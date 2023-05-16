Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine shoots down six 'unstoppable' hypersonic missiles

Firefighters work at a site of a vehicle parking area damaged by remains of Russian missiles in Kyiv - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Ukraine claims it has shot down six "unstoppable" hypersonic missiles overnight after Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital.

Six “Kinzhal” aero-ballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K aircraft, nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three land-based S-400 cruise missiles targeted the capital, Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said.

He said 18 missiles of various types were intercepted and shot down, he said. The attack was the Ukrainian capital's eighth air raid this month.

"It was exceptional in its density - the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said in comments posted on Telegram.

Officials reported falling debris in Kyiv's Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Three people were injured in the air attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said falling debris set several cars on fire and damaged a building in the Solomyanskyi district in the capital's west. Meanwhile, air defence systems repelled a drone attack south of Boryspil.

08:52 AM

Ukraine's first lady meets with South Korea's Yoon

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as a special presidential envoy, South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday.

Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is visiting South Korea to participate in a media conference.

In an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency published on Tuesday, Zelenska expressed willingness to invite Yoon to her country, saying such a visit would be "very supportive" to Ukrainians.

She also warned against the risk of war fatigue and called for "more radical" support for Ukraine to fight against Russia's aggression.

08:27 AM

'Unbelievable success' for Ukrainian air forces, claims Ukraine

Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, has claimed that Ukraine's Air Forces shot down six hypersonic missiles last night.

Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles.



80-1-6=❌



russian terrorists have no chance of prevailing over Ukraine. Their weapons can and should be countered by… — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 16, 2023

08:00 AM

Pictured: Explosion of missile seen in sky

Traces of the explosions are seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

07:48 AM

A 'super loud night' in Kyiv

Inna Sovsun, a Ukrainian MP, has tweeted about the overnight air attack launched on Kyiv.

So that was a SUPER loud night in #Kyiv!



Around 03:30 Russians attacked Ukraine from the north, south, and east directions with 18 (❗️) missiles of various types: air-launched, sea-launched, and ground-launched.



❗️All 18 missiles were destroyed by 🇺🇦 air defense forces! — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) May 16, 2023

07:38 AM

Britain to send Ukraine suicide drones with twice the range of Himars

The UK will send Ukraine hundreds of suicide drones it has had custom-built to support Kyiv on the battlefield.

The announcement came as Volodymyr Zelensky met with Rishi Sunak at Chequers to discuss what further support the UK could provide.

The kamikaze drones have a range of more than 125 miles – more than twice as far as the highly successfully Himars – and complement the long-range Storm Shadow missiles the UK donated to Ukraine last week.

Read more from The Telegraph's Defence Editor Danielle Sheridan here

07:36 AM

Ukraine in pictures:

Ukrainian servicemen attend an exercise in Chernihiv - GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 128th Mountain assault Brigade puts a dog in a helmet after a military training - BERNADETT SZABO/Reuters

Ukrainian servicemen attend an exercise - GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

07:22 AM

Ukraine says it shot down all 18 missiles that Russia launched overnight

Ukraine forces shot down all 18 missiles of various types that Russia launched in a concentrated overnight attack on Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Tuesday.

Russia launched six Kinzhal ballistic missiles from aircraft, nine Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three Iskander land-based missiles, Zaluzhnyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's Air Force said that six Iranian-made Shahed drones were also shot down and three reconnaissance drones.

07:19 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

