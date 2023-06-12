Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Kyiv accuses Putin of blowing up second dam

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up a dam on the Mokri Yaly river to make it harder for Kyiv’s forces to push farther south as part of its ongoing counteroffensive.

It comes less than a week after the huge Kakhovka dam was destroyed on the much larger Dnipro River, in the Kherson region, causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

In other developments, Kyiv said its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a cluster of settlements in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar posted a photo showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag at what she said was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk, and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it. Reuters confirmed the location of the footage.

Kyiv also said on Sunday that its forces had liberated three villages - Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday it had repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.

14:33

Russian president Vladimir Putin marked the country’s national day on Monday by appealing to patriotic pride at what he said was a “difficult time” for the country.

However, speaking at a lavish award-giving ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin made no direct comment on the latest developments in Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces have launched a long-awaited counteroffensive and have retaken several villages in the eastern Donetsk region over the past few days.

“This public holiday marks the inseparability of our centuries-old history, the greatness and glory of the fatherland,” Putin told the assembled dignitaries.

“Today, at a difficult time for Russia, (feelings of patriotism and pride) unite our society even more strongly... (and) serve as a reliable support for our heroes taking part in the special military operation (in Ukraine),” Putin said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry released a video for Monday’s national day featuring scenes of Russian lakes, forests and Orthodox churches and icons, along with clips of soldiers expressing love for their country.

Kyiv accuses Russia of targeting second dam

19:51

A Ukrainian defence spokesman said Russia had blown up a dam on the Mokri Yaly, in the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, to make it harder for Ukrainian forces to push farther south as part of its ongoing counterofffensive.

It comes less than a week after the huge Kakhovka dam was destroyed on the much larger Dnipro River, in the Kherson region, causing a humanitarian catastrophe in a swathe of the south.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the breach.

The Ukrainian-appointed governor of Kherson region on Sunday said Russian forces had shelled three boats evacuating mainly elderly evacuees to safety, killing three and injuring 10.

Too soon to say where Ukraine‘s counteroffensive was going, says US Secretary of State Blinken

18:36

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was too soon to say exactly where Ukraine‘s counteroffensive was going, but said Washington was confident that Kyiv will continue to have success in trying to take back its land seized by Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington on Monday, Blinken said the United States was determined to maximize its support for Ukraine so it can succeed on the battlefield.

A “robust” package of political and practical support for Ukraine, Blinken added, can also be expected at the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius.

Meeting between Biden and Nato chief rescheduled due to root canal

18:01

A White House meeting between Joe Biden and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that had been set to take place on Monday has been rescheduled to Tuesday, the White House said.

It comes after an announcement that the US president would undergo an unscheduled root canal.

17:50

UN chief concerned Russia will quit Black Sea grain deal in July

16:45

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he is concerned that Russia will on 17 July quit a deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilisers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Moscow has been threatening to walk away from the deal known as the Black Sea grain initiative - brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year - if obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser shipments are not removed.

“I am concerned and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports,” Guterres told reporters.

To convince Russia to agree to the Black Sea grain deal, a three-year memorandum of understanding was struck at the same time under which U.N. officials agreed to help Russia with its own food and fertiliser exports.

While Russian exports of food and fertiliser are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said on Saturday that Russia “cannot be satisfied with how this memorandum is being implemented”, the TASS news agency reported. He was speaking after meeting with top U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan in Geneva on Friday.

Cash-strapped Pakistan welcomes arrival of first shipment of discounted crude from Russia

16:30

The Pakistani government on Monday welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude from Russia under a key deal between Islamabad and Moscow.

Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif hailed it as a “fulfillment of promises” to the nation while information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that it marked a “true service” for the people.

The cargo was being unloaded in the port city of Karachi, the country’s main hub for imports. Cash-strapped Pakistan had been in talks with Russia to import discounted crude since February 2022, when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Munir Ahmed has the full story:

Putin uses public holiday to laud patriotic feelings as support for troops in Ukraine

16:10

President Vladimir Putin on Monday marked the Day of Russia national holiday by lauding the country’s patriotic tradition as a support for soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

“This public holiday marks the inseparability of centuries-old history, the greatness and glory of the Fatherland, affirms the unity of the multinational people, devotion to their country, a warm, sincere attitude towards their beloved Motherland,” he said at a ceremony presenting state awards.

“Such keen feelings ... in a difficult time for Russia, they unite our society even more strongly, serve as a reliable support for our heroes, the participants in the special military operation,” Putin said, using the Russian official terminology for the Ukraine conflict.

The holiday comes amid intensifying counteroffensive operations by Ukraine against Russian forces that occupy about 20% of the country. Ukrainian officials in recent days claimed to have regained control of some villages and to have made advances at some points along the front line.

Read more:

Russia is using ‘scorched earth tactics’ to destroy Ukraine

15:50

Russia is using “scorched earth tactics” to devastate Ukraine and deal a “blow” to global food security, Kherson’s governor has said, after a key dam blew up in the southern region, causing the worst ecological disaster in Europe’s recent history.

Speaking to The Independent, Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces were also heavily shelling Kherson and its evacuation routes resulting in the hospitalisation of rescue workers, police officers and medics who had raced to help those worst impacted by the destruction.

