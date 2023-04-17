Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed after condemning invasion

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions.

The comments came as Russian president Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu met with China’s defence minister general Li Shangfu less than a month after Xi Jinping held a three-day state visit to Moscow.

In “the weapons recovered from the battlefield we continue to find different electronics,” said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff on sanctions policy.

“The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China,” he said via a video call.

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, officially remaining neutral in the conflict.

Earlier, Mr Putin admitted on Sunday that he is facing “serious challenges” as he celebrated the second Orthodox Easter of his war with Ukraine.

Ukrainian BMP infantry fighting vehicles ride along a street in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on 16 April 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The assault triggered Western sanctions, including on sending military and dual-use technology such as microchips that could be used in either ordinary appliances or weapons.

Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield and shared with Reuters stated that Chinese-made components were found in a navigation system in Orlan aerial drones that had previously used a Swiss system.

The experts also reported finding Chinese parts in the fire control system in Russian tanks that had earlier used French-made parts.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence, including whether the components mentioned may have been intended for non-military use or whether they were moved to Russia by a third party.

“We’re picking (up) a lot of different stuff, China made,” Mr Vlasiuk said.

Critic sentenced to 25 years in prison

09:53 , William Mata

A Russian court on Monday sentenced Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for treason, among other charges.

The journalist has previously been aligned to the opposition People's Freedom Party and has written books and produced films.

He was a close ally of John McCain and informed the United States senator on movements of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Mr Kara-Murza was chosen to be a pallbearer for Mr McCain’s funeral in what was seen as a dig at Mr Putin and then US president Donald Trump, who had been criticised for his relationship with the Kremlin.

Reuters shared the announcement of his sentence on Monday.

Gazprombank expands in India while Japan complains of Russians training

09:52 , William Mata

Gazprombank, one of Russia’s largest banks, has expanded its links in India - Reuters has reported.

Trade has surged between India and Russia since western sanctions began to be imposed in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Japan, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said it had lodged a complaint with Russia about its troops completing military exercises around dispited islands.

The Guardian wrote that the training was being completed near the Hokkaido region.

Gazprombank is not subject to sanctions by the EU, and operating in Switzerland is facilitating rouble payments to Russia for gas for EU countries (REUTERS)

G7 leaders pledge tough stance on Russia

09:22 , William Mata

Leaders are gathering in Japan (AP)

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies (G7) are pledging a tough stance over China’s increasing threats to Taiwan and North Korea’s unchecked tests of long-range missiles, while building momentum on ways to boost support for Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion.

Russia’s war in Ukraine will consume much of the agenda on Monday as the envoys gather in the Japanese hot spring resort town of Karuizawa for the second day of talks meant to pave the way for action by G7 leaders when they meet in Hiroshima next month.

According to a Japanese summary, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his colleagues the world is at a “turning point” on the fighting in Ukraine and must “firmly reject unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its threats of the use of nuclear weapons”.

For the American delegation, the meeting comes at a crucial moment in the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and efforts to deal with China, two issues that G7 ministers from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union regard as potent challenges to the post-Second World War rules-based international order.

Russia completed ‘imitation’ strikes on enemy

08:52 , William Mata

Russian president Vladimir Putin, China’s defence minister Li Shangfu and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attend a meeting in Moscow (EPA)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday informed president Vladimir Putin about drills conducted by the Pacific Fleet, Reuters has reported.

In footage broadcast on state television, Shoigu was shown saying that the drills included "imitation strikes on enemy navy groups" in the Pacific.

Putin responded by saying that snap checks had shown the Pacific Fleet, which is based in Far Eastern Russia, was at a high level of readiness, and that Russia's priority was Ukraine.

The drills are occurring while Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Moscow. On Sunday, he held a meeting with Putin.

Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks

08:22 , William Mata

Grain transit on the Polish-Ukraine border (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kyiv will aim to secure the re-opening of food and grain transit via Poland as a "first step" at talks in Warsaw on Monday, Ukraine's agriculture minister said, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on some imports from Ukraine.

Some Black Sea ports were blocked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and large quantities of Ukrainian grain - which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union - ended up staying in Central European countries because of logistical bottlenecks. This hit prices and sales for local farmers.

Ukraine usually exports most of its agricultural goods, especially grain, via its Black Sea ports which were unblocked last July in line with an agreement between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations.

Risk of civilian mine incidents 'to increase'

07:30 , Katy Clifton

The risk of civilian mine incidents is set to rise during spring, the Ministry of Defence has warned.

In its daily intelligence update on Monday, the MoD said that the incidents will rise as when more people get involved in agricultural activities.

