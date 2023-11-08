Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s ‘third wave’ advance bogged down as Moscow warns of ‘nuclear risk’

Russia’s “third wave” advance in part of the Donbas region has been bogged down on sodden land amid heavy rain, Ukraine has said.

Moscow is engaged in a slow-moving campaign in eastern areas of the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line after failing in its bid to march on Kyiv in the conflict’s early days.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, said several days of rain had for the moment ruled out any new Russian advance - what he described as the "third wave".

"We’ve had nearly a week of heavy rain," he told the public broadcaster Suspilne. "The terrain is too difficult and equipment cannot move."

Elsewhere, the Kremlin has again warned of the risk of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons being used amid the war.

“The natural consequence of the United States’ destructive policies is the deterioration in the global security,” Nikolai Patrushev, the Russian security council secretary and a close ally of Putin , said, according to state news agency Tass.

“The risk that nuclear, chemical and biological weapons will be used is increasing. The international arms control regime has been undermined.”

The Kremlin has issued another warning over the risk of “nuclear, chemical and biological weapons” being used amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Nikolai Patrushev, the Russian security council secretary and a close ally of Putin, hit out at what he described as the “destructive” policies of the US and its allies, that were increasing the risk that nuclear, chemical or biological weapons would be used, Reuters reports.

“The natural consequence of the United States’ destructive policies is the deterioration in the global security,” the state news agency Tass reported him as saying.

“The risk that nuclear, chemical and biological weapons will be used is increasing. The international arms control regime has been undermined.”

Nikolai Patrushev

Russia’s ‘third wave’ bogged down in sodden land

Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday its troops had repelled Russian assaults in widely separated sectors of the war and braced for a fresh attempt to capture the key frontline eastern town of Avdiivka.

Russia is engaged in a slow-moving campaign in eastern areas of the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line after failing in its bid to march on Kyiv in the conflict’s early days. Ukraine has registered only limited progress in a counteroffensive launched in the east and south in June.

Ukraine’s General Staff, in its evening report, said its forces had beaten back 15 attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast and 18 attacks near Maryinka further south, where battles have raged for months.

Nine attacks were repelled in and near Avdiivka, where Moscow launched the latest of several drives in mid-October.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, said several days of rain had for the moment ruled out any new Russian advance - what he described as the “third wave”.

“We’ve had nearly a week of heavy rain,” he told the public broadcaster Suspilne. “The terrain is too difficult and equipment cannot move.”

New Russian naval corvette damaged in Ukraine cruise missile attack on Crimea base

A newly built Russian naval corvette was “almost certainly damaged” after being struck in occupied Crimea, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its intelligence update.

The Karakurt-class Askold warship was launched in 2021 and had not been yet commissioned into the Russian navy, the MoD said, citing Ukrainian and Russian sources. The Russian word “Karakurt” means “Black Widow spider”.

New Russian naval corvette damaged in Ukraine cruise missile attack on Crimea base

NATO allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal from CFE treaty, will suspend its operation

NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response.

Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance.

"Allies condemn Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and its war of aggression against Ukraine which is contrary to the Treaty’s objectives," NATO said in a statement.

The Russian move was its latest action that systematically undermined Euro-Atlantic security, it said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

UK and Poland sign £4bn air defence system deal

The UK and Poland defence industries have signed a deal worth £4bn to continue the next stage of Poland’s future air defence programme.

UK firm MBDA has signed a sub-contract with Polish defence company PGZ, in a programme that will provide Polish forces with an enhanced ground-based air defence system capable of launching missiles to engage air threats.

This includes cruise missiles and fighter jets, at ranges of more than 40 kilometres. The deal will create more than 1,000 Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles – Extended Range (CAMM-ER) and over 100 iLaunchers.

Grant Shapps, the defence secretary, said: “This is another crucial step forward for our historic defence ties with Poland, supplying next generation air defence capabilities to act as a clear deterrent to our adversaries.

“We continue to fully back our thriving UK defence industry, and this landmark export deal is yet another example of the huge potential our collective defence sectors boast.”

The Ministry of Defence says the deal “will bolster European security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Chris Allam, managing director of MBDA UK, said: “The scale and ambition of NAREW is truly impressive – building a Polish air defence shield using our CAMM family missiles and iLaunchers that will protect the entirety of Poland’s skies.

“The transfer of technology in NAREW will be transformative for Poland’s sovereign complex weapons capabilities, and we are deeply proud of the trust placed in us by Poland and excited for the future of our partnership with PGZ.”

