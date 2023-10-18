Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s forces suffer blow as Kyiv fires US ATACMS missiles for first time

Ukrainian special forces early on Tuesday struck two Russian military airfields, saying they successfully destroyed nine Russian military helicopters, an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition warehouse.

The attacks took place in occupied Berdyansk, a southern city in the Zaporizhzhia region; and at an airfield in Luhansk, an occupied city in eastern Ukraine.

The special forces also managed to successfully damage airfield runways, Ukraine said, in what it called “Operation Dragonfly.”

“The ammunition depot in Berdyansk detonated until 4am. The detonation in Luhansk continued until 11am. Losses in the enemy’s manpower amount to dozens of dead and wounded. Bodies are still being pulled from the rubble,” Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in a statement.

Ukrainian defence forces have made use of US-made long-range ATACMS missiles in operations against Russia for the first time, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

It came as Russia’s frontal assault in eastern Ukraine has led to huge losses, according to the latest claims by Ukraine, as the Kremlin denied Western accusations that they are receiving weapons from North Korea.

Russia’s ‘exhausted’ troops ‘suffer significant losses in key town Avdiivka’

British artillery guns aren’t used due to shortage of ammunition

Ukraine hit two Russian vessels, says intelligence source

Death toll from Hroza missile strike rises to 59, Ukraine says

Ukrainian farm worker killed after his tractor hit mine

07:39 , Tom Watling

A farm worker died on Tuesday in Ukraine‘s eastern Kharkiv region after his tractor hit a mine while ploughing a field, the Ukrainian emergency service said on Wednesday.

Liberated after the Russian occupation, the region is heavily mined and farmers risk their lives trying to work in fields that have not yet been cleared of the explosive devices.

“We ask everyone to be as careful as possible and always remember the high mine danger in the de-occupied territories,” the emergency service said on the Telegram messaging app.

It published a photo of a burnt tractor with a torn-off wheel and damaged plough standing in a field near the explosion site.

Ukrainian authorities earlier this year said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had created the world’s largest minefield spanning an area of 250,000 square kilometres (96,525 square miles).

Russia threatens US with ‘serious consequences’ after Ukraine fires first ATACMS

07:01 , Shweta Sharma

Russia has hit out at the US for its decision to send long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time, claiming the move increases the risks of a direct conflict between Nato and Moscow.

Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military used the US-supplied ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) for the first time this week and struck two Russian military airfields.

Western backers of Ukraine have been reluctant to provide long-range munitions since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in February last year, fearing that their use against targets within Russia would represent an escalation of the conflict.

But Ukraine has repeatedly argued that it needs long-range missiles and other more powerful equipment like fighter jets in order to defend itself against attacks launched from military facilities deep inside Russia.

Read more:

Russia threatens US after Ukraine fires first long-range ATACMS missiles

Biden wants $100b for defence aid to Ukraine and Israel

05:45 , Barney Davis

President Joe Biden may consider a supplemental request of about $100 billion that would include defence aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, multiple sources familiar with the request told Reuters on Tuesday.

Biden has been widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill within days, as Washington responds to the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants while looking to continue to support Ukraine as it grapples with a Russian invasion.

U.S. Senate leaders had said earlier on Tuesday they expected Biden to send them a request by the end of this week for billions of dollars in assistance for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and for security at the U.S. border.

Two of the sources said the request was for a full year of funding, explaining the large size.

A congressional source familiar with the request said Israel had asked for $10 billion, as it responds to an attack on its citizens by the Iran-backed militant group Hamas. Israel already receives $3.8 billion per year from the United States, under a 10-year agreement that began in 2016.

Zelensky hails ‘building' relationship with South Africa

04:38 , Barney Davis

President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken of building stronger ties with South Africa after a “lengthy and fruitful” phone call with President Ramaphosa.

He posted on X to say: “I welcome South Africa’s participation in the Peace Formula talks and thank President Ramaphosa for confirming further engagement in their next rounds.

“We both agreed on the importance of continued Ukrainian food exports for global and Africa’s food security and the functioning of Ukraine’s Black Sea export corridor.

“I invited South Africa to our second ‘Grain From Ukraine’ summit. We also discussed the developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and global security, as well as ways to evacuate South African citizens.”

EU to provide Ukraine with €50million for energy fund

03:57 , Barney Davis

The European Commission has already provided more than €50 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established to support the Ukrainian energy system amidst Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure.

