Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia 'laying sea mines to destroy civilian ships' in Black Sea

Russia may be laying sea mines in the Black Sea to destroy cargo ships heading to and from Ukrainian ports, according to declassified intelligence.

The Foreign Office said Moscow wanted to damage Ukraine’s economy by halting its grain exports, but would seek to blame the sinking of any civilian vessels on Kyiv.

It has previously warned Russia’s the Black Sea Fleet fired cruise missiles on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in August, which were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defences.

The news comes as Ukraine attempts to ramp up its use of a Black Sea corridor through Nato waters. Yesterday, it said a dozen vessels were ready to head to its ports, while another 10 were ready to leave.

Russia has also sought to pressure Ukrainian ports by attacking with drones and missiles, last night attacking infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

According to Foreign Office estimates, Moscow has damaged 130 port facilities and destroyed 300,000 tonnes of grain since withdrawing from the Black Sea export deal and enforcing a de facto blockade.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:“Russia’s pernicious targeting of civilian shipping in the Black Sea demonstrates Putin’s total disregard for civilian lives and the needs of the world’s most vulnerable.”

08:08 AM BST

Russia to establish new Black Sea naval base

Russia will a naval base on the Black Sea coast in a breakaway Georgian region, its self-styled president has said after a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Aslan Bzhania claimed an agreement had been signed to establish a permanent base in the Ochamchira region of Abkhazia.

“This is all aimed at increasing the level of defence capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and this kind of interaction will continue,” he added. “There are also things I can’t talk about.”

It comes after Russia appeared to withdraw 14 of its Black Sea Fleet vessels from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea following a series of Ukrainian strikes.

08:00 AM BST

Zelensky hoping for air defences as winter draws in

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that allies will provide Ukraine with air defences ahead of an expected Russian winter campaign against its energy grid.

“We are doing our best to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems before winter,” the Ukrainian president said. “And now, by the way, we are expecting certain decisions from our partners.”

Some figures in Kyiv believe Russia is already trying to freeze Ukraine into submission after an energy facility in Rivne was bombed last month.

07:53 AM BST

Pictured: Funeral of Ukrainian soldier in Kyiv's Independence Square

07:50 AM BST

Russia 'moving Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol'

Russia has apparently moved 14 Black Sea Fleet vessels from Sevastopol following a series of strikes on the Crimean port.

Satellite images reportedly show the Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen - two frigates damaged in Ukrainian attacks - along with landing ships, diesel submarines and missile ships have relocated to Novorossiysk, a Russian Black Sea port.

Four landing ships and one Kilo-class submarine were still in Sevastopol as of October 2, while a patrol ship has been seen in Feodosia in eastern Crimea.

A Russian military blogger suggested yesterday that ships had been sent to Novorossiysk and Feodosia, calling the move “sad”.

07:41 AM BST

Bomb-ravaged town turns to memory of Ukrainian anarchist for inspiration

In a contest with some stiff competition, the town of Huliaipole makes a fair claim to be one of the most war-ravaged in Ukraine, Colin Freeman writes.

Perched on the front line of the current counter-offensive, it has been fought over ever since the first week of the invasion, when Russian troops seized its outskirts and were then pushed back.

Today, only a tenth of its population of 12,000 remain, and most of its buildings lie in ruins from constant shelling. Yet for residents who continue to stick it out, one inspirational landmark still stands amid the wreckage.

Staring out over Huliaipole’s bomb-ravaged main square is a statue of Nestor Makhno – an anarchist, revolutionary and freedom fighter, who has become a symbol of Ukraine’s independence struggle.

07:39 AM BST

