Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv rations ammunition as Putin boasts counter-offensive ‘completely failed’

Ukraine is rationing ammunition used for British artillery guns on the battlefield due to a “catastrophic” shortage of shells used for them.

The L119 howitzers, provided to Ukraine by the British military, are only used by the Ukrainian army “very carefully” as it faces a shortage of ammunition.

“The British L119 is a nice gun, very comfortable to work with and accurate to fire. But we don’t have enough shells for it – last week, we fired only five shells all week.

“It is catastrophically limited. When we are in battle, we are having to weigh up very carefully whether we should use a shell or not,” an artillery commander told The Telegraph.

It comes as Vladimir Putin has claimed Ukraine‘s counteroffensive “completely failed” as Russia carries out a sustained assault in the east of the country.

“As for the counteroffensive, which is allegedly stalling, it has failed completely,” Putin said in video remarks posted to social media by a Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Russia currently controls about 17.5% of Ukrainian territory and a four-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive this year has resulted in almost no net territorial gains.

09:39 , Sam Rkaina

Vladimir Putin has branded Ukraine‘s counteroffensive a “failure”.

While Kyiv took back territory taken by Russia last year, the Ukrainian army has struggled to penetrate Russian lines which have been bolstered with minefields and thousands of extra troops.

“As for the counteroffensive, which is allegedly stalling, it has failed completely,” Mr Putin said in video remarks posted to social media by a Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“The opposing side is preparing new active offensive operations. We see it and we know it,” he added when asked about the battle for the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.

According to the Belfer Center at Harvard, Ukraine made a net gain of 8 square miles of territory the month to 10 October.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine‘s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed forces fighting Ukraine‘s armed forces.

Biden to pledge £2billion for Israel and Ukraine

21:28 , Barney Davis

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the Biden administration hopes to push a new weapons package for Israel and Ukraine through Congress that will be significantly higher than $2 billion.

Sullivan, in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said U.S. President Joe Biden will have intensive talks with the U.S. Congress this week on the need for the package to be approved.

Asked whether the request would be for $2 billion, as has been previously reported, Sullivan said: “The number is going to be significantly higher than that, but it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine, and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist threat.”

Some Republicans have already said they would not back any Israel aid package that also contains aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine working to evacuate 260 citizens from Gaza and Israel

21:26 , Barney Davis

Ukraine is working to evacuate nearly 260 of its citizens from Gaza and to fly other Ukrainians out of Israel, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.

Ukraine’s embassy in Israel said on social media on Saturday that 207 Ukrainian citizens, including 63 children, were evacuated from Tel Aviv to Romania on Saturday and that another flight would take 155 people to Romania on Sunday.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said three parties would have to approve the departure of Ukrainians from Gaza, complicating the process.

“The Palestinians need to release all Ukrainian citizens, Egypt to accept them, and Israel should not conduct any operation at this time, so that the crossing point would be safe,” he said in remarks televised on Sunday.

Russian governor reported to police for there’s ‘no need’ for the war in Ukraine

21:15 , Alexander Butler

A Russian governor was accused by critics of “discrediting Russia’s armed forces” after telling residents in her region that the country had “no need” for its war in Ukraine.Natalya Komarova, the governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk region and a member of President Vladimir Putin’s governing United Russia party, made the remarks during a meeting with residents in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Saturday.Critics have called for authorities to launch an investigation into her remarks, but Komarova hasn’t been detained or faced any charges so far.

Russian forces ‘bolster’ positions across Ukraine

20:15 , Alexander Butler

Russian forces have “bolstered” their positions across the Ukrainian frontline, Vladimir Putin claimed. He said troops had been “improving their position” in a vast area in an interview on Russian television, which was posted on social media.

On Saturday, Kyiv reported “heated” fighting around Avdiivka Saturday, saying Russian forces had “not stopped assaulting” it for days in their attempt to surround it.

“What is happening now along the entire length of the [line of] contact is called ‘an active defence’. And our troops are improving their position at almost entire area. Quite a large area,” Putin said.

Putin: US seeking war with Russia and China is ‘nonsense'

19:15 , Alexander Butler

Russian president Vladimir Putin said suggestions the US is preparing for a simultaneous war against Russia and China were “nonsense”.

“I don’t think these are healthy thoughts in the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia, well we are all preparing for war because we follow the ancient principle: if you want peace, get ready for war,” he said.

“But we want peace,” Putin said with a chuckle. “Moreover, to fight with both Russia and China, it is nonsense - I don’t think it is serious. I think they are just scaring each other.”

Pictured: Donestsk

18:15 , Alexander Butler

British artillery guns aren’t used due to shortage of ammunition

15:38 , Alexander Butler

British artillery guns provided to Ukraine aren’t being used on the battlefield due to a lack of ammunition, troops have claimed.

