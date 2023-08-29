Ukraine-Russia war: Children evacuated as fighting intensifies on southern front line

A local woman reacts as she tell the police about how her house was recently shelled in Avdiivka settlement near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023. - ALEX BABENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukrainian authorities ordered the “mandatory forced evacuation” of children from five towns near the southern Zaporizhzhia frontline as fighting in the region intensifies.

Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration, said that 54 children and 67 accompanying family members were being forced to evacuate from one settlement in the Vasylivka district and four settlements in the Polohy district.

“There are an average of 90 to 120 attacks per day, and these are the settlements that are constantly under fire,” he said on the Rada parliamentary TV YouTube channel.

The Ukrainian military has made progress in parts of the southern front and is trying to expand a wedge toward the strategic town of Tokmak, a Russian-occupied road and rail hub, on its way to the Sea of Azov.

Kyiv now says it has artillery coverage over the towns south in the direction of Tokmak and expects to advance more quickly after months of incremental gains.

03:00 PM BST

Today's live blog is now closed

That’s all for today, thanks for following along and engaging in the comments. We will be back tomorrow with all of the latest developments from Ukraine and Russia.

02:47 PM BST

Details emerge of the funeral for Valery Chekalov, one of Prigozhin's deputies

Reuters reported from the funeral of Valery Chekalov, reported to be Wagner’s logistics chief, before they were forced to stop filming.

“The family of Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics, was joined by dozens of people, some of whom Reuters identified as Wagner mercenaries and employees from Prigozhin’s business empire, at the Severnoye cemetery in St Petersburg, Russia’s former imperial capital.

A Russian Orthodox priest said prayers and swung a censer before Chekalov’s coffin as family, friends and former colleagues, some holding bunches of flowers, bade farewell, Reuters video showed.

Some, including women and children in sunglasses, came forward to kiss his coffin. Unidentified mourners at the funeral ordered a Reuters videographer and photographer to stop filming.”

02:06 PM BST

Russia claims to have shot down second drone over Black Sea

Russian forces claimed to have downed a second Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea at around 1300 local time on Tuesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying.

The ministry said earlier the first drone had been shot down by a military jet.

02:00 PM BST

Strelkov loses appeal against detention

Russian pro-war nationalist Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, was seen in court his afternoon failing in an appeal against his pre-trial detention.

He is facing charges of inciting extremism after fiercely criticising the way that Russia has carried out its war in Ukraine.

The pro-war blogger who fought in the 2014 Ukraine invasion was also convicted by a Dutch court over the shooting down of a Malaysian passenger plane with the loss of 298 lives over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Igor Girkin also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, sits in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow's City Court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. - AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

01:28 PM BST

Watch: Jailed US citizen Paul Whelan in rare Russian prison video

12:49 PM BST

Funeral for Wagner logistics chief in St Petersburg

We reported earlier that as well as the heightened security at Serafimovskoye cemetery, where speculation that Prigozhin’s funeral would be held today was building, there was also unusual activity in St Petersburg’s Northern cemetery.

Groups of mourners had been spotted bringing roses and carnations to the Northern cemetery.

A funeral for Wagner’s logistics chief Valery Chekalov was held there this afternoon, according to multiple media outlets. Chekalov died in the same plane crash as Prigozhin and the other Wagner top military brass last week.

Russian media reports also suggested that Prigozhin’s funeral would be held today, but there has yet to be any development at the Serafimovskoye cemetery.

12:43 PM BST

More than 1,300 schools in Ukraine destroyed

More than 1,300 schools have been totally destroyed in government-held Ukraine since the invasion began last year, UNICEF said today.

Others have also been seriously damaged, the UN agency added.

12:15 PM BST

Germany makes arrest over war drone component sales to Russia

Germany has arrested a dual-national for selling to Russia electronic components that are used in military gear, including drones currently deployed by Moscow’s troops in Ukraine.

The arrest came just days after the arrest of another suspect for selling military components to Russia.

Federal prosecutors said that the man arrested today, Waldemar W., exported components on 26 occasions from January 2020 to March 2023 to a company in Russia that makes military equipment.

The objects supplied through the suspect’s company in western Germany are common components of the “Orlan 10” drone, prosecutors said.

To circumvent sanctions, prosecutors said, the suspect first imported the goods to Germany before transferring them to two civilian dummy companies based in Russia. The Russian companies then ensured that the components were sent on to the military gear manufacturer, they added.

