Ukraine-Russia war latest: Toddler among nine dead in Russian missile strikes

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - APRIL 14: Ukrainian soldiers load ammunition into the 2s9 artillery vehicle in the direction of Avdivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 14, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia shelled a block of flats in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, killing nine people, authorities said on Saturday, including a two-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble but died on his way to hospital.



Friday's strike on the quiet neighbourhood came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill that will make it easier to mobilise citizens into the army and block them from fleeing the country if drafted.



Russia also said it was pushing further into the hotspot of Bakhmut, 27 miles south-east of Sloviansk, which is one of the cities that will be at risk if Kyiv loses the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.



Sloviansk lies in a part of the Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control. According to Kyiv, it was struck by seven missiles which hit five buildings, five homes, a school and an administrative building.



Vadim Lyakh, the head of Sloviansk's military administration, on Saturday said nine people had died - including a woman whose body was recovered from the rubble overnight - and 21 were wounded.

10:42 AM

Media critical of the war in Ukraine say they have been targeted by Russian bots

❗️ We were attacked by Kremlin bots



About 10 thousand Kremlin bots have subscribed to our account in the last 24 hours. Soon they will start mass unsubscribing so that Twitter algorithms will not promote our posts and account.



We have seen similar attacks on the accounts of… pic.twitter.com/mQQ2lOFZrL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 14, 2023

10:11 AM

Inside the US arms factory churning out shells for Ukraine’s war effort

Workers and robots at the Pennsylvania plant toil round the clock as Kyiv burns through ammunition faster than the US and Nato can produce, writes Nick Allen

Just off the President Biden Expressway in Scranton, Pennsylvania - the town where Joe Biden was born - a military production effort not seen since the Korean War is underway. Inside a sprawling 500,000 sq ft brick former locomotive factory, giant robots toil around the clock, plucking newly forged 155mm artillery shells out of a 2,000-degree furnace. In the coming weeks and months, these shells will be fired from hundreds of howitzers toward Vladimir Putin’s forces during Kyiv’s spring counter-offensive. But Ukrainian forces are already burning through ammunition much faster than the US and Nato can make it, with troops fighting the Russians in Bakhmut among those facing shortages.

09:52 AM

Update from the Ministry of Defence on Russia's new draft system

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/erIQRdS2j7



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d6r1i48JOO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 15, 2023

09:36 AM

Putin signs electronic military draft system into law

President Putin signed a bill on Friday to create a digital draft system, greatly facilitating mobilising Russians into the army, more than a year into the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive.

The law creates a digital conscription notice system that could bar men from leaving the country and make dodging the draft nearly impossible.

The Kremlin has insisted it does not plan another mobilisation drive and that there is nothing unusual about the bill.

09:33 AM

Lula in China says US should stop 'encouraging' war in Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the United States should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine "and start talking about peace".

"The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union needs to start talking about peace," Mr Lula told reporters in Beijing at the end of a visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping.