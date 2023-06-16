Ukraine war: Ukraine losses 'ten times higher' than Russia's, says Putin

A Russian serviceman stands guard at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Getty

Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine’s losses during the counteroffensive were “very high” and “more than one-to-ten” compared to those of the Russian army.

Speaking at the plenary session of Russia’s flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum, he said that some Ukrainian units had reached the Russian frontline but had been pushed back.

“Their losses are very high, even more than one-to-ten compared to the Russian army losses,” he said, claiming that Ukraine has lost 186 tanks, and 417 armed vehicles.

“I believe that the Ukrainian army has no chance of success,” he said.

It comes as the Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian troops have made gains in at least three areas along the front line in its counteroffensive.

On Thursday, Volodymr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said that Russia will lose the war if Ukraine’s counter-offensive succeeds.

03:00 PM

02:59 PM

Kyiv bombarded with hypersonic missiles during South African leader's visit

Russia bombarded Kyiv with hypersonic missiles as African leaders arrived to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on a peace mission from the continent.

Explosions were heard across the city during the attack, which Ukraine described as the largest to hit the capital in weeks.

Kyiv’s military administration said air defence systems destroyed six “hypersonic” missiles, six cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones over the city.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, said: “Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace.”



He said: “Putin ‘builds confidence’ by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital.”



The African delegation, which includes leaders from South Africa, Senegal, the Comoros and Egypt, was expected to meet Mr Zelensky today and then hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

02:57 PM

Nato defence ministers fail to reach agreement over how to respond to a Russian attack

Nato defence ministers failed to reach agreement over new plans on how the alliance would respond to a Russian attack, and one diplomat blamed Turkey for thwarting them.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the ministers had reviewed the plans - the first since the end of the Cold War and given impetus by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - at a two-day meeting in Brussels and were moving closer to agreeing on them.

But one diplomat said Turkey had blocked the decision over the wording of geographical locations, including with regard to Cyprus. There was still an opportunity to find a solution before the Nato summit in mid-July in Vilnius, the diplomat added.

The so-called regional plans comprise thousands of pages of secret military plans that will detail how the alliance would respond to a Russian attack.

02:39 PM

Putin speaks about Ukrainian counteroffensive

At a Q and A session after talking for 75 minutes about the Russian economy, Mr Putin was asked about Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

He said that some Ukrainian units had reached the Russian frontline but had been pushed back.

“Their losses are very high, even more than one-to-ten compared to the Russian army losses. Ukraine has lost 186 tanks, and 417 armed vehicles,” he said.

“I believe that the Ukrainian army has no chance of success.”

02:34 PM

Arab guests dancing at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Arab guests dance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/fZhWHEMuYL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 16, 2023

02:02 PM

Putin: We had to raise defence spending to ensure security

President Vladimir Putin lauded the health of Russia’s public finances and said additional defence spending had been needed to bolster national security as Moscow conducts what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin, speaking at the plenary session of Russia’s flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum, said the public finances were generally balanced, putting the $42-billion budget deficit so far this year largely down to the postponement of some planned expenditures.

Analysts and data, however, suggest that slumping energy revenues and soaring military spending have played a key role.

“Naturally, additional funds were needed to strengthen defence and security, to purchase weapons,” Putin said. “We were forced to do this to protect our country’s sovereignty.

“I should say that on the whole this justifies itself from an economic point of view,” Putin added.

01:41 PM

Putin speaking at St Petersburg Economic forum

Vladimir Putin has started speaking at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, one of his biggest set piece speeches of the year, reports James Kilner.

He has spent the first 30 minutes telling the audience that the Russian economy is still a strong global player despite Western sanctions.

He also said that Western companies would be welcomed back if they wanted to return.

“We never chased anybody away from our market and our economy,” he said.

Western businesses quit Russia after the Kremlin ordered its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last March, often selling their assets at a major discount.

Western business delegates have avoided the St Petersburg Economic Forum, previously called the “Russia Davos”.

