Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin sacks deputy defence minister in sign of frustration

Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

The Kremlin has sacked its deputy defence minister, a sign of Vladimir Putin’s continued frustration with the Russian army’s performance since it invaded Ukraine, reports James Kilner.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev is one of the highest-ranking Russian military commanders to be fired in the 14-month-long war.

His sacking comes as the Russian army in Ukraine prepared its defences ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Russian ministry of defence has not commented but influential Russian military bloggers have criticised his sacking.

“He is one of my friends. I respect him a lot,” pro-war Russian blogger Alexander Sladkov, wrote on the Telegram social media channel to his nearly 1 million followers.

“How, what, what for? It is difficult to guess.” Col-Gen. Mizintsev was promoted to deputy defence minister in September and had been given specific responsibility for logistics for the Russian military.

In March last year, Ukrainian media and the Foreign Office called him the “Butcher of Mariupol” for allegedly ordering the bombing of Mariupol. Western analysts, though, have said that it was unlikely that he was in charge of the destruction of Mariupol because his role had been more focused on administration rather than operations.

12:36 PM

Wagner claims it suspends artillery file in Bakhmut for press tour

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed it was suspending artillery fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side of the frontline to safely show the city to visiting US journalists.

Wagner has been spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut since last summer in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, but Ukrainian forces have so far thwarted its attempts to take full control of the city.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's founder, said in an audio message published by his press service: "A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home."

Prigozhin in the same message warned the Ukrainian side not to try to bring in any extra forces under cover of the journalists' visit.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify whether Wagner had suspended its artillery fire or not.

12:31 PM

Pictured: Smoke rising from a building in Bakhmut

Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut - Libkos/AP

12:26 PM

Analysis: Xi Jinping’s self-serving call to Ukrainian president is bad news for Taiwan

Xi Jinping’s long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has already proven useful for Beijing at a time when its relations are deteriorating with many foreign nations.

Without putting much skin in the game, the call has given China another chance to trumpet its position as a “responsible major country”, a theme state media is parroting today.

Sending Beijing’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs is a low-stakes gesture – not high-profile enough to get much done, and certainly not high-profile enough for it to be embarrassing if the visit flops. At best the envoy will likely bring a message and test the waters.

12:15 PM

Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelensky call

The Kremlin has said it welcomed any attempt to bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer, when asked what it thought of a phone call a day earlier between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are ready to welcome anything that can bring forward the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of Russia's goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the very fact of communication, this is the sovereign matter of these countries," Peskov added.

He also said there was no plan for any new contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the near future.

The one-hour discussion between the leaders of China and Ukraine on Wednesday reportedly included Xi advocating peace negotiations.

11:30 AM

UK and Germany to work together on developing advanced tank ammunition

The UK and Germany have announced they will work together to produce high-tech armour-piercing tank rounds for future Challenger 3 and Leopard 2 tanks, reports Joe Barnes.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said: "We’re very pleased to work with Germany on this programme, helping equip our respective Armed Forces with a crucial battle-winning capability.

"The standardised ammunition will not only benefit battlefield collaboration with many of our Nato allies, but has important export potential for UK and German defence industry partners."

11:24 AM

Video reportedly shows aftermath of Melitopol attack

A pro-Russian collaborator was killed in an explosive attack in the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Footage on social media appeared to show the wreckage of two charred vehicles, glass from their windows strewn across the floor, as police officers were observing the scene of the explosion.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. in Melitopol, 42-year-old Aleksandr Myshchenko, appointed by Russians as deputy head of the Department of Internal Affairs in the Zaporizhia region for personnel issues, was blown up near the entrance of his house. https://t.co/zJTStWO7Ea pic.twitter.com/zBB5hZxdtU — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 27, 2023

10:50 AM

Nato chief: Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks

Nato allies and partners have provided Ukraine with 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks to form units and help it retake territory from Russian forces, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

The deliveries, since the start of the war in February last year, represent "more than 98 per cent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine", Mr Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"In total we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory."

