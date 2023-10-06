Ukraine-Russia war live: Russian officers 'evacuate families' from key southern town

Rescues carry a bag with the body of 10-year-old boy Tymofii released from debris at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike - REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

Russian officers are “evacuating their families” from the key southern town of Tokmak as Ukrainian forces advance.

Additional fortifications and trenches filled with concrete are rapidly being built by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the area close to the frontline in Zaporizhzhia, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

“The bunkers will add additional protection for Russian soldiers and command and control elements from heavy Ukrainian artillery and Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle attacks,” the MoD said in its latest daily briefing.

The reinforcements reflect Russian fears of a Ukrainian breakthrough in the ongoing counter-offensive.

Tokmak, a small strategic town, serves as an important road and rail hub for Russia’s troops.

It is situated on a key route Kyiv could use to cut off the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from other occupied territories.

02:37 PM BST

Russia scrambled fighter jet to escort US patrol plane over Norwegian Sea

Russia scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet on Friday to escort a US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane approaching its airspace over the Norwegian Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

02:18 PM BST

Turkish ship not damaged in Black Sea explosion

A Turkish-flagged general cargo ship that was sailing on Thursday in the Black Sea en route to Ukraine’s Izmail port did not sustain damage from an explosion, Turkey’s maritime authority and the ship’s captain told Reuters on Friday.

“An explosion occurred 15-20 meters behind the Kafkametler ship en route to Izmail port from Batumi port while it was cruising off the coast of Romania/Sulina (port),” the authority said.

The ship continued sailing to its destination to deliver its cargo following checks and there was no evidence that the explosion was caused by a mine, it added.

Maritime sources told Reuters on Thursday that the vessel had hit a sea mine and sustained minor damage, although the crew was safe.

The vessel’s Istanbul-based operator Kafkametler Maritime said the vessel was currently on its way to Izmail port and ship congestion in the Danube channel meant it was moving slower. The company added that the crew were safe and the vessel did not need any maintenance.

The vessel’s captain said separately in a statement that while the cause of the blast was not clear, the explosion appeared to have been caused by a bottom mine in the Black Sea.

01:56 PM BST

Ukraine freezes assets of three Russian tycoons

A Ukrainian court has frozen the Ukrainian assets of three Russian businessmen over their alleged support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, prosecutors and the security service said on Friday.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said assets owned by Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Andrey Kosogov had been frozen. They were considered part of President Vladimir Putin’s close circle and contributed to “large-scale financing of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression”, it said.

The three businessmen did not immediately comment on the moves and comments by the SBU and prosecutors.

“At the request of prosecutors... assets of 20 Ukrainian companies totalling over 17 billion hryvnias ($464.48 million)were frozen,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said on the Telegram messaging app.

It said the frozen assets included securities and corporate rights of mobile phone operators, a mineral water producer, financial and insurance companies.

“The beneficial owners of the companies are three Russian oligarchs who own one of the largest Russian financial and investment consortia,” it said.

01:34 PM BST

Ukraine approves increase in 2023 defence spending

Ukraine’s parliament approved a 303-billion-hryvnia ($8.28-billion) increase in defence spending for the rest of the year on Friday, lawmakers said, as Russia’s war on the country drags on.

It will add to this year’s budget funding for the security and defence sector of 1.67 trillion hryvnias, which accounts for 26.6% of GDP.

Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the parliamentary budget committee, said on Facebook that parliament had approved a draft amendment on the 2023 state budget that allocates an extra 303 billion hryvnias for defence needs.

According to the finance ministry, 225 billion hryvnias is to be used for the financial support of military personnel and 78 billion hryvnias for purchasing military equipment and other necessary expenses.

The amendment approved by parliament increases state budget expenditures overall by 323 billion hryvnias, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app.

01:14 PM BST

Kharkiv death toll rises to 52

The death toll from an air strike on the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine rose to 52 on Friday, with rescue workers scouring the rubble for more bodies after what Kyiv said was one of Moscow’s deadliest attacks on civilians.

The latest victim died overnight in hospital, the regional governor said, following an attack in which a missile slammed into a cafe and grocery store on Thursday as people gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier.