12:03 PM BST

In pictures: The funeral of war hero fighter pilot 'Juice'

Relatives of Andriy Pilshchykov mourn during a burial ceremony in the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ on August 29, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. - Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Relatives of Andriy Pilshchykov mourn during a burial ceremony in the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ on August 29, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. - Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Another good one for the 'juice' funeral 347219652 The coffin of Ukrainian pilot Andriy Pilshchykov is covered with flowers and his pilot's cap during a funeral ceremony at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv on August 29, 2023 - FLORENT VERGNES/AFP via Getty Images

12:00 PM BST

Funeral for fighter pilot 'Juice' held in Kyiv today

Mourners gathered in a Catholic church in Kyiv today to mourn the loss of Andriy Pilshchykov, a fighter pilot and fierce advocate of the West providing Ukraine with F-16s.

Pilshchykov, who went by the call sign “Juice”, was killed last week alongside two other pilots when they had a mid-air collision in a training flight over the northern Zhytomyr region.

An AFP journalist at the scene reported: “Pilshchykov’s cap lay atop his coffin, which was draped in the yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flag and surrounded at the church by relatives and servicemen.”

“He wanted to fight bureaucracy, so that we could have American-style pilot training - no wasting time, just improving your skills,” reserve Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Dovgal told the news agency.

“(US soldiers) gave him the call sign Juice because he absolutely did not drink alcohol but only drank juice,” Dovgal said.

Juice had been interviewed by Western media where he pushed for donations of F-16s.

“Our counteroffensive could be much more effective and much safer for our guys on the ground [if we had F-16s],” the MiG-29 pilot told CNN in June.

11:47 AM BST

Russia says it downed Ukrainian drone over Black Sea

A Russian military jet destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, Russia’s defence ministry claimed.

They did not provide any other details.

11:40 AM BST

Pope's comments 'very gratifying', Kremlin says

We reported earlier that the Vatican has said it had no intention of glorifying past Russian imperialism after a speech by the Pope drew widespread criticism.

The Kremlin has now described his comments as “very gratifying”.

“The pontiff knows Russian history and this is very good,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “It has deep roots, and our heritage is not limited to Peter (the Great) or Catherine, it is much more ancient.”

“What the (Russian) state, activist groups, school and university teachers are doing now is carrying this heritage to our youth, reminding them of it,” Peskov said.

“And the fact that the pontiff sounds in unison with these efforts is very, very gratifying.”

11:37 AM BST

Ukrainian forces 'gain foothold' in Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine’s armed forces have reportedly gained a foothold less than three miles from Russia’s defensive lines in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Kyiv’s General Staff said on Tuesday its forces had “achieved success ... within the re-captured frontiers” and were attacking detected enemy targets with artillery as well as carrying out counter battery measures, Joe Barnes writes.

The news came after Ukrainian officials claimed the nearby village of Robotyne had been liberated after weeks of fighting over the settlement.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces split to launch another attack in-between the villages of Novodanylivka and Verbove.

Prominent Russian military blogger Romanov, who has 135,000 subscribers on the Telegram messaging app, described the current situation as “very dangerous” in a post on Tuesday.

Separate Russian sources have described the potential vulnerabilities of their forces in the area over the past week.

11:05 AM BST

In pictures: Heightened security and mourners at Serafimovskoe cemetery as Prigozhin funeral speculation mounts

Law enforcement officers stand guard at the entrance to the Serafimovskoe cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 29, 2023. - REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

People carry flowers as they arrive at the Serafimovskoe cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 29, 2023. - REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

11:03 AM BST

Only a third of school-age children in Ukraine are attending full classes in person

Persistent wartime attacks on schools in Ukraine mean that only about a third of school-age children there are attending classes fully in person and many are falling behind, the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) has said.

“Inside Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn,” it said.

“Not only has this left Ukraine’s children struggling to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they learnt when their schools were fully functioning,” said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

10:55 AM BST

In pictures: The Ukrainian robots that may soon go to the frontlines

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, yesterday said that they had test 25 Ukrainian robotics in the field, “from remote turrets to kamikaze robots”.

“Technologies and innovations are the key to our victory. Army of Robots,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Equipment testing of the Ukrainian robots that may soon be going to the front. - NextaTV/X

Equipment testing of the Ukrainian robots that may soon be going to the front. - NextaTV/X

Equipment testing of the Ukrainian robots that may soon be going to the front. - NextaTV/X

10:34 AM BST

Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov .

He told reporters that the Kremlin did not know about the planned funeral arrangements, saying this was a matter for the family.

As reported below, speculation is growing in St Petersburg that the funeral could be held today.

Prigozhin died when his business jet crashed last week, two months after he and his Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny against Russian military commanders in which they took control of a southern city, Rostov, and advanced towards Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.

The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.

A view shows a makeshift memorial for Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, and Dmitry Utkin, the group commander, in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2023. - REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

10:32 AM BST

Speculation grows that Prigozhin’s funeral could be held today

Preparations are underway at three cemeteries in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s hometown for a possible burial.

