Ukraine-Russia war live: Joe Biden says 'we will not waver' in speech at Nato summit - latest updates

Joe Biden accused Vladimir Putin of having a “craven lust for land and power” on Wednesday and pledged that the US-led Nato alliance would not “waver” in supporting Ukraine.

Speaking in Lithuania at the end of a two-day meeting of the trans-Atlantic alliance on Russia’s doorstep, the US president praised the people of the formerly Soviet-occupied country and heralded the addition of Finland to the alliance and the admission soon of its neighbour Sweden.

Mr Biden said the Russian President had badly underestimated the resolve of the military alliance.

“When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting Nato would break apart... But he thought wrong,” he said to thousands of people at Vilnius University, many of them cheering him on with Lithuanian and American flags.

Despite the positive message, US officials privately struggled with their counterparts in Vilnius to forge a consensus on where the war was headed and what assurances to give Ukraine about its future in the Atlantic military alliance.

Earlier in the day, Mr Biden said he looks forward to Ukraine joining Nato after the war.

Mr Biden told the country’s presidnet, Volodymyr Zelensky, that he understood Kyiv’s frustration at not being granted swifter entry into the military alliance.

However, he said the US was doing everything it could to “get you what you need” and “I look forward to the day when we’re having the meeting celebrating your official, official membership in Nato.”

07:39 PM BST

Summary

That’s all for today, thanks for joining us. Here’s a brief overview of the day’s developments:

Joe Biden accused Vladimir Putin of having a “craven lust for land and power” in an impassioned speech at the end of the two-day Nato summit in Lithuania

The US president pledged that the US-led Nato alliance would not “waver” in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression

Mr Biden said the Russian President had badly underestimated the resolve of the military alliance and stressed that international unity was the key to deterring “unchecked aggression”

As he arrived at Vilnius airport on Wednesday night, Mr Biden said he “accomplished the goals we set out to accomplish”

Mr Biden also said Volodymyr Zelensky understood that “whether or not he is in Nato now is not relevant” because of the commitments made by the military alliance

06:42 PM BST

Biden's speech ends

Mr Biden concluded by thanking the audience. He said: “God bless you all. God protect the freedom of Ukraine”.

The crowd of thousands of Lithuanians gathered at the University erupted into cheers as the US president concluded.

06:40 PM BST

Biden: 'Never give up hope'

In closing, Mr Biden stressed that international unity was the key to deterring “unchecked aggression”.

“If we work together folks,” Mr Biden said, “That my friends is a lesson we learned from history”.

With Churchillian flare, Mr Biden went on to say: “Never give up. Never lose hope.”

He added: “Never, ever in my entire career, have I been more optimistic” about the future.

06:24 PM BST

World needs to stand together to tackle climate change

In a similar vein, Mr Biden said the world needs to stand together “to prevent the worst consequences of climate change”.

Climate change was a focus of this Nato summit in Lithuania, alongside addressing the war in Ukraine, and the threats posed by China and North Korea.

06:22 PM BST

Biden stresses importance of international alliances

The US president said “we know we share challenges”, but said the alliance had to “work together, to step up together” to build “the broadest and deepest coalition”.

Mr Biden added that international allies had to “come together to protect the rights and freedoms” which have enabled decades of global growth. These included “territorial integrity and sovereignty”, but also “principles like freedom of navigation”, he said.

Mr Biden also said “the idea that the US could prosper without a secure Europe is not reasonable”.

06:14 PM BST

Ukraine war must end 'on just terms'

In an impassioned defence of Ukraine, Mr Biden said the international community “all want this war to end on just terms”, appearing angry as he said Russia could not be allowed to seize its neighbour’s territory by force.

He said: “The defence of freedom is not the work of a day or a year. It’s the calling of our lifetime - of all time.”

06:11 PM BST

'We will not waver'

The US and Nato “stepped up” together, Mr Biden says, highlighting how world leaders in the trans-Atlantic alliance and the European Union worked in lockstep.

From that point on, allies in the West have continued to support Ukraine as they “defend their integrity and sovereignty.”