The move was announced by Kadri Simson, a European Commissioner, following a meeting of the Council of the European Union on energy issues, as reported by European Pravda.

“The Commission has already earmarked over 50 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and I encouraged the Member States to continue their donations, too,” Simson said.

She added that the European Union will do everything possible to ensure that this winter, “effects of any Russian attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure will be minimised”.

Ukraine shares first video of new US donated missile in action

02:57 , Barney Davis

Ukraine on Tuesday claimed to have carried out one of the most destructive attacks on Russian air assets since the beginning of the war, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the assault used longer-range ballistic missiles donated by the United States.

Zelensky’s announcement came hours after a US official revealed that the longer-range ballistic missiles sought for months by Kyiv and promised by President Joe Biden had been delivered quietly and are in battlefield use.

For the first time, Ukraine used weapons provided by the US against Russian targets.

Hello ATACMS.

Thank you, USA 🇺🇸@POTUS @USEmbassyKyiv pic.twitter.com/gd70elFn0z — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) October 17, 2023

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces claimed it destroyed nine Russian helicopters at two airfields in Russia-occupied regions in a nighttime attack on targets in eastern and southern Ukraine.

It also hit military equipment, an air-defense system, ammunition warehouses and runways, a statement said. Dozens of Russian military personnel were injured in the attack codenamed Operation Dragonfly, it said.

US says all 31 Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine

01:57 , Barney Davis

The US has delivered all the previously pledged 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, US Army Europe and Africa Command’s spokesperson Martin O’Donnell told the Voice of America.

The Ukrainian soldiers who trained on Abrams with US troops in Germany have also returned to Ukraine, along with ammunition and spare tank parts, according to O’Donnell.

“We have lived up to our end of the bargain. From this point forward, it is up to them (Ukraine) to determine when and where they will deliver this capability,” the US military official said, as cited by the Voice of America.

UN estimates $14bn damages after Kakhovka Dam blown up

Wednesday 18 October 2023 00:57 , Barney Davis

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southeastern Ukraine in June caused $14 billion worth of damage and losses, a Tuesday report by the Ukrainian government and the United Nations said.

Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the dam, which crosses the Dnipro River, flooding the surrounding area with landmine-contaminated water and leaving areas upstream without water.

Moscow has denied responsibility.

“The stark figures speak for themselves. The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has resulted in a staggering loss and damage,” said Christophoros Politis, the United Nations Development Program’s deputy resident representative in Ukraine, at a presentation in Kyiv.

Russia won’t obey UN on Tehran missile development

Tuesday 17 October 2023 21:16 , Barney Davis

Russia said it need no longer obey U.N. Security Council restrictions on giving missile technology to its ally Iran once they expire on Wednesday, without saying whether it now planned to support Tehran’s missile development.

“Supplies to and from Iran of products falling under the Missile Technology Control Regime no longer require prior approval by the U.N. Security Council,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The restrictions were defined in Resolution 2231 of 2015 endorsing a deal by which Britain, China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the U.S. removed sanctions against Iran in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear programme.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal, known as the JCPOA, leaving unilateral U.S. sanctions in place, and Iran subsequently accelerated its nuclear programme, which it says is purely peaceful.

Putin calls for a little respect from the US

Tuesday 17 October 2023 18:48 , Barney Davis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday rejected comments by U.S. President Joe Biden, saying in an interview in Beijing that Moscow’s interests could not be suppressed, and that U.S. politicians should learn to respect others.

Putin was responding to comments by U.S. President Joe Biden in an interview with CBS News, where he said: “Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he’s been causing”.

In a brief interview aired on state television during a summit in the Chinese capital, Putin said: “This is not about me personally. This is about the interests of the country. And it is impossible to suppress the interests of Russia. They have to be taken into account.”

Putin said that both Biden, with whom he has had an antagonistic relationship since the U.S. president took office in 2021, and the wider American political elite needed to learn to “respect” Russia.

He said: “This applies not only to President Biden, but also to the U.S. political elites as a whole. You must learn to respect others, and then there will be no need to suppress anyone.”

Zelensky confirms use of US missile

Tuesday 17 October 2023 17:13 , Barney Davis

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Kyiv has used U.S.-provided long-ranged ATACMS missile.

“Today, special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very accurately - ATACMS proved themselves,” he said in his nightly address.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that Kyiv had used ATACMS for the first time in attacks on Russian-occupied territories.

