Ukraine-Russia war latest: One million shells needed to hold off Putin's troops

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut - Libkos/AP

Ukraine needs one million shells urgently to fight back against Vladimir Putin's forces, the country’s defence minister has said.

Oleksii Reznikov said his country's armed forces need the one million 155-millimetre and 105-millimetre shells "as soon as possible" to save Ukrainian lives.



The total equates to around 90,000-100,000 artillery rounds per month and would cost around 4 billion euros ($4.22 billion).

Mr Reznikov added that air defence systems, tanks and ammunition are among other priorities he will raise during a meeting with EU defence ministers today.



It follows claims by Russia's Wagner Group that they have taken "all the eastern part" of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town where fighting has raged for weeks.

03:02 PM

Today’s live blog is closing. Here is a roundup of the day’s main events:

The Ukrainian government was not involved in the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the country's defence minister said Wednesday.

Western media reports on the blowing-up of the Nord Stream gas pipelines are a coordinated bid to divert attention and Russia is perplexed that US officials can assume anything about the attacks without an investigation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The UN Secretary-General arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv hoping to drum up support for the grain export deal struck between Ukraine and Russia last year.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days following months of intense fighting.

At least 100 Russian soldiers have been killed over the last 24 hours amid heavy fighting in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military has claimed.

Georgia was gearing up for fresh protests on Wednesday, a day after police used tear gas and water cannon against thousands of demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi demanding a controversial "foreign agents" bill be axed.

02:48 PM

Zelensky thanks Guterres for visit to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the UN secretary general António Guterres for meeting in Kyiv today.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands - REUTERS/Alina Yarysh

Mr Zelensky shared a video clip of their meeting, alongside the caption:

“Right now, Ukraine is at the forefront of not just a struggle, but a real war for all the principles on which international life is based. “Right now, it is Ukraine that is defending the goals and principles of the UN Charter. “Hence, it is now and in Ukraine that the future of the UN and the global role of the United Nations are being decided. “I personally thank the secretary general, his team and the United Nations as a whole, who share our view of the need to protect universal values and the international order.”

02:27 PM

Republican House Speaker declines invitation to visit Ukraine

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has rejected an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit his wartorn country to see the extent of the destruction inflicted by Russia.

Mr Zelensky made the invitation on Tuesday in response to Mr McCarthy's comments on US aid to Ukraine. Mr McCarthy has said that he supports Ukraine, but does not back “a blank check”.

“Mr McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions,” Mr Zelensky told CNN.

“I think that Speaker McCarthy, he never visited Kyiv or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position."

When told of Mr Zelensky’s invitation, Mr McCarthy said he has no plans to visit, adding that President Joe Biden was too slow in his efforts to aid the country.

Some Republicans in the House of Representatives have been calling for an end to further aid to Ukraine.

02:08 PM

UN chief slams 'shocking' video of killing

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called a viral video that apparently showed a detained Ukrainian soldier being shot dead after speaking a pro-Ukraine slogan "shocking".

"The recent shocking images of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being summarily killed is yet another tragic reminder that the laws of war must be strictly respected," Guterres said during a visit to Kyiv.

01:59 PM

Ukraine and UN chief call for Black Sea grain deal extension

Ukraine's president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia's invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said after talks with Guterres in Kyiv that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was necessary for the world. Guterres underlined the importance of the deal to global food security and food prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet in Kyiv - Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 120-day deal, initially brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and extended in November, will be renewed on March 18 if no party objects.

Russia has signalled that obstacles to its own agricultural exports need to be removed before it lets the deal continue.

01:36 PM

Watch: Russian troops refuse to obey orders in Ukraine

Russian soldiers released a video stating they are refusing to obey commands from superiors. Russia's Wagner Group has claimed to have taken "all the eastern part" of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town where fighting has raged for weeks.

Pressure has been mounting on Ukrainian troops trying to hold the town against Russian soldiers hoping to capture it no matter the cost.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief and Kremlin ally, said in an audio message released by his press service that "Wagner units have taken all the eastern part of Bakhmut, all that's east of the Bakhmutka river" which bisects the town.

