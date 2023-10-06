Ukraine-Russia war – live: Hroza Iskander missile attack kills 51 as Putin delivers rambling speech

A Russian missile attack has killed 51 people at a memorial service, including a six-year-old boy, in what Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has called “no blind strike”.

The Russian missile slammed into a cafe and shop in a village in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing 51 people in Hroza village in the eastern Kharkiv region.

The attack – thought to have been carried out using an Iskander ballistic missile – appears to have caused one of the biggest civilian death tolls in any single Russian strike.

Mr Zelensky, who was attending a summit with European leaders, said: “Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting. This was no blind strike.”

"The terrorists deliberately carried out the attack during lunchtime, to ensure a maximum number of casualties," said Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. "There were no military targets there. This is a heinous crime intended to scare Ukrainians."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening called the Canadian parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting", and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month formally apologised after the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, praised 98-year-old ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka in the chamber while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was present. Rota said he had made a mistake and resigned.

"He essentially lumped together Nazi collaborators, SS troops and the Ukrainian military of today who are fighting against Russia," Putin told an audience at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi in response to a question. "This only confirms our thesis that one of our goals in Ukraine is denazification."

08:21

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian parliament's standing ovations to honour a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting", and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month formally apologised after the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, praised 98-year-old ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka in the chamber while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was present. Rota said he had made a mistake and resigned.

"He essentially lumped together Nazi collaborators, SS troops and the Ukrainian military of today who are fighting against Russia," Putin told an audience at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi in response to a question.

"He lumped them together. This only confirms our thesis that one of our goals in Ukraine is denazification."

Village was holding memorial service at cafe where 49 killed by Russian shelling, says Kyiv minister

Thursday 5 October 2023 15:04

Residents in the Kharkiv village where 49 have been killed in a Russian attack had been gathered for a memorial service at the cafe that was hit by shelling, Ukraine’s interior minister has said.

Ihor Klymenko said that residents of the small village of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit.

“From every family, from every household, there were people present at this commemoration. This is a terrible tragedy,” Klymenko told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine says gains made amid intense fighting in east

08:05

Ukrainian forces have advanced in the eastern part of the war-hit nation where officials said Vladimir Putin has deployed over 110,000 troops, but Kyiv officials reported pressure further north.

The intensity of assaults have increased in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector, Ilia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern group of forces, said. Mr Yevlash called the two towns the “most difficult area” as Russian forces use both ground and air forces.

Russian forces are actively using fighter jets, Su-35 and Su-25, and helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-8 in the region, he said. They were backed by Su-35 attack aircraft and started attacking along the frontline in the direction of Makiivka in the Luhansk region.

Arpan Rai reports:

Ukraine says gains made in intense fighting in east despite Russia’s aerial dominance

Biden and Steinmeier to ‘reaffirm commitment to Ukraine’ at White House meeting

06:59

Joe Biden will meet with German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the White House on Friday to commemorate German-American Day, the White House has said in a statement.

The two leaders will reaffirm their ties, “including our close coordination as Nato Allies on a range of important issues such as defending democratic values and our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion,” it said.

Biden considering using grant programme to send Ukraine military aid

05:58 , Andy Gregory

Joe Biden’s administration is considering using a US State Department grant programme to send additional military aid to Ukraine, Politico has reported, citing two officials with knowledge of the discussions.

The US president had suggested on Wednesday he would be making a “major” speech on alternative funding routes for Ukraine, after the US Congress left military funding for Kyiv out of a stopgap funding bill last weekend.

Turkish cargo ship ‘hits mine in the Black Sea'

04:55 , Andy Gregory

A Turkish-flagged cargo ship has sustained minor damage after hitting a mine in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, maritime and security sources have told Reuters.

British maritime security company Ambrey, citing information it had received, said the ship struck a sea mine 11 nautical miles north of Sulina in Romania, near the entrance to the Sulina Canal.

“The vessel reportedly experienced an explosion at approximately 0920 UTC (GMT). The vessel dropped anchor for a short period to assess the damage,” Ambrey said in a note. “At 1210, the vessel resumed sailing,” Ambrey said, adding that no casualties were reported.

It was one of the first incidents for several months involving a ship hitting a sea mine. The Black Sea area has been listed as a high risk zone by insurers and floating mines remain a peril.

A Ukrainian government source confirmed a vessel had struck a mine, adding it was “probably a World War II mine, or the landing mines that were left there last year”, declining further comment. Yoruk Isik, head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy, told Reuters separately that the vessel was the Kafkametler and had sustained minor damage to a ballast tank, but the crew was safe.

It comes a day after the UK warned that Russia could use sea mines to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea, including by laying them on the approach to Ukrainian ports.

Video report: Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv

03:52

Which have been Russia’s deadliest missile attacks on Ukraine?

02:44 , Andy Gregory

One of the deadliest Russian attacks on civilians has taken place today, when a Russian missile struck a village cafe and store in the small village of Hroza in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 51 civilians attending a memorial service.

Here is a long list of some of Russia’s deadliest strikes since invading last February:

A look at Russia's deadliest missile attacks on Ukraine

European leaders vow to stand by Ukraine as Zelensky warns continent ‘must be strong'

01:43 , Andy Gregory

Nearly 50 European leaders have used the European Political Community summit in Spain to stress that they stand by Ukraine, at a time when resolve appears to be weakening in some Western nations.

In attendance at the summit, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that beside maintaining such unity, more military aid to get through the winter was essential and warned now was not the time to waver in the face of the threat from Russia.

“Europe must be strong” despite what happens in other places like the US, Mr Zelensky said, calling on leaders to provide more air defence systems, artillery shells, long-range missiles and drones. Victory or defeat in Ukraine would determine the fate of all of Europe, he added.

US support for Ukraine is ‘irreplaceable’, says EU foreign policy chief

Friday 6 October 2023 00:38

Even if the European Union promised to continue its support for Kyiv, it could never replace Washington’s contribution if funds were to dry up there, the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said.

“Certainly we can do more. But the US is something irreplaceable for the support of Ukraine,” Mr Borrell said at the European Political Community summit in Granada.

That was a worry lingering over the third meeting of the forum, after the US Congress hastily agreed upon stopgap legislation last weekend which kept the federal government funded, but left out billions in funding for Ukraine’s war effort which the White House had vigorously backed.

With the future of such aid called into question by a key faction of Republicans, Mr Biden called other world powers on Tuesday to co-ordinate on Ukraine in a deliberate show of US support.

Watch: White House condemns 'horrifying' Russian attack on Ukraine grocery store

Thursday 5 October 2023 23:41

Russians knew what they were doing, says Zelensky

Thursday 5 October 2023 22:14

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a Russian missile attack that killed 51 people in a Ukrainian village was “no blind strike”.

“A deliberate missile strike on a village in Kharkiv region on an ordinary store and cafe,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, delivered while attending a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

“Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting. This was no blind strike.”

Outgoing Slovak PM will leave question of Ukraine military aid to next government

Thursday 5 October 2023 21:51

Slovakia’s outgoing caretaker government will not send more military aid to Ukraine for now, prime minister Ludovit Odor has been quoted as saying on the sidelines of the Granada summit, instead leaving it to the next administration following last weekend’s election.

The election was won by three-time leftist prime minister Robert Fico’s Smer-SSD party, with pledges to stop military aid to Ukraine, but to continue sending humanitarian and reconstruction aid. It is seeking coalition partners to form government in the coming weeks.

Before falling apart last year, the country’s previous centre-right government was a staunch backer of Ukraine and supplied various military gear, including fighting vehicles as well as an S-300 air defence system and MiG-29 jets.

Mr Odor’s technocrat government had continued help for Ukraine, with which Slovakia shares a border.

“I believe that a government will be formed that will be pro-European and will continue to help Ukraine,” he said on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, according to the Tasr news agency.

“In what form will depend on the government, but I do not think that, at the least, anyone will stop the commercial part of aid,” he said, adding there was no consideration of stopping weapons deliveries from private companies.

Germany aims to give Kyiv extra air missile system

Thursday 5 October 2023 19:50

Germany is working on the supply of an additional Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine in the winter months, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

“This is what is most necessary now - to ensure air defence with this highly efficient system,” Scholz said after the first day of the EU Political Community summit in Granada, Spain.

The German chancellor said Russia would try to threaten Ukraine‘s infrastructure and cities again this winter with missile and drone attacks, and that is what made the air defence system a priority.

“We must of course ensure that there is no escalation of the war and that Germany does not become part of the conflict,” Scholz said.

Deadliest attack on Ukraine in months

Thursday 5 October 2023 19:20

More than 50 people have been killed – including a six-year-old boy – after a Russian missile hit a shop and cafe in northeastern Ukraine where mourners had gathered for a wake. It is one of the deadliest such attacks since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion 19 months ago. Full story:

Russia missile strike kills more than 50 in deadliest attack on Ukraine in months

Helping Moscow avoid sanctions is criminal, says Zelensky

Thursday 5 October 2023 18:52

All those who help Russia circumvent sanctions are criminals and those who continue to support Russia are all supporting evil, Mr Zelensky has warned on social media, as he again appealed for western support in the face of fears that it could be waning

He sent condolences to those who lost loved ones in the missile attack on a shop in Kharkiv:

Russian missile struck an ordinary grocery store in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. This was a fully deliberate, demonstrative, and brutal terrorist attack.



As of now, more than 51 people have been reported dead. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved… pic.twitter.com/yxIW2Xwy35 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

French and Italian leaders greet Zelensky warmly

Thursday 5 October 2023 18:22

President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain, was warmly greeted by the French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Zelensky pleads for more western backing to halt terror attacks

Thursday 5 October 2023 17:52

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, at a summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain, has asked for more western support, saying: “Russian terror must be stopped.”

“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world,” he told the gathering, including Rishi Sunak.

“Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defence, strengthening our soldiers, giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to the terrorists.

“The key for us, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defence, and there is already a basis for new agreements with partners.”

Last winter, Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy system and other vital infrastructure in a steady barrage of missile and drone attacks, triggering continuous power outages across the country.

UN chief condemns deadly Ukraine strike

Thursday 5 October 2023 17:49

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an attack on a village in northeastern Ukraine that reportedly killed dozens of people, a UN spokesperson said.

“Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law and they must stop immediately,” Stephane Dujarric said.

Putin claims 90,000 Ukrainian troops killed

Thursday 5 October 2023 17:22

Ukraine has lost more than 90,000 troops since the start of its counteroffensive in early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed.

Mr Putin also said Kyiv had lost 557 tanks and around 1,900 armoured vehicles.

Kyiv does not disclose official figures, but in August, US officials estimated up to 70,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed.

No one will survive if Russia is attacked, Putin warns

Thursday 5 October 2023 16:55

Vladimir Putin has said no one in the world in their right mind would use nuclear weapons against Russia, and that no one would survive if his country was attacked.

In response to a question, the Russian president said potential enemies knew about Russia’s nuclear arsenal, and he was not ready to declare whether Russia needed to resume nuclear weapons testing, saying that “theoretically we could revoke ratification” of the international nuclear test ban treaty.

In a keynote annual speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, he said Russia had almost completed work on its nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system and successfully tested the nuclear-powered nuclear-capable Burevestnik strategic cruise missile.

In pictures: The rescue operation

Thursday 5 October 2023 16:19

Rescuers removing debris after a Russian missile hit a crowded shop and cafe in the village of Hroza:

Death toll reaches 51

Thursday 5 October 2023 16:02

The death toll now stands at 51, Ukrainian officials say.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said the cafe and shop were reduced to rubble early in Hroza village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

Death toll rises to 50

Thursday 5 October 2023 15:54

Ukrainian authorities say the death toll in the Kharkiv attack has risen to 50.

Presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said a six-year-old boy was among the dead, and seven other people were wounded.

