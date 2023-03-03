Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow - MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP

Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

Mr Putin said Russia had been hit by a "terrorist attack" in the southern Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, and vowed to crush a sabotage group that Russia's FSB intelligence agency claimed had fired at civilians.

Ukraine accused Russia of staging a false "provocation," while a fringe group of Russian volunteers fighting alongside Kyiv's forces claimed responsibility for the brazen raid on two villages.

The Russian President's comments came as his forces appeared to be on the brink of a rare victory in Bakhmut, with the chief of the Wagner mercenary group claiming his fighters had "practically encircled" the Ukrainian city.

Russian troops appear to be on the brink of a rare victory in Bakhmut, amid reports of a Ukrainian withdrawal

I spied on the Russians - with a little help from a 'Negroni'

Russian MP summoned to court for 'discrediting the army' over noodle stunt

Putin tells Russian security council to tighten 'anti-terror' measures

Russia must be punished for Ukraine war, says Antony Blinken

I spied on the Russians - with a little help from a ‘Negroni’

For the Russian soldiers occupying the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Anastasia Burlak's cafe-bar was a popular place for R&R. The pizza was tasty, the booze flowed, and their hostess - a smiley, tattooed 30-year old - was always welcoming. Yet, as they downed Scotch by the bottle, and tried to flirt with Anastasia and her waitresses, the heavily armed customers relaxed a little too much for their own good. None realised that when her eye occasionally lingered on their uniforms, it wasn't out of admiration for the men wearing them. For as she plied them with drink, Anastasia was spying on her patrons for Kherson's pro-Ukrainian partisans.

Russian noodle stunt MP summoned to court for ‘discrediting the army’

A Russian MP who wore noodles on his ears while watching a Vladimir Putin speech has been summoned to court.

Mikhail Abdalkin, a previously little-known MP in Samara in southern Russia, last week shared a video of himself remotely watching Putin’s state of the nation address with noodles hanging over his ears in a clear mockery of the Russian leader.

“To hang noodles on someone’s ears” is a well-known idiom in Russia that means “to tell lies” or “pull someone’s leg”.

Wagner chief tells Zelensky to abandon 'encircled' Bakhmut

The chief of the Wagner group has called on Volodymr Zelensky to abandon Bakhmut as he claimed his fighters had "practically encircled" the Ukrainian city.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said: "The Wagner paramilitary group units have practically surrounded Bakhmut, only one road remains" to leave the city."

"If earlier we were fighting against the professional army, we now increasingly see old people and children," Prigozhin said in the video filmed from a building's rooftop.

"They are fighting, but their life expectancy in Bakhmut is now very short, one day or two... give them a chance to leave the city," he said.

The video then showed an old man and two younger men who asked Zelensky to let them leave.

Zelenska: Forever with Ukraine

We wake up every morning in a free country because of them. Honored memory of Ukrainian defenders together with President of Latvia @valstsgriba and First Lady Andra Levite. Our soldiers — legends. We are proud of and remember them. Forever in our hearts, forever with Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/egyrHDvXcm — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) March 3, 2023

EU's Borrell sees 'small improvement' at G20 with Russia

Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said Friday he saw a "small improvement" in diplomacy with Moscow at a Group of 20 meeting that saw rare US-Russia talks.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, met briefly Thursday with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, in New Delhi, and pressed him over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Borrell noted that Mr Lavrov remained in the room when Western nations criticised Russia, unlike at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali last year, when he stormed out.

"At least this time he stayed and he listened. This is a small improvement but it's important," Borrell said at the Raisina Dialogue, a forum in New Delhi.

"I think it's better than nothing."

Borrell said he would oppose any effort to boot Russia from the G20, meant to represent the world's major economies, in line with Russia's eviction a decade ago from the Group of Seven - then the Group of Eight - major industrial democracies.

"We have to keep ways of talking, or at least listening if not talking," Borrell said.

Putin tells Russian security council to tighten 'anti-terror' measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his Security Council that they needed to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" to safeguard facilities controlled by law enforcement bodies.

