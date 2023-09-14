Ukraine-Russia war – live: Russian ship in Black Sea ‘targeted in sea drone attack’

Ukraine has targeted a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea using a barrage of sea drones, according to Russia.

Another 11 drones were shot down by Russian air defences over Crimea, Moscow said.

If confirmed it would mean a second day of major operations by Ukraine against Russian military targets in occupied Crimea.

Russia suspended traffic on Thursday morning on the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, a move it has typically taken in the past due to incoming attacks by Ukraine.

Yesterday Ukraine launched its largest attack on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol since the start of the war, with military sources saying British Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used.

A Russian submarine and landing ship were hit in the attack, a Ukrainian spy agency official said, without comments on “the means (used) for the strike”.

Key Points

UK Storm Shadow missiles used in attack on Putin’s Crimea fleet

Submarine and large landing ship hit in Crimea shipyard attack - Ukraine

Kim vows to help Putin ‘fight imperialism’

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shipyard on fire after cruise missile attack

UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles used in Sevastopol attack - sources

Wednesday 13 September 2023 14:41 , Matt Mathers

UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used as part of the attack on the headquarters for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea, according to military sources, Kim Sengupta reports.

The UK supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles earlier this year, In June, the then-defence secretary, Ben Wallace, told parliament that the missiles were having a "significant impact".

"It is my understanding its accuracy, and ability to deliver successfully the payload as sent and designed by the Ukrainians has been almost without fault," he said.

File photo: Storm Shadow missiles with a jet (UK Ministry of Defence)

Ukrainian sea drones attack Russian ship in Black Sea

06:10 , Arpan Rai

At least five Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea today and were destroyed, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

Another 11 hostile drones were destroyed over Crimea this morning by Russian air defences, Russia’s defence ministry said.

This comes just 24 hours after Ukraine fired 10 cruise missiles on Crimea’s Sevastopol city, damaging Russian warship and submarine.

‘Biggest attack’ on Sevastopol since Putin’ invasion last year

05:52 , Arpan Rai

Ukraine damaged two Russian naval vessels and struck port infrastructure in yesterday’s strike on Crimean city of Sevastopol, in what appeared to be the biggest attack of the war on the home of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

Retired Ukrainian navy captain Andriy Ryzhenko said: “It really is the biggest attack on Sevastopol since the beginning of the war.”

He said Ukraine may have used domestically made Neptune anti-ship missiles that had been modified to work against ground targets. British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles were another possibility, he said.

Sky News cited military sources as saying Storm Shadows were used in the attack, and similar claims have been made by Russian military bloggers.

Sevastopol is home to the Black Sea Fleet which the Kremlin uses to project power into the Middle East and Mediterranean and – during the war in Ukraine – to impose a de facto blockade on Ukraine’s seaborne food exports via the Turkish straits.

Zelensky’s discreet ‘thanks’ to pilots after Sevastopol attack

04:46 , Arpan Rai

Volodymyr Zelensky said he is “especially” grateful to Ukraine’s pilots in his nightly address. Earlier in the day, Russian-backed officials blamed Ukraine for a missile attack on Sevastopol in Crimea.

“One more thing. As always, I want to thank our warriors. Today, I am especially grateful to our pilots. Well done, guys! We are all proud of you,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukraine said it struck Russian naval targets and port infrastructure early yesterday in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, in what appeared to be the biggest attack of the war on the home of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

A Ukrainian intelligence official said a large vessel and a submarine struck in the attack were so badly damaged as to be likely beyond repair.

The strike on Crimea, seized and illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, was confirmed by Moscow. It highlighted Kyiv’s growing missile capabilities as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine from afar with long-range missiles and assault drones.

Drones downed in Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod

04:15 , Arpan Rai

Russian anti-aircraft units downed drones overnight in two regions of southern Russia, Bryansk and Belgorod, the Russian military and news agencies reported today.

At least five drones had been downed over Bryansk region and one over Belgorod region. No casualties or damage were reported. Both regions border Ukraine, Russian news agencies, quoting local officials and the defence ministry, said.

