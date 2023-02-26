Ukraine-Russia war latest: Satellite pictures show elite Russian unit 'destroyed'

MoD update on the situation in Ukraine - - Ministry of Defence Twitter/Ministry of Defence Twitter

An elite Russian infantry force suffered heavy losses in a failed assault on the town of Vuhledar, according to satellite images showing a formation of vehicles destroyed.

British military intelligence released photographs on Sunday showing at least ten armoured vehicles burned out in the snow pockmarked by mortar craters to the southeast of the town.

"These vehicles were likely elements of Russia’s 155th Naval Infantry (NI) Brigade which has been at the forefront of recent costly offensives," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The supposedly enhanced capability of NI brigades has now almost certainly been significantly degraded because it has been backfilled with inexperienced mobilised personnel."

Vuhledar, some 100 miles southwest of Bakhmut, has become one of the focal points of Russia’s renewed offensive to capture more territory in the Donbas.

09:47 AM

Putin accuses Nato members of taking part in Ukraine conflict

Vladimir Putin has accused Nato members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to the country and said the West planned to break up Russia.

"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," the Russian president said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 channel aired on Sunday.

"This means that they are taking part, albeit indirectly, in the crimes being carried out by the Kyiv regime," Putin said.

He said Western countries had "a single aim - to break up the former Soviet Union and its main part - the Russian Federation".

"Only then will they maybe accept us in the so-called family of civilised peoples but only separately, every part separately."

09:39 AM

Pictured: Demonstrators in Washington march in support of Ukraine during a rally

Demonstrators march in downtown in support of Ukraine during a rally in Washington, - Jose Luis Magana/AP

Supporters of Ukraine and members of the Ukrainian community hold a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Lincoln Memoria - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

Demonstrators march in support of Ukraine during a rally in Washington - Jose Luis Magana/AP

09:27 AM

Ukraine ‘strikes Russian ammunition depot in Mariupol’

Ukrainian forces blew up a Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol, a local official claimed on Saturday, a city previously considered too far behind the frontline to strike.

Social media channels reportedly showed large explosions lighting up the night sky above the occupied city.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the ousted Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, said that the explosions were the result of a Ukrainian attack on an ammunition store.

Read more from James Kilner here

09:26 AM

Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful

Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Russia conducted unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine near the focus on intense fighting.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a morning update that Russia keeps concentrating its offensive efforts along the entire Bakhmut front line, were Yahidne is located.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary leader, said on Saturday his forces had captured Yahidne. On Friday, he had claimed control of Berkhivka, an adjacent village on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

But the Ukrainian bulletin said attacks were continuing, citing "unsuccessful offensives" near six settlements, including Yahidne and Berkhivka, in the Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports of either side.

09:24 AM