Putin said on Thursday Russia had been hit by a "terrorist attack" in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, and vowed to crush a sabotage group that had fired at civilians. Ukraine accused Russia of staging a false "provocation".

Pictured: Zelensky poses for a picture with an injured Ukrainian serviceman as he visits a military hospital

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture with an injured Ukrainian serviceman in Lviv - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky awards an injured Ukrainian serviceman as he visits a military hospital - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/via REUTERS

Germany guarantees Swiss Leopard 2 tanks wouldn't go to Ukraine

Germany would not send Leopard 2 tanks onwards to Ukraine if Switzerland agreed to send them as requested by Berlin, a German defence ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"There are existing and assessed contractual regulations," the spokesperson said when asked at a regular news conference how Berlin could guarantee this.

Germany wants Switzerland to sell some of the tanks back to arms maker Rheinmetall, which would allow the company to backfill gaps in the armaments of European Union and Nato members.

Blinken and Lavrov exchange diplomatic swipes day after meeting

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, accused the United States of hypocrisy after Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said Russia cannot be allowed to wage war in Ukraine with impunity, during a security forum they attended in New Delhi on Friday.

The top diplomats from Moscow and Washington had both attended the Group of 20 foreign ministers gathering in the Indian capital earlier this week, and met in person for the first time since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a year ago.

"If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Mr Blinken told the Raisina Dialogue strategic affairs forum.

Speaking at the same strategic affairs forum after Mr Blinken, Mr Lavrov said it was "double standards" to question Russia's action in Ukraine when the United States cited a "threat to its national interest" to justify military intervention in various parts of the world, including the war in Iraq, air strikes on Libya, and the bombing of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo conflict in 1999.

Mr Lavrov also said the question of when Russia will negotiate an end to the war should be put to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Everybody is asking when Russia is going to negotiate...the West is continuously saying that it is not time to negotiate yet because Ukraine must win in the battlefield before any negotiations," he said.

Pictured: A mother watches and cries over the portrait of her 38-year-old son killed on the Bakhmut frontline

A mother watches and cries over the portrait of her 38-year-old son killed on the Bakhmut frontline. - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Commander of Ukrainian drone unit ordered to withdraw from Bakhmut

The commander of a Ukrainian drone unit active in Bakhmut, Robert Brovdi who goes by the name "Madyar", said in a video posted on social media that his unit had been ordered by the military to withdraw immediately from the city.

He said he had been fighting there for 110 days, and gave no reason for the order to leave.

Comment: Vladimir Putin keeps making the same basic mistakes

It was Karl Marx who said that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. The father of communism was right for once, and never has his saying been more appropriate than now, as Vladimir Putin’s botched invasion of Ukraine continues into its second year. There’s been much fanfare in recent weeks about Putin launching a major new offensive to completely debilitate Ukraine.

Kremlin warns against more Western arms for Ukraine ahead of Biden and Scholz meeting

The Kremlin on Friday warned Western countries against providing more arms to Ukraine as key Kyiv backers President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were set to meet in Washington.

"(Arms deliveries) place a significant burden on the economies of these countries and negatively affect the well-being of citizens of these countries, including Germany," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is obvious that this will prolong the conflict and have sad consequences for the Ukrainian people," he added.

Pictured: A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region

A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region - Iryna Rybakova/AP

Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years

Belarus on Friday handed a 10-year jail term to veteran activist Ales Bialiatski, a Nobel Prize winner and founder of the ex-Soviet authoritarian country's most prominent rights group.

Bialiatski was in the dock with two allies after they were jailed in the aftermath of historic demonstrations against the disputed 2020 re-election of Belarus's strongman President Alexander Lukashenko.

They were accused of smuggling cash into Belarus to allegedly fund opposition activities, according to rights group Viasna, meaning Spring in Belarusian, which Bialiatski founded in 1996.

Viasna said he had been handed a 10-year sentence, while co-defendants Valentin Stefanovich was given nine years in prison and Vladimir Labkovich was jailed for seven.

How Ukraine used mines to fool Russia into a humiliating defeat

“Greetings from the frontline,” says the Russian tanker hiding in a shell crater on the approach to Vuhledar. “It’s a f***fest.” With mud splattered across his face, and a wounded colleague lying next to him in the crater, the soldier is filming a selfie video to show people back home “first-hand evidence of what’s happening here”. His grim assessment of the situation appears to be accurate.