Kyiv accused Moscow of deliberately blowing up the Kakhovka dam last week to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing in the southern Kherson region. The dam, located in the Kherson region, has been under Russian occupation control since the early days of the war launched last February. Moscow has blamed the destruction of the dam on Ukraine.

The destruction of Kakhovka dam has unleashed an “environmental and humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions”, the Kherson governor tells Bel Trew:

In pictures: Kherson and Mykolaiv residents wade through water following Kakhovka hydroelectric dam destruction

15:40

Residents in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions have been pictured wading through the water following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

The incident has caused massive flooding in the Kherson region and neighbouring Mykolaiv region.

A local resident walks through a muddy street after the flood in Kherson following damages sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam (AFP via Getty Images)

Yuriy, a 56-year-old Ukrainian farmer, stands chest-deep in water in his village of Afanasiyivka, Mykolaiv region (AFP via Getty Images)

Damages sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam have caused massive flooding (AFP via Getty Images)

Residents push a freezer for ice-cream through the flooded area of Kherson (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian refugee wins 500,000 euros in Belgian lottery

15:25

A Ukrainian war refugee has won 500,000 euros ($540,000) using a scratchcard, the Belgian national lottery said on Monday.

The man bought the scratchcard for 5 euros last month in a gas station, meaning his bet has been increased a hundred thousandfold.

The winner, whose identity will remain unknown as is the case for all Belgian lottery winners, is between 18 and 24 years old and has been living in Brussels for the last 12 months.

“He has mixed feelings (about winning). It is a difficult period to be happy with everything happening in his home country,” said Joke Vermoere, spokesperson for the National Lottery, alluding to Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.

Vermoere added that the winner first wants to throw a party with the money to thank everyone who has helped him integrate in Belgium, and then he would like to do something for his compatriots and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

She also said that while the man is happy in Belgium and has found work, he would like to return to Ukraine as soon as the war finishes.

Winning the lottery in Belgium comes tax-free.

Last year, 165 people from a small Belgian village won 142,897,164 euros.

Russian attack kills one in southeastern Ukraine - governor

15:17

One man was killed and another was wounded in a Russian attack on the small town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine, regional governor Yuri Malashko said on Monday.

Malashko said three bombs had damaged private houses and communications in the small town, about eight km (five miles) from front lines. He said the man who was killed had been 48 and the one who was wounded was 32.

Officials have said several hundred residents remain in the town although infrastructure there has been largely destroyed by Russian forces, which seized most of the Zaporizhzhia region in the early months of its full-scale invasion last year.

Ukraine says its troops have taken back four villages from Russian forces in the southeast after hitting back to try to recapture occupied territory.

G7 working on scheme to combat theft of Ukraine grain - UK

15:10

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations are working on a scheme to combat the suspected theft of Ukraine‘s grain by using chemical identification of grain origin, Britain’s food and farming minister Mark Spencer said on Monday.

Mr Spencer told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London that Britain was leading on the scheme, and that G7 countries were also working closely with Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest grains exporter.

“We believe (chemical identification) will be an effective means for deterring further theft of Ukraine‘s grain,” said Mr Spencer.

Britain announced a new wave of sanctions last month on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting “shady individuals and entities” connected to the suspected theft of Ukrainian grain.

Targeting entities involved in grain trading is unusual as such activity typically comes under humanitarian exemptions from sanctions. Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Major air defense exercise starts in Germany, effect on civilian flights unclear

13:55

An air deployment exercise billed as the biggest in NATO’s history and hosted by Germany got underway on Monday.

The Air Defender 2023 exercise that is set to run through June 23 was long-planned but serves to showcase the alliance’s capabilities amid high tensions with Russia.

The first planes took off on Monday morning from airfields in northern Germany. Some 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft from 25 nations will respond to a simulated attack on a NATO member. The United States alone is sending 2,000 U.S. Air National Guard personnel and about 100 aircraft.

“The exercise is a signal — a signal above all to us, a signal to us, the NATO countries, but also to our population that we are in a position to react very quickly ... that we would be able to defend the alliance in case of attack,” German air force chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz told ZDF television.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has jolted NATO into preparing in earnest for the possibility of an attack on its territory. Sweden, which is hoping to join the alliance, and Japan are also taking part in the exercise.

Read more:

13:25

Ukrainian military officials said Monday their troops have retaken another southeastern village from Russian forces, among the first — small — successes in stepped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow‘s more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine’s flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov, and she predicted the liberation of “all Ukrainian land” would be the final outcome. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.

The villages are located in the so-called “Vremivka ledge,” a section of the front line where the Russian-controlled area protrudes into territory held by Ukraine. The area has become one of several epicentres of intense fighting.

The Russian Defense Ministry hasn’t confirmed the Russian retreat from the villages, but some military bloggers have acknowledged the loss of Russian control over them.

Read more:

Watchdog: Nuclear states modernise their weapons, Chinese arsenal is growing

12:56

The nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernise their arsenals and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday.

“We are drifting into one of the most dangerous periods in human history,” said Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI.

“It is imperative that the world’s governments find ways to cooperate in order to calm geopolitical tensions, slow arms races and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental breakdown and rising world hunger,” he said in a statement.

