ukrainians who died fighting the Nazis.

Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, suffered higher per-capita casualties than Russia in the Second World War and was home to a significant Jewish population that was wiped out in the Holocaust.

On the day of Russia's parade, Mr Zelensky will underscore Ukraine's ambition to join the West by receiving European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky giving an address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War - AFP

05:06 AM

Ukraine shells Belgorod region

Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine on Monday, injuring at least five people and damaging houses and power lines, the region's governor said.

The town of Shebekino in southern Belgorod was shelled three times, injuring five, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Telegram. At least five other settlements also came under fire, he said.

Late on Monday, Russia's air defence systems shot down a drone over the town of Valuyki, Mr Gladkov said. There was no immediate information on casualties and destruction, but emergency services were working on the site.

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region - AP

04:57 AM

Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine

Ukraine's air defence systems were repelling Russian attacks on Kyiv, the country’s military administration said early on Tuesday, after air raid alerts sounded across the country.

"Air defence systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv," the administration said on Telegram.

Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

04:56 AM

Putin set to rally support for his war

Putin will today deliver a speech in the Red Square, where he will be joined by leaders of several former Soviet republics.

Like last year, he is likely to compare the fighting in Ukraine with the Second World War in a bid to whip up support for his war.

In last year's address he made few direct mentions of the invasion of Ukraine but called on Russians to live up to the bravery of their ancestors.

“The defence of her homeland, when her fate was being decided, has always been sacred,” he said.

“With such feelings of genuine patriotism, they rose for the fatherland, militiamen of Minim and Pozharsky, went on the attack in the Borodino field, fought with the enemy near Moscow and Leningrad, Putin and Minsk, Stalingrad and Kurs, Sevastopol and Kharkov.”

“Now, these days, you are fighting for our people in the Donbas, for the security of our homeland - Russia.”

Last year Putin attacked Nato for expanding towards Russia's borders and hailed Soviet heroism in resisting Hitler. Since then, Finland – which borders Russia – has also joined Nato.

He said: “Nato is actively pursuing our territory. That is absolutely unacceptable to us. We are talking about neo-Nazis in Ukraine that the US and its partners are working with.”

Vladimir Putin gives a speech at last year's Victory Day military parade - AFP

04:54 AM

Welcome to today's live blog

Vladimir Putin is set to preside over Victory Day celebrations overshadowed by Russia's battlefield failures in Ukraine.

We will bring you the latest updates as they happen today.

