Russia-Ukraine war live: Germany says ammunition target for Ukraine by EU can’t be met

The goal to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition will not be reached, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.

“It is safe to assume that the one million rounds will not be reached,” he told reporters ahead of an EU Defence council in Brussels.

He also added that he expects other countries to do more to ramp up Ukrainian military aid and hopes the German parliament will approve topping up military aid by four billion euros

However, in response to the German minister’s claims, the EU commissioner for industry insisted they would meet their target.

“I’m responsible for ammunition production capacity so I can confirm that the target of producing more than a million rounds of ammunition a year, which we set ourselves and which they hope to achieve from spring onwards, will be met,” Thierry Breton told reporters

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on Monday that fighting along the frontline has been “challenging”.

He named Avdiivka, Maryinka, Bakhmut front, Lyman front, Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as the areas where fighting has been the fiercest.

Following the German defence minister’s claim that the goal to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition will not be reached, the EU commissioner for industry insisted they would.

At a summit of defence in Brussels, Thierry Breton told reporters that the target would be reached,

“I’m responsible for ammunition production capacity so I can confirm that the target of producing more than a million rounds of ammunition a year, which we set ourselves and which they hope to achieve from spring onwards, will be met,” he said.

Zelenksy reports increase in Russian assaults

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said there has been an increase in attacks from Russia in the Avdiivka, Kup’yansk, Donetsk regions.

He wrote in a Telegram post: “The enemy continues to take revenge on the free Kherson: shelling the city center without any military necessity.”

It comes after Ukrainian forces said that they repelled a total of eight attacks on the battered, strategic city of Avdiivka.

It was earlier reported that Mr Putin was going to make a third attempt at capturing the city known for its large coking plant after failing twice before.

Vitaliy Barabash said Putin’s troops “need” Avdiivka.

“Quite simply, Avdiivka and its strategic position is geographically located on heights and you can see Donetsk... from here,” he said, referring to the Ukrainian area occupied by Russia

Grain exports via Black Sea corridor hit 4m tonnes

Ukraine’s exports through an alternative Black Sea shipping corridor have reached almost four million metric tonnes since the route started operating in August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

Ukraine launched a “humanitarian corridor” for ships bound for African and Asian markets to try to circumvent a de facto blockade in the Black Sea after Russia quit a United Nations-brokered deal that had guaranteed Kyiv’s seaborne exports during the war.

Russia to ‘increase production of laser-guided artillery'

Russia has announced it will increase production of its 152mm Krasnopol-M2 laser-guided artillery munitions, the UK Defence Ministry said today.

In their latest intelligence update, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Russia will improve the rounds weather performance which has already achieved some success with Krasnopol.

The intellegence said Russia utilises uncrewed aerial vehicles to designate targets for Krasnopol, by shining a laser beam at the target.

They added that the limiting factors of the ammunition include low cloud.

Blinken and David Cameron discuss Israel, Ukraine and China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and newly appointed British foreign minister David Cameron discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, relations with China and help for Ukraine during a telephone call on Monday, the State Department said.

“Secretary Blinken and Lord Cameron underscored continuity in the U.S.-UK special relationship and its importance to regional and global security,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the conversation.

Russian strike hits hospital injuring two-month-old baby, UN says

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said Russian attacks in Kherson, Ukraine, struck a hospital injuring a two-month-old baby girl and killing civillians.

Denise Brown said she was “utterly outraged and deeply disturbed” by the brutal attacks on Monday afternoon.

She added that the attacks killed and injured civilians and an innocent baby girl was hospitalised with a blast injury.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson Oblast, said that two people had been killed and a further ten had been injured.

He said in a Telegram post: “Eight vehicles, including an ambulance, an administrative building, a hospital and at least fifteen houses were destroyed or damaged.

“With these blows, the Russians ended the lives of two people. According to detailed information, ten more were injured.”

He added: “As a result of the attack on the hospital, two female medical workers, aged 24 and 41, as well as an 81-year-old patient of the medical facility were injured. All of them have mine-explosive injuries.”

