Ukraine-Russia war - live: Putin forced to increase number of soldiers on ground as UK estimates death toll

Vladimir Putin has been forced to increase the number of soldiers on the ground as Russia has amassed “150,000-190,000 permanent casualties” in the war with Ukraine, the UK ministry of defence has estimated.

The Ukrainian ministry of defence also claimed the recent Russian assaults in Avdiivka have contributed to “a 90 per cent increase in Russian casualties”.

It comes as Russian forces maintained pressure on the town of Avdiivka in the east and intensified shelling in the southern area of Kherson on Sunday.

Avdiivka has become a watchword for resistance, viewed as the gateway to recapturing the Russian-held city of Donetsk and the rest of Donbas.

The General Staff of Ukraine‘s Armed Forces said Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 20 Russian attacks around Avdiivka, its buildings now largely reduced to shells. Russian air strikes hit nearby villages, it said.

In other developments, six people have been killed in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution centre in Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have said, as Kherson has seen a record number of bomb attacks in the past 24 hours.

08:02 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

For months after Ukraine’s Western allies limited sales of Russian oil to $60 per barrel, the price cap was still largely symbolic. Most of Moscow‘s crude — its main moneymaker — cost less than that.

But the cap was there in case oil prices rose — and would keep the Kremlin from pocketing extra profits to fund its war in Ukraine. That time has now come, putting the price cap to its most serious test so far and underlining its weaknesses.

Russia’s benchmark oil — often exported with Western ships required to obey sanctions — has traded above the price cap since mid-July, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars a day into the Kremlin’s war chest.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 22 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/weRQDP6Fwr



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9eCmqEJw8k — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 22, 2023

What happened on Sunday?

07:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian forces aiming to contain a four-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive maintained unrelenting pressure on Sunday on the shattered town of Avdiivka in the east and intensified shelling in the southern area of Kherson.

Russia has focused on the industrial east since pulling back from a failed advance on Kyiv at the start of the February 2022 invasion and its forces have tried to maintain positions in Kherson since abandoning the region’s main town late last year.

The General Staff of Ukraine‘s Armed Forces, in its evening report, said Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 20 Russian attacks around Avdiivka, its buildings now largely reduced to shells. Russian air strikes hit nearby villages, it said.

Avdiivka has become a watchword for resistance, viewed as the gateway to recapturing the Russian-held city of Donetsk and the rest of Donbas -- made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It was briefly seized in 2014 when Russian-backed separatists captured swathes of eastern Ukraine, but was later retaken by Ukrainian forces who, in the ensuing nine years, have built solid fortifications.

All Russia-launched drones, cruise missile downed -Ukraine Air Force

07:13 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Ukraine‘s defence systems destroyed all air weapons Russia launched overnight, Ukraine‘s Air Force said early on Monday.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that a total of 14 attack drones, including 13 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one unspecified drone, as well as one cruise missile were all destroyed.

Has the Israel-Gaza conflict just exposed Putin as the Tsar with no clothes?

06:00 , Joe Middleton

From the recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia to this conflict in Gaza, the Russian leader’s attempts to cosplay a serious global power player continue to look threadbare and unconvincing when actually put to the test, writes Dr Mark Galeotti

Three Crimea-bound missiles downed, says Russia-installed governor

05:00 , Joe Middleton

Three Ukrainian missiles heading for targets in Crimea were downed on Sunday over a Russian-held area of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the Russia-installed governor said.

Vladimir Saldo, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the missiles were downed over the town of Henichesk.

Russian troops occupied Kherson region in the first days of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces have regained control of the region’s main town and areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine reports record bomb attack numbers in Kherson

04:00 , Joe Middleton

Officials in southern Ukraine said on Sunday that the Russian military had used a record number of aerial bombs over the country’s Kherson region in the past 24 hours.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South, said 36 missiles had been recorded over the area, with some villages being hit by several strikes.

The leaders of Ukraine and Russia assess their resources as their war heads into winter

03:00 , Joe Middleton

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden about Washington’s future support for Kyiv, and Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military base near the Ukrainian border, as the warring countries laid plans for the winter and next year’s combat operations.

Almost 20 months of war have sapped both sides’ military resources. The fighting is likely to settle into positional and attritional warfare during the approaching wintry weather, analysts say, with little change along the more than 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line.

Zelenskyy said late Thursday he spoke to Biden about “a significant support package” for Ukraine. Western help has been crucial for Ukraine’s war effort.

Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six

02:00 , Joe Middleton

Teenager schools government on Russian poisoning risk as Lords warned UK is ‘unprepared’

01:00 , Joe Middleton

The British government has been accused of failing to address the rising threat of political poisonings in the UK after an A-Level student presented a report to the House of Lords highlighting its inaction.

Labour peer Baroness Kennedy KC, who chaired the panel in the Palace of Westminster on Thursday, highlighted Sophia Browder’s “revelatory” research but added it was “embarrassing” for the government that a 17 year-old was having to point out its shortcomings.

Sophia is the daughter of financier Bill Browder, formerly the largest portfolio investor in Russia before being declared a national security threat by Vladimir Putin in 2005.

British Army trains Ukrainian engineers to defend energy sector against Russia

Monday 23 October 2023 00:01 , Joe Middleton

The British Army’s Royal Engineers have trained Ukrainian civilian engineers how to defend their energy sector from Russian attacks this winter.

Damage and destruction of critical national infrastructure (CNI) by Russian missile and drone attacks has represented one of the greatest threats to the lives and safety of Ukrainian civilians since the invasion.

The two-week training package was developed after a request from Ukraine.

Ukrainians prepare firewood and candles to brace for a winter of Russian strikes on the energy grid

Sunday 22 October 2023 23:00 , Joe Middleton

In the humble backyard of a destroyed house, a 13-year-old chops firewood to get ready for winter. His mother, Tetiana Yarema, has been preparing for months as she remembers last winter’s Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure that plunged Ukraine into darkness.

“Those were dark days. I didn’t want anything. I just wanted to pack my things and go abroad,” said Yarema, 48, who says she ended up staying because of her son’s insistence.

For the Yarema family, like millions of other Ukrainians touched by Russia’s war on Ukraine, winter is an especially challenging time.

Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six in Kharkiv

Sunday 22 October 2023 22:01 , Joe Middleton

Six people died in a missile strike late on Saturday night (21 October) on a mail depot in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Another 14 people were injured in the blast, which is believed to have been caused by a Russian S-300 rocket, Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said on social media.

All of the victims were employees of private Ukrainian postal and courier Nova Poshta.

In a statement, the company said that the air raid siren had sounded just moments before the attack, leaving those inside the depot with no time to reach shelter.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky described the strike as an attack on an “ordinary civilian object.”

Sunday 22 October 2023 19:26 , Joe Middleton

Three Crimea-bound missiles downed, says Russia-installed governor

Sunday 22 October 2023 17:54 , Tara Cobham

Three Ukrainian missiles heading for targets in Crimea were downed on Sunday over a Russian-held area of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the Russia-installed governor said.

Vladimir Saldo, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the missiles were downed over the town of Henichesk.

Russian troops occupied Kherson region in the first days of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces have regained control of the region's main town and areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Sunday 22 October 2023 16:00 , Tara Cobham

Six people died in a missile strike late on Saturday night (21 October) on a mail depot in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Another 14 people were injured in the blast, which is believed to have been caused by a Russian S-300 rocket, Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said on social media.

All of the victims were employees of private Ukrainian postal and courier Nova Poshta.

In a statement, the company said that the air raid siren had sounded just moments before the attack, leaving those inside the depot with no time to reach shelter.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky described the strike as an attack on an “ordinary civilian object.”

Oliver Browning reports:

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attempts to cross Dnipro

Sunday 22 October 2023 15:19 , Tara Cobham

Russian forces have foiled several attempts by Ukrainian units to cross the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region over the past day, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian "sabotage and reconnaissance" teams were stopped while trying to cross the river near the villages of Pridniprovske, Tiahynka and Krynky.

Russia also said it had destroyed Ukrainian personnel, water-crossing equipment and vehicles near the village of Stanislav. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

On Friday the Institute for the Study of War, a US research group, said Ukrainian forces appeared to have broken through on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson.

Ukraine recaptured parts of the Kherson region late last year after months of Russian occupation. But Russian forces who left Kherson, the region's biggest city, retreated only as far as the other side of the Dnipro and have continued to shell the city from there.

Russia suffers 90% surge in casualties after attacks in Avdiivka, says MoD

Sunday 22 October 2023 14:00 , Tara Cobham

Recent Russian assaults in Avdiivka have contributed to a 90 per cent increase in Russian casualties recorded by the Ukrainian MoD, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

In its latest intelligence update on the invasion of Ukraine, the MoD estimates Vladimir Putin’s forces have suffered 150,000-190,000 permanent casualties since the conflict began, with the total figure including temporarily wounded in the region of 240,000-290,000.

