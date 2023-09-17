Russia ‘stockpiling missiles’ for winter attacks on energy infrastructure

Ministers have warned that Russia wants to 'freeze' Ukrainians this winter - Getty

Russia is stockpiling cruise missiles as it gears up for winter attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to British intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) reports Moscow is increasing its production of rockets while deploying them less frequently, amid warnings that it intends to freeze Ukraine into submission



It said: “Since April 2023, ALCM [air-launched cruise missile] expenditure rates have reduced, while Russian leaders have highlighted efforts to increase the rate of cruise missile production. Russian is therefore likely able to generate a significant stockpile of ALCMs.

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia will again focus these weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure targets over the moment.”

It comes after Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, warned Russia wanted Ukrainians to “freeze to death” as the cold weather draws in. Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, warned yesterday that it faced a “difficult” winter.

05:18 PM BST

Ukraine is testing AI drones that are capable of pinpointing targets several kilometres away

Germany is to send 100 next-generation tactical drones which will be used on the front line

The family of a British military volunteer missing in Ukraine paid tribute to him today as they revealed that police investigating his disappearance had discovered a body

Over 35,000 Orthodox Jewish pilgrims have travelled to the city of Uman in Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah

North Macedonia has ordered expulsion of three more Russian diplomats in the third such move since the start of the Russian invasion on Ukraine last year, the foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday

Kim Jong-Un has met with Russia’s defence minister to inspect the Kremlin’s newest military weapons

Bjørn Arild Gram, the Norwegian defence minister, said on Saturday that European Security hangs in the balance if Russia wins the war in Ukraine

Russia has denied a Ukrainian claim to have recaptured the devastated eastern village of Andriivka, a stepping stone on the way to the town of Bakhmut

Interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday that Poland would ban the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia starting Sunday

Two cargo vessels are heading towards Chornomorsk in Ukraine despite Russia withdrawing from the UN Black Sea grain deal and launching a series of missile attacks on Ukrainian ports

A Ukrainian court on Friday ordered a former government minister detained for 60 days with no option of bail on suspicion of espousing pro-Russian sentiments and committing treason

The UK imposed sanctions on a number of Russians linked to the abduction of Ukrainian children in July this year

The culture of lying within the Russian military is preventing the Kremlin from achieving victory over Ukraine, according to a Russian official

Ukraine will be able to conduct more attacks on Russian ships, a Ukrainian minister who has played a key role in building the country’s drone industry told Reuters after a recent series of sea raids

Moscow has dismissed as “politically motivated” the conviction of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin in a US court for participating in a $93 million insider-trading scheme, local media RIA reported on Saturday

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said on Saturday they planned to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties, including one belonging to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

04:54 PM BST

Ukraine tests AI drones that can hit targets several kilometres away

Ukraine is testing AI drones that are capable of pinpointing targets several kilometres away.

Mykhailo Fedorov, the digital transformation minister, said on Saturday: “At the moment it’s all at the testing stage, but some drones we are buying use AI to recognise targets. In a forest, it can detect a target and recognise whether it’s a person, tank, or a certain vehicle. These technologies are being used actively.”

Mr Fedorov added that Ukraine’s aerial drone production is increasing by 120-140 times in 2023.

So far it has increased 100 times by September this year compared to last year.

04:27 PM BST

Germany to send 100 drones to Ukraine

Germany is to send 100 next-generation tactical drones which will be used on the front line.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday that a deal had been agreed with an investor and Germany company Quantum Systems at the annual Stern Stewart Institute summit.

03:41 PM BST

Body found in Ukraine in search for missing British volunteer

The family of a British military volunteer missing in Ukraine paid tribute to him today as they revealed that police investigating his disappearance had discovered a body.

Read the full story here

03:29 PM BST

Orthodox Jewish pilgrims travel to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah

Over 35,000 Orthodox Jewish pilgrims have travelled to the city of Uman in Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is one of the most important and widely-observed Jewish holidays.

Emergency services are reportedly working “around the clock” to enhance safety measures in Cherkasy Oblast in central Ukraine.