Car traffic suspended on Crimea bridge -RIA

03:52 , Arpan Rai

Traffic has been suspended on the bridge connecting the Crimea peninsula to mainland Russia, the RIA news agency reported today.

No reasons have been given for halting the traffic, it said.

A day earlier, the major Crimean naval city Sevastopol came under heavy missile attack from Ukraine, injuring dozens.

US says Putin is ‘scraping the bottom of the barrel'

02:45 , Sam Rkaina

Kim and Putin met together with their delegations and later one-on-one, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. After the talks, there was an official lunch for Kim, Russian state media reported.

Putin told Russian state TV that Kim will visit two more cities in the Far East on his own after the summit, flying to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he will visit an aircraft plant, and then go to Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific Fleet, a university and other facilities.

Russia and North Korea have “lots of interesting projects” in spheres like transportation and agriculture, Putin said. Moscow is providing its neighbor with humanitarian aid, but there also are opportunities for “working as equals,” he added.

He dodged the issue, however, of military cooperation, saying only that Russia is abiding by the sanctions prohibiting procuring weapons from Pyongyang. “There are certain restrictions, Russia is following all of them. There are things we can talk about, we’re discussing, thinking. Russia is a self-sufficient country, but there are things we can bring attention to, we’re discussing them,” he said.

James O’Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. State Department, said Russia was “scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for help because it’s having trouble sustaining its military.”

A deal between the countries would violate existing sanctions, O’Brien said, and would trigger the U.S. try to identify the individuals and the financial mechanisms used to “at least limit their ability to be effective.”

North Korea’s aging weapons could give Moscow a boost

01:45 , Sam Rkaina

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, analysts say.

Washington has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Russian and North Korean officials deny such claims.

But either buying arms from or providing rocket technology to North Korea would violate international sanctions that Russia has previously supported.

It would both underscore and deepen Russia’s isolation in the 18 months after its invasion of Ukraine drew increasing sanctions that have cut off Moscow’s economy from global markets and shrunk the circle of world leaders willing to meet with Putin.

Moscow’s priority is success in Ukraine, “and it would do pretty much anything in order to achieve that.” said James Nixey, director of Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a London-based think-tank.

“Russia possibly wants to settle in for a longer war, but it can’t meet the necessary industrial capacity,” he said. In return, Pyongyang is likely to get food and missile technology from Moscow, “a relatively easy gift” for the Kremlin, Nixey said.

As the leaders toured a Soyuz-2 rocket launch facility on Wednesday, Kim peppered a Russian space official with questions.

Kim praises Putin’s fight ‘ to defend its sovereign rights'

Thursday 14 September 2023 00:52 , Sam Rkaina

Putin met Kim’s limousine, brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader’s armored train, at the launch facility, greeting his guest with a handshake of about 40 seconds.

Putin spoke of the Soviet Union’s wartime support for North Korea and said the talks would cover economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the “situation in the region.”

Kim, in turn, pledged continued support for Moscow, making an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

“Russia is currently engaged in a just fight against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, security and interests,” he said.

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has always expressed its full and unconditional support for all measures taken by the Russian government, and I take this opportunity to reaffirm that we will always stand with Russia on the anti-imperialist front and the front of independence.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kim vows “unconditional support” for Russia

Wednesday 13 September 2023 23:45 , Sam Rkaina

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The meeting, which lasted over four hours at Russia’s spaceport in the Far East, underscores how the two countries’ interests are aligning: Putin is believed to be seeking one of the few things impoverished North Korea has in abundance - stockpiles of aging ammunition and rockets for Soviet-era weapons.

Such a request would mark a role reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War, when Moscow gave weapons to support Pyongyang’s invasion of South Korea — and in the decades that followed, when the Soviet Union sponsored North Korea.

