Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia sends in elite troops to stop Ukrainian breakthrough

Russia has redeployed some of its most elite troops to the Zaporizhzhia region in an attempt to halt Ukrainian troops from reclaiming the area, according to The Institute for the Study of War.

The Kremlin’s forces have been relocated from the Kreminna area in Luhansk Oblast to the Robotyne area in western Zaporizhia Oblast, in a sign that Russia lacks military reserves.

Robotyne has been at the centre of heavy fighting, with Ukrainian forces making “tactically significant gains” in recent days.

Ukrainian and Western sources have reported that Kyiv’s forces may have got through Russia’s strongest defences in the area, though have not achieved a breakthrough so far.

09:12 AM BST

In Pictures: Marines seize buildings occupied by Russians

Marines work out how to seize and clean buildings occupied by Russians - Facebook

Marines 38 Obrmp secure buildings - Facebook

09:09 AM BST

Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine

Russia launched an overnight air attack against Ukraine on Sunday, sending missiles over Kyiv and other parts of the country, authorities said.

The Ukrainian military reported shooting down four cruise missiles of up to eight total airborne targets detected, adding that the rest of the targets were “probably false”.

It also said there were no immediate reports of strikes.

Two people were reportedly wounded and 10 buildings damaged by falling missile debris in one unspecified area of the region.

“Enemy targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by air defence forces,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. The attack involved cruise missiles, he said.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts for about three hours early on Sunday before they were cleared at around 6 am.

