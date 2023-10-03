Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine's drone army strikes 220 Russian targets in 'record' week

Vladimir Putin watches a parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow on 24 June, 2020 - Sergei Guneyev/AP

Ukraine’s drone army struck a record number of Russian targets over the past week, including 33 tanks and more than a dozen pieces of artillery, the country’s deputy prime minister said.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who also serves as Kyiv’s digital transformation minister, said drone attacks had hit 220 pieces of Russian equipment in total.

Seventeen self-propelled artillery installations, 33 tanks, 41 trucks and 69 weapons were successfully targeted, among other items, he said in a post on Telegram.

“More damaged artillery means fewer shells at our military positions and front-line cities,” Mr Federov said.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks against Russian targets both within occupied Ukraine and Russia itself in recent months as Kyiv seeks to press its counteroffensive and turn the tide of the more than 19-month-long war decisively in its favour.

Russia on Tuesday charged the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Maj Gen Kyrylo Budanov, with carrying out “terrorist acts” over drone strikes on its territory, including annexed Crimea. Three other senior Ukrainian military officials were also charged by Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Russia's Shoigu vows no new mobilisation after 335,000 sign up to fight

Russia has no plans for an additional mobilisation of troops to fight in Ukraine as hundreds of thousands of men have signed up this year to serve in the armed forces or voluntary units, the country’s defence minister said.

“The armed forces have the necessary number of military personnel to conduct the special military operation,” Sergei Shoigu was shown telling top generals on state television

Mr Shoigu, an ally of Vladimir Putin, hailed the patriotism of those who had signed up.

“Since the start of the year, more than 335,000 people have entered military service under contract and in volunteer formations,” he said. “In September alone, more than 50,000 citizens signed contracts.”

Those figures indicate that Russia has made significant progress both in signing recruits and in absorbing many fighters from the Wagner mercenary force into “voluntary formations”.

Putin ordered a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists in September last year, prompting hundreds of thousands of young men to flee Russia to avoid being sent to fight.

He has repeatedly said there is no need to repeat the mobilisation, which some Russian officials say was a mistake as it prompted so many to leave.

Ukraine’s war is an orchestra - and its generals conduct operational art

Russia to hold 'nuclear war' evacuation drills

Russia will today hold nationwide drills simulating the evacuation of civilians during a nuclear war, according to reports.

The exercises on Tuesday will test rescue workers’ readiness to remove large numbers of people from hypothetical “radiation zones”, leaked documents published by Russian media outlet Baza show.

It is unclear how many civilians, if any, will be involved.

Russia holds civil defence drills annually, but this is thought to be the first time the exercises will be held simultaneously across the country.

They come after the head of Russia’s leading nuclear energy research centre reportedly urged the Kremlin last week to stage an atomic weapons test in the Arctic Ocean as a show of force.

Both the United States and Russia - by far the world’s largest nuclear powers - have said that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought, but the conflict in Ukraine has raised fears of a direct confrontation between Moscow and the West.

Russia charges Ukraine’s spy chief with ‘terrorism’

Russia has charged the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency with carrying out “terrorist acts” over drone strikes on Russian territory.

Maj Gen Kyrylo Budanov and three other senior officials were involved in more than 100 such attacks on Moscow, the annexed Crimean Peninsula and regions bordering Ukraine between April 2022 and September 2023, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk, navy commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa and Serhiy Burdenyuk, commander of the 383rd unmanned aviation brigade, were the other three individuals charged.

“It has ... been established that the defendants involved their subordinate servicemen in committing the crimes,” the committee said.

Ukraine has in recent months ramped up attacks on targets within Russia and occupied territory using drones. Kyiv generally welcomes such strikes, while stopping short of openly claiming direct responsibility for them.

Ukraine and Poland reach deal to speed up grain exports

Warsaw and Kyiv have agreed a deal to speed up the transit of Ukrainian grain exports through Poland to third countries, signalling a possible breakthrough in their row over the issue.

“From tomorrow, grains that transit (to world markets) via Lithuania will undergo checks at a Lithuanian port and not at the Poland-Ukraine border,” Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus told journalists.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine all but closed its main Black Sea shipping routes, forcing Kyiv to find alternative, overland routes to export its grain to world markets.

But because of logistical issues, grain began piling up in EU states neighbouring Ukraine, driving down local prices.

As a result, the EU temporarily banned imports of Ukrainian grain into Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, in a bid to protect local farmers. The bloc opted not to renew the ban when it expired on 15 September, but Poland, Slovakia and Hungary maintained the embargo, causing a diplomatic spat with Kyiv.

Russia pressing mutinous soldiers into 'Storm-Z' squads, report says

Mutinous soldiers and convicts are being pressed into Russian fighting units known as “Storm-Z” squads and sent to the harshest sections of the frontlines in Ukraine, according to a new report.

The penal squads, each about 100-150 strong and embedded within regular army units, have typically been sent to the most exposed parts of the front and often sustain heavy losses, according to Reuters interviews with 13 people with knowledge of the matter, including five fighters in the units.

“Storm fighters, they’re just meat,” said one regular soldier from army unit no. 40318 who was deployed near the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May and June.

While convicts reportedly form the core of the squads, some regular soldiers have been assigned to them as punishment for breaking discipline, according to two soldiers interviewed by Reuters.

The troops told the news agency said officers had transferred members of their units for being drunk on duty, for using drugs, and for refusing to carry out orders.

According to Russian legislation on military discipline, a soldier can only be transferred to a penal unit if convicted by a military court. None of the people who told Reuters of soldiers being sent to “Storm-Z” squads said the men had participated in a court hearing.

Ukraine could begin EU membership talks this year, Zelensky says

Ukraine has been told it is “absolutely possible” that EU membership talks could begin this year, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Our key integration goal is to hammer out a decision this year to start membership negotiations,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address on Monday, following a surprise meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Kyiv.

“And today I heard once again at the meetings and negotiations that this is absolutely possible.”

EU countries are due to decide in December whether to allow Ukraine to begin accession negotiations, which would require the unanimous backing of all 27 members.

Russia using 'foreign agent' designation to manipulate public opinion: MoD

Russia is using a “foreign agent” tag to manipulate public opinion behind the Kremlin’s pro-war, anti-West narratives, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The ministry cited polling by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center last month which showed 61% of people surveyed considered individuals or organisations deemed to be “foreign agents” by Moscow as “traitors” who “disseminate lies” about the country.

“Russia has broadened the foreign agent legislation since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update on the war.

“The measures significantly narrow the information space within Russia, making it increasingly difficult to articulate any viewpoint, including dissenting about the war, which deviates from the official line.”

Latest images from the war

Demining works are carried out in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region - Vyacheslav Madiyevskyi/Avalon

Volodymyr Zelensky meets the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Monday - ROPI via ZUMA Press/ROPI via ZUMA Press

Volunteer Dmitro Samilo treats a patient in his house in Kharkiv - Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Japan condemns MP’s 'surprise visit' to Russia

Japan’s government has condemned a “surprise visit” to Moscow by a lawmaker who met with Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

Muneo Suzuki’s trip was the first known visit by a Japanese MP since Russia invaded Ukraine. Tokyo has imposed sanctions on Moscow over the offensive.

“The government wasn’t briefed by Suzuki on the Russia visit this time, before or after,” spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

“We’re issuing a warning... of cancelling travels to Russia and no matter what the purpose is, we’re urging all citizens to refrain from travelling to Russia,” he added.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Mr Suzuki met with deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko on Monday.

Woman rebuilds flooded Kherson home - only to be hit by mortar shrapnel

Ukraine to build first underground school in eastern Kharkiv

Ukraine’s first fully underground school will be built in Kharkiv, the eastern city’s mayor said, in a bid to shield pupils from Russian attacks.

“Such a shelter will enable thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their safe face-to-face education even during missile threats,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

While many schools in frontline regions have been forced to teach their students online throughout the war, Kharkiv has organised some 60 separate classrooms throughout its metro stations to house more than 1,000 children and their teachers.

Parts of the city lies less than 20 miles from the Russian border and it has been subject to nearly daily Russian rocket and missile attacks.

The new school will “meet the most modern regulatory requirements for protective structures,” Terekhov said. It was not immediately clear how big the school will be or when it will open.



Russian official accuses Ukraine of firing cluster munitions at border region

Ukraine fired cluster munitions at a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, damaging several houses, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk region said.

Alexander Bogomaz said no casualties had been reported so far following the alleged shelling of the village of Klimovo on Tuesday.

Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the United States, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Russian officials in Bryansk and other regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv of indiscriminate shelling.

Ukraine says it downed dozens of drones, one cruise missile

Ukraine’s air force said it had destroyed 29 of 31 attack drones launched overnight by Russia and one cruise missile.

The aerial assault lasted more than three hours and mostly targeted the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk, the southern command of Ukraine’s forces said.

Falling debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro caused a fire at a private firm that was quickly doused, according to Serhiy Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk’s governor.

Damage to manufacturing facilities at an industrial enterprise in the city of Pavlohrad led to a fire that was also put out, he added on the Telegram messaging app.

