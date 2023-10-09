Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine destroys Russia's advanced T-90 tank

One of Russia’s most advanced tanks was destroyed in fighting in the Luhansk region.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said it was one of 25 enemy tanks destroyed by Ukraine in four days.



He posted footage showing the near immediate destruction of the T-90 tank on the road between the villages of Makiyivka and Ploshchanka in the Luhansk region.



The loss of a T-90 is likely to be seen as an embarrassment to the Kremlin, not least because each unit is reported to cost about £4 million.



The loss of a T-90 is likely to be seen as an embarrassment to the Kremlin, not least because each unit is reported to cost about £4 million.

03:38 PM BST

03:35 PM BST

Children stolen by Russia suffering 'psychological and physical violence'

Ukrainian children stolen by Russia are suffering “psychological or physical violence,” the United Nations has said, as it expressed concern that there was no system in place to return them.



Ukrainian authorities say they have identified and verified almost 20,000 children who have been taken to Russia during the war.



Nada Al-Nashif, the UN’s deputy high commissioner for human rights, said she was “gravely concerned” by the situation.

“There is no established system to return Ukrainian children who were transferred to other regions in Russian-occupied territory or to the Russian Federation,” Ms Al-Nashif told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

03:09 PM BST

Russian lawmakers given 10 days to study revoking Moscow's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Russian lawmakers were on Monday given 10 days to study the possibility of revoking Moscow’s ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests, the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said in a statement.

The chamber’s International Affairs Committee will need to conclude its work by Oct. 18, the statement said.

02:42 PM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian refugees protest outside Unilever headquarters in London

Ukrainian refugees gather with photos of relatives and friends who have been killed or injured in Ukraine during a protest outside Unilever headquarters in London - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

02:20 PM BST

Ukraine's president replaces Territorial Defence Forces commander

President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the commander of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, which have played an important role in helping defend the country since Russia’s invasion.

A presidential order published on Monday announced the appointment of Major General Anatoliy Barhylevych as the new commander. A separate order announced the removal of General Ihor Tantsyura, who had been in the post since May 2022.

No reason was given for the decisions.

01:52 PM BST

Ukraine 'grateful' to Netherlands

Had a phone call with @DefensieMin, the Dutch Defence Minister.



Grateful to 🇳🇱 for their leadership in the F16 Coalition, pilot training, readiness to provide aircrafts, and plans to establish the pilot training center for F16. pic.twitter.com/5igBrWz5o4 — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) October 9, 2023

01:49 PM BST

UN alarmed by Russia's 'mass' passports move in Ukraine

The United Nations voiced deep concern over Moscow’s “mass conferral” of Russian passports in Ukrainian territory it controls and denying essential services to people who refuse them.

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, said residents who do not take up Russian citizenship were being denied access to essential public services and were at greater risk of arbitrary detention.

“One and a half years after the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed attack on Ukraine, we continue to bear witness to blatant and unabated violations of human rights,” said UN deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif.

In Russian-controlled territory, “we have observed with deep concern a policy of mass conferral of Russian citizenship on residents”, she told the Human Rights Council in a debate on OHCHR’s latest report on rights in Ukraine.

“Individuals who opt not to accept Russian passports find themselves ensnared in a web of exclusion, denied access to essential public services such as social security and healthcare,” she said.

“This also heightens the risk of arbitrary detention for those who resist.”

12:26 PM BST

Ukraine in pictures:

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar toward Russian troops at a position in a front line - STRINGER/REUTERS

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares mortar shells inside a dugout at a position in a front line - STRINGER/REUTERS

12:23 PM BST

Russian lawmakers to consider revoking key nuclear treaty

Russian parliamentary bosses will on Monday discuss revoking ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests amid heightened fears of a new nuclear arms race.



The Duma Council’s consideration of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) comes after the Kremlin said last week that Russia could look into revoking its ratification, noting that the United States has signed the treaty but not ratified it.



Russia’s envoy to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said on Friday that Moscow would revoke its ratification of the pact.



Washington denounced the move as endangering “the global norm” against nuclear test blasts.



A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin publicly held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing after claiming Moscow had successfully launched a new nuclear-powered missile.

His remarks added to growing concerns over the possibility of a new nuclear arms race involving Russia, the US and China.

12:03 PM BST

Kremlin: Russia must hold 2024 presidential vote on schedule

Russia’s presidential and parliamentary elections should be held on schedule irrespective of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted on Monday as saying.