01:23 PM

Pictured: A drone operator demonstrates tactics during an event in Martisivka

A drone operator with Sky Spies UA demonstrates tactics during an event organized for reporters in Martisivka - BRENDAN HOFFMAN/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

12:50 PM

Putin thanks UAE leader for Ukraine help

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the president of the United Arab Emirates for his efforts in freeing prisoners of war in Ukraine and hailed what he said were expanding economic ties between Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

Putin made the comments during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the sidelines of Russia’s annual economic forum in St Petersburg, where UAE companies are prominent unlike many Western counterparts who have stayed away because of the Ukraine conflict.

The UAE has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, while Dubai, long popular with Russian tourists, has become a magnet for Russian business people over the past 16 months, with busy direct flights to Moscow and expanding economic ties.

“I know that the Emirates’ economy and the social sphere are developing really actively under your leadership and, in this sense, for us of course the Emirates is a very good and comfortable partner,” Putin told the UAE president.

“Relations between Russia and the Emirates are developing really successfully,” he added.

12:17 PM

UAE president tells Putin: we wish to strengthen ties

The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that his nation wished to strengthen ties.

“I am pleased to be here today with you, your Excellency, and we wish to build on this relationship and we put our trust in you to do so,” Sheikh Mohammed told Putin on the sidelines of a forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.

The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war.

“The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the meeting.

12:03 PM

Britain commits £60 million to Nato Ukraine fund

Britain will commit £60 million to Nato’s Ukraine fund, the government said, bringing the UK’s contribution to the fund to over 80 million pounds since February last year.

“This new contribution ... is part of our ongoing commitment to provide Ukraine with the equipment and training it needs,” British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

11:35 AM

'Taming' Russia is a 'task for all mankind', says Zelensky's chief of staff

Taming Russia is a “task for all mankind”, Volodymr Zelensky’s chief of staff has said.

Andriy Yermark claimed that whenever high-ranking foreign delegations visited Ukraine, Russia greets it with a missile attack.

Whenever a high-ranking foreign delegation visits Ukraine, Russia greets it with a missile attack on our peaceful cities. But the world already has a lot of evidence that Russia is a terrorist state. And taming it is a task for all mankind. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) June 16, 2023

His comments come after Russia bombarded Kyiv with hypersonic missiles as African leaders arrived to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on a peace mission from the continent.

10:59 AM

Ukraine in pictures:

Soldiers from Ukraine's 68th Brigade listen to a foreign volunteer giving training before returning counteroffensive operations in the Donetsk region - DAVID GUTTENFELDER/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

Soldiers from Ukraine's 68th Brigade rest inside a destroyed and abandoned building - DAVID GUTTENFELDER/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

10:55 AM

Another 'terrorist attack' on the capital repelled, says Zelensky's chief of staff

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, has written about the recent strikes on Kyiv.

He said: “Another terrorist attack on the capital was repelled. The Air Force shot down 6 Kalibr and 6 Dagger missiles, as well as a Russian UAV.

“The Russian missile attack took place exactly when the leaders of African countries arrived in the capital.

“Putin wants to demonstrate that he is willing to disregard the safety of foreign leaders, he actually doesn’t care because he feels complete impunity. And anyone can be in the place of the leaders of African countries.”

He added that missiles flew during Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine and Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General’s visit.

10:48 AM

Ukraine says downed 12 missiles including six hypersonic Kinzhals

Ukraine said it downed 12 Russian missiles, including six hypersonic Kinzhals, over Kyiv as a delegation of African leaders was set to hold talks as part of a peace mission.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones.

The chief of the Kyiv military administration Sergiy Popko said all were intercepted over the capital.

10:47 AM

Russia mounts 'desperate resistance' near Bakhmut

Russian forces are mounting a “desperate resistance” near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces are pressing the attack.

Ukrainian Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said the situation in the east was tense and Russia was bringing its best divisions into the Bakhmut sector with support from artillery and aircraft.