Emergency crews were searching the rubble of damaged buildings.

About 60 people were in the cafe attending a wake after a funeral, said internal affairs minister Ihor Klymenko.

Missile used in deadly attack

Thursday 5 October 2023 15:52

Russia used an Iskander missile in an attack that killed dozens of people in a village in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

“According to preliminary findings, the venue was hit by an Iskander,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed for tactical strikes on small, high-value land targets.

Death toll rises to 49 in Kharkiv

Thursday 5 October 2023 14:31

The death toll in the village of Groza has risen to 49, Kharkiv’s regional govenor has said.

Nearly 50 killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv food shop, Zelensky says

Thursday 5 October 2023 14:05

Nearly 50 people have been killed in a Russian attack on a village in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

The missile hit a food shop and has killed 47 people, Mr Zelensky said on Telegram.

In a more recent post, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said Russian troops shelled a cafe and a shop in a village in the Kupyan district, where there were many civilians.

The bodies of 48 dead people, including a 6-year-old boy, have been recovered from the rubble, he said, as rescuers continued to clear the debris. Six others, including one child, are injured, he said.

Zelensky says he is confident of continued US support despite ‘political storm’

Thursday 5 October 2023 13:59

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told more than 40 European leaders that he is confident US support to Kyiv will not be discontinued despite the removal of the House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The US government is currently in shutdown after a failure to agree on financing for the next fiscal year. The speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr McCarthy, was subsequently removed on Tuesday following a move against him led by hard right Republicans, many of which are loyal to Donald Trump.

In his address to the European Political Community today in the southern Spanish city of Granada, Mr Zelensky admitted there was a “political storm” over Washington, but he added that he was confident it would be resolved before it can have a demonstrative effect on Ukrainians.

“I am confident in America,” he said. “They are strong people with strong institutions, and a strong democracy.”

You can read more about the potential ramifications of a frozen Congress for Ukraine below.

Explained: How Kevin McCarthy’s ousting in the US could leave Ukraine in a tough spot

Slovakia’s president refuses caretaker government’s Ukraine aid plan

Thursday 5 October 2023 13:39

Slovakia’s president has refused a plan by her country’s caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine.

President Zuzana Caputova said the caretaker government does not have the authority and parties that oppose such support – led by former prime minister Robert Fico and his leftist Smer (Direction) party – are in talks to form a government following last week’s election.

The presidential office said that Ms Caputova, who has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and visited Kyiv twice since the start of the Russian invasion, has not changed her view on the necessity of military assistance for Ukraine.

But the statement said that “approving a military aid package by the current outgoing government would create a risky precedent for the change of power after any future elections”. It said the president is ready to support military assistance proposed by any government with full powers.

Slovakia has been a major supporter of Ukraine, donating arms including its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. The caretaker government had been planning to send ammunition to Ukraine’s armed forces and to train Ukrainian soldiers in demining.

Spain offers new air defence system to Ukraine

Thursday 5 October 2023 12:57

Spain has offered new air defence and anti-drone systems to Ukraine to protect its energy and port infrastructures, a government source said told Reuters on Thursday.

The Spanish army will also train Ukrainian soldiers to use these news systems as well as provide more demining equipment, the source added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as his entourage, are currenly in the southern Spanish city of Granada for the European Political Community forum.

Zelensky addresses the European Political Community in Spain

Thursday 5 October 2023 12:37

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed some 50 leaders gathered in Granada, Spain, for the third European Political Community forum.

During his address, he stressed that a priority was securing air defences ahead of the winter, when a Russian strike campaign targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine will likely ramp up.

He concluded his speech by urging continued European unity in the face of continued Russian aggression, reiterating that Ukraine’s soldiers were defending not just their nation but the whole continent from Vladimir Putin.

Addressing leaders in Granada, I stated that each of us represents Europe. We may have our own views and, at times, different opinions on European issues. But still, we are all Europe. And it’s not just about geography. It’s about history, morality, and security that we share. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

Watch: Ukraine ‘develops real-life invisibility cloak’

Thursday 5 October 2023 12:30

Ukraine has reportedly developed a real-life “invisibility cloak” that can hide soldiers from Russian thermal cameras thanks to its unique properties that block heat signature radiation.