SIPRI estimated that of the total global inventory of 12,512 warheads in January 2023, some 9,576 were in military stockpiles for potential use which was 86 more than in January 2022.

Read more:

Ukraine accounts for over half of all documented incidents of violence against health care in conflict zones - report

12:29

A new report from the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) documents nearly 2,000 incidents of violence against health care in conflict zones throughout 2022 - marking the most severe year of attacks against health care in the last decade globally.

The just released SHCC report identifies a 45% increase in reported incidents of violence against health care in conflict zones as compared to 2021, with 232 health workers killed, 298 kidnapped and 294 arrested.

Myanmar and Ukraine account for over half of all documented attacks, more than 750 of which were perpetrated by the Russian Federation in Ukraine alone–the most committed in a single year in one country.

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian offensives in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions

12:05

Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday it had repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a cluster of settlements in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports.

Russia said its forces had launched a strike on Ukrainian army reserve locations using long-range precision weaponry, launched from the sea.

Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia to its southwest are among five regions, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, that Moscow claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence

12:00

U.N. cultural and scientific agency UNESCO announced Monday that the United States plans to rejoin — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organisation’s move to include Palestine as a member.

U.S. officials say the decision to return was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by the U.S. in UNESCO policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma submitted a letter last week to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay formalising the plan to rejoin.

Under the plan, the U.S. government would pay its 2023 dues plus $10 million in bonus contributions this year earmarked for Holocaust education, preserving cultural heritage in Ukraine, journalist safety, and science and technology education in Africa, Verma’s letter says.

Read more:

Russia says Ukrainian offensives continued in south Donetsk region

11:47

Russia’s defence ministry on Monday said Ukrainian forces had attempted to press their offensives in the south of the Donetsk region in the last 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports.

In pictures: Deminers find wreckage of retrieved S-300 rocket following Kakhovka dam destruction

11:40

Deminers have been pictured touching the wreckage of a retrieved S-300 rocket, which fell a few months ago in the Dnipro river and became visible after water level sharply dropped following the Kakhovka dam destruction.

The critical Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which lies along the Dnipro river in Russia-held Kherson, was blown up on Tuesday and collapsed soon after, sending water gushing into nearby villages and towns in the region with a 42,000-strong population.

A deminer touches the wreckage of a retrieved S-300 rocket, which fell a few months ago in the Dnipro river and became visible after water level sharply dropped following the Kakhovka dam destruction, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, June 12, 2023. (REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Swiss websites hit by DDoS attack ahead of Zelensky video address

11:23

Swiss authorities said that several government websites were targeted in a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Monday that was claimed by pro-Russian hackers.

The attack comes as the Swiss parliament prepares for a video address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled for Thursday and coincides with a national holiday in Russia.

Switzerland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that “various websites of the Federal Administration and enterprises affiliated with the Confederation were unavailable” in the wake of the attack, claimed by the NoName hacking group.

“The NCSC is analysing the attack together with the administrative units concerned and defining appropriate measures,” it said in a statement.

The NCSC, which did not link Zelensky’s upcoming address to the attack, said the NoName group had also been behind a separate attack against the Swiss parliament’s website last week.

In a post on the Telegram messenger service, the group said the attack against the parliament’s website last week had been carried out to “thank Swiss Russophobes” for adopting another EU sanctions package against Moscow.

The group, which pledged to continue defending Russian interests “on the information front,” added it had taken down the websites of Switzerland’s justice ministry and police.

From GPS-guided bombs to electronic warfare, Russia improves its weaponry in Ukraine

11:12

Ukrainian troops are probing Russian defenses as spring gives way to a second summer of fighting, and Kyiv‘s forces are facing an enemy that has made mistakes and suffered setbacks in the 15-month-old war. But analysts say Moscow also has learned from those blunders and improved its weapons and skills.

Russia has built heavily fortified defenses along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, honed its electronic weapons to reduce Ukraine’s edge in combat drones, and turned heavy bombs from its massive Cold-War-era arsenal into precision-guided gliding munitions capable of striking targets without putting its warplanes at risk.

Read more:

From GPS-guided bombs to electronic warfare, Russia improves its weaponry in Ukraine

In pictures: Local residents are evacuated following Nova Kakhovka dam breach

10:29

Local residents have been pictured boarding evacuation trains after following last week’s breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The critical Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which lies along the Dnipro river in Russia-held Kherson, was blown up on Tuesday and collapsed soon after, sending water gushing into nearby villages and towns in the region with a 42,000-strong population.

The UN said the collapse will have “catastrophic” and “far-reaching consequences” for thousands of people with the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods even as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over the incident.

Local residents board an evacuation train after the Nova Kakhovka dam breach in Kherson, Ukraine, 11 June 2023 (REUTERS)

Local residents wait for an evacuation train (REUTERS)

Local residents wait in a line during rain, near a humanitarian aid centre (REUTERS)

Pakistan welcomes first shipment of discounted crude from Russia

10:21

The Pakistani government on Monday welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude from Russia under a key deal between Islamabad and Moscow.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif hailed it as a “fulfilment of promises” to the nation while Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that it marked a “true service” for the people.

The cargo was being unloaded in the port city of Karachi, the country’s main hub for imports.