Ukrainian soldiers can only use L119 howitzers less than one a day because of the “catastrophic” shortage of ammunition used for them.

“The British L119 is a nice gun, very comfortable to work with and accurate to fire. But we don’t have enough shells for it – last week, we fired only five shells all week.

“It is catastrophically limited. When we are in battle, we are having to weigh up very carefully whether we should use a shell or not,” an artillery commander told The Telegraph.

US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia

14:10 , Sam Rkaina

President Zelensky’s international aid comes after the White House said North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

On Friday White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the U.S. believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s nuclear program.

Ukraine boosted by military aid from multiple countries this week, Zelensky says

13:24 , Sam Rkaina

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says his country has been boosted with military aid from a number of countries this week.

In a video statement on Twitter, he said: “This week has strengthened Ukraine. I am grateful to all of our partners who have provided new military aid packages.

“Air defence, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and other items. The world understands what Russia is planning and what terrorist attacks it is capable of carrying out.

“We also know how to respond to the occupier’s actions. And we will respond forcefully. In an era when terror is spreading over the world, it is vital that the world sends a message that is crystal clear: protection from terror will not falter anywhere.

This week has strengthened Ukraine. I am grateful to all of our partners who have provided new military aid packages. Air defense, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and other items.

The world understands what Russia is planning and what terrorist attacks it is capable of…



Madonna shows support for Ukraine as she returns to the stage in London

12:15 , Sam Rkaina

Madonna has shown support for Ukraine on the opening night of her Celebration Tour in London on Saturday night.

The singer draped a Ukraine flag over her back before launching into Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.

Weeks after a health scare, the 65 year-old performed at the O2, treating thousands of adoring fans to more than 40 songs from her four-decade career, a host of extravagant outfits and a variety of theatrical stage set-ups.

#Madonna, the pop music icon, took to the stage with the Ukrainian flag during the first concert of her Celebration Tour.



Russia building new railway line to speed up supplies

11:24 , Sam Rkaina

Russia is building a new railway line to Mariupol to reduce travel times to the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ministry of Defence has said.

In its daily update on the war in Ukraine, the MoD said: “Rail logistics continue to be a vital component in sustaining Russia’s invasion.

“Russia uses its rail networks to move ammunition, armour, fuel and personnel into Ukraine.”

You can see the full post below.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 15 October 2023.

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/WwA65S7nj8



Russia conducting ‘active defence’ Putin says

08:30 , Sam Rkaina

Russian forces are conducting an ‘active defence’ and have been able to improve their positions at almost entire line of contact in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

“What is happening now along the entire length of the [line of] contact is called ‘an active defence’,” Putin said in video remarks posted to social media by a Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“And our troops are improving their position at almost entire area. Quite a large area.”

Two civilians killed in Russian assaults on Avdiivka

08:00 , Lydia Patrick

Two civilians were killed in Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka on Saturday, according to the Donetsk region administration.

In one of its few offensives in months, Russia’s military pressed on for a fifth day with assaults on Avdiivka, with shelling so fierce that emergency crews were unable to recover the dead from wrecked buildings.

The administration of the Donetsk region said on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that one more person was injured elsewhere in the region.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Sunday its forces had repelled 15 Russian attacks near Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, while Russian forces launched heavy air strikes in the area.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region also in Ukraine’s east, said on Sunday a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were killed and one woman injured in an overnight Russian air attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Putin to meet Xi in China

07:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to meet Xi Jinping in China this week, marking only his second visit outside former USSR since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian president will be attending the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on 17, 18 October.

This would also be Mr Putin’s first trip outside of former USSR since Hague-based International Criminal Court issued a warrant for him in March over the deportation of children from Ukraine.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet conducts drills in Crimea

06:45 , Vishwam Sankaran

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is conducting drills using rocket launchers off the Crimean-port Sevastopol.

“Everything is calm in the city,” the Crimean-port’s Russian-installed governor said today in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

It is known that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet launches many of its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine from the Black Sea.

'Russia's Black Sea Fleet doubles down on defence'

05:30 , Vishwam Sankaran

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has doubled down on defence measures after suffering setbacks in the recent months, according to the UK Defense Ministry.

“Since suffering a series of strikes in August and September, the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) has highly likely doubled down on its defensive and reactive posture,” the Defense Ministry said yesterday.

Ukraine has gained the initiative in the northwest Black Sea since June launching unmanned surface vessels, unmanned air vehicles, and missile attacks against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 14 October 2023.

