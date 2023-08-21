Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian morale 'degraded' by Ukrainian strikes

A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th brigade launches a drone at the frontline close to Bakhmut, Ukraine - LIBKOS/AP

Ukrainian strikes on the southern front are “demonstrably degrading” the morale of Russian forces, a think tank has claimed.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this could lead to a “break” in the front line, but added it was unclear “if, when, or where” this could happen.

It comes amid criticisms of Moscow’s campaign after Ukraine regained the village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, in its bid to sever the Crimean land bridge - a vital Russian supply line.

The commander of a Chechen battalion fighting in the area complained that Russia had not rotated in reserves or provided sufficient artillery. A Russian blogger claimed one brigade was undisciplined and drunk.

Earlier today, Kyiv said troops were advancing on the eastern city of Bakhmut and had retaken three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) in the last week.

The ISW said: “Strikes on Russian rear areas are demonstrably degrading the morale of Russian forces in Ukraine, which could threaten the stability of Russian defences on multiple critical areas.

“Morale issues can quickly intensify and spread among Russian frontline units if one unit under pressure breaks, which could spread panic and significantly reduce the combat effectiveness of other Russian forces.”

09:26 AM BST

Russia eases pressure near Bakhmut after logistics strikes

Russia’s attacks north of Bakhmut have apparently subsided after Ukrainian strikes on its weapons and equipment.

Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian defence minister, said: “The number of attacks in the east, both in Kupiansk and in the Lyman axis, has slightly decreased, but this does not mean that Russia has abandoned its plans.

“Over the past two weeks, the Ukrainian armed forces have been heavily destroying military equipment and personnel of the Russian army.

“So now they are forced to regroup and build up new forces on these offensive directions. As soon as they do so, they will begin to implement their plans for an active offensive in these areas again.”

09:16 AM BST

Kyiv 'continues advance' after taking Urozhaine

Ukraine is attempting to make inroads in Donetsk after seizing the key village of Urozhaine, according to reports.

Rybar, a pro-Russia Telegram channel, said: “[Kyiv] continues attempts to establish positions in forest belts to the east of Urozhaine.”

The Vostok Battalion, a Chechen unit, said: “To the left of the Urozhaine section... the enemy continues to try to advance, but ours do not focus only on defence - they periodically counterattack.”

Ukraine is expected to try and recapture the nearby village of Staromlynivka, Donetsk on its push towards the Sea of Azov.

08:49 AM BST

Hope for grain shipments along new Black Sea route

Ukraine could use its new Black Sea export corridor for grain shipments following the evacuation of a cargo ship last week.

A Hong Kong-flagged container ship stuck in Odesa travelled the “humanitarian corridor”, which hugs the sea’s western coastline near Romania and Bulgaria, without being fired on.

Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Agrarian Council, said: “Only one commercial vessel has passed through so far, it has shown readiness to move by alternative routes.

“Further, there should be a movement of potentially 7-8 more ships... then perhaps in the future these alternative routes will become a corridor for the movement of ships that are travelling with cargoes of grain and oilseeds.”

08:31 AM BST

Pictures: Russian tanks bombarded south of Bakhmut

A Russian armoured assault is stopped in its tracks south of Bakhmut

08:23 AM BST

Russia: Two people injured as drone brought down

Russian authorities have claimed that two people were injured when a drone was brought down over the Istra region of Moscow.

State media reports the downed drone crashed into a house, injuring two people and shattering a number of windows.

08:08 AM BST

Pictured: Zelensky tries out F-16 on Denmark trip

Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in an F-16 fighter jet - MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/AFP

08:03 AM BST

47 flights redirected after Moscow drone scare

Dozens of flights were redirected over Moscow after two Ukrainian drones were apparently brought down over the region this morning.

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said: “Forty-five passenger flights and two cargo flights have been redirected to alternative airports in Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan and St. Petersburg.

“After the removal of restrictions on the use of airspace, at 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, passengers from the mentioned flights will be delivered to destination airports.”

It was previously reported that flights from two international airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, had been disrupted and diverted elsewhere.

07:57 AM BST

MoD: Russia transferring 'experienced units' to southern front

07:53 AM BST

Ukraine recaptures 3 square kms near Bakhmut

Ukraine claims to have seized three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) around Bakhmut in the last week as it advances on the besieged city.

Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian defence minister, added that troops had retaken 43 square kilometres (16.6 square miles) around the eastern city in total.

07:48 AM BST

Reports: Russian warship based in Mariupol

A Russian warship has reportedly been moored in Mariupol amid claims the occupied port has been turned into a “military base”.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the city’s ousted mayor, said: “For the first time since the occupation, a Russian warship entered and moored in the waters of the Mariupol seaport.

“An hour before its mooring, four combat helicopters of different classes landed on port territory and were on the port territory until the evening.

“If this is a permanent basing then a lot of questions arise. Starting from what threat the ship is here to assess the threat in the near future regarding the new Battle for Mariupol.”

07:41 AM BST

Ukraine strikes Russian railway station in wave of drone attacks

Ukraine is said to have struck a railway station in a wave of drone attacks inside Russia on Sunday, writes George Styllis.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine attempted four attacks, in Kursk, Rostov and Belgorod, which all border Ukraine, and Moscow.

In Kursk, five people were injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit the city’s railway station, according to the region’s governor.

07:39 AM BST

Russia: Two more Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow

Russia claims to have thwarted two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region with no casualties reported.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an “attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled” around 6:50 am (4:50am BST), the defence ministry said in a statement.

The drone was “suppressed by means of electronic warfare” and crashed in the Odintsovo district southwest of the capital, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Another “attack by the Kyiv regime” was apparently prevented in Istra, northwest of Moscow, around 8:16am (6:16am BST).

07:34 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