(4/5) It is likely that Russia has suffered 150,000-190,000 permanent casualties (killed and permanently wounded) since the conflict began, with the total figure including temporarily wounded (recovered and due to return to the battlefield) in the region of 240,000-290,000. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 22, 2023

Three injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk, says local governor

Sunday 22 October 2023 13:08 , Tara Cobham

Elsewhere in the Kharkiv region, three people have been injured in Russian shelling on the city of Kupiansk, local governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The Ukrainian-held front-line city has been at the heart of fierce fighting as both Moscow and Kyiv push for battlefield breakthroughs amid the looming onset of wintry conditions.

Ukraine reports record bomb attack numbers in Kherson

Sunday 22 October 2023 11:31 , Tara Cobham

Officials in southern Ukraine said on Sunday that the Russian military had used a record number of aerial bombs over the country's Kherson region in the past 24 hours.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military's Operational Command South, said 36 missiles had been recorded over the area, with some villages being hit by several strikes.

Ukraine ‘likely repels intensified Russian offensive’ at Avdiivka

Sunday 22 October 2023 09:45 , Tara Cobham

Ukrainian forces have “likely repelled another intensified Russian offensive” towards Avdiivka over the past several days, a US war think tank has said.

The Institute for the Study of War added that Vladimir Putin’s forces have suffered “further heavy personnel and equipment losses” in the area, including 900 troops during attacks on Thursday.

NEW: #Ukrainian forces have likely repelled another intensified Russian offensive effort towards #Avdiivka (#Donetsk Oblast) in the past several days and inflicted further heavy personnel and equipment losses on #Russian troops in the area.



21 OCT update: https://t.co/MYF6pBWxtV pic.twitter.com/n6gyqQGKqZ — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) October 21, 2023

Ukraine says it destroys six Russian drones and a missile overnight

Sunday 22 October 2023 08:30 , Tara Cobham

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed six Russia-launched attack drones and a cruise missile overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday, adding that in total Russia launched nine cruise missiles on Ukraine.

Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal centre, says Ukraine

Sunday 22 October 2023 07:38 , Tara Cobham

Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution centre in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

"Russian missiles hit the Nova Poshta centre - an ordinary civilian object," President Volodymyr Zelenksiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

He posted a video showing s building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about, with red trucks with Nova Poshta written in Ukrainian in front of it.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative centre, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.

Those killed and injured were employees of the postal centre, Synehubov said on Telegram. Police said the workers did not have time to run to the shelter, because the siren sounded a second before impact.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was devastated in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Russian missile strike on distribution centre in Kharkiv kills six, say officials

Saturday 21 October 2023 23:13 , Joe Middleton

A Russian missile hit a postal distribution centre in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv on Saturday, killing six people and injuring 14, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.

“This is strictly a civilian site,” Synheubov said. “The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv‘s peaceful population.”

ICYMI: British Army trains Ukrainian engineers to defend energy sector against Russia

Saturday 21 October 2023 18:30 , Matt Mathers

The British Army’s Royal Engineers have trained Ukrainian civilian engineers how to defend their energy sector from Russian attacks this winter.

Damage and destruction of critical national infrastructure (CNI) by Russian missile and drone attacks has represented one of the greatest threats to the lives and safety of Ukrainian civilians since the invasion.

The two-week training package was developed after a request from Ukraine.

Trainees were taught how to identify potential blast ranges and the impacts of different weapons and explosives, and where best to locate physical and aerial barriers to help protect sites from Russian attacks, the Ministry of Defence said.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the training was “essential” to protect Ukrainian civilians as winter approaches.

Mr Shapps said: “Ukraine’s civilian population faces mortal danger on a daily basis from Putin’s forces and their indiscriminate campaign of bombardment against its critical infrastructure.

“The Ukrainian people have demonstrated unwavering resilience in the face of this illegal invasion and this tailored package of training will help save lives during the bitterly cold winter months, where access to reliable energy is of vital importance.”

