Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin party official killed in Kherson car bomb

Rescue workers on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, dig through the rubble at the site of a missile attack on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv - DAVID GUTTENFELDER/NYTNS/Redux/eyevine

The head of Vladimir Putin’s party in a Russian-occupied area of southern Ukraine has been killed in a car bombing, the regional governor has said.

Vladimir Malov, executive secretary of the United Russia party’s branch in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson, apparently died in hospital following the attack earlier today.

The regional governor, Vladimir Saldo, said he had been killed in a “terrorist attack”, meaning one orchestrated by Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Officials seen as supporting Russian rule in occupied regions of Ukraine have frequently been targeted in assassination attempts.

In July, Russia said it had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to kill Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of annexed Crimea, arresting an agent before he could blow up his car.

Follow the latest updates here.

02:45 PM BST

Moscow targeting partisans 'in revenge for Black Sea strike'

Russia is taking reprisals against Ukrainian partisans in Crimea following a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula.

Ukraine’s national resistance centre said: “The enemy is concerned about the activity and increased effectiveness of the Resistance Movement in Crimea.

“As a result of [this] it has strengthened the counterintelligence regime, including identifying and combating the Ukrainian underground.”

It did not specify what had “concerned” authorities, but the Atesh movement last month said it had supplied the intelligence for a strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s Sevastopol base.

A spokesman for the group said it had passed on information from disaffected Russians to Kyiv, paving the way for the missile attack that reportedly killed dozens of officers.

02:36 PM BST

Pictured: Rescuers sift through rubble of Hroza for survivors

Rescue workers on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, dig through the rubble at the site of a missile attack in the village of Hroza - DAVID GUTTENFELDER/NYTNS/Redux/eyevine

01:33 PM BST

Sochi 'may have been targeted for Putin connections'

A Russian holiday resort may have been repeatedly targeted by drones because of its association with Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has suggested.

It said in an intelligence update: “On 01 October 2023, the Russian Black Sea resort town of Sochi was struck by uncrewed aerial vehicles for the second time in two weeks.

“Sochi is a popular holiday destination, heavily associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and serves as the summer base for many of Russia’s elite.

“Strikes near the city mark a further example of the war directly affecting Russia’s population well away from the Ukrainian border.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 07 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/QNq23TrRqi



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QD8uw7aoCh — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 7, 2023

12:59 PM BST

Pictured: Playground unscathed by Russian missile strike near Kharkiv

A child sits on a swing near an apartment building damaged by the impact of a Russian S-300 missile near Kharkiv - THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

12:50 PM BST

North Korea 'could be sending arms to Russia after Kim visit'

North Korea is “likely” sending arms to Russia, according to a report, as train traffic between the two countries spiked dramatically.

Washington-based analysts Beyond Parallel, citing satellite imagery, said an “unprecedented” number of freight cars were at North Korea’s border Tumangang Rail Facility.

No more than 20 cars had been seen in in the area over the past five years. It “likely indicates North Korea’s supply of arms and munitions to Russia”, the report concludes.

It follows a summit between Kim Jong un and Vladimir Putin last month, where the North Korean leader was expected to have agreed a deal to exchange missiles and shells for satellite technology.

11:59 AM BST

Pictures: Russian missile lands feet from apartment block near Kharkiv

A man looks at the impact crater of a Russian S-300 missile next to an apartment building in Peresichne near Kharkiv - THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

Locals react as they stand at the impact crater of a Russian S-300 missile that hit next to building in Peresichne near Kharkiv - THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

11:44 AM BST

Flights suspended after drone brought down near Moscow

Flights at Russian airports were suspended this morning after air defences took down a drone near Moscow, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

The attack, repelled over the Istra district northwest of the capital, was an attempt to target Russia facilities, the Kremlin said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said preliminary reports showed no casualties or damage but that “emergencies services are working at the scene”.

Flight operations resumed at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports after being suspended.

11:37 AM BST

Kyiv condemns 'terrorist attacks' on Israel

Kyiv has condemned what it called the “ongoing terrorist attacks” against Israel after Palestinian militants attacked the country this morning.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the foreign ministry said on social media.

“We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people.”

#Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. We express our support for #Israel in its right to defend itself and its people. — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) October 7, 2023

11:24 AM BST

Russian offensive forces are 'understaffed and ineffective'

Russian attempts to launch an offensive in Kharkiv and divert Ukraine’s attention for its campaign on the southern front are “ineffective”, according to top military analysts.

Moscow reportedly resumed its assaults near Kupyansk yesterday, but the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said most forces in the area “likely remain combat ineffective”.

It added: “ISW does not assess at this time that a grouping comprised of the newly formed 25th Combined Arms Army with degraded... elements will be able to sustain meaningful offensives in this area.

“The 25th CAA was hurriedly deployed ahead of an intended deployment date of December 2023 and is likely severely understaffed, poorly trained, or both.”

11:00 AM BST

Pictured: Mourners gather for funeral of soldier killed near Robotyne

Mourners grieve during the funeral of Oleksandr Chupyra, a senior sergeant in the Ukrainian Army's 118th Brigade - NICOLE TUNG/NYTNS/Redux/eyevine

10:59 AM BST

Four people wounded in latest strike on Odesa

Four people were wounded as Russia targeted a Ukrainian port in the Odesa region, the regional governor has said.

Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram that a portside grain facility and a boarding facility had been hit, but did not specify where the attack took place.

Ukrainian military said the strike used involved supersonic Onyx missiles fired from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea and Danube River ports, destroying 130,000 thousand tons of grain since July according to British intelligence.

10:55 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.