Ukraine has not yet commented, but president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the army is intent on defending Bakhmut and warned that Russians would have an "open road" into eastern Ukraine if the town was captured.

01:04 PM

One million rounds of ammunition needed by Ukraine

Ukraine needs one million rounds of ammunition in order to beat down Vladimir Putin’s invading troops, the country’s defence minister has claimed.

Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine needs the one million 155-millimetre and 105-millimetre shells "as soon as possible".

The total equates to around 90,000-100,000 artillery rounds per month and would cost around 4 billion euros ($4.22 billion).

Mr Reznikov added that air defence systems, tanks and ammunition are among other priorities he will raise during a meeting with EU defence ministers today.

"Priority number one is air defence systems - and also ammunition, ammunition, and again ammunition," so that Ukraine can be prepared to launch a counteroffensive, he said.

The equipment needs to be supplied as quickly as possible in order to save lives, Mr Reznikov continued.

12:46 PM

Putin presents bouquets on Women's Day

President Vladimir Putin presented flowers to a female war correspondent and medical workers from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday in a Kremlin ceremony to mark International Women's Day, thanking them for their achievements at what he called a challenging time for the country.

"Nothing is impossible for you," Putin said in a speech to a group of women who were then invited to step up and accept bouquets from him as trumpet fanfares sounded.

"You can be tender and feminine and at the same time very strong. You always strive for fairness, you do everything to ensure that life in the family, society and the country unfailingly improves," the president said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a state medal award ceremony at the Kremlin Palace, on the occasion of International Women's Day - Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Alluding to the war in Ukraine, Putin told the group: "Now, when Russia is again faced with direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see many examples of valour and determination, courage, readiness to stand up for the truth, protect people and the very future of our state."

Earlier, in a video published by the Kremlin, he issued special thanks to female military personnel, saying their courage amazes even the "most hardened fighters".

12:13 PM

Bakhmut may fall 'in coming days'

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Wednesday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days following months of intense fighting.

"We can not rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days," Stoltenberg told reporters in Stockholm on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defence ministers.

Ukrainian soldiers are seen in the BTR military vehicles on the road in near the Bakhmut frontline - Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

11:54 AM

At least 100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut over last 24 hours

At least 100 Russian soldiers have been killed over the last 24 hours amid heavy fighting in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military has claimed.

Spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian television that 72 combat assaults and 102 Russian shellings took place in the area on Tuesday.

Despite this, Russia was "not allowed to move on and achieve any tactical victories”, he continued.

Mr Cherevatyi said that the Russian paramilitary group Wagner was suffering “heavy losses”.

"They were literally cannon fodder for eight months... they were used in such an extensive primitive way to deplete our units, to constantly put pressure on our defence," Mr Cherevatyi said of Wagner.

Wagner is “reinforced by units of airborne troops, mechanized units and artillery and aviation”, he added.

11:32 AM

Zelensky sent video message by Wagner chief

The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has sent a video message from inside the city of Bakhmut to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yevgeny Prigozhin hit back at Ukrainian reports that Wagner was suffering heavy losses in the battle for Bakhmut.

"We will conquer this frontier with dignity," he said.

"The [Russian] Defense Minister has told you that after capturing Bakhmut, the operational space will open. And the world has not yet faced the Russian army, which is well prepared, with those units that have not yet entered into battle, with all possible modern weapons, intelligence, ideally prepared," Prigozhin continued.

"They are waiting for their time. Right after the opening of the operational space by PMC Wagner after Bakhmut. Then the whole world will shudder."

11:09 AM

MOD shares latest intelligence update

The UK Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 08 March 2023.



