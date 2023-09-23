Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine claims 'senior officers' killed in Storm Shadow strike on naval HQ

A satellite image shows smoke billowing from a Russian Black Sea Navy HQ after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Sevastopol, Crimea, September 22, 2023. - PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine has said that nine people were killed and 16 injured, among them two generals, in the Storm Shadow strike on Russia’s Black Sea Navy fleet yesterday.

The Ukrainian army said that the strike targeted “a meeting of the Russian navy’s leadership” and that “senior Russian navy commanders” were among the casualties. Russia yesterday claimed that just one servicemember was missing in action.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, told Voice of America that the commander of the group, Col Gen Alexander Romanchuk, was among the wounded and is in very serious condition. He did not confirm rumours that have been circulating overnight of the alleged death of the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Adm Viktor Sokolov.

“The number of casual military servicemen who are not employees of the headquarters is still being determined. These are military personnel who are on duty, security, and so on — they are not included in the list that I announced to you,” Budanov was quoted as saying.

Another missile strike was reported in Sevastopol this morning, with images online showing plumes of smoke, though the results are not yet clear.

09:56 AM BST

Trudeau: 'Canada will always support Ukraine'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center right, pose for a selfie with a supporter after taking part in a rally at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. - Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , center right, greet supporters after a rally at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. - Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

09:53 AM BST

Zelensky urges Canada to stick with him as Ottawa bolsters aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Canada to stick with his country as he addressed the Canadian parliament overnight.

“Moscow must lose once and for all. And it will lose,” Zelensky said. “You’re always on the bright side of history … I have no doubt that you will choose the side of freedom and justice.”

The pair signed an updated Free Trade Agreement, according to Zelensky, which will be “the basis for the reconstruction of Ukraine”.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, promised an extra 650 million Canadian dollars (£393.7m) over the next three years which will include money for 50 armoured vehicles. Trudeau also promised to send F-16 trainers for pilots and maintenance.

Zelensky also thanked Trudeau for Canada’s decision to purchase “a new batch of missiles for air defense systems for the needs of Ukraine.”

09:41 AM BST

Fresh explosions reported in Sevastopol this morning

Reports of further attacks on Sevastopol have been circulating this morning, though the results or exact location are not immediately clear.

The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, warned of missile danger earlier this morning on Telegram.

“Attention! Missile danger!,” he posted. “Close your windows properly and stay away from them,” he added, asking commuters to get out of cars and public transport and seek shelter in a safe place.

Shortly after he said that the danger was gone. He posted earlier this morning that “fragments” of a missile had fallen outside the city.

More explosions reported in Sevastopol this morning. pic.twitter.com/Afqa96scvZ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 23, 2023

09:35 AM BST

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s daily live blog of the war in Ukraine, with me, Abbie Cheeseman.