The decision to meet at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most important launch center on its own soil, suggests Kim is seeking Russian help in developing military reconnaissance satellites. He has previously said that is crucial to enhancing the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles, and North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

Weapons, spy satellites and nuclear ambitions: What we learned from Putin’s summit with Kim Jong-un in Russia

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:47 , Sam Rkaina

The Kremlin has said that Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un held “important talks” at the remote Russian Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Discussions lasted several hours, both with their ministers and then one-on-one, followed by an opulent lunch of Russian “pelmeni” dumplings made with Kamchatka crab and then sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes.

So what are the main things we should takeaway from this rare meeting between the two leaders?

Click here for the full story.

(AFP/Getty)

US ambassador to Russia meets with imprisoned American

Wednesday 13 September 2023 22:08 , Sam Rkaina

The U.S. ambassador to Russia has met with imprisoned American Paul Whelan, serving a 16-year sentence on an espionage conviction that Washington and Whelan dispute.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy traveled to the prison colony about 220 miles east of Moscow where Whelan is held, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“We believe Paul continues to show tremendous courage in the face of his wrongful detention. Ambassador Tracy reiterated to him that President Biden and Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken are committed to bringing him home,” he added. “Secretary Blinken had a call with Paul Whelan around a month ago, a little under a month ago, and delivered that same message to him: that we are working very hard to bring him home and we will continue to do so.”

The 53-year-old Whelan, a corporate security director and former Marine, was detained in Moscow in 2018 and convicted in 2020.

The Biden administration had hoped to secure Whelan’s release during the negotiations on the prisoner exchange that eventually freed American basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in December.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring U.S.-Russian tensions over the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.

Another American jailed in Russia is Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested March 29 and accused of trying to obtain classified information.

Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, which his family and the newspaper vehemently deny.

More Ukranian drones downed in Russia

Wednesday 13 September 2023 21:16 , Sam Rkaina

More Ukrainian drones have been seen over Russian soil tonight.

Anti-aircraft units downed two Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region in the south of the country, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

There were no casualties or damage.

Sevastopol attack recap

Wednesday 13 September 2023 20:10 , Sam Rkaina

A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea this morning wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility, Russian authorities reported.

The attack in the port city of Sevastopol, which serves as the main base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, took place as Moscow offensives killed at least three civilians and injured 14 across Ukraine, the president’s office said.

A pre-dawn drone onslaught in southern Ukraine’s Odesa region damaged port and civilian infrastructure in the region’s Izmail district, about 220 miles across the Black Sea from Sevastopol, and wounded seven people, three seriously, Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

Russian attacks on residential areas in 10 cities and villages in the Donetsk region killed three people and wounded three. Fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region injured one resident in Orikhiv, while shelling in southern Kherson damaged homes and a kindergarten, the government said.

The Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in an act that most of the world considered illegal, has been a frequent target since Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 18 months ago.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to do all he could to bring back Crimea and has urged international allies to support the effort.

US ‘troubled’ by Russia and North Korea co-operation

Wednesday 13 September 2023 19:35 , Sam Rkaina

The U.S. State Department has said it is “troubling” Russia is talking about cooperation with North Korea on programs that potentially would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“When you see what looks to be increased cooperation and probably military transfers, that is quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

More pictures from Putin Kim meeting

Wednesday 13 September 2023 19:08 , Sam Rkaina

Russia's President Putin and North Korea's leader Kim meet in Amur region (via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome (AP)

im Jong Un (L) chatting with Alexander Kozlov, minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of Russia (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)

Recap: UK Storm Shadow missiles used in key strike on Putin’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

Wednesday 13 September 2023 18:00 , Sam Rkaina

Russia’s main shipyard in Crimea has been struck in a major attack involving 10 cruise missiles, according to Russian officials, with videos overnight appearing to show large explosions at a port in Sevastopol.

It comes as Ukraine said it shot down 32 drones out of 44 fired by Russia overnight, with Ukrainian port infrastructure in Odesa described as being the main target.

The two sides exchanged heavy air strikes just a couple of hours before Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un sat down in Russia’s far east for weapons and trade talks.

The attack on Sevastopol targeted the main facility where Russia builds and repairs ships for its Black Sea Fleet, which has been involved in blockading grain exports from Ukraine.

Click here for the full story.