‘No way’ for US to stay in key post-Cold War agreement

There was no way for the US to stay in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, after Russia pulled out, White house national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

“I don’t know how we can justify not pulling out” of the treaty after Russia did, Kirby said.

He said the U.S. will meet all Article Five commitments to NATO allies, which could force changes.

Earlier, Nato announced the formal suspension of the treaty in the wake of Russia withdrawing from the deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding a presidential vote in the spring and urged his countrymen to avoid political divides, saying they must concentrate all resources on fighting Russia.

Mr Zelensky, who was elected for a five-year term in March 2019, had previously avoided definitive statements on the question. His associates had said he was pondering various possibilities.

“Now, in wartime, when there are so many challenges, it is absolutely irresponsible to throw the topic of elections into society in a light-hearted and playful way,” he said, adding that “the waves of any politically divisive things must stop”.

“We must realise that now is the time of defence, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine,” he said.

“I believe that now is not the right time for elections.”

G7 support for Ukraine will not be affected by Middle East conflict, Japan says

05:00 , Athena Stavrou

G7 support for Ukraine will not be affected by the intensifying Middle East conflict, Japan said as the group’s foreign ministers prepared to hold virtual talks with Kyiv during a meeting in Tokyo.

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – as well as the European Union will meet in Tokyo today and tomorrow to discuss issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza crisis.

“Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies,” Japan’s foreign minister, YÅko Kamikawa, said.

Putin faces ‘tough choice’ between Iran and Israel if he is to preserve his regime, expert says

04:00 , Athena Stavrou

Vladimir Putin will soon have to make the “tough choice” of siding with either Iran or Israel as he faces the twin challenge of protecting his regime and continuing with his invasion of Ukraine, an expert said.

Moscow’s continuing war in Ukraine will test its relationship with both Iran and Israel, according to Kimberly Kagan, the president for the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think-tank.

Arpan Rai reports:

Putin faces ‘tough choice’ as Ukraine war threatens Russia-Israel relations

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky cancelled a planned visit to Israel today after news of his apparent trip was leaked to Israeli media over the weekend, according to reports.

Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel cited diplomatic sources as saying the Ukrainian president was still due to visit the country, but no date had been set.

“If President Zelensky comes, he will be welcomed with open arms,” an Israeli official was reported as saying. A Ukrainian diplomat previously told The Times that Mr Zelenskyy was “very disappointed” by the leak.

Mapped: Tracking Ukraine’s frontline

02:00 , Athena Stavrou

As fierce fighting ensued across much of eastern and southern Ukraine, Maryam Zakir-Hussain maps out where Ukraine’s frontline currently stands:

Mapped: Tracking Ukraine’s frontline

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that the war in Israel and Gaza is “taking away the focus” from Russia’s full-scale invasion as he denied suggestions that the conflict in eastern Europe had reached a stalemate.

Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday alongside European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Zelensky said Russia wanted the focus on Ukraine to be “weakened” but added that “everything is [still] in our power”.

Mr Zelensky has offered to visit Israel, though he has admitted it is “difficult” because it depends on “what’s happening on the battlefield” in Ukraine, which he said remains “hot”.

My colleague Tom Watling has more here:

Zelensky says Israel-Gaza war is ‘taking away focus’ from Ukraine

Nato suspends key Cold War-era armed forces treaty after Russia withdraws

Nato has announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era armed forces treaty in the wake of Russia withdrawing from the deal.

The alliance said that members who signed the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe are now freezing their participation in the pact.

Read more:

Nato suspends key Cold War-era armed forces treaty after Russia withdraws

US suspends exports of three companies over Russia sales

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday issued an order temporarily suspending the exports of three companies accused of sending electronics to Russia in aid of that nation’s war effort, the department said.

Details of which companies have been suspended have not been released yet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding a presidential vote in the spring and urged his countrymen to avoid political divides, saying they must concentrate all resources on fighting Russia.

Mr Zelensky, who was elected for a five-year term in March 2019, had previously avoided definitive statements on the question. His associates had said he was pondering various possibilities.

“Now, in wartime, when there are so many challenges, it is absolutely irresponsible to throw the topic of elections into society in a light-hearted and playful way,” he said, adding that “the waves of any politically divisive things must stop”.

“We must realise that now is the time of defence, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine,” he said.