Cash-strapped Pakistan had been in talks with Russia to import discounted crude since February 2022, when former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan visited Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Khan’s visit coincided with the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - a visit that at the time strained relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Moscow has since grappled with Western sanctions over the war, rerouting much of its supply to India, China and other Asian countries at discounted prices after Western customers shunned it in response to the invasion.

Pakistan’s deputy oil minister, Musadiq Malik, told the Geo news TV that Islamabad had initially signed an agreement with Russia for the purchase of 100,000 tonnes of oil, which is supposed to arrive in two ships. The first vessel with the crude arrived in Karachi on Sunday.

The size of its cargo load was not immediately known.

He did not share any details about the price of Russian oil, saying only that Pakistan will try to ensure a steady import with the expectations that prices at the pump will decrease.

“If we start getting one-third of our crude oil from Russia, then there will be a big difference in prices and its effect will reach people’s pockets,” Mr Malik said.

Mapped: Ukraine claims four villages captured in first gains of counteroffensive

09:26

Ukraine claims to have recaptured four villages from Russia in what would be the first territorial gains of its long-awaited counteroffensive.

About a week after Ukrainian forces began advancing at various points along the frontline, Kyiv said it liberated three villages on Sunday in the southeast of the country. Unverified footage showed Kyiv’s forces hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a building in the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region and posing with their unit’s flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.

Then on Monday a photo shared by Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar showed soldiers hoisting the country’s yellow and blue flag at what she claimed was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk, as she thanked the 35th Separate Brigades of Marines for liberating the settlement.

My colleagues Joe Middleton and Arpan Rai report:

Mapped: Ukraine claims four villages captured in first gains of counteroffensive

Chechen force signs contract with Russia's defence ministry that Wagner's Prigozhin refused

09:17

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday it has signed a contract with the Akhmat group of Chechen special forces, a day after Russia’s powerful mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to do so.

The signing followed an order that all “volunteer units” should sign contracts by 1 July, bringing them under the control of defence minister Sergei Shoigu as Moscow tries to assert its control over private armies fighting on its behalf in Ukraine.

In return, volunteer fighters would get the same benefits and protections as regular troops, including support for them and their families if they are wounded or killed.

Prigozhin, who has waged a running feud with the defence ministry and accused it of failing to provide adequate ammunition supplies to his Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine, said on Sunday he would refuse to sign any such contract.

He said that Shoigu “cannot properly manage military formations”.

The contract the defence ministry signed on Monday was with the Akhmat paramilitary group that has often been called the private army of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s Chechnya region.

Unlike Prigozhin, Kadyrov has recently refrained from criticising the defence ministry. Members of the two groups have openly sparred, with one of Kadyrov’s close allies on Thursday casting Prigozhin as a blogger who yells all the time about problems.

Akhmat commander Apty Alaudinov, who took part in the signing of the contract, said the unit has “prepared and sent tens of thousands of volunteers” to Ukraine in the past 15 months.

Moscow said on Friday that the Akhmat forces were waging an offensive near the town of Maryinka, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

“I think this is a very good thing,” Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the defence ministry’s website after signing the deal.

Russia’s deputy chief of the general staff, Colonel General Alexei Kim, said after signing the agreement with the Chechens that he hoped other volunteer units would follow suit.

Ukraine says nuclear plant's cooling ponds stable despite depleted reservoir

09:05

The water level at the ponds used to cool the reactors at Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain stable and sufficient despite the falling water level of the Kakhovka reservoir nearby, Ukraine‘s environment minister said on Monday.

The water level at the reservoir has fallen dramatically since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last week.

New Zealand public radio apologises for publishing ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’ after wire stories altered

09:00

The head of New Zealand’s public radio station apologised Monday for publishing “pro-Kremlin garbage” on its website after more than a dozen wire stories on the Ukraine war were found to have been altered.

Most of the stories, which date back more than a year, were written by the Reuters news agency and were changed at Radio New Zealand to include Russian propaganda. A digital journalist from RNZ has been placed on leave pending the result of an employment investigation.

Paul Thompson, the chief executive of taxpayer-funded RNZ, said it had found issues in 16 stories and was republishing them on its website with corrections and editor’s notes. He said he was commissioning an external review of the organization’s editing processes.

“It is so disappointing. I’m gutted. It’s painful. It’s shocking,” Thompson said on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show. “We have to get to the bottom of how it happened.”

Nick Perry reports:

The global nuclear arsenal grew last year, SIPRI says

08:45

The number of operational nuclear weapons rose slightly in 2022 as countries implemented long-term force modernisation and expansion plans, a leading conflict think-tank said on Monday, warning that the world was entering a dangerous phase.

The estimated number of warheads in military stockpiles for potential use rose by 86 to 9,576, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a statement, continuing a trend seen in the last couple of years.

“We are drifting into one of the most dangerous periods in human history,” SIPRO Directo Dan Smith, SIPRI Director.

“It is imperative that the world’s governments find ways to cooperate in order to calm geopolitical tensions, slow arms races and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental breakdown and rising world hunger.”

The nine nuclear-armed states continued to modernize their nuclear arsenals and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2022, SIPRI said.

Russia and the United States together possess almost 90% of all nuclear weapons but the think tank said the sizes of their respective arsenals appeared to have remained relatively stable in 2022.

