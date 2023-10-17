Ukraine-Russia war live: Atacms missiles 'fired for first time' at Russian helicopters

Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China - Sputnik/Reuters

President Zelensky has hinted that US-supplied long-range missiles were used to strike Russian helicopters in key airports controlled by Moscow’s forces.

Kyiv hit Russian airfields, equipment and personnel, destroying nine helicopters, near the cities of Luhansk and Berdyansk, the military said on Tuesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky suggested US-supplied Atacms were responsible for the strikes.

“I am grateful to those who are effectively destroying the occupiers’ logistics and bases on our land. There are results. I am grateful to some of our partners – the weapons are effective, as we agreed,” he said in a statement.

Long-range guided ATACM missiles were supplied by the US government to Ukraine.

The attack, which occurred early Tuesday morning, was “one of the most serious strikes in all of the duration of SMO (Special Military Operation)”, according to the Russian military blogger “Fighterbomber,” who has links to the air force.

Russian officials denied the strikes on Berdiansk were successful.

“According to preliminary information, our air defence system successfully intercepted enemy rockets,” Rogov said on the Telegram. “Information about victims and possible damage is being clarified.”

02:58 PM BST

Canada issues fresh sanctions against Russian collaborators in Moldova

Canada said on Tuesday it was targeting nine Moldovan individuals and six TV stations in new sanctions against Russian collaborators in Moldova.

The targeted individuals are associated with influential oligarchs, such as Vladimir Plahotniuc and Ilan Mironovich Shor, while the TV stations promote and disseminate disinformation to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Today, we are sending a clear message to malign individuals and entities in Moldova that supporting...(the) invasion of Ukraine will not go unpunished,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in the statement.

02:57 PM BST

EU Parliament votes to give Ukraine £43 billion over four years

The European Parliament on Tuesday backed giving an extra 50 billion euros (£43 billion) in European Union money over the next four years to help rebuild a Ukraine shattered by Russia’s invasion.

The proposal, advanced by the European Commission in June, would see a mix of grants and loans go to Ukraine as a line in the bloc’s longterm 2024-2027 budget.

It was adopted by 512 MEPs (members of the European Parliament), with 45 voting against and 63 abstaining.

The result means negotiations can now start with EU member states on the final details of the Ukraine Facility, which would go some way to help Ukraine plug gaps in its finances.

01:33 PM BST

Ukraine ships grain through Romanian Black Sea port

Ukraine shipped 10.5 million metric tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first nine months of the year, the port authority told Reuters on Tuesday.

Constanta Port data, which does not include volumes handled through smaller Romanian Danube ports such as Galati, showed that 9.2 million tons of Ukrainian grain left port in the first eight months.

Overall, the port shipped 25.1 million tons of grains in January-September, the authority said, its previous annual record high.

12:34 PM BST

Russia and Hungary reaffirm ties amid international tensions over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin and his closest ally among European Union leaders, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral ties amid international tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Hungary has never wanted to oppose Russia and is trying to salvage bilateral contacts, Mr Orban told Putin in comments via an interpreter broadcast on Russian television before a forum in Beijing.

Hungary has opposed many EU initiatives to support Ukraine in resisting Moscow’s forces and gets most of its crude oil and gas from Russia.

The leaders met in the government guest house where Putin was staying before the start of an international forum on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“Despite the fact that in today’s geopolitical conditions the opportunities for maintaining contacts and developing relations are very limited, nevertheless, it can only cause satisfaction that our relations with many European countries are maintained and developed. One of these countries is Hungary,” Putin told Mr Orban.

11:39 AM BST

Russian bomber over sea of Japan

Russia has said that it has flown two of its Tu-95MS, nuclear-capable, strategic bombers over the Sea of Japan.

The footage shows the Russian aircraft preparing for takeoff from an undisclosed location before taking to the skies.

The images then cut to the cockpit of one of the aircraft, before showing a Russian fighter jet flying alongside it.

The video then shows the aircraft landing.

Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bomber escorted by a Sukhoi Su-35S jet fighter during a seven-hour flight over the Sea of Japan - Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters

The images were obtained from the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday, 17th October, along with a statement claiming (in English): “Two Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers of Long-Range Aviation carry out scheduled flight in airspace above neutral waters of Sea of Japan.” (sic).

