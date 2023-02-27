Ukraine-Russia war latest: West's supply of arms to Kyiv risks nuclear catastrophe, says Putin ally

13
Maighna Nanu
·10 min read
This aerial photograph shows a destroyed tank in a field in the village of Kamenka, Kharkiv region - IHOR TKACHOV/AFP
This aerial photograph shows a destroyed tank in a field in the village of Kamenka, Kharkiv region - IHOR TKACHOV/AFP

The West's continued supply of arms to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe, Russia's former president and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said.

"Of course, the pumping in of weapons can continue .... and prevent any possibility of reviving negotiations," Dmitry Medvedev said in remarks published in the daily Izvestia.

"Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals will certainly lead to a total fiasco. Loss for everyone. A collapse. Apocalypse. Where you forget for centuries about your former life, until the rubble ceases to emit radiation."

Mr Medvedev's apocalyptic rhetoric has been seen as an attempt to deter the US-led Nato military alliance and Kyiv's Western allies from getting even more involved in the year-old war that has dealt Moscow setbacks on the battlefield.

The latest comments by Mr Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, follow Putin's nuclear warning last week and his remarks on Sunday casting Moscow's confrontation with the West as an existential battle for the survival of Russia and the Russian people.

01:03 PM

Ukraine jails two Russian army soldiers for shelling of residential areas

A Ukrainian court has jailed two captured soldiers accused of taking part on Russian shelling of residential areas in eastern Ukraine, the SBU security service said on Monday.

The SBU said in a statement that one of the soldiers had received a 10-year sentence and the other had been jailed for nine years.

It did not name them, say how they had pleaded and when they were sentenced, but said both had fought in eastern Ukraine and were captured last year.

"As a result of investigative actions, indisputable evidence on the guilt of two more militants who joined the ranks of the occupation groups of the aggressor country at the beginning of the full-scale invasion was collected," it said.

Both "took an active part in the storming of Ukrainian cities on the Eastern Front", it said.

12:47 PM

‘My sister was imprisoned in Ukraine – why will no-one tell me where she is?’

When Russia invaded, the Chechelyuk family were caught up in the siege of Mariupol and separated.

They found their way back to one another, all except eldest daughter, Maryana, who was detained by Russia… then disappeared without a trace.

Read the full piece from Nataliya Vasilyeva here

12:33 PM

Pictured: A Ukrainian serviceman walks an empty street in the front line city of Bakhmut

A Ukrainian serviceman walks an empty street in the front line city of Bakhmut - RFE/RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO/via REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman walks an empty street in the front line city of Bakhmut - RFE/RL/SERHII NUZHNENKO/via REUTERS

12:10 PM

Russia claims its forces destroyed ammunition depot near Bakhmut

Russia's defence ministry claims its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the city of Bakhmut, also shooting down four HIMARS missiles and five drones launched by Ukrainian forces.

Russia has made the capture of Bakhmut a priority in its drive to take control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas industrial region.

11:39 AM

Ukraine 'shoots down 11 of 14 Iranian drones'

Ukraine has said it shot down 11 of 14 Iranian drones overnight, including nine over the Kyiv region.

Nine Shahed drones were shot down in the airspace over Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City military administration said.

Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and other cities overnight.

"The drone attack was actually carried out in two waves," he added.

There are not thought to have been any casualties or hits on buildings.

11:34 AM

EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet King Charles at Windsor Castle during her visit to Britain on Monday to finalise talks with the British government on a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

A palace source said the meeting between Charles and von der Leyen followed government advice that her visit would provide an opportunity to discuss a broad range of issues including Ukraine and climate change.

11:12 AM

Pictured: A woman walks her dog past her destroyed residential building in the Kharkiv region

Tatiana Chvalun, 70, walks her dog Buru past her residential building destroyed as a result of shelling last March 9, that killed 54 people, in the town of Izyum, Kharkiv - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
Tatiana Chvalun, 70, walks her dog Buru past her residential building destroyed as a result of shelling last March 9, that killed 54 people, in the town of Izyum, Kharkiv - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

10:45 AM

Kremlin calls new EU sanctions package against Russia 'absurd'

The Kremlin hit out at the European Union on Monday after the bloc adopted its latest package of sanctions against Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine.

"All this, of course, is absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question about the new penalties, which target 121 individuals and entities.

The latest penalties are the 10th round of EU sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies for the conflict.

10:27 AM

Kremlin says it is concerned by situation in breakaway Moldovan region

The Kremlin said on Monday it was worried about the state of affairs in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region, where it said Ukraine and other European countries were stirring up the situation.

Moscow last week told the West that it would view any actions that threatened Russian peacekeepers in Transdniestria as an attack on Russia itself, a warning that came amid increased concerns in Moldova, a small ex-Soviet republic located between Romania and Ukraine, of a possible Russian threat.

Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, this month accused Moscow of plotting a coup, something Russia denied.

