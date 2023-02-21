Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

A TV screen shows Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing the beginning of the military operation in February 2022, next to a cardboard cutout depicting a Russian soldier - Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Vladimir Putin is set to deliver his biggest speech since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine as Joe Biden prepares a competing speech in Poland.

The Russian President is due to make a delayed state of the nation speech on Tuesday, in which he is expected to set out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine.



The speech, to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers, is due to begin at 9.00am in central Moscow.



"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television.



Meanwhile, Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda as Mr Putin's speech is starting.

He will then deliver an address from the gardens of Warsaw's Royal Castle at about 3pm where he's expected to highlight the commitment of the central European country and other allies to Ukraine over the past year.

The West is in a world war in Ukraine and still lacks a strategy for winning it

Since Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine last February, Nato members have spent considerable time patting themselves on the back, extolling their successes. Unfortunately, the West’s overall balance sheet is not nearly so rosy. One year in, consider the debits, not just the credits. Most tellingly, the US and its Nato allies failed to deter Russia’s offensive in the first place. On several occasions, President Biden said he didn’t really believe deterrence was possible, merely that Russia could be punished for aggression after the fact.

Russian troops killed deploying devastating rockets in Valentine's Day massacre

Russia lost one of its most devastating battlefield weapons when Ukraine launched a bloody Valentine's Day attack on forces stuck in a minefield.

The losses were sustained in the botched Russian advance on the eastern town of Vuhledar, one of Moscow's primary targets in its latest offensive to capture more territory in the Donbas.

Drone footage of the aftermath showed the explosive wreckage of what appeared to be a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher, which fires rockets that can melt human organs.

Russian rouble weakens ahead of Putin address to parliament

The rouble weakened on Tuesday despite increased demand for the currency ahead of month-end tax payments as President Vladimir Putin prepares to update Russia's political and military elite on the Ukraine conflict.

At 0732 GMT the rouble was 0.7 per cent weaker against the dollar at 75.05, edging closer to an almost 10-month low of 75.30 hit on Friday.

The Russian currency had lost 0.5% to 80.04 versus the euro and was down 0.2 per cent against the yuan at 10.89.

Putin will address members of both houses of parliament on Tuesday, nearly a year since despatching tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in a move that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 February 2023



China says certain countries must stop 'fuelling the fire' in Ukraine conflict

China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday, and called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in an apparent dig at the United States.

Beijing, which last year struck a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States has warned of consequences if China provides military support to Russia, which Beijing says it is not doing.

"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control" Qin said in a speech at a forum held at the foreign ministry.

"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire," he said in comments that appeared to be directed at the United States, adding that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".

Qin's comments came as Russia's news agency TASS said China's top diplomat Wang Yi was due to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday and ahead of a "peace speech" President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver on Friday, the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

Ukraine in pictures

A view of a residential building that was destroyed during the Russian attack, on February 20, 2023 in Borodyanka, Kyiv - Roman Pilipey/Getty Images Europe

A man stands in front of "Heavenly Hundred Heroes Memorial" in Kyiv - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

A Ukrainian paramedic proudly displays an image of US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting in Kyiv - John Moore/Getty Images Europe

How Joe Biden swept into Kyiv on a train from Poland amid a cloak of secrecy

Joe Biden made his first trip to Ukraine as US president on Monday, overriding objections from his security staff to make a gesture of solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky. But while the welcome from Kyiv could hardly have been warmer, the visit had all the trappings of a mission beyond enemy lines.

The trip was made in near total secrecy, Mr Biden's bodyguards had warned that they could not guarantee his safety. Rather than travelling in via his presidential jet Air Force One, he took Ukraine’s state train service from the Polish border 400 miles east.

Italy's prime minister heads to Kyiv

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, was heading to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, local media reported.

Meloni, who took office in October, has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Ukraine to demonstrate her government's support following Russia's invasion almost exactly one year ago.

Nato member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.

"We have provided financial, military, humanitarian and civilian support" to Kyiv "and Ukraine can certainly count on Italy because we have shown since the start... that we were here (for Kyiv) and we will continue to be here," Meloni said at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday.

