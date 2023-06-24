Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin to give televised address after Wagner Group 'coup'

Wagner forces in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday morning - REUTERS

Vladimir Putin is preparing to broadcast a televised address to Russians “soon” as he faces a rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, said on Saturday that he had crossed into Russia with his forces to topple Moscow’s military leadership and said the group had taken control of military buildings and the airport in the city of Rostov.

“We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7:30 am (0430 GMT),” Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

“Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control,” he added, saying he and his 25,000 fighters were “ready to die”.

The Wagner chief said that he had met a deputy Russian defence minister and would hand back control of Rostov if Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, and Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian military, are handed over to him. He blames them for poor military leadership and for unnecessarily killing thousands of Russian soldiers.

“Until they are no more, we will stay here, blocking the city of Rostov and then we will go to Moscow,” he said in a video shot in the centre of Rostov.

Follow the latest updates below.

07:52 AM BST

Counter-terrorism regime imposed in Moscow and Moscow region

Russia’s anti-terrorist committee said on Saturday that it was imposing a counter-terrorist regime in Moscow and the surrounding region amid an apparent mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group, the state news agency RIA reported.

The committee said: “In order to prevent possible terrorist acts on the territory of the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, a counter-terrorism operation regime has been introduced.”

07:43 AM BST

Wagner fighters have taken control of all military facilities in Voronezh, Russian security source says

Wagner fighters have taken control of all military facilities in Voronezh, a Russian security source has told Reuters.

The city of Voronezh is located approximately 500km south of Moscow.

07:16 AM BST

Russian Defence Ministry tells Wagner fighters that they have been 'deceived' by Prigozhin

The Russian Defence Ministry has told the Wagner fighters that they have been “deceived and dragged into a criminal adventure” by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The ministry addressed the fighters in a statement on Telegram, urging them to contact its representatives and those of law enforcement services and promising to guarantee their security, Reuters reports.

07:12 AM BST

Zelensky adviser: 'Everything is just beginning in Russia'

A top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that “everything is just beginning in Russia”, after Yevgeny Prigrozhin confirmed that his fighters now control military buildings and the airport in Rostov.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning: “The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won’t work. Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin (with a fatal ending), or the collective ‘anti-Prygozhin’ (Putin’s group and the ‘Ozero’ cooperative). Everything is just beginning in Russia.”

#Prigozhin's (#Wagner) counter-terrorist operation on the territory of #Russia has already led to the capture of #Rostov, several federal highways, the headquarters of the Southern District and "#SMO." The events gained widespread publicity in Russia and even an insulting legal… pic.twitter.com/2nNoxizcvP — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 24, 2023

07:02 AM BST

Vladimir Putin to give televised address

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to give a televised address soon, state news agency TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

06:57 AM BST

In pictures: Wagner troops in Rostov-on-Don

A fighter of Wagner private mercenary group flashes a victory sign in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are deployed in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pose for a picture as they get deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group cross a street as they get deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don

06:08 AM BST

Prigozhin claims control of Rostov-on-Don

The head of the Wagner mercenary group has claimed he is inside the army HQ in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don and that his fighters control the city’s military sites, including an aerodrome, after vowing to bring down Moscow’s top brass.

“We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7.30am (5.30 BST),” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

“Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control,” he added.

Prigozhin said his troops will blockade the city and he threatened to head for Moscow unless defence chiefs Sergey Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov come to them.

05:31 AM BST

Wagner chief: Dozens of soldiers have joined the coup

Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that 60 to 70 Russian soldiers have mutinied and joined his coup attempt.

He also said that his forces have already engaged in skirmishes against Russian soldiers.

“Fighting takes place in places where the military leadership gives false information to fighters, and therefore skirmishes occur,” he said in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel.

“Where soldiers meet us, the National Guard and the police, they wave their hands joyfully, and many of them say: ‘We want to go with you.’”

This could not be independently confirmed.

05:06 AM BST

Soldiers surround Rostov military building

Dozens of heavily armed soldiers have surrounded a building described as a Russian military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov, videos have shown.

Analysts identified these soldiers as Wagner fighters, supporting a coup against the Russian military by their commander Yevgeny Prigozhin, but this could not be independently confirmed.

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, has told people to stay at home.

“Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the area,” he said. “I ask everyone to remain calm and not to leave your homes.”

The Russian military’s main headquarters for its war in Ukraine is based in Rostov.

On Friday, Mr Prigozhin announced a coup against Russian military commanders who he accused of killing thousands of soldiers unnecessarily.

If true, as news website 161[.]ru and eyewitnesses report, today mercenaries of the PWC Wagner (declared as a transnational criminal org by the US) massively left the occupied #Donbas region of #Ukraine, crossed the 1991 Ukrainian-Russian border back to Russia, entered the city… pic.twitter.com/YEnGflceDC — Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) June 24, 2023

04:28 AM BST

Armed men outside Rostov police HQ – report

Videos posted on Russian Telegram channels early on Saturday appeared to show armed men in uniform skirting Rostov-on-Don’s regional police headquarters, belonging to the Interior Ministry.

It was not immediately clear who the armed men were. Reuters verified the location as the police headquarters building.

Authorities in southern Russian regions said measures were being taken to ensure public safety, after the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force indicated that he planned to despatch men to Moscow to oust the military leadership.

04:25 AM BST

Moscow launches anti-terror measures

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that anti-terrorist measures were being taken in the Russian capital, including additional checks on roads, to reinforce security.

03:47 AM BST

What we know so far

The Kremlin has accused the leader of the Wagner mercenary group of attempting an “armed coup” against Russia.