Overall, the number of nuclear warheads in the world continued to decline, primarily due to the USA and Russia dismantling retired warheads.

Major air defence exercise begins in Germany

08:27

An air deployment exercise billed as the biggest in Nato’s history is getting under way in Germany.

The Air Defender 23 drill, set to run until June 23, has long been planned and serves to showcase the alliance’s capabilities amid high tensions with Russia.

Some 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft from 25 nations will respond to a simulated attack on a Nato member.

The United States alone is sending 2,000 US Air National Guard personnel and about 100 aircraft.

German air force chief Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz told ZDF television: “The exercise is a signal - a signal above all to us, a signal to us, the Nato countries, but also to our population that we are in a position to react very quickly ... that we would be able to defend the alliance in case of attack.”

Lt Gen Gerhartz said he proposed the exercise in 2018, reasoning that Russia’s annexation of Crimea underlined the need to be able to defend Nato.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has jolted Nato into preparing in earnest for the possibility of an attack on its territory.

Sweden - which is hoping to join the alliance - and Japan are also taking part in the exercise.

Assessments of the extent to which the exercise will disrupt civilian flights have varied widely.

Ukraine reclaims village in Donetsk, says deputy defence minister

08:12

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar posted on Monday a photo showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag at what she said was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk, and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it.

Reuters could not verify the report and it was not immediately clear when the village was reclaimed.

On Sunday, Ukraine said its troops had made advances on three villages in Donetsk: Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka. Storozheve is located between Blahodatne and Neskuchne.

Russia suffers significant losses in Bakhmut, says Ukraine’s general staff

06:56

Ukraine’s top military command has said its forces were engaged in heavy battles across a wide arc of frontline hot spots, and some significant losses have been served to the Russian forces, in a battlefield report this morning.

The country’s armed forces general staff said that some 25 battles had taken place over the past day near the eastern town of Bakhmut, and further south near Avdiivka and Maryinka, all in the Donetsk region, but also near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

This comes a day after Kyiv said it had made the first modest gains in reclaiming territory from Russia as part of its counteroffensive.

“Over the last week in the Bakhmut direction, the Russian invaders suffered significant losses,” the general staff said today.

Over the weekend, prominent Russian military bloggers suggested that while Ukrainian forces took Blahodatne and Neskuchne, fighting for Makarivka was going on.

On Sunday, Ukraine said its troops had made advances on three villages in Donetsk: Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.

Even though Kyiv has largely remained silent over the past week about the counteroffensive military assault on the Russian forces, Ukraine’s military has reported success with sizeable pushback in daily battlefield reports.

Putin’s defence minister keeping up ‘positive image’ in face of criticism from fellow Russians, says UK MoD

06:38

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu is likely acutely aware of the need to maintain a positive image in the face of increasingly unmasked criticism from some fellow Russians, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

It pointed to the high public profile maintained by the Russian defence minister over the past week, “likely with the aim of presenting himself as in control of strategic issues while Ukraine accelerates offensive operations”.

“Shoigu has provided at least two comments on Russia’s defensive operations, including making almost certainly seriously exaggerated claims about Ukrainian losses. This contrasts with other key periods in the war when he had disappeared from public appearances,” the ministry said.

It added that Shoigu has also “urged Russia’s defence industry to redouble its efforts, and castigated Western Military District officers for not dispatching reserve armoured vehicles to the front quickly enough.”

In pictures: Life in Kherson after key dam explodes in war fighting

06:19

Residents receive humanitarian aid provided by volunteers from Global Empowerment Mission on Sunday in Kherson, Ukraine (Getty Images)

A woman clutches two bottles of water being handed out in humanitarian aid in Kherson on Sunday (Getty Images)

Residents in Kherson gather to collect food and humanitarian aid on Sunday after flooding from explosion of the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant left the region submerged, and thousands without any power and water. (Getty Images)

Oleksiy, 60, cleans his grocery store damaged by flooding, in the town of Kherson (AFP via Getty Images)

A damaged by shelling building is seen in a flooded area in Kherson, Ukraine (Getty Images)

North Korea’s Kim vows to ‘hold’ Putin’s hands for strategic cooperation

04:59

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he will “hold hands” with Russian president Vladimir Putin as the two allies look to bolster strategic cooperation on their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media KCNA reported today.

Calling for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow, Mr Kim said he will be “holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country,” according to his message published by the state media.

He made the pledge in a message to Mr Putin marking Russia’s National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying “full support and solidarity.”

“Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory,” Kim said in the message published by KCNA.

UN nuclear watchdog concerned over water levels at Ukraine power plant

04:26

The UN atomic watchdog said it needs wider access around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check “a significant discrepancy” in water level data at the breached Kakhovka dam used for cooling the plant’s reactors.

The measurements received by the agency from the inlet of the plant showed that the dam’s water levels were stable for about a day over the weekend, the International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said.

He is expected to visit the nuclear power plant this week.

“However, the height is reportedly continuing to fall elsewhere in the huge reservoir, causing a possible difference of about two metres,” Mr Grossi said in a statement.

“The height of the water level is a key parameter for the continued operability of the water pumps.”

“It is possible that this discrepancy in the measured levels is caused by an isolated body of water separated from the larger body of the reservoir,” he said in the statement. “But we will only be able to know when we gain access to the thermal power plant.”