“We proceed from President (Vladimir) Putin’s statement... (where he) emphasised the need to comply with all the requirements of democracy, the constitution and, accordingly, to hold these elections,” Interfax news agency quoted Mr Peskov as saying.

He was responding to comments by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally who was quoted on Saturday as saying that Russia should either postpone the presidential election due to the war in Ukraine or allow only one candidate - Putin.

Russia is scheduled to hold the next presidential election in 2024 and the next parliamentary election in 2026.

11:25 AM BST

Zelensky: Evil is trying to open a chasm between all of us

We live in times when evil is trying to open a chasm between all of us and our common desire for peace. This chasm is growing every day, deepened by terror. The only thing that can guarantee peace and serenity to all nations is rules and international law. pic.twitter.com/rD9qEaKQ4k — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 9, 2023

10:28 AM BST

Pictured: Zelensky speaking via videolink at Nato's Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks as he joins via video conference at the Nato Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, Denmark - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

10:00 AM BST

Denmark seeks to boost F-16 jet deliveries to Ukraine

Denmark is working to “expand and deepen” a coalition of countries committed to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the Nato parliamentary assembly’s annual session in Copenhagen.

“As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community,” Ms Frederiksen said.

09:49 AM BST

Zelensky: This is not the time to isolate ourselves

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told Nato’s Parliamentary Assembly that now is not the time to withdraw from the international arena and called for Western unity in the face of global events.

“This is not the time to withdraw from the international arena into internal disputes.

“This is not the time to isolate ourselves.

“This is not the time to remain silent or pretend that the terror on one continent does not affect global affairs,” he told the assembly via video link.

08:55 AM BST

Pictured: An aerial picture shows freshly dug graves at the cemetery in the village of Hroza, near Kharkiv

An aerial picture shows freshly dug graves at the cemetery in the village of Hroza, near Kharkiv - THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

08:26 AM BST

Ukraine expects 'record' number of drone attacks this winter

Ukraine’s air force expects a record number of Russian drone attacks on its soil this winter, its spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Sunday, as Kyiv girds for a second winter of mass bombardment of its energy facilities.

Ihnat said that data for September showed the use by Russia of Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones would smash last year’s figure.

“This autumn and winter ... is already a record in terms of the number of Shahed drones. Over 500 (were used) in September,” Ihnat said in an interview on national television.

He contrasted this number with Russia’s air strike campaign on Ukraine last winter, when he said about 1,000 Shahed drones were used in six months.

Attacks on energy facilites last winter damaged a significant chunk of Ukraine’s power system and forced most cities to ration electricity and hot water.

08:11 AM BST

Russia 'intensifying mining efforts' in the Robotyne-Verbove area

Russian forces are intensifying mining efforts in the Robotyne-Verbove area and seek to fix Ukrainian forces on areas of the front away from western #Zaporizhia Oblast. https://t.co/aOc9iFwVtB https://t.co/qUCOh5jyQC pic.twitter.com/gDsq6ZKecB — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) October 9, 2023

08:07 AM BST

Zelensky: Terror has opened far too many fronts against humanity

Terror has opened far too many fronts against humanity. The war against Ukraine. The war in the Middle East. Terrible destabilizations throughout Africa. Constant attempts to cause a crisis on the global food market.



Being strong under such circumstances is to confront terror.… pic.twitter.com/1EUc3eeU4G — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 8, 2023

08:00 AM BST

Two Ukrainians killed in Israel, says Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that two Ukrainian nationals had died in unrest in Israel and that more than 100 citizens had contacted the country’s embassy.

“Unfortunately, the deaths of two Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.

An Israeli national flag is seen on a screen at a building to support Israel - VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/REUTERS

Mr Zelensky said he spoke on Sunday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed “solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack”.

07:57 AM BST

Two killed in Kherson shelling

Russian forces shelled southern Kherson region and other parts of Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring a dozen more, Ukrainian officials said.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson region, said a man had died in Russian shelling in the northern part of the region.

He had earlier reported that a dozen people were wounded in attacks on different localities.

Russian troops abandoned the city of Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in the region late last year but now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

07:56 AM BST

Pictured: UK's new ambassador for Ukraine meets Volodymyr Zelensky

The UK's new ambassador for Ukraine Martin Harris (left) wearing a kilt for his first meeting with President Vlodymyr Zelensky - Office of the President of Ukraine/PA

The UK's new ambassador for Ukraine Martin Harris (left) wearing a kilt for his first meeting with President Vlodymyr Zelensky - Office of the President of Ukraine/PA

07:42 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