“I believe that now is not the right time for elections.”

Ukrainian legislation bans elections during martial law which has been in place since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

The country would need to amend the law if it decided to hold the vote.

US Senate Democrats block Republican bid to aid Israel, not Ukraine

On Tuesday, US Senate Democrats blocked a Republican effort to win quick approval for a bill that provides emergency aid to Israel but no assistance to Ukraine.

The original bill passed through the House of Representatives last week.

Republican Senator Roger Marshall said: “Time is of the essence and it’s imperative that the Senate not delay delivering this crucial aid to Israel another day,” he said.

Democrats objected, stressing the importance of providing aid to Ukraine as well as Israel, in addition to humanitarian aid, border security funding and money to push back against China in the Indo-Pacific that was in a $106 billion funding request President Joe Biden sent to Congress last month.

As fierce fighting ensued across much of eastern and southern Ukraine, Maryam Zakir-Hussain maps out where Ukraine’s frontline currently stands:

Mapped: Tracking Ukraine’s frontline

Ukraine deploys new air defences ahead of winter bombardment

Ukraine has deployed new western air defence systems as it braces for a second winter of Russian attacks on its energy grid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the deployment of additional Nasams mobile surface-to-air missile launchers.

“I received reports on the receipt of ammunition, hardware and equipment over the past day,” he said on social media

“Additional Nasams systems from partners have been put on combat duty. Timely reinforcement of our air defence before winter.”

Six killed Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, says Russia

Shelling by Ukrainian forces killed six people in the city of Donetsk on Tuesday, a Russian-installed official in the eastern region of Ukraine said.

Eleven people were wounded, according to preliminary data, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine rebuilds over 400 medical facilities destroyed by Russia

Ukraine has fully repaired 421 medical facilities and partly restored a further 413 damaged by Russia in the war, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced today.

Since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022, the ministry said Russia has damaged 1,468 medical facilities in Ukraine and completely destroyed an additional 193.

The Mykolaiv Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital, which was damaged at the beginning of the war, has been fully repaired, it said.

Zelensky plots extension to Ukrainian gas export ban

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky has proposed extending Ukraine’s ban on exporting domestically produced natural gas until the end of 2024.

First introduced in February 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ban has already been extended once to cover 2023.

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Haluschenko has previously stressed the importance of its gas for domestic power generation because of the impact the war with Russia has had on coal production.

Volodomyr Zelensky has proposed extending Ukraine's ban on exporting domestically produced natural gas

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky cancelled a planned visit to Israel today after news of his apparent trip was leaked to Israeli media over the weekend, according to reports.

Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel cited diplomatic sources as saying the Ukrainian president was still due to visit the country, but no date had been set.

“If President Zelensky comes, he will be welcomed with open arms,” an Israeli official was reported as saying. A Ukrainian diplomat previously told The Times that Mr Zelenskyy was “very disappointed” by the leak.

US officials urge Congress to approve Ukraine aid

Major figures in major US departments have urged Congress to approve $11.8bn in extra aid for Ukraine as part of Joe Biden’s emergency funding request.

The heads of the state, treasury and defence departments, Antony Blinken, Janet Yellen and Lloyd Austin, have co-signed a letter released today.

The aid “benefits from an unprecedented level of robust oversight and transparency, and is bolstered by significant budget support from the European Union, other G7 partners, and the International Monetary Fund”, they said.

Kyiv bracing for renewed Russian assault on Avdiivka, military says

Ukraine is bracing for a renewed Russian assault on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivk following several failed Russian attempts to take it.

“The third wave will definitely happen. The enemy is regrouping after a second wave of unsuccessful attacks,” Vitaly Barabash, head of the Avdiivka military administration, said on Tuesday.

Putin is said to have lost thousands of troops in his army’s “meat assault” attacks on the town which have so far been unsuccessful.

Putin to visit Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kremlin confirms

Russian president Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Kremlin has confirmed.

The two leaders will meet in the Kazakh capital, Astana, to discuss a range of matters including “current regional and international problems,” it said in comments reported by state news agency TASS.

It will be only Putin’s third known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March for war crimes, which the Kremlin strongly rejects.

Kazakhstan is not a signatory to the ICC. Neither are China and Kyrgyzstan, the two other countries Putin has visited recently.

Russian cable under the Baltic sea damaged

A Russian fibre optic cable under the Baltic Sea was damaged last month, the state company which operates it has confirmed.