The water from the reservoir is used to cool the facility’s six reactors and spent fuel storage, the IAEA said.

The top official said that the thermal power plant “plays a key role for the safety and security of the nuclear power plant a few kilometres away,” hence the need for access and independent assessment.

Ukraine claims first successes of counteroffensive

04:01

Ukraine claimed the first successes of its counteroffensive as it recaptured three villages from Russian forces in the southeast of the country on Sunday.

Unverified footage showed Kyiv’s forces hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a building in the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region and posing with their unit’s flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.

The troops also reportedly retook Makarivka, the next village to the south, and advanced between 300m and 1,500m in two directions on the southern front, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement.

“No positions were lost on the directions where our forces are on the defensive,” Ms Maliar added.

Read the full story here:

03:30

The Russian military have tried to take direct control over the mercenary force Wagner.

Deputy defence minister Nikolai Pankov said that “volunteer formations” will be asked to sign contracts directly with the ministry of defence. The statement, although it does not directly name the Wagner group, is thought to be aimed at the fighting force.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Sunday that his forces would boycott the contracts.

“Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu. Shoigu cannot properly manage military formation,” Prigozhin said.

The defence ministry insisted the move was designed to “increase the effectiveness” of Russian units fighting in Ukraine.

Ukrainian schoolboy to buy home for his mother after selling Minecraft server

02:32

For most teenagers Minecraft remains just a hobby, but one Ukrainian schoolboy’s love for the game has meant he can now afford to buy his homeless mother a house.

Lomond School pupil Maksym Gavrylenko has made a “substantial” sum after selling the server he ran from his bedroom, which allows gamers from all over the world to connect to and play together on, with friends.

The 17-year-old boarding school pupil said: “I am very proud that I was able to turn my passion into a profitable business and I plan on treating my mother.

“As a result of the war, she was forced to flee her home, leaving her homeless, so to buy her a property will make all the hours spent on this project worthwhile.”

Read more here:

Ukraine says it recaptured a village; Russia insists it is repelling attacks

01:30

ICYMI: Ukraine’s military on Sunday reported recapturing a village in the southeast of the country amid Russian claims of repelling multiple attacks in the area, the latest indication that a highly anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive might be underway even as officials in Kyiv stop short of publicly acknowledging it.

The 68th Separate Hunting Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a video on Facebook showing soldiers installing a Ukrainian flag on a damaged building in what the post said was the village of Blahodatne in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region. In a separate social media post, Ukraine’s Ground Forces confirmed that the brigade had retaken Blahodatne.

Read the full story here:

Musician Travis Leake spoke up about freedom of speech in Russia with Anthony Bourdain in 2014. Now he’s been detained

Monday 12 June 2023 00:45

The 2014 episode of Parts Unknown set in Moscow and St Petersburg has been called one of the “most prescient” in the series, indicating the authoritarian path the country was on.

In the episode, the late host Anthony Bourdain has dinner with Boris Nemtsov, who briefly served as deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin in the late 1990s. He later became a fierce critic of Mr Yeltsin’s successor, President Vladimir Putin.

During filming in late 2013, Nemtsov told the chef: “Tony, I was born here 54 years ago. This is my country. Russian people are in trouble. Russian court doesn’t work, Russian education declines every year, and I believe that Russia has a chance to be free. Has a chance. It’s difficult but we must do it.”

Read the full story here:

Pakistan’s prime minister says first cargo of Russian oil has arrived in new deal

Sunday 11 June 2023 23:34

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow had arrived in Karachi.

“Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow,” Sharif tweeted.

“This is the first ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and Russian Federation,” he added.

A port official said on Sunday evening that the oil was in the process of being unloaded.

Russia and Ukraine swap nearly 200 prisoners

Sunday 11 June 2023 22:32

Russia and Ukraine has announced the return of nearly 100 soldiers from each side. Russia’s defence ministry said 94 Russians in Ukrainian captivity had been released after negotiations, in a post on the social media platform Telegram.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said 95 Ukrainian service members had been returned, including some wounded. They included members of the national guard and border guards.

Tanks, missiles and keeping Russia guessing: The week Ukraine’s counteroffensive truly began

Sunday 11 June 2023 21:32

Kyiv is seeking to smash through entrenched Russian lines, but has a tough battle ahead, writes Kim Sengupta.

Read Kim’s full analysis here:

Sunday 11 June 2023 20:30

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.

The short-term dangers can be seen from outer space — tens of thousands of parcels of land flooded, and more to come. Experts say the long-term consequences will be generational.

Lori Hinnant,Sam McNeil and Illia Novikov report:

Sunday 11 June 2023 19:30

Seismic data suggests the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was blown up – with an explosion detected around the time it collapsed.

Ukraine’s security service claims to have intercepted a telephone call proving a Russian “sabotage group” blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and dam early on Tuesday in the Kherson region.

Norway’s research foundation Norsar said that data collected from regional seismic stations showed clear signals of an explosion. And US spy satellites detected an explosion at the dam, a US official was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

Dan Peleschuk reports:

Ukraine’s military says it has liberated first village in counter-offensive

Sunday 11 June 2023 18:23

Ukraine’s military has claimed to have recaptured a village in the southeast of the country as Russia says troops have repelled multiple attacks.