Project HOPE, a global health & humanitarian organization, said their staff were holding a meeting at the hospital at the time.

None of the team were injured. Natalja Iscenko, Project HOPE’s Liaison Officer, said: “While inside, we counted more than 10 explosions, and the walls were shaking. When we got outside and saw the damage and heard of casualties, we realized just how lucky we were.

“If timing had been different, this could have been us.”

Russia destroys four Ukrainian drones

Russian air defences destroyed four Ukrainian drones over four Russian regions including the Moscow region overnight, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The drones were destroyed in Moscow, Tambov, Orlov and Bryansk regions, the ministry said.

Putin makes third failed attempt to capture Avdiivka as shelling intensifies

Ukrainian forces repelled a total of eight attacks on the battered, strategic city of Avdiivka by Vladimir Putin’s troops in the past 24 hours, said Ukraine’s military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun.

It was earlier reported that Mr Putin was going to make a third attempt at capturing the city known for its large coking plant after failing twice before.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, also revealed Russia’s losses in its current drive for Avdiivka.

He said Mr Putin’s troops “need” Avdiivka.

“Quite simply, Avdiivka and its strategic position is geographically located on heights and you can see Donetsk... from here,” he said, referring to the Ukrainian area occupied by Russia.

Zelensky says Ukraine can deliver frontline success – but the current stalemate with Russia is hurting Kyiv

It is clear there is little movement on the battlefield, writes Askold Krushelnycky, and that is bad news for Kyiv.

Analysis: Ukraine’s current frontline stalemate with Russia is hurting Kyiv

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to brace for ‘enemy’ Putin’s winter attacks

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukrainians to prepare for an increase in Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure.

The war-time president said his country could suffer attacks similar to the ones carried out by Vladimir Putin’s troops last year.

About 10 months into Russia’s invasion, a string of attacks were carried out on power stations and other plants linked to the energy network, prompting rolling blackouts in widely separated regions.

“We are almost halfway through November and we must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes against our infrastructure. Russia is preparing for winter,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address on Sunday.

“And in Ukraine, all our attention should be focused on defence, on response to terrorists, on everything Ukraine can do to make it easier for our people to get through this winter and to increase the capabilities of our troops.”

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to brace for ‘enemy’ Putin’s winter attacks

Hungary's Orbán says negotiations on Ukraine's future EU membership should not move forward

05:00 , Tom Watling

Hungary’s prime minister said Friday he does not support moving forward on negotiations on Ukraine‘s future membership in the European Union, signaling again that his country could pose a major roadblock to Kyiv‘s ambitions to join the bloc.

EU leaders are to decide in mid-December whether Ukraine should be formally invited to begin talks to join the 27-member union, with Hungary seen as a potential obstacle. Unanimity among all member states is required to admit a new country into the bloc, giving Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, a powerful veto.

Hungary's Orbán says negotiations on Ukraine's future EU membership should not move forward

Two Russian landing boats filled with armoured vehicles destroyed by Ukraine in ‘significant loss’ for Putin

Ukraine on Friday said its naval drones had destroyed two small Russian landing boats in Crimea, in an embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian military intelligence said two amphibious Russian ships loaded with armoured vehicles had been hit by naval drones overnight.

One of the boats was identified as an Akula class vessel, while the other landing vessel was a Serna class.

“The results of intelligence conducted on 10 November 2023 near Vuzka Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea show that after an attack by naval drones, two small Russian landing ships have been destroyed,” a Ukraine military report said.

“As a consequence of the attack, both vessels went to the bottom, the Akula straight away and the Serna after attempts to save it.”

Ukraine destroys Russian landing boats in ‘significant loss’ for Putin

Military training efforts for Ukraine hit major milestones even as attention shifts to Gaza

Battle cries pierce the smoke and rat-a-tat-tat of gunfire as Ukrainian soldiers fight through and take enemy trenches and dugouts that hide gruesome, bloody remains.