(Mykhailo Podalyak)

Crimean strategic shipyard on fire after 'Ukrainian attack'

Wednesday 13 September 2023 17:53 , Sam Rkaina

ICYMI: NATO member Romania finds more suspected drone fragments near its border with Ukraine

Wednesday 13 September 2023 16:40 , Matt Mathers

NATO member Romania found what appear to be new drone fragments near its border with war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday, in the third such finding in the past week, the Ministry of National Defense said.

Two helicopters from the Romanian Air Force were deployed with specialist teams to Nufaru and Victoria in the eastern Tulcea county where “fragments that could have come from a drone” are spread over an area of “several tens of meters,” the ministry said in a statement.

Full report:

NATO member Romania finds more suspected drone fragments near its border with Ukraine

South Korean and Polish leaders visit an air base in eastern Poland, discuss defense and energy ties

Wednesday 13 September 2023 16:20 , Matt Mathers

South Korea’s prime minister was in Poland on Wednesday for talks on regional security amid the war in neighboring Ukraine , and also to discuss military and nuclear energy cooperation as his country continues to strengthen ties with Warsaw.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki , visited an air base in the town of Minsk Mazowiecki in eastern Poland, where they watched Korean FA-50 fighter jets that Poland recently bought along with other military equipment.

They discussed further cooperation on military weapons and equipment, as Poland also wants to help produce South Korean weapons. South Korea is also to take part in Poland’s development of nuclear power.

South Korean and Polish leaders visit an air base in eastern Poland, discuss defense and energy ties

Baltic states ban vehicles with Russian license plates in line with EU sanctions interpretation

Wednesday 13 September 2023 15:59 , Matt Mathers

Estonia , Latvia and Lithuania have banned vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint and coordinated move in line with a recent interpretation of the European Union’s sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.

Estonia imposed the measure on Wednesday morning, matching similar actions by southern neighbors Latvia and Lithuania earlier in the week. Estonia’s interior ministry said the decision by the Baltic nations — which are all NATO members that border Russia — followed “the additional interpretation of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation published by the European Commission” on 8 September.

Full report:

Baltic states ban vehicles with Russian license plates in line with EU sanctions interpretation

Putin’s meeting with Kim is sign of Kremlin’s isolation, claims No 10

Wednesday 13 September 2023 15:28 , Matt Mathers

Vladimir Putin’s isolation on the world stage has left him needing to find an ally in Kim Jong Un , Downing Street claimed.

The Russian president and North Korea’s leader met for talks at a space base in Russia’s far east.

Western officials believe that Mr Putin is seeking weapons from North Korea to rebuild stockpiles run down by the lengthy war in Ukraine .

David Hughes reports:

Putin’s meeting with Kim is sign of Kremlin’s isolation, claims No 10

Why is Black Sea Fleet important to Russia?

Wednesday 13 September 2023 15:13 , Matt Mathers

The city is used by the Black Sea Fleet which the Kremlin uses to project power into the Middle East and Mediterranean and - during the war in Ukraine - to impose a de facto blockade on Ukraine’s seaborne food exports via the Turkish straits.

Ukraine has tried to push back against the fleet’s naval dominance by attacking with sea drones packed with explosives, but Russia has continued to use its warships for missile attacks on Ukraine throughout the more than 18-month-old war.

It was not clear what kind of missile was used by Kyiv in the attack on Sevastopol, which lies about 300 km (185 miles) from Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa.

Russian Navy flagship missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ moored in the bay of the Crimean city of Sevastopol (EPA)

Sevastopol attack in pictures

Wednesday 13 September 2023 14:58 , Matt Mathers

Smoke rises from the shipyard hit by Ukrainian missile attack in Sevastopol (Reutrers)

View of a damaged Russian ship following a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol, Crimea (via REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Sevastopol Shipyard, Crimea, after a Ukraine attack (AP)

ICYMI: Putin and Kim shake hands for a full 40 seconds

Wednesday 13 September 2023 14:22 , Matt Mathers

UK urges North Korea to keep promise of not selling arms to Russia

Wednesday 13 September 2023 14:00 , Matt Mathers

The UK has urged North Korea to stick by its commitment not to sell arms to Russia.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak called on Kim Jong-Un to end negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

The comments come after Putin and Kim met earlier to discuss weapons and “economic” cooperation.