The city is the burial place of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, making it an important pilgrimage site for his followers.

Israeli police are also on site to assist in safety measures, the Interior Ministry added.

Orthodox Jewish Pilgrims drink coffee outside during Rosh Hashanah celebrations on Saturday - Getty

03:01 PM BST

Russia has spent about £132 billion on war with Ukraine

Russia spent about $167.3 billion on war with Ukraine in a year and a half - Forbes Ukraine



The Russian government spent the most on providing the army - $51.3 billion. For compensation for the dead and wounded, $46.6 billion was spent. According to Forbes calculations, military… pic.twitter.com/9HxeZJ4RdD — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2023

02:33 PM BST

North Macedonia expels three Russian diplomats

North Macedonia has ordered expulsion of three more Russian diplomats in the third such move since the start of the Russian invasion on Ukraine last year, the foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Skopje, Sergey Bazdnikin, was summoned on Sept 12 and was informed that three of his colleagues were proclaimed persona non grata and must leave the country, the ministry said in a statement.

“Such a decision was adopted after information was received from competent institutions about activities being taken against the Vienna convention for diplomatic relations”, it added.

The Balkan country has expelled Russian diplomats on two previous occasions since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

02:12 PM BST

Kim Jong-Un inspects hypersonic missiles during Russia tour

Kim Jong-Un has met with Russia’s defence minister to inspect the Kremlin’s newest military weapons.

Kim viewed Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles and an advanced warship from its Pacific fleet on Saturday.

The North Korean leader’s visit to Russia’s Far East has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance that could ramp up Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

However, Putin has said no such agreement will be made. The allies are both under a catalogue of international sanctions with Pyongyang for its nuclear tests and Moscow for the Ukraine war.

02:03 PM BST

Russia’s failure in Ukraine war is crucial for European security, says Norway

Bjørn Arild Gram, the Norwegian defence minister, said on Saturday that European Security hangs in the balance if Russia wins the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the opening of Nato Military Committee Conference in Oslo, he said: “We, as allies, stand firm together in the support of Ukraine against Russian aggression. The Russian invasion of Ukraine must fail. This is important for Ukrainian and European security.”

01:53 PM BST

North Korean weapons unlikely to make big difference in Ukraine war, says top US official

North Korea may be able to boost Russia’s supply of artillery munitions for the war in Ukraine but that is not likely to make a big difference, the top American military officer said as he arrived in Norway for Nato meetings on Saturday.

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the recent meeting in Russia between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian president Vladimir Putin will probably lead North Korea to provide Soviet-era 152 mm artillery rounds to Moscow.

But he said it was not yet clear how many or how soon.

“Would it have a huge difference? I’m skeptical of that,” Milley told reporters traveling with him. He said that while he does not want to play down the weapons assistance too much, “I doubt that it would be decisive.”

Foreign governments and experts have speculated that Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia.

01:07 PM BST

Russia denies Ukraine has retaken Andriivka

Russia has denied a Ukrainian claim to have recaptured the devastated eastern village of Andriivka, a stepping stone on the way to the town of Bakhmut.

“The enemy did not abandon plans to capture the city of Artyomovsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic and continued to conduct assault operations ... unsuccessfully trying to oust Russian troops from the population centres of Klishchiivka and Andriivka,” the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing.

Andriivka lies south of largely-ruined Bakhmut, a mainly symbolic prize that Russian forces seized in May after the fiercest and longest battle since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian General Staff on Friday also reported “partial success” near Klishchiivka, also south of Bakhmut.

Telegraph was unable to verify the reports.

01:02 PM BST

Poland to ban entry of Russia-registered passenger cars

Interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday that Poland would ban the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia starting Sunday.

The ban is a further part of sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the war in Ukraine, PAP news agency said.

12:50 PM BST

In Pictures: Ukrainian troops recapture Andriivka in Donetsk

A soldier in Andriivka as Ukraine reportedly recaptured the area in Donetsk - UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES PRESS SERVICE

Third assault brigade has reportedly taken back Andriivka so that troops can surround Bakhmut - UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES PRESS SERVICE

12:20 PM BST

Russia says it downed Ukrainian drones over three regions

The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday its air defence systems had destroyed a drone launched from Ukraine over the border into the adjacent Belgorod region.