“Grenade!” one screams in Ukrainian. Another yells: “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!”

This time, no lives or limbs were lost. Because this time, the rounds fired were blanks and the “enemy” troops were, in fact, French soldiers whose intention was not to kill the Ukrainians but instead to help shape them into better, more lethal warriors.

But soon, the war games these troops played in the mud in France will become all too real, when the Ukrainians return home and are sent to the front lines against Russia’s forces.

Military training efforts for Ukraine hit major milestones even as attention shifts to Gaza

Russian officers killed in ‘act of revenge’ in occupied Ukrainian city

Three Russian officers have been killed in an “act of revenge” in an occupied Ukrainian city, said Kyiv’s intelligence officials.

A blast struck a Saturday meeting attended by Russian National Guard and FSB intelligence service officers in occupied Melitopol, said the Ukrainian intelligence’s main unit.

“This act of revenge, carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place in the (post) offices seized by the Russians,” the Ukrainian defence ministry’s intelligence department said on Sunday.

Russian forces have established their headquarters in Melitopol, a city in southwestern Ukraine that was captured in the early days of the war.

“As a result of the explosion at least three National Guard officers were killed at the headquarters,” officials said.

Russian officers killed in ‘act of revenge’ in occupied Ukrainian city

Germany's support for Ukraine is to be 'massively expanded' next year

Germany‘s aid for Ukraine will be “massively expanded” next year, the foreign minister said Monday as Kyiv heads into its second winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Germany has become one of Ukraine’s top military suppliers since the war started in February 2022, sending material that includes tanks, armored personnel carriers, air defense systems and Patriot missile systems.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived Monday at a meeting with European Union counterparts that, even as Europe grapples with the war between Israel and Hamas, it’s still important to “face the geopolitical challenge here.”

Germany's support for Ukraine is to be 'massively expanded' next year

From Gaza to Ukraine, China to the EU: The major issues piling high in David Cameron’s in tray

The former prime minister is re-entering frontline politics during a tumultuous time. Chris Stevenson looks at what he will need to tackle first and where his instincts may take him.

From Gaza to Ukraine, China to the EU: The major issues facing Cameron in new role

Russian UN envoys shoot back at Western criticism of its Ukraine war and crackdown on dissidents

Western countries on Monday repeatedly called on Russia to end domestic repression of dissident voices and end its war in Ukraine — and human rights violations related to it — as Russia came under a regular review at the U.N.’s top rights body.

A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia’s right to ensure law and order by restricting some forms of protest or voices that might threaten domestic security. He also said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine had “no relation to the subject matter” at issue in the review.

Russian UN envoys shoot back at Western criticism of its Ukraine war and crackdown on dissidents

Ukrainian politician on US sanctions list suspected of state treason

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia’s military intelligence, officials said on Monday.

Ukraine‘s security service, the SBU, on Monday said on the Telegram messaging app that a politician was under suspicion, but did not name the suspect.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, first deputy head of the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy and lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko both named Dubinsky, also on Telegram.

“Dubinsky received a (notice of) suspicion of state treason. He was searched today,” Honcharenko said.

In his own post on Telegram, Dubinsky called the notice of suspicion fabricated and “based on the absolute lies of top state officials”.

The lawmaker was expelled from the ruling Servant of the People party in 2021 after he was put on a U.S. sanctions list over alleged election meddling. He denied those accusations and continued to work in parliament.

The SBU said the suspect was a member of a criminal organisation, financed by Russia’s military intelligence.

The criminal organisation was created in 2016 and included as well an ex-lawmaker, their aide, and an ex-prosecutor.

Listen to Zelensky’s nightly address

You can listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s nightly address below.

The Ukrainian leader delivers a speech every night. The video has been given English subtitles.

We are working to get an unconditioned political decision by the European Council to open accession talks with Ukraine.