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/AIKD32Qg7P



The Russian fleet has mostly continued to defend itself while also launching missiles into Ukraine, which “it can almost certainly continue to do so from the eastern (region of the) Black Sea,” the UK Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine launches drones over Kursk region

04:45 , Vishwam Sankaran

More than two dozen drones launched from Ukraine have reportedly been destroyed over Kursk and other Russian regions.

About 18 of these were downed over Kursk in southern Russia and two where destroyed over Belgorod, another region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry said early today.

Kursk governor Roman Starovoit said there were no casualties in the drone attack, Reuters reported.

Third of Ukrainian territory unsafe due to mines, Zelensky says

04:14 , Vishwam Sankaran

Nearly a third of Ukrainian territory is unsafe due to mines and unexploded ordinance, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday.

Demining and clearing of explosive materials were issues discussed at a two-day conference in Croatia in October.

About 250 people have reportedly been killed by mines so far in Ukraine, and over 500 have been injured.

More than 40 countries took part in the conference in Croatia, and jointly pledged about 500 million euros ($530 million) to assist in demining

Russia ‘relocating prize Black Sea assets'

Saturday 14 October 2023 16:02 , Sam Rkaina

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has moved a number of its ‘prestige assets’ following a series of strikes by Ukraine in August and September, the Ministry of Defence has said.

In it’s daily update on progress on the war, the MoD said cruise missile capable ships and submarines had been relocated from Sevastopol to bases further east.

“The risk of further military losses and the dire political consequences of Russian naval forces overtly attacking merchant shipping would highly likely outweigh any gain from attempting to enforce a blockade of Ukrainian-bound trade.”

Russian attacks in east “relentless"

Saturday 14 October 2023 13:58 , Sam Rkaina

Ukrainian officials have said assaults being carried out by Russian forces are “relentless”, as the ongoing attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka entered its fifth day.

“The enemy has not stopped either assaulting or shelling positions” around Avdiivka, city head Vitalii Barabash said on Ukrainian television.

Barabash also reported that Moscow was deploying additional forces to encircle the strategically important city in the eastern Donetsk region, situated just north of the Moscow-held regional capital, also called Donetsk.

Around 1,600 civilians remain within the city, a stark contrast to its prewar population of about 31,000.

Barabash’s comments came after Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday that the intensified attacks in the east amounted to a new stage in Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine.

“Russian troops have, for several days now, switched over to active combat action practically throughout the entire front line — The so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive can therefore be considered finished,” he said.

Ukraine sappers uncover more than 700,000 explosives

Saturday 14 October 2023 12:47 , Sam Rkaina

Ukraine has said they have uncovered more than 700,000 explosive objects in the country.

Sappers surveyed more than 152,000 hectares looking for potentially deadly devices.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine posted a video of their efforts on X on Saturday morning.

Понад 707 тис вибухонебезпечних предметів виявили сапери системи МВС. Обстежено понад 152 тисячі гектарів.



'Boy, 11, killed’ in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

Saturday 14 October 2023 11:36 , Sam Rkaina

An 11 year-old boy has reportedly been killed in a Russian attack on a Ukraine village.

The child died during a rocket strike against the village of Bahatyr, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s National Police said on Saturday.

His brother, six, and their mother, 31, were also injured in the blast, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Fighting in east “significantly worsened”, Kyiv warns

Saturday 14 October 2023 10:44 , Sam Rkaina

Fighting along the northern portion of Ukraine‘s eastern front has “significantly worsened” in recent days, the commander of Kyiv’s ground forces said on Saturday.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was visiting Ukrainian troops in the area, said Russian forces had regrouped after suffering losses and were attacking around the village of Makiivka and towards the city of Kupiansk.

“The main objective of the enemy is the defeat of a grouping of our troops, the encirclement of Kupiansk and to reach the Oskil River,” he said in comments carried by an official military platform.

Syrskyi added that Russian forces were carrying out “dozens” of assaults each day, but that Ukrainian troops had been ready and were holding their ground.

The development comes as Kremlin forces were also pummelling the strategic Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, on a different section of the eastern front, in what Russian and Western officials said amounted to a new offensive.

A four-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive has made some progress in both the east, near Bakhmut, and in the south, where Kyiv hopes to reach the Sea of Azov, but gains have been incremental.

Updated map shows latest situation on the ground

Saturday 14 October 2023 10:16 , Sam Rkaina

The Ministry of Defence has posted a new map showing the latest situation on the ground in Ukraine.

The UK’s MoD shared the image on Friday, highlighting two likely Ukrainian advances in Bakhmut in the east and Orikhiv in the south.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 13 October 2023.



US ‘confident Ukraine will beat back new Russian offensive'

Saturday 14 October 2023 09:00 , Sam Rkaina

In Washington, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the Russian action amounted to a “new offensive”, showing that Russia was in no way ready to give up its campaign.