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/yPyknNR3WC



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/adUPveecZC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 8, 2023

10:50 AM

Ukraine in pictures

Here is a round-up of the latest pictures from Ukraine:

Ukrainian drone bomb falls inside Russian tank hatch - @72.brigade.best/Newsflash

A woman places a container of food atop the grave of her son in the soldier's section of a cemetery in Kharkiv - John Moore/Getty Images

Ukrainian soldiers in a trench under Russian shelling on the frontline close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AP Photo/Libkos

Olga Shulga with her son Myroslav ride in the car during an evacuation by Ukrainian police, in Avdiivka - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

MSF workers carry a man on a stretcher into a MSF medical train that evacuates patients from near the frontline of the fighting to safer areas, at the train station in Pokrovsk - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

10:24 AM

War will have 'devastating' consequences for Russia's economy, says IMF

Russia’s economic outlook beyond 2023 is “quite devastating”, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director has said.

“When you take our projections over a medium term, what they mean is Russia[’s economy] shrinking by at least 7 per cent,” Kristalina Georgieva told CNN.

Ms Georgieva added that Russia’s economy will suffer over time due to workers emigrating, access to technology being cut off and sanctions on the country’s energy industry hitting.

Despite Russia managing to direct some of its oil sales beyond European markets towards China and India, this will not have a “lasting impact” on the country’s economy, she said.

“We don’t see Russia in any way benefiting from what they have caused to Ukraine and to themselves.”

09:49 AM

Kremlin says Nord Stream attack reports are 'coordinated'

Western media reports on the blowing-up of the Nord Stream gas pipelines are a coordinated bid to divert attention and Russia is perplexed that US officials can assume anything about the attacks without an investigation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The New York Times, citing intelligence reviewed by US officials, reported on Tuesday that a pro-Ukraine group - likely made up of Ukrainians or Russians - was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany last September.

Germany's ARD broadcaster and Die Zeit newspaper said the attack was carried out by five men and one woman who rented a yacht and used false passports.

"Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA news agency, adding that the information had been planted.

"How can American officials assume anything without an investigation?"

"The very least that the Nord Stream shareholder countries and the United Nations must demand is an urgent, transparent investigation with the participation of everyone who can shed light," Peskov said.

09:28 AM

UN believes video of Ukrainian soldier's killing 'may be authentic'

The UN Human Rights Office said Wednesday it believes that a viral video showing what it called the apparent execution of a captured soldier after saying "Glory to Ukraine" may be authentic.

"We are aware of this video posted on social media that shows a Ukrainian soldier hors de combat apparently being executed by Russian armed forces. Based on a preliminary examination, we believe that the video may be authentic," a spokeswoman told AFP.

A Ukrainian serviceman smoking a cigarette before being shot - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

09:01 AM

UN chief in Kyiv to shore up grain deal

The UN Secretary-General has arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv hoping to drum up support for the grain export deal struck between Ukraine and Russia last year.

The agreement, negotiated and implemented by the UN and Turkey, must be renewed by March 18, but there is concern that Russia may reject it.

Antonio Guterres announced his one-day visit to Kyiv at short notice, after travelling to Poland on Tuesday.

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he would "discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues" with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

08:55 AM

EU needs to prioritise existing funds for buying Ukraine shells, Borrell says

Existing European funds will need to be prioritised for procuring ammunition for Ukraine before any decision on fresh funds can be expected, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"The first thing to do is to use what we have. If member states are ready to provide more, I will be happy. But today let's be realistic and pragmatic, and discuss about the things that can be adopted today," Borrell said before a meeting with EU defence ministers in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, Estonia's Defence minister Hanno Pevkur said: "When we bring this fresh money, then this will also increase the capacity of the industry. Which is what we need anyway also for the future, that the European industries are capable of producing more shells."

The ministers will discuss plans to speed up the supply of 155 millimetre ammunition to Ukraine, which is pleading for more such artillery shells to fight Russia's invasion, and to order more munitions together.

08:35 AM

Nord Stream sabotage 'not our activity', says Ukraine

The Ukrainian government was not involved in the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the country's defence minister said Wednesday.

"This is not our activity", Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters in Stockholm ahead of a meeting with EU defence ministers, in response to a report in The New York Times that US officials had seen new intelligence indicating a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage.

08:21 AM

More on Wagner Group's 'gains in Bakhmut'

Here's some more on the claim by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner Group, that his troops have taken the eastern region of Bakhmut, a key Ukrainian stronghold.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Prigozhin's claim.

However, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think-tank that closely monitors the fighting in Ukraine, said in its latest analysis that “Russian forces have likely captured the eastern part of Bakhmut, east of the Bakhmutka River, following a controlled Ukrainian withdrawal from eastern Bakhmut as of March 7.”

The Wagner Group has spearheaded Bakhmut that has lasted for six months and reduced the town with a pre-war population of more than 70,000 to a smoldering wasteland.

Russian troops have enveloped the city from three sides, leaving a narrow corridor to the west.

08:15 AM

Violent clashes in Georgia over Russia-style 'foreign agents' law

Georgia was gearing up for fresh protests on Wednesday, a day after police used tear gas and water cannon against thousands of demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi demanding a controversial "foreign agents" bill be axed.

The law would impose registration requirements on media and NGOs with ties abroad and has been described as "Kremlin-inspired" because it is strikingly similar to a 2012 law adopted by Russia that allows authorities to crack down on NGOs, media outlets and others deemed "foreign agents".

The demonstration on Tuesday took place after Georgian lawmakers gave their initial backing to the draft law, which would threaten the country's bid to join the EU.

A fight reportedly broke out at one point among lawmakers. Others blocked both entrances to the parliament building, chanting: “No to Russian law!”

Protesters face off with riot police during clashes in front of the Georgian parliament - STR/AFP via Getty Images

08:12 AM

In pictures: Fighting takes its toll in Bakhmut

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut - AP Photo/Libkos

A Ukrainian soldier looks out of an APC near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles in Donetsk region - AP Photo/Libkos

Resident Velyka Novosilka in the city of Vuhledar, a strategic rail and road hub frontline south of Bakhmut - Ignacio Marin Fernandez/Anadolu Agency

08:07 AM

EU plans to ramp up production of ammunition for Ukraine

The European Union is set to centralise defence spending in a Covid-style push to produce ammunition for Ukraine, according to a confidential document seen by The Telegraph.

Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for the Internal market, said the bloc had to shift to a “wartime economy model” to prepare for a “high-intensity conflict” with Russia for years to come.

European sources said the initial version of the plan for joint procurement, which will be discussed by EU defence ministers at a summit in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday excludes purchases of British weapons and munitions.

British officials have previously warned that an EU-first arms policy could threaten Nato standards.

08:00 AM

Was Russian defence ministry video an affront to Wagner Group?

Here's the UK Ministry of Defence's latest intelligence update on Ukraine.

On March 4, the Russian Ministry of Defence released a video of a rare visit to Ukraine by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The MoD said: "There is a realistic possibility that this was partially in response to recent footage of the owner of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, visiting his fighters on the front line.

"Wagner is in a high-profile dispute with the Russian Ministry of Defence and Shoigu is likely sensitive to being compared to Prigozhin."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 8 March 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence: https://t.co/akaFr7xgND



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VtkeZyXoj1 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 8, 2023

07:43 AM

Berlin warns against hasty accusations after Nord Stream reports

Germany's defence minister Boris Pistorius warned against premature accusations on Wednesday after a media report said that intelligence reviewed by US officials indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"It may just as well have been a false flag operation staged to blame Ukraine, an option brought up in the media reports as well," Pistorius told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

"The likelihood for one or the other is equally high," he added. Pistorius was speaking in Stockholm where EU defence ministers are meeting.

07:40 AM

Belarus 'developing new military doctrine'

Belarus's defence ministry has been tasked with developing a new military doctrine that would respond to the "escalation of global political tensions", Russian news agencies have reported.

Although not directly involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use his country's territory to launch the war and send Russian troops to Ukraine.

Russian agencies, which cited the Belarusian Security Council's resolution ordering the doctrine, would not provide details on what the new military guide might involve.

The document orders that "in the context of the escalation of global geopolitical tensions" the implementation of measures "aimed at protecting independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and the constitutional order from external and internal threats", TASS agency reported.

The Belarusian Security Council has also instructed the defence ministry to finalise the draft law on forming a new voluntary territorial defence within a month.

In February, Lukashenko ordered the formation of the militia of between 100,000-150,000 volunteers.