It is a matter of principle for Ukraine to implement all seven European Commission recommendations and fulfill everything that is required at this point of… pic.twitter.com/ShE7jYb8Ri — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 13, 2023

EU plan for new Russia sanctions to go to members this week

Monday 13 November 2023 19:30 , Tom Watling

European Union officials are finalising the “last details” of a proposed 12th package of sanctions on Russia that will include a diamond ban, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Borrell said the European Commission, the EU executive, could approve the proposed package on Wednesday. It would then go to the Council of the EU, comprising the bloc’s 27 member countries, for discussion and approval.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has already applied 11 packages of sanctions against Moscow to diminish the Kremlin’s ability to finance the war. The measures span across sectors and include some 1,800 individuals and entities.

“This twelfth package will include ... new export bans, among them ... diamonds, actions to tighten the oil price cap, in order to decrease the revenue that Russia is getting from selling its oil - not to us but to others - (and) fighting against circumvention,” Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

EU diplomats told Reuters last week said the 27-nation bloc had been waiting for a G7 green light to move ahead with the diamond ban. An EU official said the current timing for a European Commission proposal for the package, that would then be debated by the EU’s 27 governments, was “early next week”.

“We are finalising the last details of this package,” Borrell said.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rings a bell to signify the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

100th ship departed through Black Sea humanitarian corridor

Monday 13 November 2023 18:45 , Tom Watling

The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, has said the 100th ship has departed through the black Sea humanitarian corridor since its opening in August 2023.

She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor - an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world.”

Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor - an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world. pic.twitter.com/rL0Xv1rxQY — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 13, 2023

Over 100,000 Ukrainians evacuated since invasion

Save Ukraine - an organisation focused on rescuing vulnerable Ukrainians - said they have successfully evacuated 108,880 people from the frontlines.

In a post on X they added that since the onset of the full-scale invasion last February, they had provided humanitarian assistance to more than 186,450 people.

Save Ukraine's rescuers have successfully evacuated over 108,880 people from the frontlines since the onset of the full-scale invasion.



Starting from February 24, 2022, our extensive rescue network has provided #humanitarianassistance to more than 186,450 people, with our… pic.twitter.com/2fhibTGQss — Save Ukraine (@SaveukraineUs) November 13, 2023

Ukraine’s foreign minister congratulates David Cameron

Monday 13 November 2023 17:20 , Tom Watling

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, posted on X to congratulate David Cameron on his appointment as Foreign Secretary today.

Mr Cameron mentioned Ukraine in his first statement as foreign secretary today and Mr Kuleba said he is “looking forward to working side by side” with the former British Prime Minister.

Congratulations to @David_Cameron on his appointment as Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. I am looking forward to working side by side to advance the Ukrainian-UK partnership, bring Ukraine’s victory closer, and restore peace and security on the European continent. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 13, 2023

Ukrainian politician on US sanctions list suspected of state treason

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia’s military intelligence, officials said on Monday.

Ukraine‘s security service, the SBU, on Monday said on the Telegram messaging app that a politician was under suspicion, but did not name the suspect.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, first deputy head of the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy and lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko both named Dubinsky, also on Telegram.

“Dubinsky received a (notice of) suspicion of state treason. He was searched today,” Honcharenko said.

In his own post on Telegram, Dubinsky called the notice of suspicion fabricated and “based on the absolute lies of top state officials”.

The lawmaker was expelled from the ruling Servant of the People party in 2021 after he was put on a U.S. sanctions list over alleged election meddling. He denied those accusations and continued to work in parliament.

Two killed and 10 injured in Russia strike on Kherson

At least two people have been killed and a further 10 injured in southern Ukraine following a Russian striking earlier this afternoon, a local governor has claimed.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson Oblast, said in an update on Telegram: “After lunch, the enemy covered the central part of the city with fire from barrel and rocket artillery.

“Eight vehicles, including an ambulance, an administrative building, a hospital and at least fifteen houses were destroyed or damaged.

“With these blows, the Russians ended the lives of two people. According to detailed information, ten more were injured.

“A 44-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man received minor injuries. A 57-year-old woman has an acute reaction to stress and a back burn.