Earlier, it said Russian air defences had shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions.

12:04 PM BST

First ships head towards Ukraine through Black Sea corridor

Two cargo vessels are heading towards Chornomorsk in Ukraine despite Russia withdrawing from the UN Black Sea grain deal and launching a series of missile attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Saturday that ships Resilient Africa and Aroya will use the port to load almost 200,000 tons of wheat for Africa and Asia.

❗️First civilian vessels use the temporary corridor to reach Ukrainian ports ❗️



After using a temporary corridor to allow ships blocked by Russian aggression to leave the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, the bulk carriers RESILIENT AFRICA and AROYAT confirmed their… pic.twitter.com/5q2HW2lZJ4 — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) September 16, 2023

11:40 AM BST

Ukrainian court orders ex-minister is detained on suspicion of treason

A Ukrainian court on Friday ordered a former government minister detained for 60 days with no option of bail on suspicion of espousing pro-Russian sentiments and committing treason.

Nestor Shufrych is accused of maintaining contacts with a fugitive Ukrainian parliamentarian suspected by investigators to have worked for Russian security services and of abetting plans to encourage pro-Moscow separatism in eastern Ukraine.

A video of a Kyiv court ordering Mr Shufrych’s detention circulated on numerous Ukrainian news sites.

“This is what the authorities need,” Mr Shufrych said in a video issued by Public Suspilne Television as court officials placed him in handcuffs and led him away.

News reports quoted Mr Shufrych’s lawyers as saying they would appeal the court’s ruling.

The investigators said Mr Shufrych had been carrying out instructions by Russian and pro-Russian officials to promote pro-Moscow policies inside Ukraine.

11:17 AM BST

'Putin kidnapping Ukrainian children to fight in future Russian wars'

The UK imposed sanctions on a number of Russians linked to the abduction of Ukrainian children in July this year.

British officials said the deportations were designed to “erase Ukrainian cultural and national identity” through the relocation of the children to a network of re-education camps.

In this episode of Life on the front line, the charity Vans Without Borders (VWB) interviewed a Ukrainian soldier stationed in Zaporizhzhia, who said that not only are these children taught to hate Ukraine, but also placed in military training to fight for Russia in future wars.

Read more and watch the video here.

10:52 AM BST

'Bring them back': Ukrainian orphans demand return of children in Russia

Ukrainian orphans Ivan and Maksym, 17 and 16, escaped shelling and hunger in besieged Mariupol only to be captured and taken to the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk where they were held incommunicado for months with dozens of other children.

They are among about 400 Ukrainian children to have returned from Russia or Russian-held territory since Moscow invaded Ukraine - a fraction of the 20,000 children that Kyiv has identified as taken without the consent.

The boys and four other Ukrainian children told their stories in The Hague, where the campaign “Bring Kids Back UA” was launched in September by Netherlands-based NGO Orphans Feeding Foundation.

The boys, students at the Mariupol Technical School of Building, were living in a dormitory when the area came under fierce bombardment by Russian forces. Food and water ran out, and they fled on foot in March to a nearby village.

“When we arrived, we went to the hospital, because there was nowhere else to go. We said we were orphans, and they informed the Donetsk hospital. Then child protection services came and asked where our parents were. So we were taken away,” Maksym told Reuters.

Ivan said: “We didn’t want to go there, but we didn’t have a choice. We were fed four times a week. We spent time in our rooms and played on our phones. They let us go outside for one hour a day, and not every day. There was nothing for us to do.”

Moscow has repeatedly denied forcibly taking Ukrainian children, saying it found only a small number of children in orphanages or without parental care, and tried to accommodate as many as possible with relatives in Russia.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in March against Russian president Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

10:32 AM BST

Culture of lying within Russian military ‘preventing victory’

The culture of lying within the Russian military is preventing the Kremlin from achieving victory over Ukraine, according to a Russian official.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Russian State Duma and former deputy commander of the Southern Military District, has complained about lies in the ranks of the Russian military.