The images show two men standing next to each other, with a third, on the left, barely visible at all thanks to the new cloak.

Mykhailo Fedorov, minister of digital transformation of Ukraine, shared the footage on Wednesday 4 October.

“Have you ever read about invisibility cloaks in fairy tales? Well, Ukrainians made it,” a statement read.

“The cloak blocks heat radiation and makes defenders invisible to Russian thermal cameras. It will help our soldiers work effectively during the night.”

Oliver Browning reports:

Ukraine ‘develops real-life invisibility cloak’ to hide soldiers from thermal cameras

EU’s Von der Leyen ‘very confident’ US will keep supporting Kyiv

Thursday 5 October 2023 11:53

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she was "very confident" the United States would maintain support for Ukraine despite Republican infighting over the issue that has cast doubt over further aid.

European leaders gathering in Granada where she made her remarks are expected to assure Ukraine of long-term support after U.S. President Joe Biden voiced fears about continuing aid to Kyiv.

Satellite images show relocation of Black Sea Fleet vessels

Thursday 5 October 2023 11:52

Satellite images below show the relocation of at least 10 Black Sea Fleet vessels from Sevastopol to a port across the Kerch Strait.

Earlier, we reported that the move appears to be an attempt by the Kremlin to put some of their vessels out of range of Ukrainian missile strikes following a series of attacks on several Crimean ports.

Despite the move, naval experts have pointed out that the relocation is only partial and likely does not signal a complete Russian departure from Sevastopol.

Thord Are Iversen, an expert on the Russian Navy, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “tendency to overestimate” the impact of Ukraine’s strikes on Crimean ports. “Sevastopol is not empty,” he added.

🇷🇺BSF Update🇷🇺

0.5M📷 from 4 Oct 2023 of Novorossiysk.

- 6x Amphibious vessels: 4x Ropucha / 1x Ivan Gren / 1x Alligator

- 2x Admiral Grigorovich Class: 1 Essen in port, Makarov ready to depart?

- 1 of 4 Pr. 22160 present

- 2 of 3 Pr. 21631 present

- 3x Improved KILO present pic.twitter.com/tJYWlPLMYC — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) October 4, 2023

Kremlin declines to comment on relocation of Black Sea Fleet ships

Thursday 5 October 2023 11:11

The Kremlin has declined to comment on swirling reports that Russia has relocated some of its Black Sea Fleet vessels from Sevasotopol to a port much further from Ukrainian force positions.

The Institute for the Study of War reported on Wednesday that at least 10 vessels had been transferred to Novorossiysk, roughly 230 miles from Sevastopol.

Experts have suggested this is an indication of the Kremlin protecting against the continued threat of Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean peninsula.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the relocation during a press conference this morning. He responded by say he “cannot comment” on the move.

Zelensky holds first meeting in Spain as Kyiv pushes for more air defences

Thursday 5 October 2023 11:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has just started his first meeting at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

Some 50 European leaders are using the summit in southern Spain to stress their support for Ukraine at a time when cracks in Western unity have made themselves apparent.

Mr Zelensky is currently sitting down with the President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, and will meet with a host of other leaders throughout the day.

The summit was formed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February.

Air defenses will be at the top of Kyiv’s agenda during these discussions as it looks to protect its civilians from an impending Russian missile campaign this winter.

Andriy Yermak, the top advisor to Mr Zelensky, said this morning that securing further air defence systems was “key” to the forum.

He added that: “There is already a basis for new agreements with partners. We are preparing to confirm and implement them.”

Starting my first meeting at the European Political Community Summit with @sanchezcastejon.



We will focus on the European unity, the security and stability of Europe, our defense and the strengthening of Ukrainian warriors. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

Putin ramps up censorship

Thursday 5 October 2023 10:45

Vladimir Putin is ramping up censorship in Russia, according to a US war think tank.