But the United States, he said, was confident that the Ukrainian military would beat back Russian forces.

Military analyst Serhiy Zgurets, writing on the Espreso TV website, said Avdiivka had withstood Russian attacks in 2014, when Russian-financed separatists had seized large chunks of Ukrainian territory. The area had since been fortified.

“All Russian attacks have resulted in significant losses for them,” he wrote.

‘New stage’ in Russian campaign

Saturday 14 October 2023 08:30 , Sam Rkaina

Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, said the intensified battles in the east signified a new stage in its campaign.

“Russian troops have, for several days now, switched over to active combat action practically throughout the entire front line,” Nebenzia told a session of the U.N. Security Council.

“The so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive can therefore be considered finished.”

Russian forces pound Avdiivka for fourth day in row

Saturday 14 October 2023 08:01 , Sam Rkaina

Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka for the fourth day in a row on Friday, a new offensive in Putin’s 19-month-old invasion.

In attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian missile strike killed one person in the city of Pokrovsk, also in the east, while a drone attack in the south killed a women and seriously injured her husband.

In Avdiivka, known for its large coking plant in Ukraine‘s Donbas industrial heartland, officials said the Russian assaults had left the already-gutted city in flames.

“The fighting has been going on for four consecutive days,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration, told Ukrainian national television.

“They have substantial reserves of personnel and equipment. Avdiivka is completely ablaze. They shoot, using everything they have. The hospital is again under fire, as are administrative buildings and our volunteer centre.”

White House warns Israel crisis is stretching its ability to support Ukraine: ‘Running out of runway’

Saturday 14 October 2023 06:00 , Joe Middleton

The White House said it was “running out of runway” on supporting both Ukraine and Israel as US Republican lawmakers warned they would protest any funding request for military aid from the Biden administration for the two crisis-hit nations.

“I think in the immediate term, right now, we can continue to support – with the authorities in the appropriations we have – Israel and Ukraine. But, you know, we’re ... certainly running out of runway,” said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

White House warns Israel crisis is stretching its ability to support Ukraine

Ukraine holds out as Russia steps up relentless assault on Avdiivka: ‘The enemy does not stop’

Saturday 14 October 2023 05:00 , Joe Middleton

The Ukrainian military continues to hold its ground in the face of Russia’s relentless assault on the eastern city of Avdiivka, Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as the battle intensified for a third day.

Russia has moved a large armoured column of three battalions, including some 2,000 troops, dozens of armoured vehicles and jets into the northern flank of the Avdiivka front for what has been described as the biggest military offensive in months.

The Ukrainian forces said they had repelled more than 20 attacks by the Russian army in Avdiivka and the surrounding regions in the past 24 hours, in what was described as a blow to Moscow’s attempts to use the offensive to show that the tide of the war was turning in its favour.

Ukraine holds out as Russia steps up relentless assault on Avdiivka

North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia, says White House

Saturday 14 October 2023 04:00 , Joe Middleton

The White House said on Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s nuclear programme.

The White House released images that it said show the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being moved by train to southwestern Russia.

The containers were shipped between September 7 and October 1 between Najin, North Korea, and Dunay, Russia, according to the White House.

Putin makes first trip abroad since international arrest warrant issued over Ukraine invasion

Saturday 14 October 2023 03:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russian president Vladimir Putin is visiting Kyrgyzstan for his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him over war crimes in Ukraine.

Mr Putin arrived in the central Asian nation on Thursday for a two-day state visit for bilateral meetings and a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of Russia’s Kant military airbase outside Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital.

The Kremlin chief has rarely taken trips abroad since he launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine in early 2022 and is not known to have stepped out of Russia since the ICC warrant was issued.

Putin makes first trip abroad since international arrest warrant issued

Ukraine holds out as Russia steps up relentless assault on Avdiivka: ‘The enemy does not stop’

Saturday 14 October 2023 02:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The Ukrainian military continues to hold its ground in the face of Russia’s relentless assault on the eastern city of Avdiivka, Volodymyr Zelensky, as the battle intensified for a third day.

Russia has moved a large armoured column of three battalions, including some 2,000 troops, dozens of armoured vehicles and jets into the northern flank of the Avdiivka front for what has been described as the biggest military offensive in months.

The Ukrainian forces said they repelled more than 20 attacks by the Russian army in Avdiivka and the surrounding regions in the past 24 hours, in what was described as a blow to Moscow’s attempts to use the offensive to show the tide of the war turning in its favour.

Ukraine holds out as Russia steps up relentless assault on Avdiivka

IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee for including annexed Ukraine territories

Saturday 14 October 2023 01:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia has been suspended by the Olympic authorities with immediate effect after it tried to include four regions in eastern Ukraine under its sporting jurisdiction.

