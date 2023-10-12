Ukraine-Russia war live: Russian saboteurs repelled attempting to cross northern border

Vladimir Putin arrives at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March - Ergesh Zhusubaliev/AFP

Ukraine has thwarted an attempt overnight by a Russian saboteur group to cross its northeastern border in the Sumy region, its military said on Thursday.

“The saboteurs tried to cross the state border of Ukraine and intended to move further towards one of the civilian critical infrastructure facilities,” Serhiy Naev, commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The eight-member group was repelled by Ukrainian fire, he said, adding that there were no losses among Ukrainian troops.

It comes as Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, visiting abroad for the first time since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children. Its ruling requires members of the ICC, which does not include Kyrgyzstan, to make the arrest if he sets foot on their territory.

He is due to meet his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov and to take part in a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States with his Belarus ally Alexander Lukashenko and other regional leaders.

07:54 AM BST

Russian drone attack damages 'vital' port infrastructure in Odesa

Russia has unleashed a drone attack on Ukraine’s Danube port infrastructure, causing damage to the vital export route in the Odesa region in the south, Ukrainian officials and the military said on Thursday.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said that port infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged in the overnight attack in the Izmail district, home to Ukraine’s Danube ports.

Fires caused by the attack had been put out, Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that a woman had been sent to hospital with burns.

Russia has stepped up attacks on port infrastructure since mid-July, when it quit a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