“If I sound optimistic, it’s because I am,” Mr Biden said of Nato’s military alliance. “Nato is stronger, more energised, more united than at any time in our history.”

“We will not waver,” he added.

06:07 PM BST

Biden: We warned the world what Putin was planning

Joe Biden has said that Nato is “stronger, more energised and more united” than ever in its history.

He said Putin was betting that Nato would “break apart” and that he thought “democratic leaders would be weak... he thought wrong.”

Mr Biden said: “we warned the world what Putin was planning,” adding, “even some in Ukraine didn’t believe what our intelligence community had found.”

05:59 PM BST

Lithuania a 'friend, partner and ally' of the US

Joe Biden has begun speaking at the Nato summit, delivering an address to a packed room.

He comments: “no seats, holy mackerel.”

He says it is good to be back in Vilnius, “a nation and a region that knows better than anyone the transformational power of freedom.”

He calls Lithuania a “friend, partner and ally” of the US.

05:56 PM BST

Joe Biden has started speaking

Joe Biden is delivering his final speech in Vilnius.

Follow along with our livestream to watch the speech.

05:44 PM BST

'Meaningful' and 'powerful' meeting with Biden, says Zelensky

A meaningful, powerful meeting with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Vilnius.



We discussed in detail the situation on the frontline, our capabilities, further long-term defense cooperation, and internal Russian processes given the recent events.



The United States…

05:43 PM BST

UN chief sends Putin proposal to keep Black Sea grain deal alive

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter on Tuesday proposing a way forward to further facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports and ensure the continued Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain.

“The objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank, a major concern expressed by the Russian Federation, and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine is due to expire on Monday.

05:39 PM BST

Zelensky brushes off demands for more 'gratitude'

Volodymr Zelensky has brushed aside a demand for more “gratitude” from Ben Wallace.

The Defence Secretary advised Kyiv that “people want to see gratitude...if you’re persuading countries to give up their stocks”, adding that “we’re not Amazon” and that he had “drove 11 hours to be given a list” of requests last year.

When asked by Sky News about the comments, President Zelensky said: “I don’t clearly understand the questions. We were always grateful to the UK, to the prime ministers and to the minister of defence.”

He said he was grateful for the UK’s support, but added: “I didn’t know what he [Ben Wallace] meant and how else I should express my words of gratitude.”

Joking, he added: “We could get up in the morning and express our words of gratitude personally to the minister.

“We are grateful to the UK.”

05:32 PM BST

Kyiv knows Western military aid depends on battlefield situation, says Zelenksy

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kyiv is aware that future Western military aid depends on the situation at the front.

Speaking to reporters, he said Western leaders assured him that “they will help and support Ukraine as much as necessary.”

“You and I must understand that all this depends on what is happening on the battlefield,” he added.

05:28 PM BST

Biden says he 'looks forward' to Ukraine joining Nato after war

Joe Biden has said he looks forward to Ukraine joining Nato after the war.

The US president told Volodymyr Zelensky that he understood Kyiv’s frustration at not being granted swifter entry into the military alliance.

However, he said the US was doing everything it could to “get you what you need” and “I look forward to the day when we’re having the meeting celebrating your official, official membership in Nato.”

Asked by a reporter how soon after the war he wanted Ukraine to join, Mr Biden said ‘an hour and twenty minutes.’

The US president has been reluctant to promise Ukraine Nato membership, fearing being drawn into direct conflict with Russia.

US officials were reportedly furious with Mr Zelensky after he hit out at what he called the ‘absurd’ delay to Ukraine’s Nato entry in a tweet on Tuesday

05:03 PM BST

Zelensky holding news conference

Volodymr Zelensky is speaking at a news conference at the Nato summit in Vilnius.

He said his view on Ukraine’s pathway to Nato hasn’t changed, but says he understands there are “security” conditions that have to be met.

He added that he has “faith” and believes in Nato partners.