“Fifty-two people died as a result of this missile attack. One person died in a medical facility,” Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, told Ukrainian television. “People are still there (in hospitals). The injuries are quite serious.”

12:53 PM BST

Putin launches Russia's new nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile

Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has effectively completed the development of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile and will work on putting them into production.

The launch of what President Vladimir Putin said is Russia's new nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missil - AP

12:34 PM BST

Kremlin says point of de-ratifying nuclear test ban treaty would be to match US

The aim of revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) would be to place it on level terms with the United States, not to signal an intention to resume testing, the Kremlin said on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia could look at revoking its ratification of the CTBT, and parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday that lawmakers would swiftly consider the issue.

Both Russia and the United States have signed the CTBT, but Moscow has ratified it and Washington has not.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about Putin’s comments at a regular briefing on Friday.

“What did the president mean? He primarily meant the need to bring the de facto situation to a common denominator. A long time ago, we signed and ratified, but the Americans did not ratify,” Peskov said.

“To bring the situation to a common denominator, the president allowed for the possibility of revoking this ratification. Volodin declared his readiness to do just that. This does not constitute a statement of intention to conduct nuclear tests.”

12:07 PM BST

Watch: Moscow launches further deadly missile strikes on Kharkiv

A ten-year-old boy was killed and at least 16 people injured when a Russian missile attack on the north-east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday morning.

Two missiles slammed into the city just after dawn, one of them tearing a 15-foot deep hole in a street downtown and damaging several nearby buildings.

It was not clear what kind of missiles were used in the attack, but witnesses in Kharkiv said they made a noise loud enough to confuse them for fighter jets flying overhead.

11:47 AM BST

Olaf Scholz faces backlash over his refusal to supply Taurus missiles

Jame Rothwell in Berlin reports that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing a backlash over his refusal to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Some security experts have dismissed his reasoning for doing so - Mr Scholz fears the missiles could lead to a direct Russia-Germany confrontation - while rival politicians have accused him of prolonging the war.

Christian Moelling, a German security analyst for DGAP, accused the Chancellor of throwing “Nebelkerze” [smoke grenades] to conceal his true reasons for the refusal, such as his concerns about Ukraine using the missiles to target Russian territory.

British officials have already reassured that Berlin would have a veto on what Ukraine could target with the Taurus missiles, as is the case with British Storm Shadows.

Norbert Roettgen, a senior MP for the opposition party CDU, said the “Chancellor’s refusal to deliver Taurus to the Ukrainians contributes to prolonging the war...This policy is therefore seriously flawed morally and politically.”

Christoph Heusgen, the chair of the Munich security conference, said a Ukrainian attack on Kerch bridge - which Mr Scholz fears would escalate the war by a step too far - would be a “legitimate and important” attack under international law, cutting Russian supply lines into occupied Crimea.

11:31 AM BST

In pictures: Kharkiv reels from attacks

Here are the latest photos from Kharkiv, following Russian attacks.

Oleh Bychko looks at a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike - REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

A rescuer moves a fragment of a missile from a crater - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike - REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

11:04 AM BST

Generals meet to discuss border cooperation

Two generals from Norway and Russia met in the Arctic on Thursday to discuss border cooperation and related issues, the Norwegian armed forces said on Friday, in the first known such meeting since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The meeting between Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo, chief of Norway’s joint headquarters and Lieutenant General Stanislav Vladimirovich Maslov, chief of the FSB Border Directorate for Russia’s Western Arctic region, took place on a Norwegian coast guard vessel, the Norwegian military said in a statement.

Russia and Norway share a border in the Arctic.

“It is important to conduct these meetings to discuss challenges and agree on common objectives and necessary measures regarding border cooperation, rescue cooperation, and fisheries management,” Odlo said in a statement.

“It can prevent accidents and misunderstandings between Norway and Russia,” he added.

10:41 AM BST

UN says deadly Ukraine wake attack was likely 'Russian missile'

A strike that killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in the Ukrainian village of Groza “appeared to be a Russian missile”, the UN human rights office said Friday.