Ukraine 'repels 85 attacks in Bakhmut'

Ukrainian forces repelled more than 85 attacks in the five principal sectors of the Bakhmut front line, the General Staff of the Ukraine Military said on Friday.

"Fighting is going on in Bakhmut round the clock...The situation is critical," Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio.

Moscow regards Bakhmut as key to gaining control of the Donbas industrial region, and the town has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

In a separate report on YouTube on Thursday night, Oleh Zhdanov, the Ukrainian military analyst, said that Ukrainian forces had repelled as many as 170 attacks in the past 24 hours on the five principal sectors of the front line.

Pictured: Members of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Brigade prepare to fire 122mm artillery shells at Russian troops

Members of Ukraine's 10th Mountain Brigade prepare to fire 122mm artillery shells at Russian troops on March 02, 2023 in the Donetsk Region of eastern Ukraine. - John Moore/Getty Images Europe

Russia must be punished for Ukraine war, says Blinken

Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday after meeting his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia in New Delhi.

The so-called Quad group, in a statement issued after the meeting, also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was "inadmissible".

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty and threatened to resume nuclear tests.

"If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken told a forum in India which was also attended by the Quad ministers.

Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, said in a video published on Friday that the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was "practically surrounded" by Russian forces and that Kyiv's forces had access to only one road out.

Prigozhin in the video called on Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy to withdraw his forces from the city which Wagner has been trying to capture for months

EU's Borrell sees 'small improvement' in US talking with Russia

Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said Friday he saw a "small improvement" in diplomacy with Moscow after a Group of 20 meeting that saw rare US-Russia talks.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, met briefly Thursday with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, at the meeting in New Delhi, with the top US diplomat pressing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Borrell noted that Mr Lavrov remained in the room when Western nations criticised Russia, unlike at the last G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali last year, when he stormed out.

"At least this time he stayed and he listened. This is a small improvement but it's important," Borrell said at the Raisina Dialogue, a forum in New Delhi.

"I think it's better than nothing," he said.

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 03 March 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence: https://t.co/I3aogy2NaC pic.twitter.com/SbHj60anvd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 3, 2023

Pictured: Search and rescue teams work at a building hit by Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia

Search and rescue teams work at a building hit by Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Germany asks Switzerland to sell it Leopard II tanks

Germany has asked Switzerland to sell it some of its mothballed Leopard II tanks, Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Friday, a deal that could allow Berlin to increase its military aid to Ukraine.

Germany wants Switzerland to sell some of the tanks back to manufacturer Rheinmetall, the paper said, which would allow the company to backfill gaps in the armaments of European Union and Nato members.

Germany, Poland, Portugal, Finland and Sweden are among countries sending Leopard tanks to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attack, creating gaps in their own arsenals.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Economics Minister Robert Habeck informed Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd about the project in a letter dated Feb. 23, the paper said.

Americans arrested for allegedly sending aviation technology to Russia

Two Americans were arrested in Kansas City on Thursday for an alleged scheme to send aviation-related technology to Russia in violation of US. export controls.

Cyril Buyanovsky, 59, and Douglas Robertson, 55, are accused of conspiring to circumvent U.S. export laws by selling avionics to customers around the world that operate Russian-built aircraft, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Kansas.

The pair repaired and shipped technology from their firm, KanRus Trading Company, submitting false export information, such as a fraudulent invoice that showed Germany as the end destination for repaired equipment bearing a sticker for Russia's Federal Security Services (FSB).

On Feb 28, 2022, after US authorities detained a shipment of avionics, the US Commerce Department told the men they needed a license to export the equipment, the Justice Department said in a statement. In May, June and July, they illegally shipped the electronics through Armenia and Cyprus.

The defendants are charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file export information, and smuggling goods contrary to US law. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each count of smuggling.

Buyonovsky and Robinson could not immediately be reached for comment, Reuters reported.

Good Morning

Good morning, and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest developments in Ukraine.