“We urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and to abide by public commitments Pyongyang has made not to sell arms to Russia,” the No 10 spokesperson said.

“This visit serves to highlight Russia’s isolation on the global stage, and as the world unites against Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and he has been forced to turn to regimes such as North Korea.”

Putin with Kim following weapons talks on Wednesday (Sputnik)

Kyiv says 105 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities damaged in Russian attacks since July 18

Wednesday 13 September 2023 13:44 , Matt Mathers

More than 100 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports since July 18, Ukraine minister for infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.

He also said Ukrainian grain exports had fallen by almost 3 million tons per month since July 18 - one day after Russia quit the UN-backed Black Sea grain export deal.

"Since July 18, due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, 105 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged and partially destroyed.

“As a result of strikes on the ports of the Danube cluster and the blocking of seaports, grain exports to Asia, Africa and Europe were reduced by almost 3 million tons per month,’ Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Deputy prime minister of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, with the UK’s former energy security secretary, Grant Shapps (UK Government/PA Wire)

Russia keeps up ‘active defence’ on Ukrainian front - Shoigu

Wednesday 13 September 2023 13:17 , Matt Mathers

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that his forces were maintaining "active defence" in the face of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, and that Moscow had no choice but to win.

Shoigu said the autumn campaign was now under way and acknowledged in comments to a reporter for Rossiya-1 state TV that the situation on the front was difficult in places.

"The forces are maintaining active defence on the necessary, essential fronts. In some places it’s harder, in others simpler," he said.

"But I can say that the lads and the commander are performing confidently, and reliably defending what we need to defend at the moment - those places, obviously, where the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to break through."

The main task was to knock out enemy weaponry, he said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov (Sputnik)

How Kim's meeting with Putin at Russian spaceport may hint at his space and weapons ambitions

Wednesday 13 September 2023 13:00 , Matt Mathers

Ending a global guessing game on when and where they would meet, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened at a rocket launch facility in Siberia on Wednesday in their first summit in four years.

The talks between the two isolated, nuclear-armed leaders were expected to focus on expanding military cooperation amid their intensifying confrontations with the West.

Kim Tong-Hyung reports:

How Kim's meeting with Putin at Russian spaceport may hint at his space and weapons ambitions

ICYMI: Putin’s main Black Sea shipyard up in flames as Ukraine and Russia exchange air strikes

Wednesday 13 September 2023 12:40 , Matt Mathers

Russia’s main shipyard in Crimea has been struck in a major attack involving 10 cruise missiles, according to Russian officials, with videos overnight appearing to show large explosions at a port in Sevastopol.

It comes as Ukraine said it shot down 32 drones out of 44 fired by Russia overnight, with Ukrainian port infrastructure in Odesa described as being the main target.

Arpan Rai reports:

Putin’s Black Sea shipyard up in flames after huge ‘Ukraine’ missile attack

EU chief announces major review saying the bloc should grow to over 30 members

Wednesday 13 September 2023 12:20 , Matt Mathers

The European Union’s chief executive said Wednesday that her services will launch a major series of policy reviews to ensure that the 27-nation bloc can still function properly as it invites in new members in coming years.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU must prepare to grow to more than 30 members. Ukraine, Moldova and countries in the Western Balkans are among those in line.

Full report:

EU chief announces major review saying the bloc should grow to over 30 members

Russia’s Lavrov says situation has changed since North Korea was hit by UN sanctions

Wednesday 13 September 2023 11:54 , Matt Mathers

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the geopolitical climate had changed completely since the United Nations imposed sanctions on North Korea, and he accused the West of breaking pledges on humanitarian support for Pyongyang.