“As a result of the attack on the hospital, two female medical workers, aged 24 and 41, as well as an 81-year-old patient of the medical facility were injured. All of them have mine-explosive injuries.”

Earlier, it was reported that a 64-year-old grandfather was killed by a Russian shell that hit his car as he drove his family, including his toddler granddaughter, back from a medical check-up at the nearby hospital.

Eight vehicles and multiple buildings were destroyed in Kherson earlier today, according to local officials (Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)

Reports revealing drug use on Russian frontlines are ‘credible’, UK MoD says

Reports that 15 per cent on Russian soldiers are using drugs are “credible”, the British Ministiry of Defence said.

In September 2023, independent Russian media outlet Vertska reported that up to 15% of Russian soldiers in Ukraine were using drugs, including amphetamines and cannabis, and that they were easy to obtain even on the frontline.

In an intelligence update on Monday, the Defence Ministry said the reports follow numerous others of a “high rate of disciplinary incidents, crimes and deaths related to alcohol abuse amongst the Russian force.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 13 November 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/d6uagaiJ0t



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8De5TUQ2c1 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 13, 2023

Hungary keeps block on disbursing military aid tranche to Ukraine

Monday 13 November 2023 15:20 , Tom Waitling

Hungary will block the disbursement of the next tranche of military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF) until Kyiv provides “guarantees” that OTP bank or other Hungarian firms will not be blacklisted as “international sponsors of war”, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday.

The EPF, created in 2021, is meant to finance actions that prevent conflicts, build peace and strengthen international security.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video clip from Brussels that Hungary had faced “pressure” at a meeting to support the payout of 500 million euros, but he said Budapest could not give its backing without such guarantees.

Russian shelling kills three, wounds infant in Ukraine, Kyiv says

Three people were killed and six, including a 2-month-old infant, were wounded during Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday.

Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in the region late last year, but now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app that two people were killed and four wounded when the central part of the city had been shelled.

In a separate message, the governor said that a hospital in the city was shelled by Russians, and earlier on Monday a car was shot at in a suburb of Kherson, killing one person and wounding a 2-month-old infant and his mother.

Reuters could not independently confirm reports.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Norway announces £73m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Norway has announced it will provide £73 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The announcement was made on Monday by the foreign ministry.

The funds will be directed towards the Norwegian Red Cross, the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Norwegian Church Aid, Norwegian People's Aid, Caritas Norway, Save the Children, and the civil emergency force NORCAP, the ministry said.

Despite its size, Norway has committed the fourth largest amount of aid to Ukraine out of all the Western allies. Only the US, Canada and the United Kingdom have supplied more.

It has also committed the most amount of aid relative to its gross domestic product - 1.708% - according to the Kiel Institute.

EU's 20 billion euro plan for Ukraine military aid hits resistance

A European Union plan to spend up to 20 billion euros on military aid for Ukraine is meeting resistance from EU countries and may not survive in its current form, diplomats say.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, proposed in July that the bloc create a fund with up to 5 billion euros a year over four years as part of broader Western security commitments to bolster Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.

But as EU defence ministers prepare to discuss the plan in Brussels on Tuesday, diplomats say multiple countries - including EU heavyweight Germany - have voiced reservations about committing such large sums years in advance.

“I’m not going to declare it dead at this point yet. But of course, improvements can always be made,” a senior EU diplomat said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Germany has had a lot of questions ... and rightfully so. We’re talking about a lot of money.”

European F16 training centre set for Ukrainian pilots opens tomorrow

F-16 jets flown in from the Netherlands have conducted a honorary flyover this morning in southeast Romania ahead of the opening of a European F-16 training centre intended to facilitate the instruction of Ukrainian pilots, footage has shown.

Romanian defence minister Angel Tilvar and his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren will open the centre, while Romanian pilots will start training tomorrow.

The Ukrainian pilots are set to undergo training “in the near future”, according to Mr Ollongren.