Navalny condemns arrest of three of his lawyers leaving him 'isolated’

Tuesday 17 October 2023 16:51 , Barney Davis

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday condemned the arrest of three of his lawyers on suspicion of belonging to an “extremist group”.

Another member of Navalny’s legal team said he had fled the country on Monday.

Navalny, 47, was sentenced in August to an extra 19 years on various charges relating to “extremist activity”, extending his total prison term to more than 30 years.

At the latest of a series of hearings where he has challenged his treatment in prison, Navalny said the “flagrant and illegal” actions against his lawyers had left him “completely isolated from information”.

He ridiculed the idea that his lawyers could have engaged in illegal activity with him since he was imprisoned, saying every document that passed between them was censored and copied.

“And even here the authorities find some terrible danger, such great danger that they have to make a show of arresting three lawyers,” he said.

“These are the convulsions of the system. They’re afraid. They’re not at all as strong as they think.”

Navalny’s lawyers say the targeting of his lawyers crosses a new threshold of repression in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on dissent since launching his invasion of Ukraine last year.

The Kremlin, which has painted Navalny in the past as a tool of the American CIA, declines to discuss his case or even speak his name in public.

“I have the right in this court to say straight out: yes, I am against Vladimir Putin, yes I am against his rule, I will fight it,” he told a hearing on Tuesday.

Orban becomes first EU leader to meet Putin since invasion

Tuesday 17 October 2023 16:35 , Barney Davis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has held talks with Vladimir Putin, becoming the first leader of a European Union nation to meet in person with the Russian president since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

The two leaders met in Beijing ahead of an international forum on one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature policies, the Belt and Road Initiative.

Their meeting, which focused on Hungary’s access to Russian energy, marked the end of nearly 20 months in which western leaders eschewed contact with Mr Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

“Hungary never wanted to confront Russia, Hungary always has been eager to expand contacts,” Mr Orban told Mr Putin, according to a Russian translation of his remarks broadcast on Russian state television.

Bilateral ties between the two countries have suffered because of EU sanctions against Moscow, he said.

Hungary’s stance on the war has confounded its European partners and led to deadlocks in providing financial and military assistance to Kyiv.

US confirms long-range ATACMS sent to Ukraine

Tuesday 17 October 2023 15:40 , Tom Watling

A US official has confirmed that the longer-range ballistic missiles long sought by Ukraine have been delivered quietly by the US and are being used on the battlefield against Russia nearly a month after President Joe Biden promised them to his Ukrainian counterpart.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders have been urgently pressing the US to provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. Their delivery to the war front was shrouded in secrecy, with the expectation that the first public acknowledgement would come when the missiles were used on the battlefield.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

The confirmation comes as rumours swirl today that the missiles use to strike the Berdyansk airfield in occupied Ukraine were ATACMS.

Images of the submunitions, posted earlier in this blog, are believed to be the remnants of an ATACM.

More missile debris from the Berdyansk missile attack

Tuesday 17 October 2023 15:22 , Tom Watling

More images have emerged showing the detritus of a Ukrainian missile attack on occupied territories.

More missile debris from Berdiansk airbase area published by Russians. https://t.co/9cY8TH4JPe pic.twitter.com/if5KUQoQom — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

Russian strikes in Kherson injure eight people

Tuesday 17 October 2023 15:08 , Tom Watling

Russian attacks in Kherson have injured eight people, the local governor has claimed.

Russia struck the southern Ukrainian region four times throughout the day, including a hospital, residential buildings, transportation enterprise, and the city center, according to Oleksandr Prokudin.

Consequences of the Russian attack after 4 pm on the centre of Kherson.



📹https://t.co/mfQxgz23XD pic.twitter.com/wrmsDLXt0p — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2023

Ukraine restores more than 400 hospitals after Russian invasion

Tuesday 17 October 2023 13:46 , Barney Davis

Ukraine’s Health Ministry announced that 410 healthcare facilities, damaged during the ongoing Russian invasion have been fully restored.

They added a further 413 are in various stages of restoration.

The ministry emphasized that the restoration of the medical infrastructure remains a top priority for the state.

“After all, every patient in every corner of Ukraine should have unimpeded access to the necessary medical care,” the Ministry claims, adding that along with its partners, it is tirelessly working towards this mission, even in the face of systemic bombardments from adversaries.

Russia taunts United States with plans to leave nuclear test ban treaty

Tuesday 17 October 2023 13:42 , Barney Davis

Russia’s parliament took the first step on Tuesday towards revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and its top lawmaker warned the United States that Moscow might even abandon the pact altogether.

