Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kim Jong-un 'travelling to Russia' to meet Putin

Kim Jong-un is reportedly travelling to a summit in Vladivostok with Vladimir Putin, as part of a suspected deal to supply weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Broadcaster YTN reported the North Korean leader was heading to the country’s northeastern border for a meeting that could take place as early as tomorrow.

Kim’s last trip abroad in 2019 was for a summit with Putin in Vladivostok, following the collapse of nuclear disarmament talks with former US President Donald Trump.

US intelligence officials claimed last week that Kim would travel to Russia on an armoured train to sign a possible weapons deal with Putin.

The North Korean leader is reportedly seeking satellite and nuclear submarine technology from Moscow in exchange for artillery shells and anti-tank missiles.

09:23 AM BST

Ukraine closes in on Donetsk airport

Ukraine has come within a couple of miles of retaking an airport it lost to Russian-backed separatists forces in 2015 after making gains in the east, it has been claimed.

Hanna Maliar, a deputy Ukrainian defence minister, said troops had captured part of the village of Opytne in Donetsk.

It lies just two miles from the region’s international airport, which Kyiv’s troops were forced to retreat from after two battles.

Kyiv also claimed to have made other gains in Donetsk, reportedly retaking two square kilometres in the direction of Bakhmut in the last week.

Ms Maliar said forces had seen “some success” around Klishchiivka and Andriivka, two settlements to the south of the besieged city it is attempting to encircle.

09:06 AM BST

'Ukraine can rely on us', says Germany

Germany’s foreign minister has said Ukraine’s place is in the European Union as she visited Kyiv this morning.

Annalena Baerbock said Ukraine can “rely on us and on our understanding of EU enlargement as a necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia’s war.”

She continued: “Now we are preparing to take a decision on opening EU accession talks.”

However, Ms Baerbock added that Ukraine had “some way to go” in tackling corruption and implementing an anti-oligarch law.

08:49 AM BST

MoD: Conscription causing 'workforce shortages' in Russia

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 11 September 2023.



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LIJEaPJZ2C — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 11, 2023

08:47 AM BST

Ukraine 'advances east of Novoprokopivka'

Ukrainian troops are moving in on Novoprokopivka as they push towards Melitopol, a think tank has reported.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, geolocated footage shows Kyiv had advanced east of the Zaporizhzhia settlement, which is 18km southeast of Orikhiv.

Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian defence minister, said they had “partial success in the vicinity of Novoprokopivka”, where troops are said to be fixing their positions.

08:28 AM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian chaplain leads prayers on front line

Ukrainian military chaplain Ivan prays with infantry soldiers on the frontline near Donetsk on September 9, 2023 - Pierre Crom/Getty Images Europe

08:24 AM BST

Ukraine warned of 30-day window to progress in counter-offensive

Ukraine could have as little as 30 days of fighting left in its counter-offensive, the head of the US military has warned, before bad weather halts their advances, James Kilner writes.

General Mark Milley told the BBC there was a “reasonable amount of time, probably about 30 to 45 days’ worth of fighting weather left” before conditions stymied Kyiv’s push.

But looking further ahead he cautioned: “The rains will come in, it will become very muddy and very difficult to manoeuvre and then you get the deep winter.”

Read the full story here.

08:12 AM BST

Russians 'let their guard down' near Opytne

Ukraine partially recaptured a village near the city of Avdiivka after Russian forces “let their guard down”, an official has said.

In comments reported by Ukrainian Pravda, Vitalii Barabash, head of a Donetsk military administration, said: “We have success in the south, near the settlement of Opytne. This success is very significant, in my opinion.

“The Russians have let their guard down on the southern front. For two days they have been very active to the north of the city.

“When they were concentrated to the north during assault actions, [Ukraine] held, in my opinion, a lightning-fast storm operation, and our guys finally took over a part of Opytne, gaining foothold there. The fighting is ongoing in the settlement.”

08:08 AM BST

Ukraine sees 'movement' on eastern counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops are closing in on the Donetsk city of Avdiivka as it presses on in its counteroffensive in the eastern region, according to reports.

Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian defence minister said: “There was movement in the Opytne district, the Defence Forces occupied part of this settlement.”

Kyiv’s forces have also apparently seen “partial success” around the Novomaiorske area, which is southwest of Opytne.

07:58 AM BST

