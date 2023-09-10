Ukraine-Russia war latest: Foreign aid director killed by Russian bombs

Emma Igual, the director of Road to Relief, was killed in Ukraine - Instagram

A Spanish foreign aid director has died after a van transporting a team of four in Donetsk was hit by a Russian bomb.

Emma Igual, 32, the director of Road to Relief, had been travelling with a team to assess the needs of civilians on the outskirts of Bakhmut on Sunday when they were attacked.

The humanitarian workers were trapped inside the vehicle when it flipped over and caught fire after being hit with shells near the town of Chasiv Yar.

Spain’s foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Sunday: “A projectile fell on a vehicle in which this Spanish citizen was travelling.

“She was working there at an NGO helping with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and we have verbal confirmation of her death.”

Canadian Anthony Ihnat also died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously injured sustaining shrapnel wounds and burns.

01:24 PM BST

Russian drone attack targets Kyiv

Russia fired nearly three dozen drones at Kyiv early on Sunday, with blasts ringing out across the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region for around two hours and debris falling across several city districts, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s air force said the military destroyed 26 out of the 33 Iran-made Shahed drones, all of which targeted Kyiv and the region around it.

Fragments from downed drones fell on five different districts, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the city’s military administration. Mr Klitschko said one person had been injured.

The state emergency service later reported that debris had fallen in three districts but that there was no serious damage.

There was no immediate comment from Russia on the attacks.

01:20 PM BST

UK discusses care of veterans with Ukraine

UK Defence Minister @AWMurrison met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yulia Laputina, at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf today.



They discussed the care and rehabilitation of veterans and the UK's ongoing support to Ukraine. 🇬🇧🤝🇺🇦 #StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/VCl3yXSWdB — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 10, 2023

12:52 PM BST

Local elections take place across Russia, but Ukraine is 'not on the agenda'

Local elections kicked off in Russia this weekend in 79 regions, with voters casting their ballots for governors, regional legislatures, city and municipal councils.

Russian authorities are also holding local elections in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed illegally last year — the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia provinces.

Voting for federal and local legislators is also underway on the Crimean peninsula, which the Kremlin annexed in 2014.

Balloting in the occupied areas of Ukraine has been denounced by Kyiv and the West as a sham and a violation of international law.

In the majority of the Russian regions and in the occupied regions of Ukraine, polls opened on Friday and the voting lasts for three days, concluding Sunday. In other regions, voters can only cast their ballot on Sunday.

In over 20 Russian regions, including Moscow, online voting has been enacted, despite wide criticism by opposition figures who say it lacks transparency and could easily be rigged. It has also been made available in Crimea.

There are hardly any exciting races, notes political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, mainly because “the most important issue in Russian politics — the issue of war and peace — is not on the agenda at all.”

12:16 PM BST

Excluding Russia from grain deal talks is 'not sustainable', says Turkey

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has said any initiative that isolates Russia from the Black Sea grain deal will not be “sustainable”.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi on Sunday he added that the grain deal was discussed at length but indicated that a decision had not been reached.

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are going to continue to discuss the grain deal, Mr Erdogan added.

11:51 AM BST

South Korea pledges additional $2 billion aid to Ukraine

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday the country will provide an additional $2 billion (£1.6bn) in aid to Ukraine starting in 2025 over the longer term, in addition to the $300 million previously pledged for next year, local media reported.

Yoon made the comment at a session of the G20 summit held in New Delhi, India.

11:48 AM BST

Our mission today is to limit Russia's ability to produce missiles, says head of the Ukrainian president's office

There is positive news from the front, for which we are grateful to our soldiers🇺🇦



The enemy is trying to attack from the air. Our task today is to limit as much as possible the ability of the Russian military-industrial complex to produce missiles and UAVs. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) September 10, 2023

11:04 AM BST

Russian attack kills foreign aid workers in Ukraine

Two aid workers have died after a van in which they were travelling was hit by a Russian projectile in Donetsk.

The attack caused the Road to Relief van to flip over and set alight, according to Road to Relief.

Spain’s foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has confirmed that 32-year-old Emma Igual was killed. She worked as the humanitarian organisation’s director.

“A projectile fell on a vehicle in which this Spanish citizen was travelling,” he said.

“She was working there at an NGO helping with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and we have verbal confirmation of her death,” he told reporters at the G20 summit in India.

Anthony “Tonko” Ihnat, from Canada, has also died.

German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously injured with shrapnel wounds and burns.

The volunteers were on their way to assess the needs of civilians on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Road to Relief said.