Rostelecom said the damage to the cable between Russia and Kaliningrad, its Baltic exclave, was first detected on Saturday 7 October.

It did not respond to questions about the cause of the outage, Reuters reported.

First Dutch F-16s sent to Romania for training Ukrainian pilots

The Netherlands sent its first five F-16 fighter jets to Romania for use in the training of Ukrainian pilots.

The Netherlands will deliver a total of between 12 and 18 F-16s for use in the new European F-16 training centre in Romania, which will be opened soon, its Defence ministry said.

The Dutch have also promised to deliver F-16s to Ukraine to use in battle, alongside similar pledges from Denmark, Norway and Belgium.

Nato allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal from key post-cold war security treaty

Nato has condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from a key post cold-war treaty, the organisation said in a statement.

“Allies condemn Russia’s decision to withdraw from the treaty on conventional armed forces in Europe (CFE), and its war of aggression against Ukraine which is contrary to the treaty’s objectives.

“Russia’s withdrawal is the latest in a series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security.

“Therefore, as a consequence, allied states parties intend to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law. This is a decision fully supported by all Nato allies.”

The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, placed verifiable limits on categories of conventional military equipment that Nato and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy.

The treaty was designed to prevent either side of the Cold War from amassing forces for a swift offensive against the other in Europe, but was unpopular in Moscow as it blunted the Soviet Union’s advantage in conventional weapons.

But Russia’s foreign ministry said it had formally withdrawn from the pact and that the treaty, signed in an era when “cooperation seemed possible”, was now “history”.

Russia puts musician on international wanted list

Russia has put a member of protest music group Pussy Riot on an international wanted list for spreading “fake” information about the armed forces.

Lyusya Shtein, 27, fled the country in March 2022 after escaping house arrest dressed as a food delivery man.

TASS, the state news agency, cited a source in a Moscow court who said she would be arrested immediately if she ever re-enters the country.

G7 support for Ukraine will not be affected by Middle East conflict, Japan says

G7 support for Ukraine will not be affected by the intensifying Middle East conflict, Japan said as the group’s foreign ministers prepared to hold virtual talks with Kyiv during a meeting in Tokyo.

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – as well as the European Union will meet in Tokyo today and tomorrow to discuss issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza crisis.

“Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies,” Japan’s foreign minister, YÅko Kamikawa, said.

Ex-Russian officer says Putin’s forces ‘deteriorating’

An ex-Russian officer has said Vladimir Putin’s forces are ‘deteriorating’ in Ukraine as the Crimea was hit by up to 17 drones.

Igor Girkin, an imprisoned Russian nationalist, said Putin’s forces would be “even less capable of offensive operations than they are now” by spring 2024, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

In a letter published by his wife, Girkin claimed that the situation for Russian forces was “gradually deteriorating” and that Russian forces are showcasing “growing weakness compared to Ukraine’s capabilities.”

He added that the Avdiivka offensive, where thousands of troops are said to have died, demonstrated the Russian Army’s inability “to achieve superiority on a very narrow sector of the front”, the ISW said.

Russian ship damaged after being struck in Crimea, MoD says

A Russian ship was “almost certainly” damaged after being struck in Crimea, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

In a defence intelligence update, the MoD said a newly built Russian naval corvette was damaged on 4 November, earlier reported by Ukrainian and Russian sources.

“Ukraine’s capability to hit Crimean shipbuilding infrastructure will likely cause Russia to consider relocating farther from the front line, delaying the delivery of new vessels,” the update said.

Russia repels 17 drones over Black Sea and Crimea

Moscow has claimed it destroyed and intercepted drones used in a Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea and Crimea early this morning.

A total of 17 drones were launched by Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said. Nine drones were destroyed by air defence systems and eight were intercepted by electronic warfare, it added.

Explosions were heard near the towns of Novofedorivka and Saky, a Russian air base, just after 4am, according to local reports.

Moscow says Israeli nuclear remark raises 'huge number of questions'

Russia’s foreign ministry said a statement by an Israeli junior minister who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza had raised many questions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu, from a far-right party in the coalition government, from cabinet meetings “until further notice”.

Asked in a radio interview about a hypothetical nuclear option, Eliyahu had replied: “That’s one way”.

His remark drew swift condemnation from around the Arab world, scandalised mainstream Israeli broadcasters and was deemed “objectionable” by a US official.

Russia formally withdraws from post-Cold War security treaty

Russia has formally withdrawn from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the Nato military alliance.