Lavrov was speaking to a Russian TV reporter as President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a summit in Russia’s far east. Since 2006 North Korea has been under UN sanctions, which Russia supported, over its banned nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

"Sanctions against North Korea were adopted in a completely different geopolitical situation when there were problems establishing dialogue (with Pyongyang), when there were quite serious debates in the Security Council," Lavrov told Russian TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

He said the reason that Russia and China had blocked a further U.S.-drafted sanctions resolution against North Korea last year was that the West had given a false promise at the time of the original sanctions on humanitarian aid for the country.

"That was another lie. We, the Chinese and the North Koreans were deceived," Lavrov said.

Sergei Lavrov (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Romanian defence ministry says elements of possible drone found on its territory

Wednesday 13 September 2023 11:15 , Matt Mathers

Elements of a possible drone were identified on Romanian territory, the Romanian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

A Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail district of southern Ukraine, just across the border from Romania.

Elements of a possible drone were identified on Romanian territory, the Romanian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

A Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail district of southern Ukraine, just across the border from Romania.

Over the weekend fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military were found on Romanian soil, the defence ministry said, and President Klaus Iohannis said this indicated an unacceptable breach of Romania’s air space had occurred.

In a statement, Iohannis said he had informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the pieces of drone - the second to crash in Romanian territory this week - and that Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance’s complete solidarity with Romania.

Ukraine sees ‘partial success’ on southern front

Wednesday 13 September 2023 10:25 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine’s general staff has said its forces had seen “partial success” on the southern front around the village of Robotyne.

A general said yesterday that the country’s forces had advanced up to 500 metres south and southeast of the settlement, although a statement did not provide any further details.

Meanwhile, a pro-Russian military blogger recently claimed Kyiv was attempting to push south towards Novoprokopivka and west, in the direction of Kopani.

File photo: A destroyed car is seen from a destroyed building, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Robotyne (REUTERS)

Boris Johnson poses for photo at Ukraine drone factory

Wednesday 13 September 2023 10:05 , Matt Mathers

Boris Johnson posed for a photo at a drone factory while on a recent visit to Ukraine.

The former UK prime minister visited Ukraine earlier this week, where he was given an honorary doctorate by the city’s Ivan Franko National University for his support of Ukraine during Russia’s illegal invasion.

“Fascinating to see the cutting edge military drone technology being developed in Ukraine,” he said in a post on X.

“Innovations like this are key to countering Russia’s illegal invasion.”

Fascinating to see the cutting edge military drone technology being developed in Ukraine. Innovations like this are key to countering Russia’s illegal invasion. pic.twitter.com/rQhdZFQ9Jq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 12, 2023

China agrees to rare visit by Papal envoy for Ukraine talks

Wednesday 13 September 2023 09:49 , Matt Mathers

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Papal envoy cardinal Matteo Zuppi will visit China for talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, despite the lack of formal bilateral ties between Beijing and the Holy See.

China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will meet with Zuppi, Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the foreign ministry, told a regular news conference.

"On the issue of Ukraine, China has always been committed to promoting peace talks," said Mao.

"We are ready to work with all parties and continue to play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation and cooling of the situation."

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (AP)

EU support for Ukraine ‘will endure’ - von der Leyen

Wednesday 13 September 2023 09:30 , Matt Mathers

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the bloc would extend special protections granted to Ukrainian citizens who fled Russia’s war, restating the bloc’s long-term dedication to support Kyiv.

"Our support to Ukraine will endure," the European Commission president said in her annual policy speech to the European parliament.

Politicians gave a standing ovation as von der Leyen recounted the fate of Victoria Amelina, a Ukrainian writer and activist who perished in Russia’s war against Ukraine after delivering her son to safety in Prague, an EU capital.

FILIPINAS-UE (AP)

Ukraine says large Russian landing ship, submarine hit in Sevastopol strike

Wednesday 13 September 2023 09:15 , Matt Mathers

A Ukrainian military spy agency official said on Wednesday that an overnight attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, had struck a large Russian landing ship and a submarine.

"We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike," Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.

The attack on the major naval city took place around 3am and according to a local Russian-installed official injured 24 people. Videos purporting to show the strike showed three explosions in quick succession in Sevastopol.

