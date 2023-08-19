Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin pays rare visit to top Russian Generals

Russian officers listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech during the opening ceremony of the Army 2023 Exhibition on August 14 - Getty Images Europe

President Vladimir Putin paid a rare visit to the commander of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and other top generals, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don,” the Kremlin said, referring to the town in southern Russian where the meeting took place.

“The head of state listened to briefings by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of directions and other senior officers of the group.”

Gen Gerasimov has been rarely seen in public since Wagner mercenaries marched on Moscow and demanded his removal.

Follow all the latest updates below.

10:39 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Across the front both sides confront a similar challenge

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/KsbkrK28Zz



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/CFgwXmAF5c — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 19, 2023

10:11 AM BST

China helping to arm Russia with helicopters, drones and metals

China is helping to arm Russia with helicopters, drones, optical sights and crucial metals used by the defence industry, a Telegraph investigation has found.

Russian firms – including sanctioned companies – involved in the production of missile launchers, armoured vehicles, and strategic bombers, have received tens of thousands of shipments from China since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began through the first quarter of this year.

It comes as China, which insists it remains neutral, is attempting to position itself as a key peace-broker in talks aimed at ending the conflict.

Read more from Sophia Yan here

09:54 AM BST

Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a tank at his fighting position

A Ukrainian soldier from the 3rd Tank Iron Brigade is seen in a tank at his fighting position - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

09:39 AM BST

Zelensky visits Sweden

Olena and I arrived in Sweden.



There will be talks with @SwedishPM, the Royal Family, @Andreasostgote and @Sverigesriksdag parties.



Partnership, defense cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security.@ZelenskaUA and I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine 🇺🇦🇸🇪 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

09:37 AM BST

Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukraine

Russia launched 17 drones overnight attempting to strike Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions, Ukraine’s Air Force has said.

The Air Force said that 15 of the Russia-launched Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the two drones that were not downed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known what objects and areas Russia targeted in its strikes.

09:23 AM BST