Ukrainian soldiers hoisted their blue and yellow flag at a damaged building in an unverified video published by the 68th Separate Hunting Brigade of the Armed Forces. The post said the video was filmed in the village of Blahodatne in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region.

Brigade spokesman Myroslav Semeniuk said an assault team captured six Russian troops after entering several buildings where 60 soldiers were holed up.

“The enemy keeps shelling us but this won’t stop us. The next village we plan to reclaim is Urozhayne. After that, (we’ll proceed) further south.”

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that it is repelling Ukrainian attacks. It said in a statement that Ukrainian attempts at offensive operations on the southern Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia axes of the frontline over the past 24 hours have been “unsuccessful”.

Ukrainian governor says three people were killed by Russian fire as they were evacuating Kherson

Sunday 11 June 2023 17:30

Three people were killed on Sunday and 10 were wounded when Russian forces attacked a boat carrying evacuees from the flooded city of Kherson, the regional governor has said.

The area has been stricken by catastrophic flooding after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam which Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of deliberately blowing up.

“Three civilians died, ten more (people) were wounded including two law enforcement officers,” said Kherson region’s governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Mr Prokudin said that a 74-year-old man had used his body to shielf a woman from Russian fire and was hit in the back and died.

Russia claims to have hit Leopard tanks, U.S. Bradley vehicles in Ukrain

Sunday 11 June 2023 16:30

Russia on Sunday said it had destroyed at least seven German-made Leopard tanks and five U.S.-made Bradley vehicles over 48 hours while repelling Ukrainian attacks, though Russian bloggers reported Ukraine had briefly pierced part of the Russian line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged on Saturday that his military was engaged in “counter-offensive and defensive operations”, a day after President Vladimir Putin said Russia had repelled the first attacks of the offensive.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had repelled more than a dozen Ukrainian attacks over the past day in three major directions and had destroyed a column of armoured vehicles of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.

“During the past day, the armed forces of Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts of offensive actions in the Donetsk, southern Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions,” it said.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side, but was able to verify the location though not the date of a video showing Russian drones striking Ukrainian-manned tanks in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine ‘retakes village’ in southeast as counteroffensive ramps up

Sunday 11 June 2023 15:23

Kyiv’s troops said on Sunday they had recaptured a village from Russian forces in Ukraine’s southeast, the first liberated settlement they have claimed since launching a counterattack this week.

Soldiers hoisted the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building in an unverified video published by Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade, which identified the settlement as Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

"We’re seeing the first results of the counter-offensive actions, localized results," Valeryi Shershen, spokesperson for Ukraine’s "Tavria" military sector, said on television.

Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Russian ship near major gas pipelines in Black Sea

Sunday 11 June 2023 14:33

Russia said on Sunday that Ukraine had made an unsuccessful attempt to attack a Russian naval ship with six high-speed drone boats as the Russian vessel patrolled major natural gas pipelines in the Black Sea.

The ‘Priazovye’ ship was carrying out what Russia’s defence ministry said was "monitoring of the situation and ensuring security along the routes of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea."

Ukraine attacked in the early hours of Sunday about 300 km south-east of Sevastopol, the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, the defence ministry said.

At the time of the attack, a U.S. RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft was in the central area of the Black Sea, the defence ministry said.

"The Black Sea Fleet ship ‘Priazovye’ continues to carry out its assigned tasks," the defence ministry said.

Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream with capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres per year in January 2020. The pipeline, which allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine as a transit route to Europe, carries Russian natural gas to southern Europe through the Black Sea and Turkey.

The Blue Stream pipeline delivers Russian gas to Turkey.

ICYMI: UK will provide extra £16 million to flood-hit areas of Ukraine

Sunday 11 June 2023 13:30

The UK will provide an extra £16 million of humanitarian aid to Ukraine after a dam collapsed in the south of the country.

Flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam near Kherson has directly affected 32,000 people.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam.

Gwyn Wright reports:

ICYMI: Zelensky says Ukrainian counter-offensive actions are under way as Trudeau visits Kyiv

Sunday 11 June 2023 13:04

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that counter-offensive actions are underway against Russian forces in an apparent confirmation of the long-awaited pushback of Putin’s troops.

The Ukrainian president also had words for Vladimir Putin after his Russian opposite number claimed the long-expected counter-offensive was already failing.

William Mata reports:

Prigozhin says Wagner will not sign any contract with Russian defence minister

Sunday 11 June 2023 12:26

Russia’s most powerful mercenary said on Sunday that his Wagner fighters would not sign any contract with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu just hours after the defence ministry sought to bring volunteer detachments under its sway.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner group, has repeatedly attacked President Vladimir Putin’s top military brass for what he casts as treachery for failing to fight the war in Ukraine properly.

Neither Shoigu nor Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have commented in public on Prigozhin’s insults and criticism.

But the defence ministry on Saturday said Shoigu had ordered all “volunteer detachments” to sign contracts with his ministry by the end of the month, a step the ministry said would increase the effectiveness of the Russian army.

Though the defence ministry did not mention Wagner in its public statement, the Russian media reported that it was an attempt by Shoigu to bring the mercenaries to heel.

“Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” Prigozhin said in response to a request for comment on the Shoigu order.