He said: “We continue to conduct offensive actions in separate directions, occupying dominant heights, and strips of forest with the aim of forcing the enemy gradually out of the outskirts of Bakhmut. Realising this, the enemy units put up desperate resistance.”

The Ukrainian military said last week it had started to push Russian forces back in and around Bakhmut as part of its counter-offensive to recapture territory.

10:17 AM

Ukrainian troops 'make gains in three directions'

Ukrainian troops have reportedly made gains in at least three areas along the front line in its counteroffensive.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson, reported that Ukrainian forces conducted successful offensive operations north and northwest of Bakhmut, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

A soldier from Ukraine's 68th Brigade mans an M2 Browning heavy machine gun - DAVID GUTTENFELDER/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

Meanwhile, General Oleksii Hromov reported that Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 3km near Mala Tokmachka in western Zaporizhia Oblast and up to 7km near Velyka Novosilka in western Donetsk Oblast, adding that Ukrainian troops have now liberated seven settlements in those areas since beginning the offensive.



Russian milibloggers claimed that better weather conditions meant that Ukrainian troops are increasing the tempo of counteroffensive operations.



It comes after Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said that Ukrainian forces have yet to launch counteroffensives “as such” but acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive actions, suggesting that Ukrainian forces have not yet begun their main effort.

10:07 AM

Russian children swap Bibles for bayonet practice at Sunday school

A church in southern Russia has started teaching its Sunday school children unarmed combat and fighting with a bayonet.

The Church of New Martyrs and Confessors in the Saratov region said that the first classes of a programme called “The Victorious” had been held on Sunday and that “everybody was welcome”.

Its website stated: “Children were given drill training and worked on their bayonet fighting. Classes during summer will be held every Sunday after the Divine Liturgy.”

Read more from James Kilner here

09:58 AM

'Loud explosions' heard in Kyiv

Rocket attack on Kyiv. Air defense at work. Loud explosions heard all over the city. People are advised to stay in shelters.



In the middle of the day, while people are at work, children in schools and daycares, terrorists attack civilians.



This has been going on for days,… — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 16, 2023

09:48 AM

Watch: Why early failures in Ukraine's counter-offensive aren't Russian victories

09:47 AM

Air defences in action as African leaders visit Ukraine on peace mission

An air raid alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Kyiv region [see post at 09:12] as African leaders visited on a peace mission.

Kyiv authorities issued the alert after the Ukrainian air force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been launched from the Black Sea and were “heading north” towards Kyiv.

The Kyiv military administration later said Ukrainian forces had put air defence systems into action outside the capital and urged residents to stay in shelters.

It gave no more details.

09:13 AM

Nato may remove some hurdles on Ukraine's path to membership

Nato allies may be ready to remove some hurdles on Ukraine’s path to the military alliance, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said.

“There are increasing signs that everyone will be able to agree on this,” he told reporters in Brussels when asked about reports that the US is open to permitting Kyiv to forgo a formal candidacy process required of some other nations in the past.

“I would be open for this.”

09:12 AM

Breaking: Air alert issued in Kyiv

An air alert has been issued in Kyiv, Reuters is reporting.

More to follow

08:38 AM

Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks

Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris, seeking to nudge the de-facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom into more full-throated support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The visit of the 37-year-old, widely known as “MBS”, comes less than a year after his last visit to the Elysee Palace and underlines the warm relationship between Paris and Riyadh that has irked rights activists in the wake of the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

Over their lunch at the Elysee Palace from 1115 GMT, Macron is also expected to seek support from MBS to find a solution in the search for a new president in Lebanon, a stalemate that is causing increasing exasperation for France.

His stay in France appears set to be a long one, with the crown prince due to attend a Paris summit on a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Macron on June 22-23.

08:27 AM

Pictured: UN Nuclear chief's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visits the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are seen at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP

A view shows the surrounding area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) - IAEA/via REUTERS

08:22 AM

Russia puts gaunt soldiers captured at Azovstal steel plant on 'show trial'

A court in Russia began the show trial of 22 Ukrainian soldiers who defended the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol last year against the Russian army.

Observers said that the soldiers appeared malnourished and Ukrainian officials described the trial as another Russian war crime.

“Glossy prosecutors and dressed-up jurors with brilliant smiles ‘judge’ boys and girls who look like skeletons after concentration camp and torture,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more from James Kilner here

08:21 AM

Watch: Footage of counteroffensive in Bakhmut

08:20 AM

Married couple killed in Russian shelling of Kherson region

A married couple were killed by Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson overnight, the regional governor said.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces had shelled the Novoberyslav settlement on the right bank of the Dnipro River from a Russian-occupied position on the opposite side of the river.

“A couple died as a result of a hit on one of the houses. The woman died on the spot. Doctors tried to save the man, but he died of his wounds on the way to hospital,” Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report.

08:18 AM

Russian troops to 'get bonuses' for destroying western tanks

Russian troops who have destroyed German-made Leopard tanks and US-supplied armoured vehicles being used by Ukraine will receive bonus payments, the Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry said this was part of a wider reward scheme under which more than 10,000 Russian servicemen had received individual bonuses since the start of the war nearly 16 months ago.

On the basis of reports from Russian field commanders, “payments are currently being made to servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who in the course of military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armoured fighting vehicles made in the USA and other Nato countries”, the ministry said.

On Sunday, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, awarded the “Hero of Russia gold star” medal to soldiers who Moscow said had destroyed Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles being used by Ukraine, which has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive.

The ministry said that up to May 31, a total of 10,257 servicemen had been rewarded for destroying 16,001 items of Ukrainian and Western military equipment.

08:08 AM

South African president arrives in Ukraine

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, has arrived in Ukraine as part of a group of African leaders seeking to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow, officials said.

Mr Ramaphosa is expected to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and then travel to Russia for talks with P Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

[ARRIVAL]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Nemishaeve Railway Station in Ukraine and is received by Ukraine's Special Envoy for Africa & the Middle East Ambassador Maksym Subhk and South African Ambassador to Ukraine Mr Andre Groenewald.… pic.twitter.com/Jk8V8n2v9O — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2023

The South African presidency posted footage of Mr Ramaphosa arriving by train in the Bucha area near Kyiv after travelling via Poland.

08:04 AM

Ukraine spy chief being rushed to German hospital is 'just Putin propaganda'

Ukraine dismissed Russian claims that its head of military intelligence was wounded in a missile strike as “Putin’s propaganda”.

On Thursday, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported that Major-General Kyrylo Budanov had been wounded in an attack on his office in Kyiv last month.

The report said Mr Budanov, one of Zelensky’s closest officials who is said to be in charge of attacks on Russian soil, was in a critical condition and being treated in a foreign hospital.

Read more from Joe Barnes and James Kilner here

08:03 AM

Pictured: An armoured vehicle on the road to Bakhmut

Armoured vehicle M113, on the road to Bakhmut in the town of Chassiv Yar - Nicolas Cleuet/Zuma Press / eyevine

08:01 AM

Latest MoD update: 'Realistic possibility' that Russian general killed in strike was acting army commander

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/E9VhzMxGKM



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AdwCj6WsQC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 16, 2023

07:58 AM

Ukraine plans to train 'several dozen' combat pilots to fly F-16s

Ukraine plans to send “several dozen” combat pilots for training to fly U.S.-manufactured F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat has said, as western allies prepared the necessary training programmes.

“Everything is being done to get it started as early as possible,” he told Ukrainian national television, adding that the pilots picked for training would have combat experience.

“It’s not training, it’s retraining,” he said.

Ukraine, which has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive, has repeatedly said it needs new Western aircraft to successfully counter Russia’s aerial dominance.

07:58 AM