It added: "Over 750 mine related casualties among civilians have been reported since the start of the invasion - one in eight has involved a child. It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines."

G7 diplomats reject Chinese, North Korean and Russian aggression

07:00 , Namita Singh

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are vowing a tough stance on China’s increasing threats to Taiwan and on North Korea’s unchecked tests of long-range missiles, while building momentum on ways to boost support for Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion.

Russia’s war in Ukraine will consume much of the agenda today as the envoys gather in the Japanese hot spring resort town of Karuizawa for a second day of talks meant to pave the way for action by G7 leaders when they meet next month in Hiroshima.

The world is at “turning point” on the fighting in Ukraine and must “firmly reject unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its threats of the use of nuclear weapons,” Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his colleagues, according to a Japanese summary.

G-7 envoys urge tough stance on Chinese, N Korean aggression

Putin praises relationship with China as he meets defence minister

06:30 , Namita Singh

Russian president Vladimir Putin met with China’s defence minister on Sunday, underscoring Beijing’s strengthening engagement with Moscow, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies.

Mr Putin and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu met with general Li Shangfu less than a month after Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a three-day state visit to Moscow.

China has refused to criticise Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and blames the United States and Nato for provoking Moscow.

But China’s foreign minister said last week that China would not be helping Russia with weapons, as the US and other Western allies have feared.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, China’s defence minister Li Shangfu and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia, 16 April 2023 (EPA)

Officially, China remains neutral in the Ukraine conflict.

However, Mr Xi’s trip emphasised how China is increasingly becoming the senior partner in the relationship as it provides Russia with political cover and an economic lifeline during the Ukraine conflict.

In comments opening the meeting in Moscow, Mr Putin praised the general development of Russia-China relations.

“We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchanging information that is useful to us, co-operating in the field of military-technical co-operation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theatres: in the Far East region, and in Europe, and at sea, and on land and in the air,” he said, according to the Kremlin.

Mr Li said that the countries’ relations “outperform the military-political unions of the Cold War era. They rest on the principles of non-alignment, and are very stable.”

EU leaders beat a path to Xi's door seeking China's help

06:00 , Eleanor Noyce

In the weeks since Chinese leader Xi Jinping won a third five-year term as president, setting him on course to remain in power for life, leaders and diplomats from around the world have beaten a path to his door. None more so than those from Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron made a high-profile state visit to Beijing last week accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, just days after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the northeast port city of Tianjin on Thursday, following a visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, would have been in China this week, too, but he tested positive for COVID-19.

For the 27-nation trading bloc, the reasons to head to China are clear.

As an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi could play a pivotal role in helping to end the war in Ukraine. The conflict has dragged on for over a year, driven up energy prices and inflicted more damage on economies struggling to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

EU leaders beat a path to Xi's door seeking China's help

Ukraine names Chinese manufacturers supplying components to Russia

05:30 , Namita Singh

Ukraine was able to identify some manufacturers or suppliers and share that information with Western allies, said a senior adviser in president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president’s chief of staff on sanctions policy, named China North Industries Group (Norinco), a Chinese weapons maker, as one supplier and military supplier Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co as another, without saying what they had supplied.

A member of staff at Norinco, who declined to give their name, said the company was “not providing military equipment components to Russia”.

Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This aerial view shows rescuers on top of a partially destroyed residential building, after a shelling in Sloviansk, on 14 April 2023, amid Russia’s military invasion on Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

Russia’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The top US diplomat Antony Blinken last month said China had not “crossed that line” yet of supplying Russia with lethal aid.

However, US officials are watching developments closely and are concerned, in particular, by so-called dual-use products, such as electronics that can be used in, say, a microwave or a missile.

“We and our partner governments are relentlessly focused on restricting Russia’s access to key technologies that fuel its brutality in Ukraine,” said a senior State Department official. “We will continue to take action to degrade Putin’s war machine.”

China enjoys ‘normal trade cooperation’ with all countries, says Beijing

05:00 , Namita Singh

China has responded to claims from Ukraine that more Chinese components are appearing in Russian weapons, without categorically denying the accusation.

Asked whether Chinese companies had provided parts for Russian military hardware, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson’s office told Reuters: “Throughout history, China has launched normal trade cooperation with all countries, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

“As for military item exports, China has throughout adopted a prudent and responsible attitude. China’s position and actions have always been this way.”

Putin meets with China’s defense minister in Moscow

04:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with China‘s defense minister on Sunday, underscoring Beijing‘s strengthening engagement with Moscow, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies.

Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with Gen. Li Shangfu less than a month after Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a three-day state visit to Moscow.

China has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and blames the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow. But China’s foreign minister said last week that China wouldn’t be helping Russia with weapons, as the U.S. and other Western allies have feared.

Officially, China remains neutral in the Ukraine conflict. However, Xi’s trip emphasized how China is increasingly becoming the senior partner in the relationship as it provides Russia with political cover and an economic lifeline during the Ukraine conflict.

In comments opening the meeting, Putin praised the general development of Russia-China relations.

Putin meets with China's defense minister in Moscow

Evan Gershkovich pens letter home from Russian prison: ‘I am not losing hope’

02:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has sent his first letter home after being detained and imprisoned by Russian intelligence forces.

Mr Gershkovich, 31, has been accused Russian officials of engaging in espionage. The reporter has categorically denied the allegations.

In his letter home, Mr Gershkovich said he was optimistic, looked forward to seeing his family, and poked fun at Russian prison food, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I want to say that I am not losing hope,” he wrote. “I read. I exercise. And I am trying to write. Maybe, finally, I am going to write something good.”

The letter was addressed to his family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and dated 5 April. His mother told the paper that he tried to comfort them by adding humour to the note, joking about her cooking.

Evan Gershkovich pens letter home from Russian prison: ‘I am not losing hope’

Ukraine’s foreign minister to visit Iraq for first time since Russia’s invasion

01:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine’s foreign minister is to visit Iraq for the first time since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Dmytro Kuleba will land in Baghdad on Monday, AFP reports. Here, he is expected to hold talks with Iraq’s foreign minister alongside Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani.

Last week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone call with Mr Sudani.

Notably, Iraq has adopted a neutral stance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, maintaining economic ties with both nations.

Russia attempting to deport Ukrainian children in occupied zone, Ukrainian official claims

Sunday 16 April 2023 23:49 , Eleanor Noyce

Russia is attempting to deport children in the occupied city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian military spokesperson has said.

According to CNN, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi made the claim on Ukrainian national TV. Some children were reportedly taken from their families and transported to Crimea in buses, Sky News reports.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin last month, citing an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

14-year-old girl rescued from rubble following Russian rocket attack

Sunday 16 April 2023 19:57 , Eleanor Noyce

A 14-year-old girl has been rescued from the rubble following a Russian rocket attack in eastern Ukraine, Sky News reports.

Russian forces destroyed a five-storey building in Slovyansk, Donetsk on Friday. The bodies of two men were also retrieved from the ruins on Sunday afternoon, bringing the death toll up to 15.

A further 24 people have been injured, with the strike further hitting flats, cars and houses across the city.

Putin hails military cooperation in meeting with Chinese defence minister - Reuters

Sunday 16 April 2023 19:15 , Eleanor Noyce

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow, notably hailing the military cooperation between the two nations.

Footage of the meeting posted by the Kremlin showed Putin shaking hands with Li. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was also present.

“Development of relations between our two nations is going well in all areas -- in the economy, social, cultural and educational sectors, and in military departments,” Putin said in opening remarks.

Beijing had previously announced Li’s visit to Moscow last week, but made no mention of a meeting with Mr Putin.

‘America’s latest intel leak is more Jim Carrey than James Bond', writes Borzou Daragahi

Sunday 16 April 2023 18:46 , Eleanor Noyce

It’s like the plot of a John le Carre novel, if spymaster George Smiley’s people were a clique of confused, pimple-faced gamers. Or James Bond, if 007 were a peach-fuzz-faced lad asked by the bartender for proof of age every time he ordered his vesper martini.

“Shaken, not stirred.”

“Er, how about an apple juice instead, son?”

This week came the revelation that America’s latest intelligence breach was not the work of a crafty Russian mole seeking to undermine the US, nor even a wannabe do-gooder hoping to strike a blow against the abuses of America’s deep state. He was Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard IT specialist who leaked documents to impress his buddies – a couple of dozen young video game and gun aficionados on an online message board.

Perhaps the key to uncovering America’s most precious secrets is not to graduate with a journalism degree, but to join a group of teenagers on a messaging board trading tips about guns and video games, writes Borzou Daragahi:

America’s latest intel leak is more Jim Carrey than James Bond | Borzou Daragahi

Easter: church head laments conflict in 'historical' Russia

Sunday 16 April 2023 18:15 , Martha Mchardy

Worshipers including President Vladimir Putin crowded into Moscow‘s vast Christ the Savior Cathedral for Easter services led by Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill, a supporter of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

The services began late Saturday and were to extend long into Sunday as phalanxes of white-robed clerics circulated through the cathedral swinging smoking censers and a choir sang and chanted.