The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, placed verifiable limits on categories of conventional military equipment that Nato and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy.

The treaty was designed to prevent either side of the Cold War from amassing forces for a swift offensive against the other in Europe, but was unpopular in Moscow as it blunted the Soviet Union’s advantage in conventional weapons.

But Russia’s foreign ministry said it had formally withdrawn from the pact and that the treaty, signed in an era when “cooperation seemed possible”, was now “history”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that the war in Israel and Gaza is “taking away the focus” from Russia’s full-scale invasion as he denied suggestions that the conflict in eastern Europe had reached a stalemate.

Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday alongside European commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Zelensky said Russia wanted the focus on Ukraine to be “weakened” but added that “everything is [still] in our power”.

Mr Zelensky has offered to visit Israel, though he has admitted it is “difficult” because it depends on “what’s happening on the battlefield” in Ukraine, which he said remains “hot”.

Full report: Russian drone attack damages 124-year-old art gallery in Odesa

A 124-year-old art museum was damaged as Russia launched a barrage of drone attacks in Ukraine’s port city of Odesa, injuring at least five people and setting trucks with grain on fire, my colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.

“On November 6, the Odesa National Art Museum turns 124 years old,” said Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region. “On the eve of November 6, the Russians ‘congratulated’ our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby,” he added.

The walls of the building were damaged while some windows and glass were broken, according to the governor.

The drones reportedly damaged port infrastructure, including warehouses and loading equipment, before Ukraine downed 15 Russian drones over the city, the authorities said.

Russian drone attack damages 124-year-old art gallery in Odesa

Tuesday 7 November 2023 04:51 , Andy Gregory

Tuesday 7 November 2023 03:44 , Reuters

A large group of Russia’s former Wagner mercenaries has started training with special forces from the southern Russian region of Chechnya, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday.

Wagner played a prominent role in some of the fiercest fighting of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but its future was thrown into question when its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in August, two months after leading a brief mutiny against the Russian defence establishment.

Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram that a big group of ex-Wagner fighters was undergoing intensive training with his own Akhmat special forces.

“I am glad that today the ranks of the famous (Akhmat) unit have been joined by fighters who have excellent combat experience and have proven themselves as brave and efficient warriors,” he said.

“I am confident that in the upcoming battles they will fully live up to their reputation.”

He published a video, accompanied by stirring music, showing soldiers in combat training, including some wearing Wagner insignia on their uniforms and masks over their faces. Kadyrov said the drills included shooting, field medicine and training for snipers, machine gunners, sappers and artillerymen.

Zelensky says Ukraine has ‘eliminated’ another Russian warship

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says his troops have “eliminated” a Russian warship housed in a shipyard at the Crimean city of Kerch.

“I thank everyone who ensured the successful targeting of the Russian warship at the Kerch shipyard. This is significant – another source of Russian terror against Ukraine has been eliminated,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.

It follows an admission by Russia’s defence ministry that Ukraine had targeted the shipyard with 15 cruise missiles on Saturday, 13 of which were shot down in an attack which damaged a ship.

Western officials ‘quietly talking to Kyiv about outline of peace negotiations'

US and European officials have been quietly talking to Kyiv about what possible peace negotiations to end the war with Russia might look like, NBC reports, citing one current and one former US official familiar with the discussions.

Some of the talks, which the officials described as delicate, took place last month during a meeting of the the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, which brought together representatives from more than 50 nations, NBC reported.

Satellite image ‘shows strike on Russian warship'

Satellite imagery shared by an analsyst at the American Enterprise Institute think-tank appears to show the damage from a Ukrainian strike on a Russian warship in the Crimean port city of Kerch.

Ukraine expected to ‘take major step towards EU membership talks'

The European Union executive is expected to recommend on Wednesday that the bloc opens membership negotiations with Kyiv once it meets outstanding conditions, two EU officials have told Reuters.

The Commission will assess Ukraine across seven reform areas in a report that will inform a key decision in December at a summit of the EU’s national leaders on whether to start formal membership negotiations with Kyiv.

Both EU officials said the recommendations meant formal negotiations with Kyiv – and fellow EU candidate Moldova – could start next year.

The Commission’s report, which will also cover progress towards membership by other EU hopefuls, was still to be finalised before official publication, the sources added.

In Kyiv, a senior government official also said Ukraine expected the European Commission to deliver a “positive” appraisal of its membership bid.

Footage shows Bucha 18 months on from Russian occupation

A Ukrainian journalist has shared footage showing a view of the streets of Bucha some 18 months on from Russia’s withdrawal from the town of Bucha, in the Kyiv region.

The first clip shows houses destroyed, and debris and wreckage littering the streets.

The more recent clip shows a car driving through unmarked roads and passing by perfectly intact buildings:

Ukraine interior minister says investigation under way into fatal explosion

Ukraine’s interior minister has urged people not to spread “unofficial information” about the explosion which killed a Ukrainian Major acting as an assistant to the Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny.

The Ukrainska Pravda outlet cited a security source as saying that Major Hennady Chastyakov’s wife said her husband had been killed in a blast caused by a gift bag with a bottle of alcohol and gift glasses in the form of grenades.

But interior minister Ihor Klymenko later said the gifts were “Western grenades” that he was showing to his son. “The son first took the munition in his hand and began to twist the ring,” Mr Klymenko said. “Then, the serviceman took the grenade from the child and pulled the ring, causing a tragic explosion.”

Mr Klymenko said the colleague who presented the gift had been identified and two more grenades of this type were found in his office as an investigation got under way. He said he had issued the explanation so as not to “spread unofficial information.”

Mr Zaluzhny had earlier expressed condolences to Chastyakov’s family, saying “an unknown explosive device went off in one of his presents”.

Ukraine commander’s aide ‘killed by explosive hidden in grenade-shaped birthday present'

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief has revealed that his assistant, a major in rank, was killed when a booby-trapped birthday present he had been given exploded.

“My assistant and close friend, Major Hennady Chastyakov, was killed in tragic circumstances on his birthday in a family setting,” General Valery Zaluzhnyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “An unknown explosive device went off in one of his presents.”

The Ukrainska Pravda outlet said a security source was told by Chastyakov’s wife that the gift was a bottle of liquor in the form of a grenade that he had brought home. It exploded when he opened it, and Chastyakov’s 13-year-old son suffered serious injuries.

The source told Ukrainska Pravda that Chastyakov, 39, was a graduate of a military academy and fully trained in handling grenades.

Last week, Zaluzhni wrote an essay in the Economist magazine saying the war had entered a new phase of attrition that was to Russia’s advantage and calling for more sophisticated technology for Ukraine’s military. President Volodymyr Zelensky had denied any suggestion that the war has entered a stalemate.

Putin going to have to choose between Israel and Iran, analyst says

Vladimir Putin is soon going to have to choose between maintaining Russia’s relationships with either Israel or Iran, with the Russian president needing Tehran’s support “in order to sustain his war in Ukraine”, an analyst has suggested.

Kimberly Kagan, president for the US-based Institute for the Study of War think-tank, told PBS: “The Israeli government has always hoped that Russia would provide some check on Iranian behaviour in Syria. We at ISW have assessed that that check has not been effective.

“Be that as it may, it has been Israeli policy to tolerate Russia’s presence inside of Syria. I don’t think that this myth is going to last very long. I think Putin is going to have to make a choice soon between whether he will maintain his relationship with Iran or whether he will maintain his relationship with Israel.

“Putin needs Iran in order to sustain his war in Ukraine, so Putin is going to end up facing a tough choice.

“I think he’s going to try to delay that choice for as long as he can, but since his war in Ukraine is so important to him and the survival of his regime, he is going to have to optimise his alliance relationship to be able to continue to sustain that war.

“I think the Israelis are going to find that Putin is not a helpful or a friendly actor.”

Ukraine elections ‘not appropriate’ during wartime, says Zelensky

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed it is irresponsible to engage in talk of holding an election in Ukraine in wartime.

Mr Zelensky said it was critical to concentrate on the military challenges facing Ukraine as it tries to expel Russian forces occupying nearly a fifth of its territory.

“We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is utterly irresponsible to engage in topics related to an election in such a frivolous manner,” he said in his nightly video address.

“We need to recognise that this is a time for defence, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend ... I believe that elections are not appropriate at this time.”

While Ukraine’s martial law enacted after Russia’s invasion prohibits elections, Kyiv has faced calls from some allies to hold a vote – with parliamentary elections having been due for October and a presidential vote in March 2024.

Mr Zelensky was said last week to be mulling the pros and cons of holding elections while war rages, with concerns over how it would be possible to ensure a fair and accurate vote extended safely to all eligible citizens.