He has claimed that false reports are leading to poor decision-making at many levels within the Russian military, the Institute of War reports.

Mr Gurulev also stated that Ukraine’s drone strength is blocking Russia from making sufficient gains.

He said Ukrainian air defenses at the front are effective against Russian helicopters and are preventing Russian helicopters from using previously highly effective anti-tank missiles.

He reiterated common complaints about Ukraine’s ability to conduct drone strikes on Russian rear areas and insufficient Russian counter-battery capabilities.

10:23 AM BST

In Pictures: Kim Jong-Un inspects Russian military weapons

Kim Jong-Un views a warplane as he visits Knevichi aerodrome near Vladivostok - AFP

Kim Jong-Un and Commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov, right, visit the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate - AFP

Sergei Shoigu, left, and Kim Jong Un with Nikolai Yevmenov, centre, inspect the Russian Pacific Fleet's Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer - Shutterstock

10:04 AM BST

Ukrainian minister vows more drone strikes on Russian ships

Ukraine will be able to conduct more attacks on Russian ships, a Ukrainian minister who has played a key role in building the country’s drone industry told Reuters after a recent series of sea raids.

“There will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That’s for sure,” Mykhailo Fedorov, the digital transformation minister, said in an interview on Friday.

Ukraine has made several attacks in September using sea drones and missiles on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in and around the Crimean peninsula.

09:48 AM BST

Russia says US conviction of Kremlin-linked businessman "politically motivated"

Moscow has dismissed as “politically motivated” the conviction of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin in a US court for participating in a $93 million insider-trading scheme, local media RIA reported on Saturday.

Klyushin, who has ties to the Kremlin, was sentenced on Sept 7 to nine years in prison after being found guilty in February of trading shares using hacked secret earnings information about multiple companies.

Hackers from 2018 to 2020 viewed and downloaded yet-to-be-announced earnings reports for hundreds of companies including Tesla and Microsoft, whose shares Klyushin and others then traded before the news was public, according to prosecutors.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the charges against Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company called M-13 that did work for the Russian government, were completely far-fetched and fabricated”, according to RIA.

It said he was “another victim of the fanatical Russophobia that now reigns in the power structures overseas”.

09:21 AM BST

Russia likely stockpiling to target Ukraine’s energy facilities this winter, says MoD

Russian leaders are producing more cruise missiles likely to target Ukraines’ energy facilities this winter, according to British intelligence.



Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/RCMaSd0fe1



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BOstAXCzTy — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 16, 2023

09:14 AM BST

In Pictures: Ukrainian oligarch in court on suspicion of fraud

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi during the court session on Saturday. Mr Kolomoyskyi was taken into custody on suspicion of fraud and legalisation of property obtained through criminal means.

Ihor Kolomoyskyi's bail was increased to 5,877 billion hryvnias (£128m) to reflect 'damage caused to the country' - Getty

09:03 AM BST

Russian officials in Crimea plan to sell Zelensky's properties

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said on Saturday they planned to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties, including one belonging to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament, said the nationalised properties would be sold “soon” and the authorities had held the first eight auctions for the properties of Ukrainian business figures.

The sale contracts amounted to more than 815 million roubles (£6 million), Mr Konstantinov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said in February that they had nationalised around 500 properties in Crimea including some belonging to senior Ukrainian politicians and business figures.

08:59 AM BST

Biden to meet with Zelensky to pledge more aid

The United States expects to announce additional aid to Ukraine next week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

President Joe Biden will host Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, on Thursday at the White House.

Mr Zelensky is expected to meet with congressional leaders from political parties while he is in Washington, Mr Sullivan said.

Reuters reported on Monday that the US is considering shipping army tactical missile systems (Atacms) that can fly up to 190 miles (300 km), or guided multiple launch rocket system (Gmlrs) missiles with a 45-mile (70-km) range packed with cluster bombs, or both systems.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for Atacms to helpdisrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

But a source familiar with the situation said the U.S. does not plan to announce Atacms for Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit to the White House next week.