11:37 AM BST

Russian parliament votes to revoke ratification of a global nuclear test ban

The lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban.

The State Duma voted unanimously to rescind the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty known as the CTBT, in the first of three required readings. The final vote is scheduled for later this week.

The move follows a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned earlier this month that Moscow could revoke its 2000 decision to ratify the bill to “mirror” the stand taken by the United States, which has signed but not ratified the nuclear test ban.

The CTBT, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, although it has never fully entered into force.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could move to resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from continuing to offer military support to Ukraine. Many Russian hawks have spoken in favor of resumption.

11:03 AM BST

Russia throwing more units into effort to take a key eastern Ukraine city

Russia is throwing more units into its effort to take a key eastern Ukraine city, Western analysts say, after apparent setbacks that have slowed its dayslong onslaught.

The attempt to storm Avdiivka, a heavily defended city that stands in the way of Moscow’s ambition of securing control of the entire Donetsk region, is Moscow’s most significant offensive operation in Ukraine since the start of the year, the U.K. defense ministry said Tuesday.

The Kremlin’s push to claim Avdiivka comes after months of fending off Ukraine-war-counteroffensive-explainer Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which Kyiv launched some 16 months after Ukraine” Russia’s full-scale invasion.

10:09 AM BST

Russian politician Alexei Navalny condemns arrest of his lawyers

Jailed Russian politician Alexei Navalny condemned the arrest of three of his lawyers, when he stood trial in the prison where he is being held, Russian media at the hearing said on Tuesday.

“Of course these are outrageous and illegal acts,” Navalny said. He said the lawyers were “persecuted for their professional activity”, adding: “Nobody is allowed to see me. I am completely isolated from information.”

09:45 AM BST

Putin arrives in China to meet 'dear friend' Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Tuesday to meet his “dear friend” Xi Jinping.

It is Putin’s first visit to a major global power since the Ukraine invasion threw his regime into international isolation.

China this week welcomes representatives of 130 countries for a forum of President Xi’s landmark project, the Belt and Road Initiative, that Beijing is using to extend its global influence.

Putin is at the top of the invitation list, with the Russian leader looking to Bolster their relationship at a summit that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war.

09:11 AM BST

Kremlin: Poland’s election results unlikely to improve strained relations

Poland’s election results, which showed pro-EU opposition parties set to win a parliamentary majority, were unlikely to improve strained ties between Warsaw and Moscow, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Relations between Russia and Poland have been historically tense but have dipped to new lows since Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine which began in february last year.

“Honestly, it is at the moment unlikely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agencies when asked whether the results could change bilateral relations.

“There are no parts of the Polish establishment that have openly or even covertly hinted at the need to restore relations with Russia,” he said.

08:45 AM BST

'China holds all of the cards' for Putin's visit

Beijing has drawn criticism from Western countries for its stance on the Ukraine war, on which China insists it is neutral even as it refuses to criticise Moscow’s invasion.

When Xi made a state visit to Moscow in March, Putin hailed the “truly unlimited possibilities” their countries’ partnership offered.

But while the BRI forum provides a fresh opportunity for Putin and Xi to showcase their alliance, experts do not expect any new major agreements to be announced.

“Russia is aware that China doesn’t want to sign any high publicity deals,” Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, told AFP.

“China holds all of the cards,” he said.

08:07 AM BST

Putin and Xi may discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping may discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during their meeting in Beijing this week, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday.

Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as he waded into the Middle East crisis with a flurry of calls to key regional players.

Peskov on Tuesday reiterated Putin’s view that the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a failure of US policy in the Middle East, describing the tragedy unfolding as the result of countries’ dismissive attitude to the problem.

“There is still a threat of the expansion of the conflict,” RIA quoted Peskov as saying. “This may be fraught with absolutely unspeakable consequences for the whole region.

07:37 AM BST

Kyiv: Strikes launched on Russian airfields in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s forces made successful overnight strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk in territory controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine made well-aimed strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk,” the Ukrainian military’s communication department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine’s southeast, said, however, that the strikes on Berdiansk were not successful.