Russia says the aim is to restore parity with the United States, which has signed but never ratified the 1996 treaty, and that it will not resume testing unless Washington does.

“Our vote is an answer to the USA - to their crass approach to their duties to maintain global security,” Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of President Vladimir Putin’s Security Council, told parliament.

Russia claims US ATACMS used in airfield attack

Tuesday 17 October 2023 13:01 , Tom Watling

Russian sources have posted submunitions from the attack at the Berdyansk airfield this morning, claiming that they are indicative of US ATACMS long-range missiles.

US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during his last trip to Washington in September that a few of the long-range missiles would be sent to Ukraine.

In a post on Telegram, multiple milbloggers claimed that pictures from Berdyansk had shown “remnants of M74 cluster submunitions from an ATACMS ballistic missile”.

The Independent could not confirm these reports.

M74 submunition reportedly at Berdyansk airfield. These are delivered by MGM-140 missiles. https://t.co/JSX3lFKbYD pic.twitter.com/tfS0uW1o8C — Benjamin Pittet (@COUPSURE) October 17, 2023

Putin meets with Hungarian PM in Beijing

Tuesday 17 October 2023 12:25 , Tom Watling

Vladimir Putin has met with the Hungarian PM in Beijing, declaring that he is “pleased” he has “preserved” his relationship with the European Union member state.

"In today’s geopolitical conditions, the opportunities for maintaining contacts and developing relations are very limited,” Putin said.

“Nevertheless, one cannot but be pleased that with many countries in Europe, our relations are being preserved and are developing. One of these countries is Hungary.”

Mr Orban said: “Hungary has never wanted to confront Russia, just the opposite, Hungary’s goal has always been to establish and expand mutually best contacts, and we have succeeded.”

Putin met with Hungary's pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing



"In today's geopolitical conditions, the opportunities for maintaining contacts and developing relations are very limited, nevertheless, one cannot but be pleased that with many countries in Europe, our… pic.twitter.com/uYWJ9Bhllm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2023

Further info on Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfields

Tuesday 17 October 2023 12:02 , Tom Watling

The Ukrainian Special Forces have released further claims about overnight operations against two Russian airfields in occupied territories.

Successful SOF operation to strike russian airbases in Berdiansk and Luhansk. As a result, enemy’s losses are:



- 9 helicopters destroyed;

- 1 air defense launcher;

- special vehicles;

- ammo depots;

- air strips were severely damaged. — SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES OF UKRAINE (@SOF_UKR) October 17, 2023

Russian attacks in southern Ukraine injure four

Tuesday 17 October 2023 11:30 , Tom Watling

Russian attacks overnight have injured four people in southern Ukraine, a local governor has claimed.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russia launched 32 attacks throughout Monday and overnight, “firing 158 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aviation and UAVs”.

He added: “The Russian military aimed at the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; medical institutions in Beryslav.”

He later said on Tuesday morning that further attacks had taken place.

“As a result of the shelling, people were injured. Two employees of the security company were injured. Which were in a company car during the shelling,” he said.

“Another wounded man is a 47-year-old man. He was hospitalised in the surgery department with shrapnel injuries to both lower legs. The condition of the victim is medium.”

Ukraine claims to have destroyed ‘Helicopters, ammunition and equipment’

Tuesday 17 October 2023 11:02 , Tom Watling

Ukraine has claimed to have destroyed “helicopters, ammunition and equipment” in a series of strikes on Russian military airfields in occupied territories.

Their claims have not been confirmed but satellite imagery from the end of September showed more than 20 Russian helicopters positioned in Berdyansk, which was one of the airfields attacked overnight.

Footage of the aftermath in Berdyansk appears to show a fire raging through the airfield.

This morning Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck russian helicopters and aviation equipment at the temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk Airfields, – @AFUStratCom reports. pic.twitter.com/UVFYmeJQ1u — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 17, 2023

Russia to return four Ukrainian children to their families as part of Qatari-brokered deal

Tuesday 17 October 2023 10:45 , Tom Watling

Four children from Ukraine are to be to be returned to their families from Russia in a deal brokered by Qatar.

The youngest is two years old, while the oldest is 17.

A seven-year-old boy returned to Ukraine on Monday via Estonia after he was reunited with his grandmother in Qatar’s Moscow embassy last week, the official said. The two-year-old boy was handed over to Qatari diplomats in Moscow on Monday, and a nine-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl are due to be handed over this week, the official said.