“There will be 16 training programs. This will also apply to Ukraine. This is the first collaboration between the Romanian and Dutch governments. We all want to maintain collective security,” said US Ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalek.

The Netherlands are providing between a dozen and 18 fighter jets.

The training is taking place at the Borcea Air Base just over 90 miles directly west from the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and the then-PM of the Netherlands Mark Rutte announced on May 19 the readiness of the United States to approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets .

Five F-16 jets arrived at the Borcea Air Base last week from the Netherlands.

A Dutch F-16 fighter jet is seen at the Volkel Air Base in Volkel, Netherlands (REUTERS)

Grandfather killed and toddler injured during Russia strike on Ukrainian family

A young toddler has been hospitalised after a Russian shell struck her family’s car while they returned from a medical examination, local Ukrainian officials have claimed.

The 64-year-old grandfather, who was driving the car, is believed to have been killed but the “body was almost completely burned”, according to interior minister Ihor Klymenko, making identification difficult.

The attack happened in the suburbs of Kherson city in southern Ukraine.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutors Office wrote on Telegram: “A car containing a man, a woman and a two-month-old baby was in the area of ââthe shell.

“A 36-year-old woman received a traumatic leg amputation, doctors are fighting for her life. A child was hospitalised with a mine-explosive injury.”

The Independent has seen footage allegedly showing the injured toddler, blood pouring from her head, being driven back to hospital.

The Ukrainian family’s car was seen burned out by the side of the road in Kherson Oblast (Telegram / Ihor Klymenko)

Germany’s aid to Ukrain to be ‘massively expanded'

Germany’s aid for Ukraine will be “massively expanded” next year, the foreign minister has said.

It comes as Kyiv heads into its second winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Germany has become one of Ukraine‘s top military suppliers since the war started in February 2022, sending hardware including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, air defence systems and Patriot missile systems.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived at a meeting with European Union counterparts that as Europe grapples with the war between Israel and Hamas, it is still important to “face the geopolitical challenge here”.

She said that will include helping Ukraine through the coming winter months and “our support will be massively expanded for next year”.

Over the weekend, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition wants to increase Germany’s military aid for 2024 from the 4 billion euros (£3.5 billion) initially planned to 8 billion euros (£7 billion).

It said parliament’s budget committee will need to sign off on the plan later this week.

Kremlin says report on Nord Stream attack is ‘alarming'

The Kremlin said on Monday that a Washington Post article reporting that a Ukrainian military officer coordinated the attack on Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines was “alarming”.

The report also said that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not aware of it.

No one has taken responsibility for the September 2022 blasts, which occurred off the Danish island of Bornholm and ruptured three out of four lines of the system that delivers Russian gas to Europe.

The Washington Post reported that Roman Chervinsky, a senior Ukrainian military officer with deep ties to Ukraine‘s intelligence services, was the coordinator of the attack and cited unidentified people familiar with the operation as saying President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was kept out of the loop.

“Traces of Ukraine in this sabotage, this terrorist act, are increasingly appearing in reports, investigations and media reports,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It says that President Zelenskiy may not have been aware of such actions by his subordinates from the security agencies. This is a very alarming signal not only for us, but also for the countries of the collective West,” Peskov said.

“If the Kyiv regime is no longer in control of the situation in its own country, then this is alarming and should also be taken into account.”

Russia may announce March 2024 presidential election date

Russia’s parliament may announce on Dec. 13 that next year’s presidential election has been preliminarily scheduled for March 17, the state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing a source in parliament.

President Vladimir Putin has already decided to run in the election, Reuters reported last week, citing six sources, a move that will keep him in power until at least 2030 as he seeks to steer Russia through its most uncertain period in decades.

(AP)

Cameron mentions Ukraine in first statement as UK foreign minister

Former British leader David Cameron was named as the country’s new foreign secretary on Monday in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he reshuffled his top team.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Cameron said the ongoing war in Ukraine was part of a “daunting set of international challenges”.

He wrote: “The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted.

“We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.

“At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.”