10:51 AM BST

Drone strike on Kremlin airbase ‘launched from within Russia’

Drone attacks on an airbase in the Russian city of Pskov were “almost certainly launched from within Russian”, according to British intelligence.

The quadcopter drones have a limited travel range, demonstrating that it would not be possible for the attacks to have come from further afield, it said.

The governor of Pskov Oblast, close to the Estonian border, has organised volunteer security patrols to protect the border, airbases and airports.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 10 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/UgsUjGVAoj



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bajiN717TM — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 10, 2023

10:43 AM BST

In Pictures: Emergency workers at the scene of a drone strike in Kyiv

A Ukrainian serviceman controls a fire started by a drone in Kyiv - UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP

10:08 AM BST

Russian foreign minister: We prevented the West's attempt to 'Ukrainize' G20

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, celebrated diplomatic victory on Sunday, declaring a G20 summit in India a “success” after the bloc shied away from direct criticism of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We were able to prevent the West’s attempts to ‘Ukrainize’ the summit agenda,” Mr Lavrov said as the two-day meeting of leaders closed.

“The text doesn’t mention Russia at all,” he added.

“The Indian presidency has really managed to coalesce G20 members from the global south,” he said, suggesting that Russian allies like Brazil, South Africa, India and China had made their voices heard.

Sergei Lavrov celebrated that G20 'text doesn't mention Russia at all' - FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/REUTERS

09:59 AM BST

Romania summons Russian envoy after drone fragment find

Romania said it had summoned the Russian embassy’s charge d’affaires following the discovery of fragments of a drone “similar to those used by the Russian Army”.

Romanian soldiers found the fragments in the area of Plauru in Tulcea county across the border from Ukraine on Saturday.

State secretary Iulian Fota met the Russian diplomat the same day to transmit “Romania’s protest against the violation of the Romanian airspace,” the foreign ministry said.

Mr Fota “firmly asked the Russian side to stop the actions against the Ukrainian population and infrastructure, including those that would threaten in any way the safety and security of the Romanian citizens in the region”.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that there was “no indication of intent to hit Nato, but the strikes are destabilising”.

Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, said the discovery indicated “there took place an absolutely unacceptable breach of the Romanian sovereign airspace”.

09:32 AM BST

In Pictures: Drone parts that landed in Kyiv

Police officers mark fragments of a drone that landed on the street in Kyiv - Reuters/GLEB GARANICH

09:29 AM BST

Russia praises G20 summit declaration

Russia and the US have praised a G20 summit declaration that stopped short of directly criticising Moscow for the war in Ukraine as the bloc’s leaders headed into the final day of deliberations on Sunday.

The world’s biggest economies adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi on Saturday that avoided condemning Russia for the war but highlighted the human suffering the conflict had caused and called on all states not to use force to grab territory.

“Everything was reflected in a balanced form,” Svetlana Lukash, the Russian G20 sherpa, or government negotiator, was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax.

“All members of the G20 have agreed to act as one in the interests of peace, security and conflict resolution around the world.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the declaration “does a very good job of standing up for the principle that states cannot use force to seek territorial acquisition or to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of other states”.

Germany and Britain have also praised the resolution but Ukraine has said “it was nothing to be proud of”.

09:24 AM BST

In Pictures: Kyiv attacked with Iranian drones

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike - Reuters/GLEB GARANICH

A drone appears close to the ground during the attack that killed one - Reuters/GLEB GARANICH

09:03 AM BST

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply arsenal

Moscow is turning to an old ally with a vast arsenal, North Korea, to replenish its supplies of ammunition.

Estimates say the reclusive and isolated Asian country has tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets that could give a huge boost to the Russian army.

United States officials expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible deal on munitions transfer with president Vladimir Putin.

“We know that Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has visited recently for artillery shells predominantly, and most likely that will be discussed between Putin and Kim Jong Un,” said Alexander Gabuev, head of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Asked about a possible visit by Kim and a deal that would see North Korean arms supplies to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment.

09:00 AM BST

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia's Su-30 fighter jets

Myanmar has received the first shipment of two Russian Su-30 fighter jets, Charlie Than, Myanmar’s trade minister, told Russian media on Sunday.

“Two aircraft have already been delivered,” Mr Than told RIA on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Russia’s annual forum aimed at developing economic cooperation in the region, which starts on Sunday in the port of Vladivostok.

Russia and Myanmar signed a contract in September 2022 for the delivery of six Su-30SME fighter jets, RIA said.

The Sukhoi Su-30SME multi-role fighter jet is designed to hit aerial targets, aerial reconnaissance, combat employment and pilot training, according to Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-controlled arms exporter.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.