The land grab in sports administration saw Russia’s Olympic officials announce last week that they were accepting the local sports councils of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as new members.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Russia’s suspension saying the move by the Russian Olympic Committee was a breach of the Olympic Charter, a set of rules and principles for international sports bodies.

The suspension will not have any immediate effect on Russians who are in line to compete at international events as neutral athletes, such as in qualifying stages for next year’s Paris Olympics.

IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee for including annexed territories

Russia hit 6 ships, 150 port facilities, destroyed 300,000 T of grain -Kyiv government

Saturday 14 October 2023 00:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia has hit six civilian ships, 150 port and grain facilities and destroyed over 300,000 tonnes of grain since Moscow quit a deal allowing safe Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain, the Kyiv government said on Friday.

In a statement, it said 21 vessels had been already loaded with grain for exports and used a new “humanitarian” grain corridor in the Black Sea announced by Kyiv in August. It said a total of 25 ships had entered Ukrainian ports for loading.

Russia destroyed 300,000 tons of grain since July in port, ship attacks

Friday 13 October 2023 23:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia has destroyed almost 300,000 metric tons of grain since July in attacks on Ukraine‘s port facilities and on ships, the Ukrainian government said on Friday, underscoring the war’s threat to global food security.

In summer, Moscow quit a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea safely. Since then, Russian forces have hit six civilian ships and 150 port and grain facilities during 17 attacks, destroying crops headed for export, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement.

“This is Russia‘s attempt to deepen the food crisis in the countries which depend on Ukrainian products,” Kubrakov said.

The damage on Ukrainian ports reduced the country’s grain export potential by 40%, he said. Russia has attacked port facilities on both the Black Sea and Danube River.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat and corn exporters.

The Russian Defence Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kubrakov said 21 grain-loaded vessels have already used a new “humanitarian” grain corridor in the Black Sea that Kyiv established in August.

He said that under the previous U.N. Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine had exported 33 million tonnes of grain, with 60% of that shipped to African and Asian countries.

US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia for Ukraine war

Friday 13 October 2023 21:38 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The White House said on Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia‘s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the U.S. believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s military and nuclear program.The White House released images that it said show the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being moved via train to southwestern Russia. The containers were shipped between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1 between Najin, North Korea, and Dunay, Russia, according to the White House.“We condemn the DPRK for providing Russian with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities and kill Ukrainian civilians and further Russia‘s illegitimate war,” Kirby said, using the initials for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name. “In return for support, we assess the Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia including fighter aircraft, surface to air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or other materials and other advanced technologies.”

Ukrainians may be among Hamas hostages, according to reports

Friday 13 October 2023 20:11 , Joe Middleton

Ukrainian citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas, it has been reported.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said Israeli authorities believe it is possible that Ukrainians were taken by the militants, although there is no concrete information yet, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Kyiv officials say

Friday 13 October 2023 18:48 , Joe Middleton

At least two people were killed and 15 wounded in Russian air strikes in southern and eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

One person was killed and 13 wounded by a missile strike on the city of Pokrovsk in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said, citing preliminary information.

Emergency services said two administrative buildings had been damaged.

A 34-year-old woman was killed and her 36-year-old husband seriously injured in a drone strike on their vehicle in the town of Beryslav in the southern Kherson region, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

A 79-year-old woman who was standing nearby was also hurt, he said.

“This is a deliberate hunt for civilians,” Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in attacks across Ukraine.

Britain to boost military presence in Northern Europe

Friday 13 October 2023 17:35 , Joe Middleton

Britain said it planned to step up its military presence in Northern Europe, including deploying 20,000 troops to the region next year, to help protect critical infrastructure at a time of growing concern over Russian sabotage.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier on Friday met fellow leaders as part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defence cooperation summit on the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Britain said in a statement it would send 20,000 soldiers, sailors, marines and air men and women plus eight Royal Navy ships and a group of fast jets and military helicopters to help police and deter threats from Russia.

Britain said they would take part in large-scale, multi-country exercises, and carry out air policing and cold weather training.

JEF, a defence cooperation group between the Nordic and Baltic states, the Netherlands and Britain, was meeting days after a pipeline and a data cable in the Gulf of Finland were damaged due to “outside activity”, stoking concerns about security in the wider Nordic region.

“This week, we have seen yet again that our security cannot be taken for granted. It is vital that we stand united against those with malign intent,” Sunak said in a statement.

Zelenskiy and Dutch PM visit Odesa and agree to boost air defence

Friday 13 October 2023 16:22 , Tara Cobham

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, visiting the Black Sea port of Odesa, vowed on Friday to improve Ukraine's air defences and to increase the security of a "humanitarian corridor" for grain exports.