(PA)

Russian state in ‘direct control’ of Wagner troops

The Russian state is now exercising “more direct control” of Wagner Group troops, the British Ministiry of Defence said.

In an intelligence update the Defence Ministry said “large elements” of the Wagner Group had likely been assimilated into the command structure of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and resumed active recruitment.

It comes several months after the plane crash that killed Prigozhin – the mercenary leader who had challenged his regime and launched a military coup by marching onto Moscow in a dramatic threat to the Kremlin not seen in decades.

The intelligence update went on to say the Wagner arm in question is likely led by Pavel Prigozhin, son of the late Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

They added other groups of Wagner fighters have highly likely joined another Russian PMC, Redut, which according to a Radio Free Europe investigation now has 7,000 personnel in total.

Members of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia (AP)

Kremlin declines to comment on state news agencies’ withdrawl of reports

The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on state news agencies’ withdrawal of reports on the regrouping of Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

Two Russian state news agencies published alerts on Monday saying Moscow was moving troops to “more favourable positions” east of the Dnipro River, only to withdraw the information minutes later.

Russian state media withdraw alerts on troop 'regrouping' in southern Ukraine

Two Russian state news agencies published alerts on Monday saying Moscow was moving troops to “more favourable positions” east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine, only to withdraw the information minutes later.

The highly unusual incident suggested disarray in Russia’s military establishment and state media over how to report the battlefield situation in southern Ukraine.

The RBC news outlet quoted the defence ministry as saying: “The sending of a false report about the ‘regrouping’ of troops in the Dnieper (Dnipro) region, allegedly on behalf of the press centre of the Russian Ministry of Defence, is a provocation.”

Russia moves some troops to ‘more favourable positions’ east of Dnipro River

Russia is moving its Dnepr group of forces to “more favourable positions” east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine, state news agency RIA cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Monday.

Russia’s military said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to forge a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro and on nearby islands.

Reuters could not independently verify the military reports

Blast kills 3 Russian officers in occupied town, Ukraine says

At least three Russian officers were killed in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol in a blast Ukraine‘s intelligence said on Sunday was an “act of revenge” by local resistance groups.

Melitopol is a town in southwestern Ukraine that has become a hub for Russian forces since they captured it in March last year.

The blast allegedly occurred during a meeting of Russian officers on Saturday.

“This act of revenge, carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place in the (post) offices seized by the Russians,” the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s intelligence department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian intelligence claim. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately responded to Reuters’ request to comment.

The Ukraine intelligence statement said the Saturday meeting was attended by Russian National Guard and FSB intelligence service officers.

“As a result of the explosion at least three National Guard officers were killed at the headquarters,” the statement said. “Information of other enemy losses is being clarified.”

Ukrainian forces reportedly advance in western Zaporizhia Oblast

Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced in western Zaporizhia Oblast on Saturday, according to a US war think tank.

The Institute for the Study of War said this comes as Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive operations in the area of southern Ukraine.

In pictures: Ukrainian forces battle in Avdiivka as Russia increases attacks on key city

Members of Ukraine's National Guard Omega Special Purpose unit fire a mortar toward Russian troops in the front line town of Avdiivka on Wednesday (REUTERS)

Members of Ukraine's National Guard Omega Special Purpose fire a SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launcher toward Russian troops in the front line town of Avdiivka last week (REUTERS)

Ukrainian servicemen move past a burning car hit by a kamikaze drone outside the front line town of Avdiivka on Wednesday (REUTERS)

Recap: Husband of US journalist detained in Russia appeals for release

This wasn’t how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate his anniversary this week, with his wife of 21 years in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.

Russian-American journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva — who works as an editor for U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe — has been detained in Russia for almost a month and charged with failing to self-register as a “foreign agent.”

“Alsu should be celebrating this anniversary with me and our children at home, not in a Russian prison,” Butorin told The Associated Press in an interview in Prague on Friday. “We want her back. Alsu must be released as soon as possible,” he said, visibly shaken.