04:58 PM BST

Erdogan: Russia changed stance on Azovstal commanders' release

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia had changed its stance on the release of former commanders of Ukraine’s garrison in Mariupol after an initial negative statement on the issue.

“First, there were some statements from Russia but afterwards when they learned about some circumstances, the situation entered a positive track,” Mr Erdogan said at a press conference in Vilnius.

04:46 PM BST

Zelensky thanks Biden for talks

A very good, powerful meeting with Mr. President Biden @POTUS.



The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be. If the protocol had not stopped the meeting, we would have talked even longer. All the topics. Long-term support.…

04:45 PM BST

Rutte says Zelensky must take coffee

Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, and Volodymr Zelensky have a strange back and forth over a cup of coffee.

Mr Rutte asks the Ukrainian president where he got the coffee from, with President Zelensky then offering it, saying: “take mine.”

“No no, you are fighting a war. This is your coffee” #NATOSummit



pic.twitter.com/kiTDzHrkrV — Santiago de la Presilla 🇺🇦 (@delapresilla) July 12, 2023

“No no, you are fighting a war. This is your coffee...you have to stay healthy,” Mr Rutte insists.

President Zelensky then offers to share it with him.

04:40 PM BST

'Zelensky thanks Nato after demands for 'gratitude'

Volodymr Zelensky has thanked Nato for its support for Ukraine after demands for “gratitude” for Western military support.

The Ukrainian president said he was grateful to their partners and appreciated their “willingness to take new steps.”

Speaking at the Nato summit in Vilnius, President Zelensky said he was pleased with Western support but would press US President Joe Biden for long-range missiles.

Rishi Sunak defended President Zelensky from accusations of ingratitude, saying the Ukrainian president is doing “everything he can” to end the war.

His comments come as Ben Wallace, the British Defence Secretary, warned of bubbling frustration over President Zelensky’s demands, adding that “people want to see gratitude” for Western military support.

Mr Wallace also said he’s heard “grumbles” from some US lawmakers that “we’re not Amazon.”

04:23 PM BST

Ben Wallace likens Russian military chiefs to Laurel and Hardy

Ben Wallace has compared two of Russia’s top military leaders to the slapstick comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.

Speaking to reporters at a Nato summit in Vilnius, Wallace made the comparison to the bumbling, bowler-hatted comedians of the 1920s to 1950s when describing Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces.

Wallace noted that the pair remained in charge of Russia’s faltering war in Ukraine while Sergei Surovikin, one of Russia’s most prominent generals, had vanished from public view since a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last month.

“Anyone seen Surovikin recently? One of their best generals has disappeared for now,” Mr Wallace said.

“And they’ve kept Laurel and Hardy in charge of the campaign. You know, you’ve got Gerasimov and Shoigu there.”

04:06 PM BST

Macron: 'Legitimate' for Zelensky to be demanding

Emmanuel Macron has said it was “legitimate” for Volodymr Zelensky to be demanding with Nato because he is “fighting on the ground.”

The French president said the summit had delivered had “made it very clear that the path to Nato was there.”

He added: “In my eyes, we did what we needed to do, and we did it by keeping the allies united.”

03:48 PM BST

Pictured: Zelensky during a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden - KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

03:35 PM BST

Russia to display destroyed Nato equipment near Western embassies

Russia plans to display Nato equipment it has destroyed in Ukraine outside the embassies of Western countries that supplied it, parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said.

“The proposal to install burned equipment next to the embassies of those countries that send it to Ukraine is especially interesting,” said Mr Volodin, who issued orders for such a display to be organised.

Russian officials have repeatedly criticised Western countries for supplying weapons to Ukraine, arguing they risk prolonging the conflict and causing further escalation.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has been meeting with leaders from the 31-member Nato alliance this week in a bid to secure long-term security commitments.

03:33 PM BST

Zelensky sets example to the whole world, says Biden

Joe Biden hailed Ukraine’s “astounding” courage in talks with Volodymyr Zelensky, who set aside earlier frustrations with Nato to profusely thank the United States for its help.

“You set an example to the whole world when it comes to genuine courage,” Mr Biden told President Zelensky in Vilnius, where they attended the Nato summit.