Most Western churches observed Easter on April 9, but the Russian Orthodox Church follows a different calendar.

Father Sergiy blesses traditional Easter cakes and painted eggs in preparation for an Easter celebration service during the Great Holy Saturday at the Church of the Annunciation of the Holy Virgin in Sokolniki in Moscow, Russia (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Parishioners wait for communion after the religion service in preparation for an Easter celebration service during the Great Holy Saturday at the Church of the Annunciation of the Holy Virgin in Sokolniki in Moscow, Russia (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In a video message broadcast on state televison before the start of the service, Kirill lamented the “grave events taking place on our Russian historical land, ” echoing the claim of Putin and other Russian officials that an independent Ukraine is essentially a fiction.

Kirill called for prayers “so that peace and a common good life, fraternal relations again unite our peoples, who were once the one people of united Russia.”

Putin was shown among the standing worshipers, holding a thin red candle.

EU says unilateral action on trade unacceptable after grain import bans

Sunday 16 April 2023 17:45 , Martha Mchardy

Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, a European Commission spokesperson said on Sunday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector.

After Russia’s invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.

The issue has created a political problem for Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in an election year as it has angered people in rural areas where support for PiS is usually high.

“We are aware of Poland and Hungary’s announcements regarding the ban on imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “In this context, it is important to underline that trade policy is of EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable.”

“In such challenging times, it is crucial to coordinate and align all decisions within the EU,” the statement added.

The Polish ban, which came into effect on Saturday evening, will also apply to the transit of these products through the country, the development and technology minister said on Sunday.

“The ban is full, including the ban on transit through Poland,” Waldemar Buda wrote on Twitter, adding that talks would be held with the Ukrainian side to create a system that ensures goods only pass through Poland and do not end up on the local market.

Ukraine’s ministry of agrarian policy and food said on Saturday that the Polish ban contradicted existing bilateral agreements on exports, and called for talks to settle the issue.

Ukraine’s state-run Ukrinform news agency said Ukrainian and Polish ministers are due to meet on Monday in Poland and the transit arrangement would be focused on in the talks.

Poland’s Agriculture Minister Robert Telus was quoted as saying on Sunday that the ban was necessary to “open the eyes of the EU to the fact that further decisions are needed that will allow products from Ukraine to go deep into Europe, and not stay in Poland.”

Ukraine exports most of its agricultural goods, especially grain, via its Black Sea ports, unblocked in July in line with an agreement between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations.

Around 3 million tonnes of grain left Ukraine every month via the Black Sea grain corridor while only up to 200,000 tonnes are moving to European ports through Polish territory, according to the Ukrainian ministry.

Ukraine’s farm minister Mykola Solsky said at the weekend that 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes of various agricultural products cross the Polish border every month, including grain, vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, meat and other products.

Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Sunday 16 April 2023 17:15 , Martha Mchardy

More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released as part of a major Easter exchange with Russia, a top official said Sunday, as Orthodox Ukrainians marked the holiday for a second time since Moscow unleashed its brutal full-scale war last February.

While celebrations were subdued due to security risks, with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services, Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope, linking the story of Jesus’ resurrection to their longing for peace and a Ukrainian victory.

Dozens of families had special reasons to rejoice, as presidential adviser Andriy Yermak announced that 130 soldiers, sailors, border guards and others captured by Moscow were on their way back home following a “big Easter prisoner exchange.”

Yermak said in a Telegram post Sunday that those released included troops who fought near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city which has for months been the focus of Russia’s grinding offensive.

“The lives of our people are the highest value for us,” Yermak said, adding that Kyiv’s goal was to bring back all remaining POWs.

There was no immediate information on how many Russian prisoners were released, but the press service of the founder of the Wagner Group, the Kremlin-affiliated paramilitary force whose fighters are prominent in eastern Ukraine, also released a video Sunday showing Ukrainian prisoners of war being readied for an exchange.

The video, published on the Telegram messaging service, features Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin instructing a soldier to prepare the Ukrainian captives to leave Russian-controlled territory “by lunchtime” on Sunday. The POWs are then shown boarding trucks and walking along a road.

Hanna Arhirova reports:

Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Brazil's Lula calls for 'peace group' to broker Ukraine-Russia deal

Sunday 16 April 2023 16:44 , Martha Mchardy

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday again proposed establishing a group of countries not involved with the Russia-Ukraine war to broker peace, saying he had discussed the matter with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week.