Karel Janicek reports:

'We want her back,' husband of US journalist detained in Russia appeals for her immediate release

Finnish Border Guard reports spike in asylum seekers from Russia

The Finnish Border Guard has reported a spike in asylum seekers arriving at the country’s southeastern border from Russia.

In a statement on Sunday, it said 91 people have arrived at the border crossing points without required travel documents since the beginning of August, which is a higher number than usual, having travelled from a third country via Russia.

It said this represents a change, as Russian authorities have previously not allowed travel from Russia to Finnish border crossing points if the passenger did not have the required travel documents.

In its assessment, the Finnish Border Guard said: “This is a phenomenon of illegal migration. International crime is probably also linked to the phenomenon. The number of illegal border crossings at the land border (areas outside of border crossing points) has not changed.”

Two Ukrainian women ‘save almost £1,000 from pensions to buy drones'

Two Ukrainian women saved money from their pensions to buy drones for their country’s forces, according to the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Liudmyla Skubriieva, from Rozhniativ, and her relative Halyna Hil, from Kyiv, together saved the equivalent of almost £1,000 to send two kamikaze drones to the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss”, Anton Gerashchenko said on the social media platform X, alongside a photo of the pair.

Two Ukrainian ladies saved money from their pensions to buy drones for Ukrainian defenders.



Liudmyla Skubriieva from Rozhniativ and her relative from Kyiv, Halyna Hil, bought two kamikaze drones for the AFU. They collected almost UAH 20,000 each from their pensions.



The drones… pic.twitter.com/0igB9qcyJ6 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 12, 2023

Germany set to double Ukraine military aid, according to source

German chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition has agreed in principle to double the country's military aid for Ukraine next year to 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), a political source in Berlin said on Sunday.

If approved by parliament, where Scholz's parties hold a majority, the boost would lift Germany's defence spending to 2.1% of its gross domestic product target, beyond the 2% pledged by all North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, the source added.

Lawmakers from Scholz's Social Democrats, the Free Democrats and the Green party agreed on the increase in negotiations over the proposed 2024 federal budget ahead of a formal meeting of the budget committee of the Bundestag - or lower house of parliament - on Thursday, Nov. 16, the source said.

Bloomberg News first reported on the news on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Germany's Ministry of Defence said the Bundestag committee has not finished negotiations and declined to comment further.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius, interviewed by broadcaster ARD, referred to the planned doubling of military aid to Ukraine.

"It is a strong signal to Ukraine that we will not leave them in the lurch," he said, adding the move, if agreed, would mean the annual budget allocation would be enough to last the whole year.

Recap: Ukraine destroys Russian landing boats in ‘significant loss’ for Putin

Ukraine on Friday said its naval drones had destroyed two small Russian landing boats in Crimea, in an embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian military intelligence said two amphibious Russian ships loaded with armoured vehicles had been hit by naval drones overnight.

One of the boats was identified as an Akula class vessel, while the other landing vessel was a Serna class.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:

Ukraine destroys Russian landing boats in ‘significant loss’ for Putin

Recap: Watch Russia test intercontinental ballistic missiles from new submarine

Russia increases attacks on key city Avdiivka in attempt to gain ground

Russian forces have also increased attacks on the key frontline city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.

Ukraine's General Staff said that Russian troops were also continuing their weekslong push to encircle Avdiivka, a Ukrainian stronghold south of Bakhmut and a key target since the beginning of the war. It's considered the gateway to parts of the eastern Donetsk region under Kyiv's control. The General Staff said Russia's air force was playing a key part in the latest assault.

Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who leads Ukrainian troops fighting in and near Avdiivka, said Sunday that the attacking Russian forces were ramping up airstrikes, particularly those using guided bombs. He wrote on Telegram that Russian troops had launched 30 airstrikes and 712 artillery barrages at the city and surrounding areas over the previous day, and clashed almost 50 times with Ukrainian units.

A police officer stands in front of a damaged building, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in October (REUTERS)