"Naturally, the situation in Transdniestria is the subject of our closest attention and a reason for our concern," Peskov told reporters. "The situation is unsettled, it is being provoked, provoked from outside.

"But we know that our opponents in the Ukrainian regime, the Kyiv regime, as well as those in European countries, are capable of various types of provocation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Moscow's assertion that Ukraine wants to take over the region, while Moldova sad there was no truth to the allegations.

09:53 AM

Second confirmed death from Russian drone attack in west Ukraine

A Russian attack with Iran-made drones early Monday left two people dead and three more wounded in the western Ukraine city of Khmelnytskyi, the mayor said.

Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said in separate messages on social media that two rescue workers had died in hospital following the attack with more than a dozen unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Unfortunately, we have another hospital death. Doctors failed to save the life of another hero - a rescuer," he said in the second statement after earlier reporting the first death.

09:36 AM

Watch: Inside Zelensky’s wartime bunker in Kyiv

09:16 AM

Comment: Xi and Putin have declared a new Cold War

Our global order is in deep trouble.

It is now more protectionist and more divided than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Our post-Cold War complacency has seen autocratic states multiply in recent years.

Now, China and Russia are openly pioneering a competing vision – a post-West world order that we cannot afford to ignore.

Read the full story from Tobias Ellwood and Hamish De Bretton-Gordon here

08:49 AM

UN rights chief warns of backsliding on global freedoms

The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that human rights gains made in recent decades were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine as a current example of oppression.

"Much of the progress made over decades is being reined back and even reversed in some parts...," High Commissioner Turk said in a speech on the opening day of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva attended by more than 100 ministers and heads of state.

He called for countries to work to overcome their differences and create a "new world-wide consensus on human rights".

08:35 AM

Pictured: Residents walk near a destroyed residential building after attacks in the town of Borodyanka, Kyiv

Local residents walk near a destroyed residential building after attacks in the town of Borodyanka, Kyiv - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu
Local residents walk near a destroyed residential building after attacks in the town of Borodyanka, Kyiv - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

08:23 AM

Welcome to wartime Russia... where you can’t protest, buy clothes or go on holiday

From cancelled holidays to rows with parents and worries about ex-convict mercenaries wandering the streets, war in Ukraine has changed Russia.

One year on from Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion, people living in Russia told The Telegraph how their lives have become more boring, precarious and dangerous.

“I had plans and goals and now my only goal is to relocate or if I can’t, to relocate my daughter,” said a nurse who lives in Moscow. “This war has ruined my life.”

Read the full story from James Kilner here

08:14 AM

Zelensky dismisses commander of the joint forces

Volodymr Zelensky has dismissed Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas.

The Ukrainian president did not give any reason for firing Mr Moskalyov.

08:06 AM

Four tales of survival from the siege of Kyiv’s most brutal moments – one year on

A year ago this weekend, the start of Russia’s siege of Kyiv plunged Europe into its gravest military crisis since the Second World War.

Colin Freeman, The Telegraph’s correspondent, was in Ukraine’s capital during the month-long stand-off, reporting on the city’s struggle for survival.

A year on, he and photographer Julian Simmonds track down witnesses to some of the key events to see what their life is like now.

Read more from Colin Freeman here

07:58 AM

Ukraine's ground forces commander visits Bakhmut

The commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi visited besieged Bakhmut to boost morale and talk strategy with units defending the town and surrounding villages in eastern Ukraine, the military said over the weekend.

Military analysts expect that Ukraine's forces will put their "maximum effort" in coming days into defending Bakhmut, which in recent months has seen some of the bloodiest attritional fighting of Russia's year-old invasion.

Russia has made the capture Bakhmut a priority in its strategy to take control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas industrial region.

"(Syrskyi) listened to the unit commanders tackling urgent problems, provided assistance in solving them, and supported the servicemen," the Ground Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.

07:56 AM

Pictured: Ukrainian soldiers treated at a field hospital near Bakhmut

A Ukrainian military medic treats his wounded comrade at the field hospital near Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A Ukrainian military medic treats his wounded comrade at the field hospital near Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian military medics help their wounded comrade to get out from an ambulance after arriving from the battlefield to the field hospital near Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian military medics help their wounded comrade to get out from an ambulance after arriving from the battlefield to the field hospital near Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian military medics help their wounded comrade to get out from an ambulance after arriving from the battlefield to the field hospital near Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian military medics help their wounded comrade to get out from an ambulance after arriving from the battlefield to the field hospital near Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

07:54 AM

Latest MoD update

07:52 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest developments on Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Medvedev says arms supplies to Kyiv threaten global nuclear catastrophe

    Dmitry Medvedev's apocalyptic rhetoric has been seen as an attempt to deter the U.S-led NATO military alliance and Kyiv's Western allies from getting even more involved in the year-old war that has dealt Moscow setbacks on the battlefield. The latest comments by Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, follow Putin's nuclear warning last week and his Sunday remarks casting Moscow's confrontation with the West as an existential battle for the survival of Russia and the Russian people.