Ukraine says Russia blew up Kakhovka dam to prevent offensive in south

Sunday 11 June 2023 11:48

The Khakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing in the southern Kherson region, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam from inside its associated hydroelectric power station. The site has been under Russian occupation since the early weeks of Russia’s invasion in February last year.

Moscow has blamed the destruction of the dam on Ukraine. Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians as rescue efforts are carried out.

"The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was apparently carried out with the intention of preventing the Ukrainian Defence Forces from launching an offensive in the Kherson sector," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

She said the action, which unleashed a vast flood which inundated towns and villages, trapped residents and swept away entire houses, was also aimed at helping allow the deployment of Russian reserves to the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut areas.

German shepherd injured in Ukraine gets new start with Hungarian police

Sunday 11 June 2023 10:56

After a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine, half of Rambo’s face was mangled and bloody. Shrapnel had ravaged the right side of his head, and it was uncertain if he would survive.

The 3-year-old German shepherd, who had accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines of the war, received emergency surgery that saved his life. Now, Rambo is training with the Budapest police department in neighboring Hungary and serving as a reminder that dogs — and people — with disabilities can do great things.

Justin Spike reports:

Ukraine says Russia blew up Kakhovka dam to prevent offensive in south

Sunday 11 June 2023 10:08

The Khakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing in the southern Kherson region, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam from inside its associated hydroelectric power station. The site has been under Russian occupation since the early weeks of Russia’s invasion in February last year.

Moscow has blamed the destruction of the dam on Ukraine. Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians as rescue efforts are carried out.

"The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was apparently carried out with the intention of preventing the Ukrainian Defence Forces from launching an offensive in the Kherson sector," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe

Sunday 11 June 2023 08:22

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.

The short-term dangers can be seen from outer space — tens of thousands of parcels of land flooded, and more to come. Experts say the long-term consequences will be generational.

Full report:

Zelensky confirms counteroffensive underway

Sunday 11 June 2023 07:51

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged on Saturday that his military was engaged in "counter-offensive and defensive operations" a day after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said Kyiv’s long-vaunted drive to retake territory was well under way.

But the Ukrainian leader disclosed no details, telling reporters to pass on to Putin that his generals were optimistic.

Sporting his trademark khaki fatigues, Zelensky shrugged at a press conference when asked about Putin’s comments on Friday that Kyiv had begun its counter-offensive but made no progress.

"Counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelensky said, listing Ukraine’s top military brass by name.

"They (the generals) are all in a positive mood. Pass that on to Putin," he said with a smile, standing alongside visiting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

He said Putin’s comments on the counter-offensive were "interesting...It is important that Russia always feels this: That they do not have long left, in my opinion."

Two drones crash in Russia’s Kaluga region - local governor

Sunday 11 June 2023 07:17

Two drones crashed early on Sunday in Russia’s Kaluga region, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on the Telegram messaging app.

One drone crashed near the village of Strelkovka, another in the woods in the Medynsky municipal district.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and only minimal damage, Shapsha said on Telegram.

The report could not be independently verified.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

Watch: Kherson roof ‘washes up’ on beach 100 miles away from dam collapse, says MP

Sunday 11 June 2023 07:00

Parts of houses from Kherson have washed up more than 100 miles away on a beach in Odesa, a Ukrainian MP has said.

Footage posted by Oleksiy Goncharenko on Friday, 9 June, shows a roof on Dolphin Beach near Malyi Fontan.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have been rescued after waters from the collapsed Nova Kakhovka dam submerged villages, fields and roads in southern Kherson.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam and its hydropower plant, which was under Kremlin control.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of bombarding the dam.

Tanks, missiles and keeping Russia guessing: The week Ukraine’s counteroffensive truly began

Sunday 11 June 2023 06:30

Kyiv is seeking to smash through entrenched Russian lines, but has a tough battle ahead, writes Kim Sengupta:

Sunday 11 June 2023 06:00

The UK will provide an extra £16m of humanitarian aid to Ukraine after a dam collapsed in the south of the country.

Flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam near Kherson has directly affected 32,000 people.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam.

The money consists of £10 million for the Red Cross Movement, £5 million for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and £1m for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Boats, community water filters, water pumps and waders will be given to the war-torn country and are expected to arrive there next week.

Canada to give seized Russian aircraft to Ukraine

Sunday 11 June 2023 05:30

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday promised to hand over a seized An-124 Russian cargo jet to Ukraine.

“Today, through the legislation we passed, we are confiscating this aircraft that was owned by Russia and we are beginning the process of transferring this asset to Ukraine so that it will never again be used by Russia in support of war,” Mr Trudeau said.

The Russian Airlines aircraft arrived in Toronto on 27 February last year with a shipment of Covid tests from China. The aircraft arrived just a few hours before authorities closed the sky to Russian flights.

Ukraine ‘penetrates’ first line of Russian defences in some areas

Saturday 10 June 2023 10:06

Ukraine has “penetrated” the first line of Russian defences in some areas and is making “good progress” in its counteroffensive, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

Kyiv has conducted “significant operations” over the past 48 hours in southern and eastern parts of the country, it added.

“In some areas, Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defences,” the MoD said in a statement

“In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower.” The MoD added that Russia’s progress in the war has been “mixed”.