Funeral arrangements for the Wagner boss who died in a plane crash last week have not been announced yet but heightened security measures were spotted at three cemeteries in his hometown St Petersburg this morning, Nataliya Vasilyeva writes.

Roads outside the Serafimovskoye cemeteries were blocked early in the morning, and several people with Wagner shoulder patches were spotted nearby. Visitors were asked to pass through metal detectors, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

Unusual activity was also reported at the Beloostrovskoye and the Northern cemeteries in Russia’s second-largest city.

Groups of mourners were spotted bringing roses and carnations to the Northern cemetery.

Mr Prigozhin, who founded and led the notorious private military contractor Wagner, was once awarded Hero of Russia, one of the country’s most prestigious military medals that would entitle him to a state funeral.

The Kremlin on Monday, however, hinted that there would be no state funeral for the St Petersburg businessmen who mounted a failed mutiny in June.

10:17 AM BST

At least 9,511 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since invasion began

The UN’s latest casualty toll reports that at least 9,511 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began, but suggests that the true number is likely “considerable higher”.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also reported 17,206 civilians as injured, bringing the total number of civilian casualties to 26,717.

Of the 7,396 civilian deaths recorded on Ukrainian-controlled territory, over half were killed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. 3,176 people were killed in other regions of Ukraine, while 2,115 civilians have been recorded as killed in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

10:06 AM BST

Pope had no intention to glorify Russian imperialism, Vatican says

Pope Francis had no intention of glorifying past Russian imperialism, the Vatican has said, after his praise for “Great Russia” in a speech on Friday drew fierce criticism.

“The Pope intended to encourage young people to preserve and promote all that is positive in the great Russian cultural and spiritual heritage, and certainly not to exalt imperialist logic and government personalities, mentioned to indicate some historical periods of reference,” the Vatican said in a statement.

“Never forget the legacy,” Pope Francis said in a video speech made to the Catholic youth in St. Petersburg on Friday. “You are the heirs of Great Russia: Great Russia of saints, rulers, Great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, that empire — great, enlightened, of great culture and great humanity.”

Ukraine said the comments were “deeply regrettable” and described the improvised last section of his speech as “imperialist propaganda”.

09:21 AM BST

Nasa reports 'heat anomalies' near Russian anti-tank trenches

On Monday, a Nasa satellite that records fires on the ground reported a series of “heat anomalies” next to a section of Russian anti-tank trenches to the west of Verbove, Joe Barnes writes.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said this suggested “Ukrainian forces may be attempting to breach the Russian defensive positions there”.

“The heat anomalies and Russian reports of Ukrainian advances likely indicate that Russian forces do not control territory west of this segment of anti-tank ditches,” the think tank’s report added.

09:08 AM BST

Russia unlikely to meet recruitment targets despite offering high salaries, MoD says

Russia is “unlikely to meet its targets for recruiting volunteers to its ranks,” the UK’s defence ministry has said in its daily intelligence briefing, despite “increasingly lucrative” salaries.

“Many junior ranks serving in Ukraine are now on over 200,000 rubles per month. This is over 2.7 times the Russian national average salary of 72,851 rubles. By way of comparison, 2.7 times the average UK salary would equate to over £90,000 a year,” the briefing read.

“It is highly likely that the salary and additional benefits are a strong incentive for personnel to join up, especially to those from the poorer areas of Russia. However, Russia is still unlikely to meet its targets for recruiting volunteers to the ranks,” it continued, without explaining why.

08:58 AM BST

South Korea increases Ukraine aid to £312m for 2024

South Korea unveiled an eightfold increase in aid for Ukraine next year, pledging over £312 million.

In July, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced his country would provide a “large scale of military supplies” this year without giving more details.

The aid package for next year includes funds directed at reconstruction, humanitarian aid and another pot won through international organisations, according to South Korea’s 2024 budget.

08:44 AM BST

Rare video shows jailed US citizen Paul Whelan in prison

Former US marine, Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage charges three years ago, has been seen in a video broadcast by Russia Today.

Clad in the prison’s black uniform and hat, Mr Whelan is seen sewing and in the canteen – alongside other inmates – at a penal colony in Mordovia, a Russian region notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies.

Mr Whelan and the US government have always strongly denied the accusations.

“Today was the first time I’ve seen what he really looks like since June 2020,” his brother David Whelan said in an email to Reuters.

His brother said that Russia Today showed up in the prison in May to film Whelan and when he declined to participate, the prison staff retaliated against him. In the video, Whelan tells the questioner that he will not answer his questions.