  • Islamic State land mines in central Syria kill 10 workers

    Land mines left behind by the Islamic State group in central Syria went off in two different locations on Monday, killing 10 workers as they were collecting truffles in the countryside and wounding 12, state media reported. According to Syria's state news agency SANA, the two mines exploded east of the central town of Salamiyeh. It is not uncommon for mines left behind years ago, when IS controlled large parts of Syria, to go off inadvertently, usually when stepped on, inflicting casualties.

  • Berlin denies Ukraine is offered defence pact in exchange for negotiations with Russia

    The German government denies that Germany, together with France and Great Britain, have concrete plans concerning a defence pact with Ukraine. Source: European Pravda with reference to a German media outlet Tagesschau A German government representative stated that the debates among Ukraine's allies concerning the security guarantees began a few weeks after the war started.

  • Sunak to argue Northern Ireland Protocol has been legally changed - but EU will claim the opposite

    No Brexit deal is ever perfect, the trick is to sell it so both sides can swallow its inevitable, uncomfortable compromises.

  • Turkish Football Fans Call on Erdogan to Quit in Rare Protest

    (Bloomberg) -- Simmering anger over the Turkish government’s response to this month’s devastating earthquakes spilled into football stadiums over the weekend when thousands of fans called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to step down.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist Comme

  • Putin: will 'take into account' NATO's nuclear capability

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast Sunday that after Russia suspended its participation in the last arms control agreement with Washington, it would “take into account” the nuclear weapons capabilities not only of the United States but of other NATO countries such as France and Britain. Putin had said in a speech suspending Russia's role in the 2010 New START treaty earlier this week that France and Britain, not parties to the agreement, had joined the United States in targeting Russia with nuclear weapons.

  • White House clarifies Biden's words that Ukraine does not need F-16s

    US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has clarified President Joe Biden's comments on Sunday that Ukraine does not need F-16 fighter jets yet. Source: Sullivan in an interview on the TV channel ABC, reports European Pravda Sullivan reiterated that the White House is prioritising the immediate needs of this war and will continue to do so.

  • Ukraine war news – live: Putin will eventually be killed by his inner circle, Zelensky predicts

    ‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president

  • Elon Musk Exposes Himself to the Wrath of the Ukrainians

    The entrepreneur turned geopolitical influencer adopts the Russian version of a major political event in Ukraine.

  • US Army veteran killed in action in Ukraine

    U.S. Army veteran Andrew Peters was killed in action in Ukraine on Feb. 16, the U.S. Department of State and the Peters family confirmed, according to CNN on Feb. 25.

  • Poland Says Russia Stops Oil Flows Via Key Druzhba Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestPoland’s largest oil company PKN Orlen SA has unexpectedly stopped receiving oil via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Oba

  • Ukraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestVladimir Putin said NATO arms supplies to Ukraine make the alliance a “participant” in the conflict. It’s not a new thought, but one Russia’s president h

  • Putin faces problem of replenishing reserves for war ISW

    Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assume that manpower reserves in the Russian army are not endless. Source: ISW report Quote: "Putin may find himself facing another dilemma after another wave or two of reserve call-ups, as the pool of reservists appropriate for front-line fighting is finite.

  • Key Putin ally claims Russia is dismantling seized western weapons to turn 'the enemy's experience to our advantage' in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.

  • How Tories are splitting into two tribes on Northern Ireland deal

    As Westminster awaits the details of the latest Brexit deal, splits are emerging among Tory Eurosceptics over how to respond.

  • Pavel: NATO has to consider Ukraine's membership after war ends

    Ukraine's membership in NATO has to be considered after the war with Russia ends, the Czech Republic's president-elect, Petr Pavel, said in an interview.

  • Any China lethal aid to Russia would come at 'real costs,' U.S. says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has not moved toward providing lethal aid that would help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and the United States has made clear behind closed doors that such a move would have serious consequences, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. "Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance - but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" program. China has not moved forward in providing that aid, but neither has Beijing taken that option off the table, Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC's "This Week" program.

  • Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

    Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday, as anger simmers over what many see as corrupt building practices. Overnight, the death toll from the earthquakes, the most powerful of which struck at the dead of night on Feb. 6, rose to 44,128 in Turkey. More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey by the disaster, the worst in the country's modern history.

  • Russia must withdraw troops from all occupied territories of Ukraine Crimea Platform

    The participants of the Crimea Platform call upon Russia to immediately stop combat action and violence in Ukraine and withdraw its troops from the whole territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

  • Powerful winter storm brings snow, ice to Southern California

    A winter storm continued to pummel Southern California Saturday, with snow and ice knocking out power to thousands and causing major freeway closures. Tom Wait has more.