The Ukrainian Presidential Office said the children would all be home soon.

“We are bringing home four Ukrainian children illegally deported to the Russian Federation,” Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, said on X, formerly known as Twitter. He gave no further details.

You can read the full report below.

Photos shows the Ghosts of Bakhmut

Tuesday 17 October 2023 10:26 , Tom Watling

Photos posted online have shown the Ghosts of Bakhmut, a group of Ukrianian snipers positioned around the beseiged city in eastern Ukraine.

For months, a team of 20 Ukrainian snipers, known as the Ghosts of Bakhmut, has been tirelessly eliminating Russian forces in an eastern Ukrainian city utterly destroyed by intense combat.



📹 AFP, AP via RFE/RL pic.twitter.com/NwINoiMGSy — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2023

Ukrainian forces release video of downed Russian Mi-8 helicopter: ‘It burns beautifully’

Tuesday 17 October 2023 09:53 , Tom Watling

Ukraine’s military has released a video of the burning wreckage of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter on the war’s southern frontline, saying the aircraft was shot down by paratroopers.

“The Russian Mi-8 was shot down. Great work by the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade. It burns beautifully. Well done, warriors,” said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, heading the Ukrainian armed ground forces on one of the southern Ukrainian fronts.

A 12-second video of the helicopter engulfed in flames was shared by General Syrskyi on his official Telegram channel late on Sunday. The location and the time of the destruction of the Russian helicopter was not immediately clear.

You can watch it in full below.

Ukrainian forces release video of downed Russian Mi-8 helicopter

China's foreign ministry says President Xi, Russia's Putin will exchange views on bilateral ties

Tuesday 17 October 2023 09:41 , Tom Watling

China’s foreign minsitry has said President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will exchange views on bilateral ties and issues of common concern in their proposed meeting at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

Putin arrives in China

Tuesday 17 October 2023 09:04 , Tom Watling

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, on a trip aimed at showing the “no limits” partnership between China and Russia.

Putin flew into the Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday morning.

He is among over 100 representatives from different countries attending an event to mark the 10-year anniversary of President Xi’s initiative to grow China’s overseas interests through various projects.

This latest trip comes just days after Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation with strong ties to Moscow.

You can watch the full video below.

Putin arrives in China on second foreign trip since March 2023

Footage shows aftermath of attack in Berdyansk - claim

Tuesday 17 October 2023 08:50 , Tom Watling

Footage posted online has appeared to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a military airfield in occupied Berdyansk.

Locals report explosions and secondary detonations in Berdiansk.

Video is allegedly from Berdiansk. pic.twitter.com/T6qaRczT8l — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

Putin arrives in China ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping

Tuesday 17 October 2023 08:32 , Tom Watling

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a widely watched trip aimed at showcasing the trust and “no-limits”.

Russian air force bloggers angry at ‘serious losses’ overnight

Tuesday 17 October 2023 08:15 , Tom Watling

Russian military bloggers associated with the air force have admitted it “is not a good morning” over reports that Ukraine had struck airfields in occupied Luhansk and nearby Berdyansk.

Fighterbomber, a Telegram channel associated with the air force, described the attack as “one of the most serious blows of all time in the Northern Military District”.

He added: “There are losses in both people and technology.”

You can see further comments from other milbloggers attached in the report below.

Satellite images from the occupied Berdyansk military airfield at the end of last month showed more than 20 Russian helicopters, while subsequent graphics showed they were building new revetments and shelters for vehicles and equipment at the site.

Somewhat major news- Russian Air Force adjacent telegram channel Fighterbomber confirms a large Ukrainian attack last night, alluding to serious losses.



Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted Berdyansk and Luhansk airfields, both heavily populated by Russian aviation assets. pic.twitter.com/Z6PT3AMyPG — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 17, 2023

Ukraine makes overnight strike on Russian airfield, claims Kyiv

Tuesday 17 October 2023 08:00 , Tom Watling

Ukraine’s forces made successful overnight strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdyansk in territory controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine made well-aimed strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdyansk," the Ukrainian military’s communication department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine’s southeast, said, however, that the strikes on Berdyansk were not successful.

"According to preliminary information, our air defence system successfully intercepted enemy rockets," Rogov said on the Telegram. "Information about victims and possible damage is being clarified."