“Not only all of you but your people - your sons, your daughters, your husbands, your wives, your friends: you’re incredible.”

03:28 PM BST

Ukraine 'will and should' be Nato member, says PM

Rishi Sunak has hailed the Nato summit as a “very significant” milestone for Ukraine as it seeks to become a member of Nato.

He told reporters: “What this summit represents is a very significant moment on the journey towards membership and when conditions allow membership will happen.

“I think that is very clear from today’s summit that people’s view is Ukraine will and should be a member of Nato. That’s what you’ve heard loud and clear.”

03:21 PM BST

Pictured: Sunak addresses Nato Vilnius summit

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses a press conference at the end of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania - Paul Ellis/PA

03:19 PM BST

Sunak: Security arrangements with Ukraine mark 'new high point'

Rishi Sunak says that security guarantees made by the G7 for Ukraine mark “a new high point in international support for Ukraine”.

Western allies have pledged to train troops, continue sending military equipment and bolster Ukraine’s economy and cybersecurity.

However, the Prime Minister said that the arrangements were “not a substitute for Nato membership”, adding: “Ukraine’s future is in Nato.”

03:08 PM BST

Zelensky is 'incredibly grateful' for support, says PM

Rishi Sunak has defended Volodymyr Zelensky from accusations of ingratitude, saying the Ukrainian president is doing “everything he can” to end the war.

It comes after Ben Wallace advised Kyiv that “people want to see gratitude...if you’re persuading countries to give up their stocks”.

He said: “President Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for what we’ve done on a number of occasions and not least in his incredible moving address that he made to Parliament earlier this year.

“He’s done so again to me as he has done countless times when I’ve met him. So I know he and his people are incredibly grateful for the support the UK has shown.

“But people across Ukraine are also fighting for their lives and freedom every single day and they’re paying a terrible price for it. So I completely understand Volodymyr’s desire to do everything he can to protect his people and to stop this war.”

02:51 PM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian soldier clears mines in Donetsk

Ukrainian army's 35th Marine Brigade members conduct mine clearance work at a field in Donetsk, Ukraine - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

02:36 PM BST

81-year-old dead after house bombed in Kherson

An 81-year-old man was killed when Russian forces shelled a home in Kherson, south Ukraine, the region’s governor has said.

Oleksandr Prokudin added that the man’s wife, also in her 80s, had been wounded during the attack.

He wrote on Telegram: “A fire broke out in the house due to enemy shelling, after the elimination of which the body of a deceased citizen was found in the house.

“It turned out to be an 81-year-old man. Also due to the shelling, the 82-year-old wife of the deceased was injured.”

02:21 PM BST

Suspected Russian hackers target diplomats across Ukraine

The fake used car advert created by suspected Russian hackers - UNIT 42/via REUTERS

Hackers suspected of working for Russia’s foreign intelligence agency tried to gain access to diplomats’ computers with a fake second-hand car advert, according to a report.

Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 research division said diplomats working in at least 22 of the roughly 80 foreign missions in Kyiv were targeted.

The cybersecurity firm said the hack was “staggering in scope” as state-backed cyber espionage operations are usually aimed at specific targets.

Read the full story here.

02:02 PM BST

Watch: Sunak to give news conference at Vilnius summit

01:54 PM BST

‘General Armageddon is resting’

Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, Commander of the Russian forces in Syria, speaks, with a map of Syria projected on the screen in the back, at a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry - AP

A Russian general missing since a mutiny by Wagner mercenaries last month is “resting”, it has been claimed.

Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, is thought to have had good relations with the paramilitary group and its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Nicknamed “General Armageddon” for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian war, he was last seen making issuing a video appeal for the Wagner coup to halt.

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, said in a video posted to social media: “Surovikin is currently resting. [He is] not available for now.”

01:36 PM BST

Biden will be 'candid' after Ukraine blocked from Nato

US President Joe Biden will be “candid” with Volodymyr Zelensky on why Ukraine was unable to join Nato, a White House official has said.