In an extraordinary announcement on Friday night, Yevgeny Prigozhin called for an uprising against Russia’s military leaders.

The Wagner boss claimed his troops have marched into Russia’s Rostov region and promised that his soldiers will “destroy everything that gets in the way”.

Here is everything we know so far.

03:22 AM BST

Residents in Voronezh urged to avoid military convoy

The government of Russia’s Voronezh region has urged residents to avoid the M4 north-south motorway that connects Moscow to southern regions because a military convoy was on the move there, Reuters reported.

Officials said the situation was under control and measures were being taken to keep the public safe.

03:08 AM BST

US says Wagner coup is ‘real’ and ‘serious’

Joe Biden has been briefed on the chaotic situation in Russia with US officials describing it as “serious”.

The president was being kept informed as Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was accused by Moscow of launching an armed rebellion.

A White House National Security Council spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments.”

A US official told CNN this crisis was “real” but the Pentagon and White House were waiting to see how it developed.

Steve Hall, former CIA chief of Russia operations, said it was in a “different league” to Prigozhin’s previous complaints against the Russian military hierarchy.

Read more: US says Wagner coup is ‘real’ and ‘serious’ as White House consults allies

02:47 AM BST

Moscow officials tighten security

Russian authorities in the Lipetsk region south of Moscow said they have tightened security measures after the chief of mercenary group Wagner said his forces had crossed the border from Ukraine.

“A decision has been taken to reinforce security measures in the region,” said Governor Igor Artamonov.

“I ask everyone to remain calm.”

The region of Lipetsk is located about 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of Moscow.

02:20 AM BST

Rostov governor tells civilians to stay indoors

The governor of southern Russia’s Rostov region told residents to remain calm and stay indoors.

“Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the area. I ask everyone to stay calm and not to leave home unless necessary,” Vassily Golubev said in a message on his Telegram channel just before 4am (2am BST).

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had said his forces had crossed from Ukraine into the Rostov region.

Mr Golubev’s message did not say whether Prigozhin had entered Rostov.

01:41 AM BST

Russian governor: This is ‘extremely bad’

A Russian official has become one of the few to publicly express concern over the attempted coup.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea, wrote on Telegram:

“Like many of you now, I am not sleeping, updating the news feed.

“Any conflict is bad. A conflict of this level ... is extremely bad.”

01:38 AM BST

Russia accuses Prigozhin of ‘stab in the back’

Vladimir Putin has been informed by Russia’s prosecutor general of an attempt by the Wagner mercenary group to stage an armed insurrection, the Kremlin announced on Saturday morning

“The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation (Igor) Krasnov reported to Putin about the initiation of a criminal case in connection with an attempt to organise an armed rebellion,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In a statement, Russia’s security service, the FSB, said: “Prigozhin’s statements and actions are in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces.”

01:20 AM BST

Putin being updated ‘around the clock’

Vladimir Putin is being given regular updates on the unfolding tensions between the mercenary group Wagner and the defence ministry, the Kremlin said.

“Security services, law enforcement agencies, namely the defence ministry, the FSB, the interior ministry, the national guard are reporting to the president constantly, around the clock,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

12:33 AM BST

White House ‘monitoring situation’

The White House is monitoring the situation involving Russia and the Wagner force, and will be consulting with allies and partners on developments, National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday.

US officials are closely watching and one source told CNN: “This is real”.

The source told CNN that the US understands Prigozhin’s comments to be more than rhetoric.

12:25 AM BST

We are entering Rostov, says Prigozhin

In his latest audio message, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary Wagner group, said his troops are entering Rostov.

“We crossed the state border in all places,” Prigozhin said. “The border guards came out to meet and hugged our fighters.

“We are entering Rostov. We don’t fight children. Shoigu kills children. He put 18-year-old boys against us. These guys will live and go back to their mothers. But we will destroy everything that gets in the way.”

12:24 AM BST

Russian aircraft flying towards Rostov – reports

A Russian government official has told The Moscow Times that dozens of aircraft with special forces troops onboard have flown towards Rostov.

12:23 AM BST

What we know so far

The Kremlin has ordered Wagner troops to stand down after the mercenary group’s leader called for an uprising against Russia’s military

Yevgeny Prigozhin accused Russia’s top brass of shelling his fighters and said his group would stop the “evil” of Moscow’s military leadership

Russian soldiers across the country were put on high alert on Friday night

The FSB, Russia’s main intelligence service, said that it had opened a criminal case against Prigozhin

Ukrainian troops are stepping up their attacks to “take advantage” of Wagner’s attempted coup, according to Russia’s ministry of defence

Russian border guards have reportedly not stopped a column of Wagner fighters moving through a checkpoint in Novoshakhtinsk, in Russia’s Rostov region

Reports said Putin’s motorcade was seen speeding through Moscow to the Kremlin from his residence in the suburbs of the capital

Read more: Wagner chief launches coup against Russia’s military leaders

12:05 AM BST

Russian military orders Wagner troops to stand down

The Russian military has ordered Wagner troops to stand down and return to their bases amid reports the mercenary group has launched a coup against the Kremlin.

It comes amid unconfirmed reports of Russian border guards reportedly not stopping a column of Wagner fighters moving through a checkpoint in Novoshakhtinsk, in Russia’s Rostov region.

On Friday night Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary leader, accused the Russian military of shelling his fighters and said his group would stop the “evil” of Moscow’s military leadership.

Russia’s security service launched a criminal investigation into Prigozhin and accused him of an “armed rebellion”.

General Sergey Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, urged Wagner soldiers to stand down

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.