10:21 AM

Nato's Stoltenberg welcomes call between China's Xi and Ukraine's Zelensky

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he "welcomed" a call between China's President Xi Jinping and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky, although he added this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

09:59 AM

Comment: Putin has already lost in Ukraine. China’s coming war in Taiwan must be our focus

When the war in Ukraine ends, Russia will be irrelevant. Putin’s army has been decimated on the fields of east Ukraine; other than Moscow’s nuclear forces, Putin – or more likely his successor – will have nothing left with which to threaten the West, especially once Finland, Sweden, and Ukraine have joined the Nato bulwark. Even these weapons will be of no practical use.

09:26 AM

Russia pounds Bakhmut

Russian forces pounded the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's military has said.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said that fighting gripped Bakhmut and nearby areas. It said Russian forces had failed to advance on two villages to the northwest. At least a dozen localities came under Russian fire.

Separately, Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours, Russian forces had attacked 324 times using artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

"The Russians are destroying buildings in Bakhmut to prevent our soldiers from using them as fortifications," Mr Cherevatiy said.

It comes as the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an "inevitable" counter-offensive.

Denys Popovych, a military analyst, told Ukrainian NV Radio that there was no immediate prospect of turning things around in Bakhmut.

"If Bakhmut falls, Russia will have resources to send elsewhere," Mr Popoovych said. "Bakhmut offers an opportunity to destroy Russian troops and prevent them from being engaged elsewhere."

08:52 AM

Pictured: Aftermath of missile strike in Mykolaiv

A local woman speaks on her phone as she sits on a bench next to a residential house damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

A rescuer stands next to a crater left by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

08:29 AM

Listen to Ukraine: The Latest

08:16 AM

Italian journalist wounded and Ukrainian journalist killed in apparent Russian sniper attack

An Italian journalist has been wounded and his Ukrainian colleague killed in an apparent sniper attack by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, reports Nick Squires in Rome.

Corrado Zunino, a correspondent for La Repubblica newspaper, was working with Bogdan Bitik when they were ambushed by suspected Russian snipers in the eastern Kherson region.

The journalists were attacked near the Antonivskyi bridge, which crosses the Dnipro river near the city of Kherson.

"I heard the shots, I felt a burning sensation in my shoulder and I saw Bogdan fall to the ground just a metre from me," Mr Zunino writes in a front page account of the attack in today's La Repubblica.

"He died in front of my eyes. An atrocious act. Bogdan was a great friend and a wonderful journalist. We had been working together for months. In all five assignments I have done in Ukraine, I had him by my side." Mr Bitik leaves behind a wife and son. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Italian media that the Russians were responsible for the killing. "Russians don't care if you're Russian, Italian or Ukrainian, they just shoot," he said.

08:03 AM

Ukraine in pictures:

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in Avdiivka - LIBKOS/AP

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a snack at a staircase of an abandoned apartment building in Bakhmut - Libkos/AP

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon in Bakhmut - Libkos/AP

07:59 AM

Ukraine’s Azov brigade rebuilds ahead of expected counter-offensive

Ukraine’s Azov brigade is rebuilding ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive and is hoping to recruit thousands of new troops, its commander has said.

“We are ready to liberate territory,” said Major Bohdan Krotevych, leading efforts to bring in 6,500 new recruits.

The unit rose to prominence during its fierce defence of the southern port city of Mariupol. When the town was surrendered in May last year, more than 1,000 Azov fighters were captured by Russian forces.

07:58 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 27 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/ipsPH8v8mx



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6BQqzpqrks — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 27, 2023

07:54 AM

Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv kills one

One person was killed and 23 people, including a child, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on an apartment block and houses in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

"At night, Russia bombarded Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The high-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building. For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child."

A video posted by the Ukrainian president showed badly damaged buildings with smashed windows and smoke rising above the roofs.

Regional governor Vitaliy Kim said the emergency services put out several fires caused by the missile debris and that they were clearing the rubble.

07:51 AM