Putin and Kim’s face-to-face talks conclude

Wednesday 13 September 2023 08:57 , Matt Mathers

The face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is over, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

Interfax reported the two leaders would then take part in an official lunch.

The two leaders will reportedly dine on duck salad, crab dumplings fish soup, sturgeon with mushrooms and a berry dessert.

Kim speaks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

Russian attack damages port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Izmail - officials

Wednesday 13 September 2023 08:46 , Matt Mathers

A Russian drone attack early on Wednesday damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail district of southern Ukraine, an important grain exporting hub, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack on Izmail, which is in the Odesa region, was carried out in several waves, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

"Unfortunately, there were hits: damage to port and other civil infrastructure was recorded," he said on the Telegram messaging app, without giving details of the damage.

File photo: An explosion of a drone is seen in the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine (Reuters)

North Korea vows to support Russia in ‘fight against imperialism’

Wednesday 13 September 2023 08:30 , Matt Mathers

Responding to Putin’s opening remarks, Kim Jong-Un said North Korea would support Russia in its “fight against imperialism”.

He also said the friendship between the two countries had “deep roots” and that Russia has “risen to a sacred fight” to protect its sovereignty and security.”

“The Soviet Union played a very big role in the liberation of our country,” he said.

“Our friendship has deep roots, and now relations with the Russian Federation are the first priority for our country I am sure that our meeting will be the next step to take relations to a new level.

“Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security … against the hegemonic forces. We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership … and we will be together in the fight against imperialism.

Kim also wrote in a visitor book at the centre: “The glory to Russia, which gave birth to the first space conquerors, will be immortal.”

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Putin says Russia and North Korea to talk about ‘economic cooperation’

Wednesday 13 September 2023 08:17 , Matt Mathers

Vladimir Putin said Russia and North Korea would discuss “economic cooperation” as he welcomed King Jong-Un to the Vostochny cosmodrome for weapons talks.

The Russian president said he was “very glad” to see the North Korea premier and that the meeting was taking place at a “very special time” as North Korea celebrates 75 years of its creation and foundation.

“We, of course, need to talk about questions of economic cooperation and questions of a humanitarian nature,” he said.

“We have a lot of questions. I want to say that I am very glad to see you. Thank you for accepting the invitation and coming to Russia.”

EUR-GEN RUSIA-NORCOREA (AP)

Ukraine ‘ready for winter loads’ after repairs to energy system

Wednesday 13 September 2023 08:07 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine has nearly completed repairs of its power systems following Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure last winter, and is ready for the coming winter, a senior energy official said on Wednesday.

"We have installed all the equipment we planned and we are ready for the winter loads," Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, head of state-owned Ukrenergo power grid operator, told national television.

Russia’s campaign of frequent missile and drone attacks resulted in power cuts and scheduled blackouts to limit energy use, leaving towns and cities in darkness for hours at a time over winter.

Kudrytskiy said there was a ‘high risk’ of new attacks on the county’s energy system this winter, but that Ukrainian air defences were much stronger now.

"We know what it looks like (to be attacked) and it will be very difficult for the enemy to surprise us after the 1,200 missiles they fired at the power system last winter," he said.

Russia ‘rushes’ in new unit as forces stretched along front line

Wednesday 13 September 2023 07:44 , Matt Mathers

Russia is “rushing” the deployment a new unit of its army to Ukraine because its forces are stretched along the front line, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

Elements of Russia’s new 25th Combined Arms Army (25 CAA) have highly likely deployed to Ukraine for the first time, the MOD added.

The formation is likely focused on Luhansk Oblast in the north-east of the country.

The Mod said in its latest update: “It is likely that units have been rushed into action early partly because Russia continues to grapple with an over-stretched force along the front and Ukraine continues its counter-offensive on three different axes.

“However, there is also a realistic possibility that Russia will attempt to use parts of 25 CAA to regenerate an uncommitted reserve force in the theatre to provide commanders with more operational flexibility.”