Berdiansk is a port city in Zaporizhzhia on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Since the start of its counteroffensive in June, Ukraine has made frequent air attacks on Russia-controlled territory, aiming to destroy military equipment and undermine Moscow’s war efforts.

Russia revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Tuesday 17 October 2023 07:40 , Tom Watling

Russia is revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty because the irresponsible attitude of the United States to global security, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin, who earlier this month suggested that Russia revoke ratification of the 1996 treaty because the United States had not ratified it, said he was not ready to say whether or not Russia would resume nuclear testing.

“In the interests of ensuring the security of our country, we are withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said ahead of a debate and parliamentary vote on revoking ratification.

Volodin said that while Russia had ratified the treaty in 2000, Washington had failed to ratify because of its “irresponsible attitude to global security issues”.

“The Russian Federation will do everything to protect its citizens and to maintain global strategic parity,” Volodin said.

While Russia is revoking ratification, it will remain a signatory and will continue to cooperate with the test ban treaty organisation and the global monitoring system which alerts the world to any test.

A resumption of nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or China could indicate the start of a new nuclear arms race between the big powers who stopped nuclear testing in the years following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

As the conflict in Israel rages on, the world must not forget about Ukraine

Tuesday 17 October 2023 04:00 , Independent Editorial

Russian troops are shelling the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka with such relentlessness that emergency workers have been unable to enter destroyed buildings to remove the bodies. Ukrainian generals have said that fighting in eastern frontline towns has “worsened” significantly in the last few days, a consequence of Ukraine’s promised counteroffensive having been far less successful than had been hoped (Vladimir Putin, for all that his words are worth, said on Sunday that it had “failed completely”).

Ukrainian soldiers have been reduced to firing their high-powered, long-range howitzer guns, supplied to them by the UK, just once a day, owing to a shortage of ammunition to put in them.

This, but for horrifying events in Israel and Gaza, would have been last week’s news. There is always a concern that when people are forced to reprioritise what they care about that governments follow suit. That somehow events in Israel and Gaza might lessen the resolve and the unity of Western countries to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Reality doesn’t quite work like that. Commitments made are not unmade. Promises do not simply get broken. Not least as, for now, the horrific terrorist attack in Israel and the ongoing retribution do not come with extraordinary demands for assistance from Israel’s allies.

Read more below:

Editorial: As the conflict in Israel rages on, we must not forget about Ukraine

Government told it must make visa decisions for Ukrainians in UK soon

Tuesday 17 October 2023 00:30 , Katy Clifton

Ukrainians who fled to the UK from war must be given certainty over their futures including around visa extensions and in the face of rising costs and the risk of homelessness, a report has said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the generosity of the public in opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees had allowed the Government to work quickly to help tens of thousands come to safety since March 2022.

But decisions will need to be taken by ministers about future funding and visas and consideration given to the “threat of homelessness as sponsorships end”, according to the head of the body which scrutinises public spending for Parliament.

Gareth Davies, comptroller and auditor general of the NAO, said: “The Government worked quickly to help Ukrainians fleeing conflict, enabled by the generosity of the British people who opened their homes.

“The Government will soon need to take important decisions about the future of the scheme, including whether to extend visas beyond three years, and whether to extend funding for local authorities and sponsors, which currently finishes before visas expire.

“It will also need to carefully monitor key risks, such as safeguarding, and the threat of homelessness as sponsorships end.”

Russian governor reported to police for speaking out over Putin’s war

Monday 16 October 2023 23:30 , Arpan Rai

A Russian governor who said that Moscow had not prepared for its invasion of Ukraine and did not “need” the continuing war has been reported to the police.

Natalya Komarova, a member of president Vladimir Putin’s governing United Russia party and the governor of Russian Khanty-Masiysk region, on Saturday criticised the conflict that has stretched to nearly 600 days during a meeting with residents of the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk.

Ms Komarova was confronted by the wife of a mobilised Russian man fighting in Ukraine who had asked why her husband was not provided with the necessary equipment to fight.

“Are you asking me (why your husband does not have equipment) knowing that I’m the governor and not the minister of defence?” the official said.

She added: “As a whole, we did not prepare for this war. We don’t need it. We were building a completely different world, so in this regard, there will certainly be some inconsistencies and unresolved issues,” according to a video of the event posted on social media.