At this stage, it is “very difficult to establish with absolute certainty what happened, but given the location, given the fact that the cafe was struck, the indications are that it was a Russian missile”, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell said.

Emergency personnel work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region - THOMAS PETER

10:14 AM BST

Russia seeks return to UN human rights body in challenge to West

Russia is seeking re-election to the United Nations’ top human rights body next week in what is seen as a crucial test of Western efforts to keep Moscow diplomatically isolated over its invasion of Ukraine.

Amid creeping signs of Ukraine war “fatigue”, some diplomats say Russia has a reasonable chance of getting voted back onto the UN Human Rights Council in Tuesday’s secret ballot, 18 months after it was ousted in a US-led drive.

“I think there is Ukraine fatigue. And second, many people do not want U.N. bodies to be dominated by Western voices, not to mention overbearing attitudes,” a senior Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Critics of Russia say its re-election while the nearly 20-month war in Ukraine still rages unabated would wreck the credibility of the Geneva-based Council, one of the more effective UN bodies.

But Moscow is actively canvassing the votes of African, Asian and other non-Western countries in the 193-member UN General Assembly by attacking what it sees as the hypocrisy and unfair bias of the United States and its allies.

09:53 AM BST

UN rights chief deploys field team to probe Russian attack on Ukrainian village of Hroza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday deployed a field team to probe the Russian attack on the Ukrainian village of Hroza that left at least 52 people dead.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who saw for himself the horrific impact of such strikes, is profoundly shocked and condemns these killings,” OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

Emergency personnel work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region - REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“He has deployed a field team to the site to speak to survivors and gather more information.”

09:29 AM BST

Russian defence minister calls to speed up bomber production

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday called for more Su-34 fighter jets to be produced, as Moscow pursues its offensive in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has announced a massive spending hike to accomodate its military needs in Ukraine as its large-scale offensive approaches its second year.

“These planes are real workhorses. They can make four to five flights a day,” Shoigu said during a visit to an aeronautical manufacturing base in Novosibirsk in Siberia.

“That’s why we need to step up, accelerate” their manufacture, Shoigu said.

He said the defence ministry has “tasked the factory’s management with accelerating production and repair work” of Su-34s because the weapon is “in demand.”

09:05 AM BST

Sweden announces more military aid to Ukraine

Sweden will send Ukraine a new military support package, worth 2.2 billion crowns ($199 million) and consisting mainly of artillery ammunition, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Friday.

Jonson told a news conference the government had also formally tasked the armed forces with looking into whether Sweden would be able to send Jas Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

He however also reiterated that Sweden would for domestic security reasons need to become member of NATO before it would be able to potentially spare any fighter jets.

The armed forces’ analysis is due by Nov. 6, Palson said. Sweden hopes to join the NATO defence alliance during the fall after its accession has been held up by member states Turkey and Hungary.

The new military aid package will be Sweden’s 14th to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, taking the total value of the Nordic country’s such aid to just over 22 billion crowns.

08:37 AM BST

Ukraine heads into winter with a hobbled energy system

Ukraine faces a second winter of lengthy power outages amid relentless Russian missile and drone attacks that have left parts of the energy system more vulnerable than a year ago.

Thousands of engineers have toiled over the summer months to repair broken equipment, and better air defences could help mitigate the impact of the war as temperatures begin to drop.

But there has been neither the money nor the time to complete preparations for the winter, meaning more long nights without light, heat and water for millions of Ukrainians and more suffering too for businesses and the wider economy.

“A lot (of effort) has gone to just repairing what has been destroyed. And have we been able to build an additional resilience? Are we in a better position than last winter? I don’t think so,” said Marcus Lippold, an energy team leader at the European Union’s enlargement arm.

08:15 AM BST

Ukraine downed 25 of 33 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine’s air force said Friday it had downed 25 of 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight across its territory.

Twenty-five Shahed 131 and 136 drones were shot down in six regions including Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipro, the air force said on Telegram.

07:53 AM BST

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Russia’s top lawmaker said on Friday that parliamentary bosses will swiftly consider revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.

A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin on Thursday said Russia’s nuclear doctrine did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.

The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.

“The situation in the world has changed,” parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.”

“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said.