(4/4) However, there is also a realistic possibility that Russia will attempt to use parts of 25 CAA to regenerate an uncommitted reserve force in the theatre to provide commanders with more operational flexibility. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 13, 2023

Ukraine shoots down 32 out of 44 drones Russia launched on Wednesday

Wednesday 13 September 2023 07:18 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 32 out of 44 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched into Ukraine early on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The main target (of the attack) was the southern parts of the Odesa region - the region’s port infrastructure," the Air Force said.

‘Grateful’ Kim tells Putin Russia is ‘top priority’ for North Korea

Wednesday 13 September 2023 06:57 , Arpan Rai

Kim Jong-un has told Vladimir Putin that bilateral ties with Russia are a “top priority” for North Korea as he sat down for talks with his Russian ally.

“I am grateful you are paying such attention to our visit to Russia,” he told Mr Putin today.

Mr Putin told Mr Kim that the two leaders need to discuss economic cooperation and the situation in the region.

The meeting is taking place “in the meeting room on the first floor of the engineering building of the technical complex of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex,” the Russian news agency TASS reported.

Putin and Kim sit down for talks after touring rocket facility

Wednesday 13 September 2023 06:45 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin and his North Korean ally Kim Jong-un have sat down for the main part of their talks at Russia’s biggest domestic space launch centre in country’s far east, reported Russia’s state media.

Earlier the two leaders went on a tour of the facility, and Mr Putin said they were there to discuss Russia supporting North Korea’s satellite programme.

The two sides are now discussing “all issues” with the participation of their delegations, reported the RIA news agency.

Ukraine says 32 out of 44 drones fired by Russia destroyed

Wednesday 13 September 2023 06:24 , Arpan Rai

At least 32 drones out of total 44 fired by Russia this morning were destroyed by Ukraine’s air force, officials said.

Dozens of drones and missiles were exchanged by both sides in the small hours, with Ukraine’s air strike setting a critical port in Crimea on fire and damaging Russian ships.

Russia says Ukraine bombed Crimean shipyard with 10 cruise missiles

Wednesday 13 September 2023 06:17 , Arpan Rai

Ukraine attacked the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea with 10 cruise missiles and three high-speed boats earlier this morning, Russia’s defence ministry claims.

At least seven cruise missiles were destroyed by Russia’s air defence systems and all boats were destroyed by a Russian patrol ship, it said.

Ukraine has not yet commented on reports of the attack, and does not typically claim responsibility for operations on Russian or Russian-occupied territory.

Videos of the attack on Russia’s critical shipyard, the main facility for its Black Sea Fleet, showed three massive explosions in quick succession.

“As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged,” the ministry said.

Putin says Russia will help North Korea build satellites

Wednesday 13 September 2023 05:59 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin said Russia will help North Korea build satellites as he toured Kim Jong-un around Russia’s newest cosmodrome.

On being asked if Russia would help North Korea build satellites, Mr Putin said: “That is why we’ve come to Vostochny Cosmodrome.”

He also said the two leaders will discuss “all issues” when asked about whether the summit will include weapons trade talks.

Mr Putin welcomed Mr Kim at the entrance to a launch vehicle assembly building and the two men shook hands.

Mr Kim’s translator thanked the Russian president for the warm welcome, “despite being busy.” The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks, Russian state media reported.

‘Glad to see you’: Putin welcomes Kim to space rocket launch site

Wednesday 13 September 2023 05:43 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most modern space rocket launch site.

“I am glad to see you,” Mr Putin said as he shook Mr Kim’s hand for around 40 seconds. “This is our new cosmodrome.”

Via a translator, Mr Kim thanked Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.

Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks as North Korea fires ballistic missiles

Wednesday 13 September 2023 05:25 , Arpan Rai

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles just hours before its leader Kim Jong-un was expected to meet Vladimir Putin for one-to-one talks in Russia.

The missile launch comes as Mr Kim arrived in Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome today for the first time in almost four years in his heavily armoured private train to meet president Putin – a rare meeting that is being closely watched amid international concerns about a potential arms deal and their partnership against the West.

Shweta Sharma reports here:

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks