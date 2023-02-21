Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

4
Maighna Nanu
·6 min read
A TV screen shows Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing the beginning of the military operation in February 2022, next to a cardboard cutout depicting a Russian soldier - Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
A TV screen shows Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing the beginning of the military operation in February 2022, next to a cardboard cutout depicting a Russian soldier - Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Vladimir Putin is set to deliver his biggest speech since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine as Joe Biden prepares a competing speech in Poland.

The Russian President is due to make a delayed state of the nation speech on Tuesday, in which he is expected to set out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine.

The speech, to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers, is due to begin at 9.00am in central Moscow.

"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda as Mr Putin's speech is starting.

He will then deliver an address from the gardens of Warsaw's Royal Castle at about 3pm where he's expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Ukraine over the past year.

08:41 AM

The West is in a world war in Ukraine and still lacks a strategy for winning it

Since Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine last February, Nato members have spent considerable time patting themselves on the back, extolling their successes. Unfortunately, the West’s overall balance sheet is not nearly so rosy. One year in, consider the debits, not just the credits.

Most tellingly, the US and its Nato allies failed to deter Russia’s offensive in the first place.

On several occasions, President Biden said he didn’t really believe deterrence was possible, merely that Russia could be punished for aggression after the fact.

Read more from John Bolton, a former US national security adviser, here

08:36 AM

Russian troops killed deploying devastating rockets in Valentine's Day massacre

Russia lost one of its most devastating battlefield weapons when Ukraine launched a bloody Valentine's Day attack on forces stuck in a minefield.

The losses were sustained in the botched Russian advance on the eastern town of Vuhledar, one of Moscow's primary targets in its latest offensive to capture more territory in the Donbas.

Drone footage of the aftermath showed the explosive wreckage of what appeared to be a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher, which fires rockets that can melt human organs.

Read the full story from Joe Barnes here

08:25 AM

Russian rouble weakens ahead of Putin address to parliament

The rouble weakened on Tuesday despite increased demand for the currency ahead of month-end tax payments as President Vladimir Putin prepares to update Russia's political and military elite on the Ukraine conflict.

At 0732 GMT the rouble was 0.7 per cent weaker against the dollar at 75.05, edging closer to an almost 10-month low of 75.30 hit on Friday.

The Russian currency had lost 0.5% to 80.04 versus the euro and was down 0.2 per cent against the yuan at 10.89.

Putin will address members of both houses of parliament on Tuesday, nearly a year since despatching tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in a move that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

08:16 AM

Latest MoD update

08:12 AM

China says certain countries must stop 'fuelling the fire' in Ukraine conflict

China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday, and called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in an apparent dig at the United States.

Beijing, which last year struck a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States has warned of consequences if China provides military support to Russia, which Beijing says it is not doing.

"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control" Qin said in a speech at a forum held at the foreign ministry.

"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire," he said in comments that appeared to be directed at the United States, adding that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".

Qin's comments came as Russia's news agency TASS said China's top diplomat Wang Yi was due to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday and ahead of a "peace speech" President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver on Friday, the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

07:51 AM

Ukraine in pictures

A view of a residential building that was destroyed during the Russian attack, on February 20, 2023 in Borodyanka, Kyiv - Roman Pilipey/Getty Images Europe
A view of a residential building that was destroyed during the Russian attack, on February 20, 2023 in Borodyanka, Kyiv - Roman Pilipey/Getty Images Europe
A man stands in front of &quot;Heavenly Hundred Heroes Memorial&quot; in Kyiv - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
A man stands in front of "Heavenly Hundred Heroes Memorial" in Kyiv - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
A Ukrainian paramedic proudly displays an image of US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting in Kyiv - John Moore/Getty Images Europe
A Ukrainian paramedic proudly displays an image of US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting in Kyiv - John Moore/Getty Images Europe

07:42 AM

How Joe Biden swept into Kyiv on a train from Poland amid a cloak of secrecy

Joe Biden made his first trip to Ukraine as US president on Monday, overriding objections from his security staff to make a gesture of solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky. But while the welcome from Kyiv could hardly have been warmer, the visit had all the trappings of a mission beyond enemy lines.

The trip was made in near total secrecy, Mr Biden's bodyguards had warned that they could not guarantee his safety. Rather than travelling in via his presidential jet Air Force One, he took Ukraine’s state train service from the Polish border 400 miles east.

Colin Freeman has more on the US president's surprise visit to Kyiv here

07:40 AM

Italy's prime minister heads to Kyiv

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, was heading to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, local media reported.

Meloni, who took office in October, has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Ukraine to demonstrate her government's support following Russia's invasion almost exactly one year ago.

Nato member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.

"We have provided financial, military, humanitarian and civilian support" to Kyiv "and Ukraine can certainly count on Italy because we have shown since the start... that we were here (for Kyiv) and we will continue to be here," Meloni said at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday.

07:38 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Philips management will not receive bonuses for 2022

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips' top management will not take any bonuses for 2022 after a global recall of respiratory devices resulted in a 70% plunge in the company's market value, it said on Tuesday. Given the company's performance and negative experience of shareholders and other stakeholders, the current management board has waived any 2022 annual incentive payouts, the company said in its annual report. "2022 was a very disappointing year for Philips and its stakeholders," it said.

  • Politics latest news: 'Sunak needs space to deliver Brexit' as rebellion fears grow

    Rishi Sunak needs to be given "time and space" to finalise a Brexit deal with the EU, a minister said amid claims Tory frontbenchers are prepared to quit the Government if the agreement is not up to scratch.

  • Group urges radiation tests for 900 North Korean escapees

    Human rights advocates on Tuesday urged South Korea to offer radiation exposure tests to hundreds of North Korean escapees who had lived near the country’s nuclear testing ground. Tests conducted by the South Korean government on 40 people in 2017 and 2018 found at least nine of them had abnormalities that could indicate high radiation exposure, but Seoul's Unification Ministry said a conclusive link to North Korea's nuclear activity couldn't be established and other factors were possible, such as age, smoking habits or other types of chemical exposure.

  • Analysis-Looming U.S. default risk prompts investors to cut some debt exposure

    Bond investors are starting to trim holdings of U.S. debt to brace for a possible government default that they see as highly unlikely but potentially seismic for financial markets around the world. The U.S. Treasury hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit last month. Unless congress raises or suspends that cap, the government could begin to default on bonds that underpin the global financial system and are considered some of the safest investments.

  • How Jimmy Carter helped to practically wipe the horrific Guinea worm parasite off the face of the earth

    Since 1986, The Carter Center has led the international campaign to annihilate Guinea worm disease and has made tremendous progress.

  • Crime Shows Venture Outside the ‘Damaged, Middle-Aged White Detective Slot on a Sunday night’

    Crime shows look for a new angle, argued Berlinale Series participants on Monday. There is no shortage of new offerings, from Berlinale Market Selects’ “Two Sides of the Abyss,” Serbia’s “The Fall” or South Africa’s “Donkerbos,” created by Nico Scheepers, to China’s melancholic, decades-spanning “Why Try to Change Me Now,” with Golden Bear winner Yinan […]

  • F-16 fighter jets to be next step in supplying weapons to Ukraine, says Dutch PM Rutte

    The supply of F-16 fighter jets will be the next step in the transfer of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in an interview with Ukrainian television channel ICTV on Feb. 19.

  • Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

    It comes nearly one year after the Russian invasion began.

  • China says certain countries must stop 'fuelling the fire' in Ukraine conflict

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday, and called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in an apparent dig at the United States. Beijing, which last year struck a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States has warned of consequences if China provides military support to Russia, which Beijing says it is not doing.

  • Russia lacks reserves to strengthen main phase of offensive in Luhansk Oblast ISW

    The 19 February report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states that the main phase of Russia's offensive is taking place in Luhansk Oblast, but the invaders lack the reserves to increase the scale or intensity of this offensive.

  • Pressure on Biden to supply F-16s mounts ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

    The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers and Ukrainian officials to equip Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets as Russia’s war approaches its one-year anniversary later this week. Just after the administration last month announced it would send 31 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, Kyiv renewed its calls for the modern fighter aircraft.…

  • Ukrainian aviation conducts dozens of strikes on Russian positions

    Ukrainian air and artillery forces carried out a series of attacks on important structures and positions belonging the Russian invasion forces, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook on Feb. 20.

  • UK Intelligence: Russia's army is under increasing pressure to succeed as full-scale war's anniversary approaches

    In the near future, political pressure is expected to increase on the Russian military to demonstrate some "victories" by the anniversary of the full-scale war, but there have been no such successes. Source: UK Defence Intelligence; European Pravda Details: Intelligence experts note that Russian troops are trying to advance on several fronts in the east: near Vuhledar, near Kreminna, and near Bakhmut.

  • Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country. Russia could make it worse.

    The "cats" contain valuable metals — rhodium, palladium, and platinum — that thieves can convert to quick cash.

  • Susanna Reid returns to Kyiv to mark anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The Good Morning Britain presenter said, "Nothing prepared me for what I would witness."

  • Suspect at Large After Mass Shooting at Tennessee Bar

    GoogleOne person was killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting in Memphis, Tennessee early Sunday morning.Memphis police responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m. at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive, and discovered several victims at another bar near Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.Police found two victims in critical condition at the Live Lounge who were transported to a medical facility, while five victims in non-critical condition drove themselves to the hospital, according to a statement.

  • China says it's seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement

    The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, said Tuesday his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict. Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost year-long war could escalate further and spin “out of control.” China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said.

  • Meet Ashley Ketner, a 38-year-old who opened a tattoo studio for the queer community while working a 9-5 corporate job. Here's how she balances 2 drastically different careers.

    Ashley Ketner owns High Hopes, a tattoo studio in New York City that celebrates the queer community.

  • Mock Draft Roundup Monday 2.0: Who analysts are sending to Chargers

    Get familiar with some of the players experts think the Chargers will target in the 2023 NFL draft.

  • Nuclear Submarine Plan Shows Risk Lurking Beneath China-Australia Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Ties between Australia and China have improved faster than many expected since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power last year. Beijing’s reaction to Canberra’s plans for a new submarine may show whether the goodwill can last. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Future