Zelenskiy said Kyiv was working to strengthen its position in the Black sea so that it can continue grain exports, which are vital to ensuring budget revenues following a surge in defence spending following Russia's invasion last year.

"Today we had a busy day in your beautiful city of Odesa, which was dedicated to global and security issues," Zelenskiy told a joint press conference with Rutte. "We are working with partners to protect properly these corridors, and strengthen our positions in the Black Sea, and it also applies to the protection of Odesa's skies and in the region as a whole..."

The Odesa region has came under frequent Russian missile and drone attacks, and Zelenskiy and Rutte visited a damaged port.

Zelenskiy described the air strikes as "vile tactics" and thanked Rutte for a new air defence package, which would include missiles for Patriot air defence systems and patrol ships.

The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with financial aid and weapons during the war, and has led efforts to help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Today in Odesa.



I met with officials, the military, and navy command. We are making every effort to enhance Black Sea security, strengthen air defense, and prepare energy infrastructure for winter.



Despite relentless Russian terror, our Odesa stands proud and invincible. pic.twitter.com/HRSAO5Ofx3 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 13, 2023

Putin on fate of Russian tycoon Fridman

Friday 13 October 2023 15:43 , Tara Cobham

The fate of anyone who returns to Russia from abroad depends on how they have behaved, President Vladimir Putin said when asked about the future of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

Fridman was reported to have returned to Russia this week for the first time since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Russian senator Dmitry Rogozin has asked investigators to check reports of possible funding of the Ukrainian armed forces by Fridman.

If someone has behaved immorally and returns, "they will feel it", Putin told reporters.

Britain to boost military presence in Northern Europe

Friday 13 October 2023 15:29 , Tara Cobham

Britain said it planned to step up its military presence in Northern Europe, including deploying 20,000 troops to the region next year, to help protect critical infrastructure at a time of growing concern over Russian sabotage.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier on Friday met fellow leaders as part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defence cooperation summit on the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Britain said in a statement it would send 20,000 soldiers, sailors, marines and air men and women plus eight Royal Navy ships and a group of fast jets and military helicopters to help police and deter threats from Russia.

Britain said they would take part in large-scale, multi-country exercises, and carry out air policing and cold weather training.

JEF, a defence cooperation group between the Nordic and Baltic states, the Netherlands and Britain, was meeting days after a pipeline and a data cable in the Gulf of Finland were damaged due to "outside activity", stoking concerns about security in the wider Nordic region.

"This week, we have seen yet again that our security cannot be taken for granted. It is vital that we stand united against those with malign intent," Sunak said in a statement.

Ukraine to receive German grant to bolster grid defences

Friday 13 October 2023 15:08 , Katy Clifton

Ukraine‘s national grid operator Ukrenergo has said it would be receiving a 76-million-euro grant from Germany’s KfW to strengthen defences of the grid over winter and increase the reliability of electricity supplies.

Ukraine is bracing for renewed Russian attacks this winter on its power infrastructure, which remains vulnerable after damaging air strikes last winter resulted in long periods without light, heating or water supplies.

Ukrenergo said in a statement the financing from the German development bank would be channelled to the construction of “engineering defence” of energy facilities and modernisation of networks “on the border with Europe”.

It said that in total it has attracted over 220 million euros of grants and loans from KfW intended for restoration and reconstruction.

Ukraine says it blew up railway line in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Friday 13 October 2023 13:41 , Tara Cobham

Ukraine's Special Operation Forces blew up a railway line in the Russian-occupied southeastern city of Melitopol on Friday morning, they said in a statement.

"As a result of the explosion, the railway track and the train delivering ammunition and fuel to Russia's army was damaged," the special forces said.

Russian air strikes kill two in Ukraine, Kyiv officials say

Friday 13 October 2023 12:42 , Tara Cobham

At least two people were killed and 15 wounded in Russian air strikes in southern and eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

One person was killed and 13 wounded by a missile strike on the city of Pokrovsk in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said, citing preliminary information.

Emergency services said two administrative buildings had been damaged.

A 34-year-old woman was killed and her 36-year-old husband seriously injured in a drone strike on their vehicle in the town of Beryslav in the southern Kherson region, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

A 79-year-old woman who was standing nearby was also hurt, he said.

"This is a deliberate hunt for civilians," Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in attacks across Ukraine.

Ukrainians may be among Hamas hostages, according to reports

Friday 13 October 2023 12:00 , Tara Cobham

Ukrainian citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas, it has been reported.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said Israeli authorities believe it is possible that Ukrainians were taken by the militants, although there is no concrete information yet, reported The Kyiv Independent.

⚡ Ambassador: Ukrainians possibly among Hamas hostages.