“I think we need to sit on a table and say, ‘that’s enough, let’s start talking’ because war never brought and will never bring any benefit to humanity,” said president Lula, who has been critical of the United States and the European Union for their role in the conflict.

The Brazilian president told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where he finished a trip to Asia, that he was trying to gather a group of leaders that “prefer to talk about peace rather than war.”

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (AP)

He cited Xi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both of whom he met this week.

President Lula had previously said the group should gather countries not “encouraging” war, adding that nations that are supplying weapons should be convinced to stop doing so.

The United States and the European Union have been providing Ukraine with weapons and other support since Russia invaded the neighbouring country more than a year ago. Germany earlier this year reportedly asked Brazil to supply arms as well, but president Lula refused.

The Brazilian president repeated that the decision to start war was “made by two countries,” appearing to also place some blame on Ukraine, and added that ending it will be harder as more nations would need to be persuaded.

“We are trying to form a group of countries that have no kind of involvement with the war to talk to Russia and Ukraine, but also the U.S. and EU, to convince people that peace is the best way to establish a process of conversation,” president Lula said.

Mr Lula had a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this year. On Monday, his administration will host Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Brasilia.

Putin admits he is facing ‘serious challenges’

Sunday 16 April 2023 15:40 , Tara Cobham

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted he is facing “serious challenges” as he celebrates the second Orthodox Easter of his war with Ukraine.

“The wonderful, beloved Easter holiday gives believers hope, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to affirm high moral ideals and values in society,” said Putin, who is waging a war on Ukraine that is feared to have already killed more than 200,000 people.

“The Church has always been together with the people, sharing joys and hardships with them. And today, in the face of serious challenges, it is actively involved in the affairs of mercy and charity, helping people find a strong spiritual support.”

Putin attended an Easter service conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed the Kremlin leader’s decision to invade Ukraine, on Sunday.

Putin, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and dark purple tie, stood to one side in Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, live images of the midnight service showed. He also attended last year.

The Russian leader crossed himself several times during the ceremony, known as the Divine Liturgy. When Patriarch Kirill announced “Christ has risen”, Putin joined the other members of the congregation with the reply “Truly he is risen”. He otherwise did not speak.

Kirill’s statements backing Russia’s invasion, which Kyiv and Western nations condemn as an act of aggression, have splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

In January, Putin praised the church for supporting Moscow’s forces fighting in Ukraine in an Orthodox Christmas message designed to rally people behind his vision of modern Russia.

The Russian leader crossed himself several times during the Easter ceremony (AFP)

Polish ban on Ukrainian grain imports to apply to transit

Sunday 16 April 2023 12:28 , Tara Cobham

A Polish ban on imports of Ukrainian grain and other food will also apply to the transit of these products through the country, the development and technology minister said on Sunday.

Poland and Hungary said on Saturday that they had decided to ban imports from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector after a flood of supply depressed prices across the region. The Polish ban came into effect on Saturday evening.

"The ban is full, including the ban on transit through Poland," Waldemar Buda wrote on Twitter, adding that talks would be held with the Ukrainian side to create a system that ensures goods only pass through Poland and do not end up on the local market.

Ukraine's ministry of agrarian policy and food said on Saturday that the Polish ban contradicted existing bilateral agreements on exports, and called for talks to settle the issue.

After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.

The issue has created a political problem for Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party in an election year as it has angered people in rural areas where support for the party is usually high.

Wagner releases 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Easter

Sunday 16 April 2023 10:48 , Tara Cobham

Wagner, Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, sent at least 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war back to Ukrainian forces to mark Orthodox Easter, according to a video posted by the group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Sunday.

"Prepare all of them, feed and water them, check the wounded," Prigozhin was shown saying in a video posted on Telegram by his press service.

A group of Ukrainian prisoners was then shown being told that they would be passed back to Ukrainian forces to mark Orthodox Easter.

"I hope you don't fall back into our hands," an armed Wagner soldier was told telling the men before they were ordered into a truck, some loading packs of water bottles.

More than 100 men, some limping and some being carried on stretchers by their comrades, were shown making their way in line along a muddy road as a man standing on a tank held a white flag.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 130 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released and returned home in a "great Easter exchange". It was not clear how many Russians were sent back the other way.

Russia's Wagner Group has been gradually pushing out Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Wagner now claims control of most of the city, though Ukraine has repeatedly disputed claims its forces have almost been pushed out.

Prigozhin was shown greeting refugees in the city, including a boy named Vladimir, before they were evacuated. The people appeared to be sleeping in a cramped underground cellar of some kind. Prigozhin handed out chocolate bars to the children.

Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin (left, with Russian President Vladimir Putin) made the announcement in a video released on Sunday (AP)

YouTube ‘hosting videos glorifying and fundraising for Wagner'

Sunday 16 April 2023 08:42 , Tara Cobham

YouTube is hosting videos glamorising and raising funds for the Wagner Group, it has been reported, leading to claims the platform could have breached sanctions law.

Multiple propaganda clips feature on the video and social media platform glorifying the Russian private military company accused of war crimes, reported The Sunday Times. The videos also raise money for ammunition for the mercenaries, who have been accused of rape, torture and murder in Ukraine and elsewhere. The clips, which include rap songs, even encourage viewers to join the paramilitary organisation, which include tens of thousands of convicts from jails in Russia and Africa.

The group, which is leading the bloodiest battle of the war in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, has been sanctioned by many western governments, with the US designating it a “transnational criminal organisation” and the UK sanctioning its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Experts said YouTube, which is owned by Google, could be breaching sanctions law. Jonathan Winer, a former deputy assistant US secretary of state for international law enforcement, told The Sunday Times: “Tech platforms like YouTube do not get a free pass in providing services to sanctioned entities like the Wagner Group.”

The algorithm of YouTube, which is owned by Google, also appears to be fuelling pro-Russian disinformation, evidenced by the platform directing viewers to more violent Wagner videos after the previous one ends.

The clips also seem to break the platform’s community guidelines, which ban “content praising or justifying violent acts carried out by violent extremist, criminal, or terrorist organisations”.

One recruitment promotional video is of dancing balaclava-clad mercenaries chanting the lyrics: “War is our element / Come on, Russia, get up / Come on Russia / Come on, Wagner play / It’s the breath of Armageddon / This is the birth of a new country / Russia, rise under the holy banners / Holy banners of holy war.”

A YouTube spokeswoman told The Sunday Times: “Content intended to praise, promote, or aid violent extremist or criminal organisations is not allowed on YouTube. Google is committed to compliance with US sanctions laws and enforces related policies unader its terms of service.”

‘Unprecedented bloody battles’ in Bakhmut, says Ukraine

Sunday 16 April 2023 07:27 , Tara Cobham

“Bloody battles unprecedented in recent decades” are taking place between Ukrainian and Russian armed forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut, but pro-Kyiv forces are still holding on, Ukraine’s military reported on Saturday.

Fighters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group also captured two more areas of Bakhmut, Russia’s Defence Ministry said earlier on Saturday, but the report could not be independently confirmed.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command, told the 1+1 television channel: “Bloody battles unprecedented in recent decades are taking place in the middle of the city’s urban area.

“Our soldiers are doing everything in bloody and fierce battles to grind down [the enemy’s] combat capability and break its morale. Every day, in every corner of this city, they are successfully doing so.”

As Russia launched a renewed assault in Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops had been forced to cede some territory there, the UK said in an intelligence update on Friday.

The extraordinarily bloody fighting comes as the death toll from a Russian attack on residential buildings in nearby Sloviansk rose to 11. Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian on Friday, killing 11 people, wounding 21 and reducing parts of apartment blocks to a tangled mess of metal and concrete.

Russia should pay for damage caused in Ukraine, US treasury secretary says

Sunday 16 April 2023 06:40 , Vishwam Sankaran

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Russia should pay for the damage caused in Ukraine during Moscow’s invasion.

Ms Yellen said talks are ongoing on the potential mechanisms to make that happen.

“That’s a responsibility that I think the global community expects Russia to bear. This is something we’re discussing with our partners, but there are legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets,” she said in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Finland unveils first section of fence under construction along border with Russia

Sunday 16 April 2023 06:20 , Vishwam Sankaran

Finland has unveiled the first section of its barbed-wired fence under construction along its long border with Russia, mainly meant to curb illegal migration.

The Finnish Border Guard showcased the building of the initial 3km (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence on Friday less than two weeks after the Nordic country joined NATO as the 31st member of the military alliance.

The border’s construction was approved last year amid wide political support mainly to prevent illegal immigration from Russia.

In 2015-2016, as a show of its strength Moscow organise large numbers of asylum-seekers, mostly from Afghanistan, Iraq, and other Middle Eastern countries, to northern Finnish crossing points.

Putin signs bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Sunday 16 April 2023 06:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Russian President Putin has signed a bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine. The bill signed into law by Putin was published Friday on the official register of government documents.

Russia’s military service rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. Under the new law, the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail but they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.