The two men are due to meet today at the military alliance’s summit in Vilnius, a day after Mr Zelensky lashed out at the “absurd” refusal to admit Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser, told MSNBC: “[Biden] knows... President Zelensky has strong views and isn’t afraid to express those views.

“And he, President Biden, also is very straightforward and honest and candid with president Zelensky. That will be the character of the meeting they have.”

01:10 PM BST

Pictures: Ukrainian women trial new combat fatigues

Ukrainian women attend the testing of a new women's military uniform during military training at a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukrainian women attend the testing of a new women's military uniform during military training at a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

01:03 PM BST

Netherlands will train Ukrainians to use F-16 fighter jets

The Netherlands will begin training Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighter jets, after a discussion between Volodymyr Zelensky and the Netherland’s Mark Rutte.

Mr Zelensky said: “I am grateful for the leadership of the Netherlands in making key decisions of the Allies in support of Ukraine, in particular on the creation of an aviation coalition.

“We agreed to start a training mission for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft in August this year.

“We discussed the prospects for attracting new partners to the fighter jet coalition and strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.”

Met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte @MinPres. I am grateful for the leadership of the Netherlands in making key decisions of the Allies in support of Ukraine, in particular on the creation of an aviation coalition.



We agreed to start a training mission for…

12:42 PM BST

Nato head: Ukraine closer to joining 'than ever before'

An honour to welcome President @ZelenskyyUa to our #NATOSummit for the inaugural meeting of the NATO–Ukraine Council. Our 3-part support package means #Ukraine is closer to #NATO membership than ever before. Today we meet as equals; I look forward to the day we meet as Allies. pic.twitter.com/4w7zruztCb — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 12, 2023

12:34 PM BST

PM: Ukraine's security guarantees are 'no substitute' for Nato membership

Rishi Sunak has said that G7 security guarantees for Ukraine “will not be a substitute” for joining Nato.

Ukraine is set to be offered “Nato-lite” guarantees by Western allies to continue to existing military support, but a timetable for full membership has been blocked by the US and Germany.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and the president [Volodymyr Zelensky] agreed on the importance of the security arrangements to be announced by the G7 this afternoon.

“They marked a new high point in support from the international community and would give Ukraine an even greater level of endurance against Russian aggression, the Prime Minister said.

“Both agreed the arrangements will not be a substitute for Nato membership and looked forward to building on the new security framework as soon as possible.”

12:12 PM BST

Sunak insists on private meeting with Zelensky

Prime minister Rishi Sunak asked Volodymyr Zelensky for a private meeting without their aides as they began talks at the Nato summit in Vilnius.

The Ukrainian president agreed with the suggestion and said there should be “only two” of them in the room.

Mr Sunak told his counterpart: “It is good to see you here at Nato where you belong.”

Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Sunak for helping secure additional security guarantees for Kyiv, with a G7 deal due to be signed today in the Lithuanian capital.

It comes after Britain announced it would increase military aid to Ukraine, sending dozens of combat and logistic vehicles along with thousands of rounds of tank ammunition.

11:57 AM BST

Russia vows 'countermeasures' if Ukraine uses cluster bombs

The Kremlin said it would respond with “countermeasures” if Ukraine used cluster bombs against its troops after Washington pledged the weapons to Kyiv.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The potential use of this type of munitions changes the situation, and of course it would force Russia to take countermeasures.”

Speaking at the Nato summit, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine needed the munitions to defend itself because they were already being used by Russian forces.

11:50 AM BST

Zelensky to ask Biden for long-range missiles

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will ask US president Joe Biden for long-range missiles when they meet at the Nato summit later today.

Yesterday, France announced that it would supply Ukraine with Scalp missiles, which have a range of around 160 miles. One source said the first batch of the weapons had already been shipped over.

11:47 AM BST

Cluster bombs mean we can defend ourselves, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has defended the US’ controversial decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs as an act of self-defence.

He told the Nato summit in Vilnius: “There are moments when we have a slight disagreements in small details with our US partners but I would like to extend words of gratitude to the president. I know it was a challenge.

“I want us to take a look at this from a different perspective, a perspective of fairness, Russia constantly using cluster munitions on our territory and they are fighting only on our land, they’re killing our people.

“We’re talking about the use of those munitions only against military targets only against the occupied territory on Ukraine... there has to be a fairness.

“It’s not fair that the aggressor has occupied us, has been occupying parts of our territory for nine years killing our people... we are defending ourselves.”

11:46 AM BST

Hug vs handshake: Zelensky meets Netherlands PM Mark Rutte

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023 - REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

11:36 AM BST

Zelensky: Ukraine will join Nato when the war is over

Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that Ukraine will join Nato after the war is over and argued that membership allows the bloc to protect its eastern flank.

He said: “It’s all about the security in the east, the European continent, the eastern flank of Nato, and I believe that Nato needs us just as we need Nato.

“I believe that this is absolutely fair, I am confident that after the war Ukraine will be in Nato.

“We’ll be doing everything possible to make it happen so that we, with the United States... have a same understanding and same vision.”

11:17 AM BST

Norway donates Black Hornet drones to Ukraine

Norway is to send ultra-light drones and parts for air defence missile systems to Ukraine after increasing its military aid package by 2.5 billion kroner.

Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said the aid would consist of 1,000 Black Hornet nanodrones - tiny drones designed to help soldiers scout out their surroundings.

There are also plans to ship over components for NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, along with tens of thousands of food rations.

11:03 AM BST

Zelensky 'grateful' for UK support on Nato membership

Meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak @RishiSunak. Third meeting and third success for Ukraine at the summit today.



We discussed Ukraine's defense needs, further cooperation to expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield, in…

10:47 AM BST

Kremlin: 'Very dangerous' for West to guarantee Ukraine's security

It is misguided and “potentially very dangerous” for the West to give Ukraine security guarantees, the Kremlin has said.

G7 countries are expected to pave the way for long-term assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression.

10:32 AM BST

Australia to supply Ukraine with Bushmaster infantry vehicles

Ukraine has secured 30 mine-proof Bushmaster infantry vehicles through its negotiations with Australia, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He praised Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, writing on Telegram: “As always, we... have a complete political understanding. Successful meeting.”

10:26 AM BST

Sunak provides 'strong support' for Ukraine, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a “success for Ukraine” after his meeting with Rishi Sunak at the Nato summit.

He said the prime minister had given “strong support for Ukraine on the way to Nato”, adding: “We are preparing security guarantees for Ukraine... a very good meeting.”

10:00 AM BST

Germany to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Germany will send additional launchers and missiles for Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said after talks with Olaf Scholz.

The Ukrainian President said: “This is extremely important for defending lives in Ukraine against Russian terror.

“I am grateful for Germany’s readiness for long-term support for Ukraine and our defence of freedom.

“Long-term support programmes are the best signal to everyone in the world that our Europe will remain a space of security and peace.”

Plans were announced yesterday for Germany to provide two Patriot launchers from Bundeswehr stock as part of a €700m support package.

09:50 AM BST

Pictured: Sunak and Zelensky meet at Vilnius summit

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

09:39 AM BST

Ukraine has 'some success' as it looks for Bakhmut breakthrough

Ukraine has reported “success in some places” as it attempts to retake the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut.

Andriy Kovaliov, a spokesman for the armed forces general staff, claimed troops had made breakthroughs despite Russian forces putting up strong resistance and deploying reserves.

He said: “The [Ukrainian] Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

“In the directions of Bila Hora-Andriivka and Bila Hora-Kurdyumivka, they have had success in some places.”

The reports are yet to be independently verified.

09:27 AM BST

Sunak and Zelensky start negotiations at Nato summit

Volodymyr Zelensky has warm words for Rishi Sunak as they begin talks at the Nato summit in Lithuania.

The Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter: “Our negotiations always enhance global security.”

It comes after the Government pledged to send dozens of combat and logistic vehicles to Ukraine along with thousands of rounds of tank ammunition.

The meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom @RishiSunak 🇬🇧 has begun. Our negotiations always enhance global security! More news to come. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

09:15 AM BST

Zelensky expecting 'good news' from Germany Chancellor

We started a meeting with Germany 🇩🇪. Dialogue with Olaf Scholz @Bundeskanzler will be meaningful as always. We expect good news regarding the protection of the lives of Ukrainians and our defense. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

09:12 AM BST

Ukraine seeks US help on 'deterring Russian aggression'

Ukraine will soon begin negotiations with the US as part of plans to secure the country against “Russian aggression in the future”.

A White House official added that the talks at the Nato summit would strengthen Ukraine’s economy and promote “good governance”.

They said: “The US will begin its negotiations with Ukraine soon.”

09:03 AM BST

Zelensky still hoping for Nato membership

Volodymyr Zelensky is still seeking an invitation to Nato as he issued a list of priorities for the Vilnius summit.

Yesterday, he hit out at member states for their “absurd” refusal to allow Ukraine into the military alliance once the war with Russia had concluded.

The Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram: “We have three priorities on today’s agenda. The first is new support packages for our army on the battlefield.

“Second, I think it’s an invitation to NATO. We need to understand that we have this invitation at a time when the security situation allows it. We want to discuss all these things with our partners.

“And third, we will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.”

08:53 AM BST

Two people hospitalised after Cherkasy drone strikes

Two people from Cherkasy were sent to hospital with burns after drone strikes took place overnight.

Igor Taburets, the governor for the central Ukraine region, said the alert lasted three and a half hours as Russian forces launched attacks with Iranian-built “Shaheds”.

He continued: “We have a hit in one of the objects of non-residential infrastructure in the Cherkasy region. As a result, a fire broke out there - it has already been liquidated.

“Two victims with burns were taken to the hospital. The survey of the territory continues.”

08:41 AM BST

Russian artillery causes fires across Mykolaiv region

Bombing by Russian forces caused multiple fires across Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, its regional defence command has said.

In an update on the Telegram app, the group wrote: “Yesterday, July 11, at 13: 02, the enemy launched artillery fire on the town of Ochakov in the Ochakov community.

“As a result, residential buildings were damaged. There was a fire in an outbuilding. The fire was quickly tamed. There were no injuries.

“Also yesterday, at 14:15 and 19:15, the enemy shelled the Kutsurub community. As a result of the hits, dry grass caught fire in private plots. The fire was extinguished. No injuries.”

08:32 AM BST

Pictured: Zelensky arrives for second day of Nato summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, 12 July 2023. - TOMS KALNINS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:23 AM BST

'We want weapons for our warriors', Zelensky tells Trudeau

Meeting with Canada 🇨🇦 has begun. @JustinTrudeau, thank you for your continued support of Ukraine 🇺🇦! The first issue today is weapons for our warriors. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

08:01 AM BST

Russian military chief makes first appearance since Wagner coup

A military chief that Wagner fighters attempted to arrest last month has reportedly made his first TV appearance since the mercenary group’s abortive coup.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia’s general staff was seen being briefed by video link. He had been repeatedly denounced by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The MoD added that the whereabouts of another member of Russia’s military top brass, General Sergei Surovikin, “remains unclear”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/W0elAo8I8N



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/CDZMHAFc1S — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 12, 2023

07:53 AM BST

'Time is not on Russia's side,' says US

A long-term plan by G7 countries for sending military aid to Ukraine will show Russia that “time is not on its side”, a senior US official has said.

White House European affairs adviser Amanda Sloat told reporters: “It signals a joint long-term commitment to building a powerful defensive insurance force for Ukraine.

“This multilateral declaration will send a significant signal to Russia that time is not on its side.”

07:47 AM BST

Britain to send combat vehicles and tanks to Ukraine

The Government has said it will send more than 70 combat and logistic vehicles to Ukraine along with thousands of rounds of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks.

It has also pledged a £50m support package to repair equipment, and through Nato will establish a medical rehabilitation centre for wounded soldiers.

07:36 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