08:36 AM BST

Pictured: The reality of life in occupied Donetsk

Policemen and a local resident carry the body of an elderly man, who recently committed suicide, in Avdiivka settlement near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023. The man's suicide is a second such incident in the last two weeks in Avdiivka according to the policemen. - ALEX BABENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:35 AM BST

One person killed in Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk last night, official says

One person was killed and seven others injured in Ukrainian shelling on Russian-occupied Donetsk last night, according to the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin.

The person who was killed and two of the “seriously injured” were in Horlivka, Pushilin said in a statement on Telegram.

The other five were injured in districts of the city of Donetsk, with several infrastructure facilities also sustaining damage, the Russian-backed official said.

The official claimed that cluster munitions were used but did not provide any evidence of the claim.

08:27 AM BST

Ukraine has destroyed $200m Russian Predel-E radar system, Kyiv says

Ukraine’s southern operational command has destroyed a Russian radar system Predel-E in the Kherson Oblast, the defence ministry has said, releasing drone footage that they said shows the strike against it.

Russia’s Predel-E has an estimated cost of $200 million and was first unveiled in June this year.

“In ‘secret mode’, it was directed to the temporarily occupied Kherson region, in order to monitor our actions both by sea and on land,” the statement from the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. “And although the exclusive Predel-E was also covered by a relatively modern electronic warfare complex Leer-2, nothing can be hidden from us on our land.”

Hunting exotic beasts.



The latest proud development by russia’s military-industrial complex, a sophisticated mobile coastal radar station for over-the-horizon detection called PREDEL-E, unveiled only last June, has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region. The… pic.twitter.com/l44y01SEUD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 28, 2023

08:09 AM BST

Belarus giving Wagner fighters passports, opposition claims

A Belarusian opposition leader has claimed that the country’s internal affairs ministry has been providing Wagner fighters with Belarusian passports.

“Wagner members are receiving Belarusian passports — real documents, but issued in other names,” Pavel Latushko, head of the opposition organisation National Anti-Crisis Management (NAM) claimed. “Thus, they can simply enter the EU through border crossings.”

He added that the process had been ongoing for a month, but did not provide any evidence for his claim.

His comments came in an interview with the Polish Press Agency yesterday, where he lives in exile from Lukashenko’s regime.

07:50 AM BST

Ukraine expects 'powerful players' to arrive on arms market in coming weeks

“By the end of this month or at the beginning of September, there will be good news about powerful players arriving on Ukraine’s arms market. Several agreements will be signed,” Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov was quoted as telling reporters in Ukrainian state news.

Speaking about a planned industrial defence forum, slated for the end of September or beginning of October, he said that the participation of around 50 “powerful players” is planned.

The minister added that the production of domestic weapons is being increased, which was later echoed by Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky in his nightly address.

Ukraine is “maximizing production capacity” of domestic weapons, he said.

Reznikov noted that Ukraine is having difficulty producing 122mm artillery shells, but that 125mm shells are currently being tested.

07:39 AM BST

Russia claims to have scrambled jets in response to US drones over Crimea

Russia scrambled two fighter jets on Monday evening to prevent two US drones from violating its border over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed.

In a statement on Telegram the ministry said that the drones had been observed near Crimea and heading for the Russian border on an intelligence mission.

“As a result of the actions of anti-aircraft forces on duty the intelligence US drones altered the direction of their flight and left the area where they were conducting air intelligence,” it read.

Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Garron Garn told CNN that the US “will continue to fly routine missions over the Black Sea as permitted by international law to ensure freedom of navigation and maneuver in the region.”

07:34 AM BST

US accuses Moscow of 'intimidating' staff

The US has accused Moscow of “harassing” and “intimidating” American employees after a former consulate worker was charged with espionage yesterday.

The charges against Robert Shonov, the US maintains, are “wholly without merit”.

He had been employed by the US Consulate General in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok for more than 25 years until Russia in 2021 ordered the termination of the mission’s local staff.

“Russia’s targeting of Mr. Shonov under the ‘confidential cooperation’ statute only highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, adding that Washington was aware the FSB had also summoned two diplomats working at the US embassy in Moscow in connection to the case.

“We strongly protest the Russian security services’ attempts - furthered by Russia’s state-controlled media - to intimidate and harass our employees,” said Miller.

07:29 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s daily live blog on the war in Ukraine, with me, Abbie Cheeseman.

First up this morning:

Russia says Ukrainian drones ‘destroyed’ by air defences

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions overnight, the country’s defence ministry claimed.

Two drones “were destroyed” by air defences over the Tula region south of Moscow and another was downed over the Belogrod region bordering Ukraine, according to statements from the ministry.

Neither of the statements made any reference to damage or casualties.

Moscow and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.