Read more below:

Russian governor reported to police for speaking out over Putin’s ‘unnecessary’ war

'We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons’

Monday 16 October 2023 22:00 , Jabed Ahmed

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said support for Ukraine remained a “top priority” for the US and Europe, calling it crucial to underpin Ukraine‘s military battle against Russia’s invasion.

She said the Biden administration was committed to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and would fight to ensure a bipartisan majority in the Congress enacted “robust” and uninterrupted assistance for the war-torn country.

“We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons when it has shown an ability to succeed on the battlefield,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for her third meeting with the Eurogroup euro zone finance ministers.

Yellen’s meeting with the Eurogroup comes as the Biden administration prepares to push through a new military assistance package worth well over $2 billion for both Ukraine and Israel, which is preparing a ground invasion after a deadly Oct. 7 attack by the militant Hamas group that rules Gaza.

ICYMI: Latest MoD intelligence update

Monday 16 October 2023 20:44 , Jabed Ahmed

The purported Private Military Company (PMC) Redut is recruiting mercenaries under the guise of “volunteers”, including former Wagner personnel, the Ministry of Defence has said in its latest update.

“The Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) likely supervises and finances the group’s activities, including its recruitment,” the MoD said on Monday morning.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Up4ldmPd9Z



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/MIIFxg5O1D — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 16, 2023

Russian official to visit North Korea amid weapons claims

Monday 16 October 2023 19:13 , Jabed Ahmed

Russia’s foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, days after the United States claimed Pyongyang had delivered munitions and military equipment to Russia for use in the fighting in Ukraine.

The ministry said Sergei Lavrov will be in North Korea on Wednesday and Thursday, but did not specify any meetings or the aims of the trip.

The White House said on Friday that more than 1,000 containers of equipment and ammunition have been sent to Russia from North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia last month to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites, triggering speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores that have been drained by the protracted conflict with Ukraine.

Putin in call with Netanyahu

Monday 16 October 2023 18:51 , Jabed Ahmed

Russian president Vladimir Putin has told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Monday that Russia was ready to help end the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin informed (Netanyahu) about the steps Russia is taking to help normalize the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip,” the Kremlin said.

Earlier on Monday Putin discussed the crisis with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority and said any form of violence against civilians was unacceptable, the Kremlin said. In these discussions Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Russia ‘aiming to recapture territory in the north east'

Monday 16 October 2023 17:48 , Sam Rkaina

Russia is aiming to break through defences in the Kupiansk-Lyman sector of the front line after a sharp increase in fighting, the commander of Ukraine‘s ground forces said

Video footage released by the ground forces showed General Oleksandr Syrskyi meeting troops at an undisclosed location in woodland, and quoted him as saying fighting in the northeastern Kupiansk-Lyman sector had “significantly escalated”.

“The enemy is preparing, seriously preparing for offensive actions, bringing in staff,” Syrskyi said in the footage posted on the Telegram messaging app. “The main goal is to break through our troops’ defences and recapture our territory.”

Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Kupiansk and nearby areas nearly a year ago, ending months of Russian occupation following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, but Russian forces have gone on the attack in the region again.

The Ukrainian military reported in its daily update that fighting was raging along the eastern front, particularly around Kupiansk, and near Avdiivka and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

Russia went on the offensive around Avdiivka last week and fighting there has been intense. A strategically important town with a large coking plant, Avdiivka is located in the northern outskirts of the Donetsk region, much of which has been occupied by Russia.

Putin condemns violence against civilians in Middle East

Monday 16 October 2023 16:57 , Sam Rkaina

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation of the Israel-Palestinian conflict with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority on Monday and said any form of violence against civilians was unacceptable, the Kremlin said.

In the conversations, “there was also serious concern about the likelihood of the conflict escalating into a regional war”, it said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to co-ordinate with all “constructive partners” to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.

Republican House speaker skeptical over US funding for Ukraine

Monday 16 October 2023 16:12 , Sam Rkaina

Some Republicans in Congress have questioned funding for Kyiv, including Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who has been nominated to be House speaker and leads a hardline Republican party caucus backed by former president and likely 2024 nominee Donald Trump.

Some EU countries including Hungary have also challenged Brussels’s plans.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Reuters on Saturday that Ukraine is finding it harder to secure financial support.

Yellen lauded the European Union’s plans for a 50 billion euro Ukraine Facility to provide sustained economic and reconstruction support, saying that economic support should have maximum concessionality, meaning low or zero interest rates.

“Flexibility is also important, as it could enable front-loading budget support in the immediate term when it is needed most,” she said.