Recap: White House warns Israel stretching ability to support Ukraine

Friday 13 October 2023 11:35 , Tara Cobham

The White House said it was “running out of runway” on supporting both Ukraine and Israel as US Republican lawmakers warned they would protest any funding request for military aid from the Biden administration for the two crisis-hit nations.

“I think in the immediate term, right now, we can continue to support – with the authorities in the appropriations we have – Israel and Ukraine. But, you know, we’re ... certainly running out of runway,” said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

Mr Kirby was answering a question at a daily briefing on the administration meeting the immediate needs of Ukraine and Israel along with the continuing fight to elect a House Speaker.

Arpan Rai reports:

White House warns Israel crisis is stretching its ability to support Ukraine

Ukraine hit two Russian vessels, says intelligence source

Friday 13 October 2023 11:25 , Tara Cobham

Ukraine struck a Russian missile carrier and a patrol ship in separate attacks this week involving sea-borne drones carrying experimental weapons, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on Friday.

The source gave no details of the damage but said the "Buyan" missile carrier was attacked on Friday and the "Pavel Derzhavin" missile carrier was attacked on Wednesday in joint operations carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service and naval forces.

"After the first detonation, Russian minesweepers and divers were unable to discover our know-how," the source told Reuters. "The Buyan missile carrier... was struck today on the Sevastopol route by experimental weapons on 'Sea Babies' (naval drones)."

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports independently.

Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, is among those who have on Friday posted footage on social media, which is suggested to show smoke emerging from a Russian vessel in the roadstead of Sevastopol, Crimea.

Crimean Telegram channels report that a ship exploded in the roadstead of Sevastopol.



By preliminary information, it might be a patrol ship of 22160 project. There have also been reports that it might be a Kalibr missile carrier of Buyan-M project.



Russia continues to pummel Avdiivka in fourth day of fighting

Friday 13 October 2023 11:19 , Tara Cobham

Russian forces pummelled the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka from the ground and air on Friday, the fourth day of intense fighting in the biggest offensive by Russian forces in months.

Ukraine said its forces were holding their ground but Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka's military administration, said the town was under constant attack from air, artillery and large numbers of troops.

"The battles have been going on for four days now. Fierce and really non-stop ... They are firing from everything they have available," Barabash said in televised comments.

"It was a very hot night in Avdiivka. There were several air strikes on the city itself ... the attacks do not stop day or night."

The attack on Avdiivka is one of the few big assaults Russia has mounted since Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in early June to try to drive out Russian troops occupying large swathes of territory in the east and south.

Russia will never be seen as reliable energy supplier, US energy official says

Friday 13 October 2023 10:45 , Tara Cobham

US Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said on Friday Russia would never again be viewed as a reliable energy supplier, a day after Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow because of its war in Ukraine.

Speaking at an online briefing ahead of next week's US-Japan Energy Security Dialogue, Pyatt also said the United States and its partners in the Group of 7 were committed to denying Russia any energy revenues.

The United States on Thursday imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7's price cap of $60 a barrel, in an effort to close loopholes in the mechanism.

"It's very clear to me that Russia is never again going to be viewed as a reliable energy supplier," Pyatt told reporters.

"In the case of our G7 partners in particular, we are also committed to work jointly to deny Russia future energy revenues, and target in particular investments and projects growing Russia's future energy revenue," he added.

Putin makes first trip abroad since arrest warrant issued

Friday 13 October 2023 10:00 , Tara Cobham

Russian president Vladimir Putin is visiting Kyrgyzstan for his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him over war crimes in Ukraine.

Mr Putin arrived in the central Asian nation on Thursday for a two-day state visit for bilateral meetings and a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of Russia’s Kant military airbase outside Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital.

The Kremlin chief has rarely taken trips abroad since he launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine in early 2022 and is not known to have stepped out of Russia since the ICC warrant was issued.

Shweta Sharma reports:

Putin makes first trip abroad since international arrest warrant issued

Ukraine says its forces are holding their ground around Avdiivka

Friday 13 October 2023 09:20 , Tara Cobham

Ukrainian troops are holding their ground near the eastern town of Avdiivka in heavy fighting against Russian forces, the head of the president's office said on Friday.

Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian forces were holding their positions "in difficult fighting" despite a large number of Russian reinforcements.

One killed and 12 hurt in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Pokrovsk

Friday 13 October 2023 08:54 , Tara Cobham

One person was killed and 12 wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Friday, emergency services said.

The emergency services said in a statement that two administrative buildings had been damaged as a result of the attack and three people had been rescued from under rubble.

❗️Донеччина. Сьогодні вранці росіяни ударили по м. Покровськ



За попередньою інформацією, станом на 10:00 відомо про 1 загиблу особу та 12 поранених, частково зруйновано дві адміністративні будівлі.



Ukraine holds out as Russia steps up relentless assault on Avdiivka

Friday 13 October 2023 08:37 , Tara Cobham

The Ukrainian military continues to hold its ground in the face of Russia’s relentless assault on the eastern city of Avdiivka, Volodymyr Zelensky, as the battle intensified for a third day.

Russia has moved a large armoured column of three battalions, including some 2,000 troops, dozens of armoured vehicles and jets into the northern flank of the Avdiivka front for what has been described as the biggest military offensive in months.

The Ukrainian forces said they repelled more than 20 attacks by the Russian army in Avdiivka and the surrounding regions in the past 24 hours, in what was described as a blow to Moscow’s attempts to use the offensive to show the tide of the war turning in its favour.

Shweta Sharma reports:

Ukraine holds out as Russia steps up relentless assault on Avdiivka

Four Dutch companies fined for helping Russia build Crimea bridge

Friday 13 October 2023 08:15 , Tara Cobham

The Dutch prosecutor has penalised four Dutch companies and eight people for breaching EU sanctions on Russia between 2014 and 2017 for helping Moscow build a bridge to Crimea, it said in a statement on Friday.

The eight people were sentenced to community service ranging from 20 to 60 hours while the companies paid fines totalling 160,000 euros ($169,000).

The companies involved supplied machines, machine parts and other services for the construction of the 19 kilometre (11.8 mile) long bridge spanning the Strait of Kerch, the prosecutor's office said.

"The Crimean bridge was built partly due to the use of Dutch knowledge and expertise," it added.

By committing the sanction violations, one company benefited from supplying the prohibited goods and services. This illegally obtained benefit amounting to 71,330 euros has been confiscated by the Dutch prosecutor.

The prosecutors' office did not name the companies involved.

IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee over annexed territories

Friday 13 October 2023 08:04 , Tara Cobham

Russia has been suspended by the Olympic authorities with immediate effect after it tried to include four regions in eastern Ukraine under its sporting jurisdiction.

The land grab in sports administration saw Russia’s Olympic officials announce last week that they were accepting the local sports councils of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as new members.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Russia’s suspension saying the move by the Russian Olympic Committee was a breach of the Olympic Charter, a set of rules and principles for international sports bodies.

Shweta Sharma reports:

French police probe ‘poisoning’ of journalist who denounced war

Friday 13 October 2023 08:03 , Tara Cobham

French police are investigating the suspected poisoning of a Russian state TV journalist who denounced Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine live on air and later fell suddenly ill.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who escaped Russia after her on-air protest and settled in France, reported feeling suddenly ill as she left her Paris apartment and was hospitalised after she called emergency services.

She said she suspected she was poisoned, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, adding that they were examining her apartment and an investigation was underway.

Shweta Sharma reports:

French police probe ‘poisoning’ of journalist who denounced Putin’s war live on TV

Russia’s ‘exhausted’ troops ‘suffer significant losses in key town Avdiivka’

Friday 13 October 2023 07:47 , Tara Cobham

Russian troops are “exhausted” after suffering “significant” losses following their major attack on the key Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, a US war think tank has said.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought fierce battles around the strategically important eastern town for a third day after Moscow launched one of its biggest military offensives in months.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Thursday that Vladimir Putin’s troops are subsequently “exhausted”, according to Russian “Vostok” Battalion Commander Alexander Khodakovsky, who is now even “advocating for Russian forces to freeze the frontlines in Ukraine” in order to make replacements.

The ISW added that, in the face of relentless attacks, Ukrainian forces have managed to destroy at least 36 Russian armoured vehicles, including tanks, according to a Ukrainian reserve officer.

Avdiivka is described as a gateway to the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Donbas region, and has become a symbol of resistance since Russia’s invasion.

Village in ruins

Friday 13 October 2023 05:00 , Jane Dalton

The village of Velyka Novosilka, in the south of the Donetsk region has been almost reduced to ruins:

Putin could restart banned nuclear tests

Friday 13 October 2023 03:45 , Jane Dalton

A recap: Vladimir Putin has told Russian lawmakers to find how best to revoke Moscow’s ratification of a critical nuclear treaty which bans Russia from testing atomic weapons shortly after he suggested the possibility of resuming such testing:

Putin could restart banned nuclear tests as Russian lawmakers review treaty

Life without power and under fire in Donetsk

Friday 13 October 2023 02:30 , Jane Dalton

A 72-year-old woman takes care of her sick husband, 75, who spent more than a year in the basement of their home in Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.

The town has been constantly shelled since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. Before the war, it had a population of around 6,000. Today only around 600-700 people still live there, without electricity or water, and constantly taking cover from shelling in basements.