ICYMI: White House details its $105 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine, the border and more

Saturday 21 October 2023 17:30 , Matt Mathers

The White House on Friday released a sweeping set of proposals to bolster Israel and Ukraine in the midst of two wars as well as invest more in domestic defense manufacturing, humanitarian assistance and managing the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The total cost of the supplemental funding request was pegged at just over $105 billion. President Joe Biden hopes Congress will move urgently on the legislation, and he made the case for deepening U.S. support for its allies during a rare Oval Office address on Thursday night.

Full report here.

Civilians killed and injured on Friday and Saturday - Ukraine

Saturday 21 October 2023 16:30 , Matt Mathers

At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported.

In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine, a 60-year-old man died on Friday evening when a Russian missile slammed into an industrial facility, according to Telegram posts by Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.

Mr Vilkul added that the man’s wife was taken to hospital with serious shrapnel wounds.

Early on Saturday, Mr Vilkul reported that Russian missiles and drones overnight hit the same site again, causing unspecified damage and sparking a fire that was put out by morning.

Mr Vilkul did not elaborate on the site’s nature or whether it was linked to Ukraine’s war effort. He said nobody was hurt in the second strike.

In Ukraine’s frontline Kherson region to the south, one civilian was killed and another suffered wounds as Russian forces launched "mass shelling" attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Saturday.

In a Telegram post, Mr Prokudin said that Russian troops used mortars, artillery, tanks, drones, and multiple-rocket launchers to target the province, striking some residential areas.

Zelenskiy says he discusses Ukraine peace formula with Erdogan

Saturday 21 October 2023 15:32 , Matt Mathers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talked with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Zelenskiy said, in a call where the two men discussed Ukraine's peace formula, food security, and situation in the Middle East.

"We discussed the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta. Turkey will participate, adding its authoritative voice and position," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

"We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law," he added.

Russia extends detention of a US journalist

Saturday 21 October 2023 13:30 , Tara Cobham

A Russian-American journalist was ordered Friday to be detained for another three days on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent, Russian media reported.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor for the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, appeared in court in the central Russian city of Kazan, according to the state news agency Tass.

She is the second US journalist detained in Russia this year, after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in March.

Read more here:

Russia extends detention of a US journalist detained for failing to register as a foreign agent

Ukraine says civilians killed and wounded in Russian overnight attacks

Saturday 21 October 2023 13:07 , Tara Cobham

At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.

In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine, a 60-year-old man died on Friday evening when a Russian missile slammed into an industrial facility, according to Telegram posts by Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul. Vilkul added that the man's wife was hospitalized with serious shrapnel wounds.

Early on Saturday, Vilkul reported that Russian missiles and drones overnight hit the same site again, causing unspecified damage and sparking a fire that was put out by morning. Vilkul did not elaborate on the site's nature or whether it was linked to Ukraine's war effort. He said nobody was hurt in the second strike.

In Ukraine's front-line Kherson region in the south, one civilian was killed and another suffered wounds as Russian forces launched "mass shelling" attacks, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Saturday. In a Telegram post, Prokudin said that Russian troops used mortars, artillery, tanks, drones, and multiple-rocket launchers to target the province, striking some residential areas.

Russian shelling over the past day also wounded one civilian in the front-line city of Avdiivka, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, acting local Gov. Ihor Moroz reported on Saturday. Avdiivka has been fiercely contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces over the past weeks as Kyiv's forces try to hold off waves of Russian attacks. Moroz said that exploding drones, missiles, mortars and artillery shells fired by Russian troops also struck other parts of the province.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old civilian man was hospitalized with wounds as Russian shelling hit two village homes near the embattled town of Kupiansk, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov reported on Saturday. Russian forces have for weeks been pressing an offensive to retake territory near Kupiansk and the nearby town of Lyman.

Local Ukrainian authorities also reported Russian attacks on Friday and overnight on the northern Sumy and southern Zaporizhzhia provinces, but made no mention of casualties.

School in Kherson hit in overnight Russian shelling, says Ukraine

Saturday 21 October 2023 11:00 , Tara Cobham

A school in the Kherson region has been hit in overnight Russian shelling, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

Posting a video on X of a collapsed building, it wrote, “A school in Molodizhne, Kherson region, after the overnight shelling.”

A school in Molodizhne, Kherson region, after the overnight shelling.



Schools, hospitals, apartment buildings, cafes… these are the primary targets of Russian terrorists in Ukraine.

This evil must be stopped.#SupportUkraine



📹: Kherson City Military Administration pic.twitter.com/mAAzgs8r9z — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 21, 2023