In the past, many Russians avoided the draft by staying away from their address of record. The new law closes that loophole in an apparent effort to create a tool for quickly beefing up the military ahead of a widely anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

Recipients who fail to show up for service would be prohibited from leaving Russia, would have their drivers’ licenses suspended and would be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.

Putin signs bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Brazil's president says US should stop 'encouraging war'

Sunday 16 April 2023 05:40 , Vishwam Sankaran

After his China visit and meeting his counterpart in Beijing, Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the US should stop “encouraging war” in Ukraine.

“The US needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace,” Mr Lula said, according to AFP.

With that, he said, the international community could “convince” the Russian and Ukrainian presidents that “peace is in the interest of the whole world.”

Zelensky discusses China over phone call with Macron

Sunday 16 April 2023 05:20 , Vishwam Sankaran

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he had an “hour and a half” phone call yesterday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, discussing the latter’s recent visit to China.

Mr Macron made a three-day visit to China earlier this month along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hoping to talk the Chinese president out of supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

“The time is not for negotiations, even if we prepare them, we have to set milestones,” the French president said after his China visit.

Over the phone call, Mr Zelensky said he also discussed “the need for Ukraine to obtain effective security guarantees even before our country joins (NATO)” with Mr Macron.

From Putin’s health to spying on allies: Five key takeaways from leaked Pentagon documents

Sunday 16 April 2023 05:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Highly classified military documents shedding light on American intelligence gathered about other countries were released online this week, sending the Pentagon into full-speed damage control to assure allies and assess the scope of the leak.

On Thursday, armed FBI officers arrested a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Authorities raided the home of 21-year-old Jack Teixeira — who worked in cyber security for the Guard — and took him into custody.

The information has apparently highlighted potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and exposed private assessments by allies on an array of intelligence matters, raising questions about whether the leak will erode allies’ trust in sharing information with the US or affect Ukraine’s strategic combat plans.

What was in the Pentagon leak?

Ukraine pushes back on Poland's food grain import ban

Sunday 16 April 2023 04:40 , Vishwam Sankaran

Following Poland’s move to temporarily ban grain and other food imports from Ukraine to soothe its own farmers, Ukrainian agriculture minister has said the decision violates an agreement reached earlier this month.

The Ukrainian minister Mykola Solskyi said during a briefing that he hopes the issue would be resolved in a week.

“We understand this tough competition, which resulted from the blockade of Ukrainian ports. But, it is obvious – for the whole world and for any person in this world – that the Ukrainian farmer is in the most difficult situation. And we ask the Polish side to take this into account,” Mr Solskyi said, according to local news.

“Considering our strong firm and ongoing cooperation with the Polish side...I hope that we will reach an agreement early next week,” he added.

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Sunday 16 April 2023 04:00 , Martha Mchardy

Belarusian air force crews have completed their training for using tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia‘s plan to deploy the weapons to its ally Belarus amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry released a video in which a Belarusian pilot said that the training course in Russia had given the crews of the Belarusian air force’s Su-25 ground attack jets the necessary skills for using the weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last month that Moscow planned to put some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. It was another attempt by the Kremlin leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Hungary temporarily bans food imports from Ukraine

Sunday 16 April 2023 03:38 , Vishwam Sankaran

Following Poland, Hungary has also banned the import of food grains and agricultural products from Ukraine to soothe its own farmers.

“The government is committed to representing the interests of the Hungarian farming community, which is why, in the absence of meaningful European Union measures, it is temporarily prohibiting the import of grain and oilseeds originating from or coming from Ukraine,” Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cheap Ukrainian grain has been flooding the market in Europe, helped by the EU waiving customs duties and import quotas to help keep Ukraine’s agricultural sector running.

The import restrictions are to last until 30 June, which the minister said should be enough time for the EU to introduce measures.

Poland prohibits food imports from Ukraine to soothe farmers

Sunday 16 April 2023 03:00 , Martha Mchardy

Poland’s government said Saturday that it has decided to temporarily prohibit grain and other food imports from Ukraine as it seeks to soothe the rising anger of Polish farmers, who say they are losing huge amounts of money to a glut of Ukrainian grain on the market.

Ruling party leader JarosÅaw KaczyÅski said at a party convention in eastern Poland that the Polish countryside is facing a “moment of crisis,” and that while Poland supports Ukraine, it was forced to act to protect its farmers.

“Today, the government has decided on a regulation that prohibits the importation of grain, but also dozens of other types of food, to Poland,” KaczyÅski said.