This includes Moscow preventing relatives from making desperate pleas to loved ones to return home, added the Institute for the Study of War, citing local media reports.

In its report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, it wrote: “The Kremlin is likely intensifying its use of tools of digital authoritarianism to increase domestic repression and tighten control of the information space.

“Russian opposition outlet Vazhnye Istorii reported on October 4 that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office requested that Russian social media platform VKontakte (VK) begin blocking posts from relatives of mobilized servicemen calling for their loved ones to return home.”

Russia to establish naval base 600 miles from Crimea following attacks

Thursday 5 October 2023 10:39

Russia has signed an agreement with the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia to establish a permanent naval base more than 600 miles away from Crimea.

Experts have suggested the move is further evidence of the Kremlin’s attempts to move their ships out of range of Ukrainian missiles and drones following an uptick in long-range attacks on the peninsula.

The deal was announced this morning by the self-styled president of the Russia-backed region Aslan Bzhania, who met with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

“We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent base of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira district,” Bzhania told a local newspaper.

“This is all aimed at increasing the level of defence capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and this kind of interaction will continue. There are also things I can’t talk about.”

The region is located more than 600 miles from Sevastopol and other Crimean ports occupied by the Russian Navy and its prized Black Sea Fleet.

The Black Sea Strategic Institute, a Ukrainian think tank, said this announcement indicated that Russia was “looking for an alternative to Sevastopol”.

On Wednesday, the Institute for the Study of War reported that the Kremlin had moved at least 10 military vessels from Sevastopol across the Kerch Strait to a port in Novorossiysk, more than 200 miles west of the Crimean peninsula.

Russia recognized Abkhazia and another breakaway region, South Ossetia, as independent states in 2008.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet forced into major retreat from Crimea port

Thursday 5 October 2023 09:59

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced into a major retreat from a Crimea port, according to a US war think tank, illustrating what British Defence Minister James Heappey has called its “functional defeat”.

Over the first days of October, at least 10 of Vladimir Putin’s prized warships were moved 237 miles, from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, satellite imagery has reportedly shown, following intensified Ukrainian attacks in recent weeks.

The Institute for the Study of War said in its report on Moscow’s invasion on Wednesday: “The Russian military recently transferred several Black Sea Fleet (BSF) vessels from the port in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea to the port in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, likely in an effort to protect them from continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian assets in occupied Crimea.”

NEW: The Russian military recently transferred several Black Sea Fleet (BSF) vessels from the port in occupied #Sevastopol, Crimea to the port in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, likely to protect them from cont'd UKR strikes on RU assets in occupied #Crimea. https://t.co/2vyVd0sqDr pic.twitter.com/osVN1oefI2 — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) October 5, 2023

Russian Defence Minister and General meet commanders fighting in Ukraine

Thursday 5 October 2023 09:45

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, held a meeting with the commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear where the meeting took place.

The ministry broadcast footage of the meeting, at which Shoigu addressed the training of servicemen and volunteers in reserve units. He said he had inspected such regiments in Russia's southern military district on Thursday.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Spain for summit with European leaders

Thursday 5 October 2023 09:06

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to take part in the European Political Community Summit, a forum to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries established after Russia's invasion.

The European leaders gathering in Granada are expected to assure Zelenskiy of long-term support after US President Joe Biden voiced fears that Republican infighting in Congress could hurt American policy on continuing aid to Kyiv.

"Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard."

He added, "This should be a productive day for Ukraine and Europe as a whole.”

I arrived in Granada, Spain, to take part in the European Political Community Summit.



Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home.



We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

Two people killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Kherson, says Kyiv

Thursday 5 October 2023 09:03

Two people were killed in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the head of the Ukrainian president's office said on Thursday.

Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff, said on Telegram messaging app that one of the dead was a utility worker who trimmed trees.

Sunak urges greater European cooperation in facing down Russian threats

Thursday 5 October 2023 06:59

Rishi Sunak has said he wants unity among European leaders to face down threats from Russia and to target people smugglers.

The prime minister will press his case as he attends the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain, on Thursday, where he will co-chair a meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni which focuses on “illegal migration and organised crime”, with the UK leader expected to raise the need for more coordinated action.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak will announce bilateral initiatives with Belgium, Bulgaria and Serbia to increase intelligence sharing and operational cooperation.

Support for Ukraine will also be discussed, including work among European allies to provide weapons to Kyiv and the need for Black Sea grain shipments. Mr Sunak is expected to confirm allocations of UK humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians over the winter.

Russia may attack civilian ships with sea mines and blame Ukraine, UK warns

Thursday 5 October 2023 06:40

Russia may use sea mines to target non-military ships and blame Ukraine for any attacks, the UK government has said.

Declassified intelligence warned last month that the Russian military had attempted a missile strike against a cargo ship in the Black Sea.

The UK believes Russia could continue targeting civilian shipping, including by laying explosive devices in the approach to Ukrainian ports.

However, Vladimir Putin’s army wants to openly avoid sinking ships in order to blame Ukraine for attacks, the government said.

More here:

Russia may attack civilian ships with sea mines and blame Ukraine, UK warns

Ukraine says its forces making headway in south and holding gains in east

Thursday 5 October 2023 06:18

Ukrainian forces are making progress in the south as part of their counterattack to reclaim areas controlled by Russia in its 19-month-old invasion of its neighbour, military officials said.

The information comes a day after a top general’s claim that Kyiv inflicted more than 260 losses on the battlefield while advancing on the southern front.

Kyiv’s forces are also resisting Russian attempts to reverse gains on the eastern front made by the country since it launched the counteroffensive in June, according to the officials.

Report:

Ukraine says its forces making headway in south and holding gains in east

Fifa set to approve letting Russian youth football teams return to competition

Thursday 5 October 2023 05:56

Fifa is set to approve the reintegration of Russian youth teams into under-17 competitions and ease a total international ban on the country amid the war in Ukraine.

The Fifa Council, which is chaired by president Gianni Infantino, was set to hold an online meeting on Wednesday afternoon at which the Russian issue would be discussed, people involved in the meeting told The Associated Press.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because Fifa has not published any details about the meeting.

No news conference is scheduled to explain any decisions. Setting bid rules for potential hosts of the men’s World Cup in 2030 and also potentially the 2034 edition should also be discussed. Saudi Arabia has been targeting the 2034 tournament.

FIFA’s 37-member ruling body, including nine from UEFA, will be meeting eight days after the European football body provoked a rare split among its own executive committee and member federations by welcoming back Russian national teams for boys and girls into its competitions.

Ukrainian soldiers ‘using invisibility cloak’ to hide from thermal imaging

Thursday 5 October 2023 04:48

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation has unveiled a cloak which he claims could render soldiers invisible to thermal imaging cameras and drones, which is reportedly being used in Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

”The cloak blocks the radiation of heat and makes the fighters invisible to the enemy. For example, to snipers or Special Operations Forces groups that perform combat tasks,” Mykhailo Fedorov was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.

The cloaks have been in development since 2015 and are manufactured by Brave1, a defence technology project sponsored by Kyiv.

Russia may attack Ukraine with sea mines and blame Ukraine, warns UK

Thursday 5 October 2023 03:39

Russia may use sea mines to target non-military ships and blame Ukraine for any attacks, the UK Government has said.

Declassified intelligence warned last month that the Russian military had attempted a missile strike against a cargo ship in the Black Sea.

The UK believes Russia could continue targeting civilian shipping, including by laying explosive devices in the approach to Ukrainian ports.

However, Vladimir Putin’s army wants to openly avoid sinking ships in order to blame Ukraine for attacks, the Government said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Russia’s pernicious targeting of civilian shipping in the Black Sea demonstrates Putin’s total disregard for civilian lives and the needs of the world’s most vulnerable.

“The world is watching - and we see right through Russia’s cynical attempts to lay blame on Ukraine for their attacks. We and our allies stand united against Putin and his attempts to harm Ukraine, and thus harm the rest of the world.”

Russian journalist who criticised invasion live on-air handed lengthy prison sentence in absentia

Thursday 5 October 2023 02:29

Russian reporter Marina Ovsyannikova – who famously protested live on-air against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – has been sentenced by a Moscow court in absentia to eight-and-a-half years in prison, the BBC reports.

Having staged a walk out in front of studio cameras during an evening news broadcast on the flagship Channel One, wielding a DIY-placard that read, “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you”, the journalist was convicted of “spreading knowingly false information” about Russia’s armed forces.

Moscow made it illegal to describe its military action against Ukraine as a “war” or an “invasion”, shortly after invading.

The 45-year-old journalist – who describes the charges as “absurd” – was put under house arrest, but fled Russia with her daughter last year.

How will Kevin McCarthy being ousted as US House speaker affect US aid to Ukraine?

Thursday 5 October 2023 01:22

Shortly before hard-right Republicans made history by ousting Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Ukraine’s western allies, including the UK, the European Union and Nato, received a phone call from President Joe Biden.

Congress may be frozen but support for Ukraine is “ongoing”, Mr Biden told those on the line.

It was intended as a message of reassurance but, devoid of any detail, it spoke to an impending issue largely outside of the president’s control.

My colleague Tom Watling takes a look at how the resulting situation for Ukraine in this report:

Explained: How Kevin McCarthy’s ousting in the US could leave Ukraine in a tough spot

IMF expects continuing US support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid

Thursday 5 October 2023 00:14

Officials from the International Monetary Fund say they expect the United States will continue playing its key role in amassing multinational support, which has helped keep Ukraine’s economy afloat during Russia’s invasion.

That is despite the US Congress recently passing a short-term funding package that averted a US government shutdown but dropped $6bn in aid to Ukraine. It’s not clear if, when or how that aid installment might be restored.

The US has already sent or committed $69.5b in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to the Institute for the World Economy in Kiel, Germany.

“ President Biden has made an announcement ... that he is fully committed to supporting Ukraine,” Uma Ramakrishnan, IMF European department deputy director, told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday. ”And so from our standpoint, the baseline assumption remains that the US remains committed.”

She added that “it is premature for us to comment on what will materialise or not, because we have to wait for the process to play out”.

IMF expects continuing US support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid

Zelensky expected to attend European political summit in Spain tomorrow

Wednesday 4 October 2023 23:21

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is widely expected to travel to Spain’s Alhambra Palace to attend the third meeting this year of the European Political Community, as he seeks to drum up more support and money from Western allies.

European leaders will gather on Thursday in Granada in an attempt to find ways to soothe tensions on the continent, at a rare occasion where leaders of rival nations such as Serbia and Kosovo will be gathered in one plenary room. Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Aleksander Lukashenko of Belarus were not invited.

“Crises are everywhere,” said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the eve of the gathering.

President Aliyev of Azerbaijan has pulled out of the gathering at the last moment, when expectations had risen that a possible summit-within-the summit would unite key players and go-betweens in his country’s crisis with neighbouring Armenia, after the former’s rapid military assault in Nagorno-Karabakh sparked the humanitarian tragedy of some 100,000 Armenians fleeing the disputed enclave.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose nation was shaken by a suicide bombing close to the parliament on Sunday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, is another no-show.

Watch: Houses left destroyed in Ukrainian city after Russian bombardment of residential area

Wednesday 4 October 2023 22:14

Biden ‘worried’ Republican infighting could hurt Ukraine aid

Wednesday 4 October 2023 21:31

Joe Biden has expressed concern that Republican infighting in Congress could hurt Ukraine aid, funding for Kyiv was left out of a stopgap bill.

Asked if he was concerned that the United States would not be able to deliver the aid that it has promised to Ukraine because of the disarray on Capitol Hill, the US president told reporters: “It does worry me ... but I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine.”

Mr Biden indicated that there was another avenue that the US could use to fund Ukraine, which he would be setting out in a “major” speech.