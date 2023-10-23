Ukraine-Russia war live news: Ukraine shoots down 27 drones

Debris after Russia launches a missile attack from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the 'Nova Poshta' terminal in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv - Anadolu Agency

Ukraine’s defence systems destroyed all air weapons Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Monday.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that a total of 14 attack drones, including 13 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one unspecified drone, as well as one cruise missile were all destroyed.

It comes as a missile strike on a mail depot in the eastern city of Kharkiv killed six people, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

A further 17 people were wounded in the blast late Saturday, which is believed to have been caused by a Russian S-300 rocket, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

All of the victims were employees of private Ukrainian postal and courier service Nova Poshta.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.