Poland prohibits food imports from Ukraine to soothe farmers

Sunday 16 April 2023 02:00 , Martha Mchardy

James Cleverly to discuss support for Ukraine at G7 ministers' meeting

Sunday 16 April 2023 01:30 , Eleanor Noyce

James Cleverly will use a trip to the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan, and then to the Pacific Islands and New Zealand, to promote a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

The Foreign Secretary and his counterparts from the Group of Seven of the world’s advanced economies begin their three-day gathering in Karuizawa on Sunday, ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima in May.

Discussions are expected to focus on support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia‘s invasion, and closer security and defence ties in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific.

Ahead of his travels, Mr Cleverly said: “With increasing competition in the region, it is more important than ever that we promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“It is critical to the UK, to our economy, our security and our values.

“Throughout my visit, I will build on commitments to our friends across the Pacific nations in their bid to promote peace and prosperity in the region.”

Sunday 16 April 2023 01:00 , Martha Mchardy

A rescuer searches for survivors in a partially destroyed residential building, after a shelling in Sloviansk, on April 14, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire as they look for potential victims after today Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine (AP)

A local resident looks at his home, damaged in today Russian rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday (AP)

Putin signs bill allowing electronic conscription notices

Sunday 16 April 2023 00:00 , Martha Mchardy

Russian President Putin has signed a bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine. The bill signed into law by Putin was published Friday on the official register of government documents.

Russia’s military service rules previously required the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. Under the new law, the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail but they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.

In the past, many Russians avoided the draft by staying away from their address of record. The new law closes that loophole in an apparent effort to create a tool for quickly beefing up the military ahead of a widely anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

Read the full story:

Putin signs bill allowing electronic conscription notices

NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence

Saturday 15 April 2023 23:00 , Martha Mchardy

The construction of barbed-wired fence along Finland’s long border with Russia - primarily meant to curb illegal migration - has broken ground near the southeastern town of Imatra less than two weeks after the Nordic country joined NATO as the 31st member of the military alliance.

The Finnish Border Guard on Friday showcased the building of the initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence to be erected in Pelkola near a crossing point off Imatra, a quiet lakeside town of some 25,000 people.

Finland’s 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member.

Read the full story:

NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence

Spring call-up is running as planned, Russia confirms

Saturday 15 April 2023 22:45 , Eleanor Noyce

Russia’s regular spring military draft campaign is going ahead as scheduled, with no new plans to send out mass electronic notices under a system recently signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

The announcement was made by Colonel Andrei Biryukov, an official in an armed forces department responsible for the draft. The statement appeared to be aimed at quelling speculation that Russia may quickly use the new system to launch another mass call-up for the war in Ukraine.

Russia is currently in the process of calling up 147,000 men aged 18 to 27 between 1 April and 15 July to perform compulsory military service as part of its longstanding twice-yearly conscription cycle.

Biryukov said the first conscripts would be dispatched to “permanent deployment points on the territory of the Russian Federation” from 20 April.

He emphasised that some people were still entitled to defer their military service, and said there would be no mass mailings of new electronic summonses to people of conscript age.

Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal discusses country’s future in Washington DC

Saturday 15 April 2023 02:30 , Sam Rkaina

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal made an address in Washington DC today (14 April), ahead of the country’s risky decision to launch a counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.

The timing also closely aligns with a classified documents leak, sharing the plans for both Ukraine and Russia as the invasion moves forward.

Yesterday (13 April), Shmyhal welcomed the “continuous, ironclad and unprecedented support” of the United States, insisting that Ukraine had accounted for every dollar it had received in help.

The prime minister now plans to focus on Ukraine’s reconstruction, and restoring it to its pre-war state.

Energy, humanitarian demining, housing, critical and social infrastructure, and private sector development were all seated firmly at the top of his list of priorities.

Five people and 17 wounded in Russian missile strike on Sloviansk

Friday 14 April 2023 18:42 , Sam Rkaina

A Russian missile has struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, killing at least five people and wounding 17, officials said.

Ukraine’s National Police, in a post on Telegram, put the death toll at five after S-300 missiles damaged 10 apartment buildings and other sites.

A senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Daria Zarivna, said a child pulled alive from the site of the attack had died on the way to a hospital.

Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said seven people were believed to have been trapped under rubble.

“The evil state once again demonstrates its essence,” Zelenskiy wrote in a separate post accompanied by footage of a damaged building. “Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life.”

The police said the two top floors of a five-storey building had collapsed after the strike and a fire had broken out opposite the site.

Rescue teams were combing through the affected area. Sloviansk is one of two eastern cities coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine.