Ukraine-Russia war – live: Poland to stop sending Kyiv weapons as Putin unleashes strikes on six cities

Poland said it will no longer provide Ukraine with weapons for its counteroffensive against Russia amid growing tension between Warsaw and Kyiv over grain exports.

On Wednesday, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country would no longer be transferring “any weapons” to Ukraine and would instead invest in arming Poland with the most “modern weapons”.

But Mr Morawiecki claimed the decision wasn’t related to a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain, which Poland imposed in a bid to protect the interest of Polish farmers this week, but “warned” Ukraine it would impose “additional” products to the ban.

It comes as Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities, injuring at least 18 people and damaging infrastructure facilities across the country.

Putin’s troops targeted the southern city of Kherson, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, an industrial zone in the region of Lviv and the northwest city of Rivne.

The strikes coincided with the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York where President Volodymyr Zelensky said “humankind no longer pins its hope on the UN” to protect borders.

07:29 , Alexander Butler

A massive Russian attack on Ukraine hits six cities has killed two and injured five.

Where have the strikes hit?

In the southern city of Kherson a strike on a residential building killed two people and injuted five said regional governor Oleksand Prokudin.

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a nine-year-old girl, after the strike targered residential and commercial buildings, mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure and hospitalising two, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Seven were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine.

Missiles hit an industrial zone in the region of Lviv, damaging buildings and starting a fire, but there have been no reports of casualties, Mr Klymenko added.

Regional governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, but no further details have been reported.

Images from Kyiv, Ukraine, which show damage from Russian airstrikes

08:44 , Alexander Butler

Here are some images from Kyiv, Ukraine, which show damage inflicted by Russian airstrikes this morning.

A firefighter works at a site in a residential area damaged during a Russian missile strike (REUTERS)

Workers remove debris at a site in an industrial area damaged during a Russian missile strike (REUTERS)

Emergency services stand at a site in a residential area damaged this morning (REUTERS)

Ukrainian armoured vehicles appear to have broken through Russia’s main defensive line

08:35 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine’s armoured vehicles appear to have broken through Russia’s main defensive line on the southern front.

Footage suggests Marder and Stryker vehicles have pushed through the Surovikin Line west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine kills 130 Russian soldiers in single day in southern push

08:00 , Lydia Patrick

More than 300 of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers have been killed and wounded in a span of 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia’s oblast, Ukraine’s armed forces said in a battlefield update on Wednesday.

Ukrainian commander general Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said the Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times with 830 attacks, one rocket and 23 air strikes in the past day. In retaliation, the artillery units under him launched 1,232 fire missions during the day.

Ukraine launches its ‘largest drone strike’ of war so far on Crimea and Black Sea targets

07:15 , Lydia Patrick

Ukraine has fired at least 19 “lethal” drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula, and three more over other bordering regions of Russia, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday.

The Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted and destroyed over a dozen drones in the region, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

“In the night from 20 to 21 September, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with lethal drones on sites in the Russian Federation was intercepted,” the ministry said.

Zelensky meeting with President Biden

07:00 , Alex Ross

United States President Joe Biden is looking forward to meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington on Thursday and getting a “battlefield perspective” on Ukraine’s counter-offensive, says White House spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby told reporters that the White House had encouraged Zelensky to meet with US lawmakers to discuss his ongoing military needs.

He said the possibility of providing Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles remained “on the table,” but no decision had yet been made.

This is the Ukrainian president’s second visit to the US since Russia’s invasion and it comes at a time Congress is mulling Mr Biden’s request to assist Ukraine with as much as $24bn (£19bn) in military and humanitarian aid.

On Wednesday, Mr Zelensky addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. He said the UN was incapable of stopping aggressors like Putin invading other countries.

Volodymyr Zelensky set to meet Joe Biden in Washington in his second trip since war

ICYMI: Zelensky says UN is incapable of stopping aggressors like Putin invading other countries

06:00 , Alex Ross

“Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defence of the sovereign border of nations” - said Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky as he made an impassioned call for reform of the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday.

The president claims the UN is incapable of preventing aggressors like Vladimir Putin invading other countries, and he called for action with a plea to remove Russia’s veto power on the Security Council.

The 15-member council has met dozens of times since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, but it has been unable to take any action because Moscow holds a veto.

UN incapable of stopping aggressor invading another country, says Zelensky

ICYMI: The moment the diplomatic world was watching for — but didn’t get

05:00 , Alex Ross

All eyes were on the potential of a face-off between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov across the UN Security Council’s horse-shaped table.

But it was a near-miss as Zelensky left before Lavrov arrived.

Poland angered by Zelensky remarks

04:00 , Alex Ross

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky’s comments on a ban of grain imports by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have angered the government in Warsaw.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was working to preserve land routes for grain exports, but added that the “political theatre” around grain imports was only helping Moscow.

Poland’s foreign ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski had conveyed the Polish side’s strong protest against the statement, alleging that some EU countries feigned solidarity while indirectly supporting Russia.

Delegate ovation for Zelensky

03:00 , Alex Ross

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky received an applause lasting around 30 seconds after giving his speech before the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Zelensky was invited to the address the delegates, who reacted warmly with the long applause.

ICYMI: Ukraine sends back defective Leopard 1 tanks from Germany

02:30 , Alex Ross

A number of defective German tanks have been rejected by Ukraine after they were discovered not to be working properly.

Ten Leopard 1 tanks were returned after the Ukrainian army noticed they had “serious technical issues” on delivery to Rzeszów, Poland, in July, according to German newspaper Der Spiegel.

Germany says they will need further repairs before being used in Ukraine.

Ukraine sends broken tanks with ‘serious faults’ back to Germany

What was said at the UN Security Council meeting

01:30 , Alex Ross

The main interest during the meeting in New York yesterday was Ukrain’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, it being the first time he had attended a UN Security Council meeting in person since Russia invaded Ukraine in Feburary, 2022.

In brief, here’s what was said:

Zelensky: “Unfortunately, this seat in the Security Council, which Russia occupies illegally, through backstage manipulations following the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been taken by liars whose job is to whitewash the aggression and the genocide being carried on by Russia.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “President Putin is betting that if he keeps doubling down on the violence, that if he’s willing to inflict enough suffering on enough people, the world will cave on its principles and Ukraine will stop defending itself.”

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov: “Today, the West turns selectively to norms and principles (on) a case-by-case basis exclusively based on their parochial geopolitical needs. This has resulted in a shaking of global stability as well as the exacerbation and the fomenting of new hotbeds of tension, (and) risks of global conflict.”

China’s vice foreign minsiter Ma Zhaoxu: “The Ukraine crisis has dealt a heavy blow to world economic recovery and global development and severely affected the world food, energy and financial security. Developing countries are the first to bear the blunt. Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction and protect the security and the smooth operation of global production and supply chains.”

China’s vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said “relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction

Zelensky’s impassioned call for help

Thursday 21 September 2023 00:30 , Alex Ross

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky used his address to the UN Security Council to call for reform of the body to help end Russia’s war with his country.

Speaking to the 15-member council, Mr Zelensky said: “Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defence of the sovereign border of nations.”

Despite meeting dozens of times since Russia invaded Ukraine in Febuary last year, the body has been unable to take any action because Moscow holds a veto.

Zelensky’s proposals include expanding membership of the security council to include Germany and the African Union, among others.

It comes ahead of talks with UK president Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday - a meeting where Zelensky will be hoping to secure financial support for the war.

UN expert urges US not to send Kyiv cluster munitions

Wednesday 20 September 2023 23:30 , Jane Dalton

A United Nations expert has urged the US to reconsider its decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, saying they could harm civilians even decades after the end of the conflict.

In her letter to the US government, Alice Jill Edwards, a UN Special Rapporteur, said that cluster munitions “indiscriminately and seriously injure civilians both at the time of use and in post-conflict” and should not be used.

“I respectfully urge Your Excellency’s Government to reconsider the decision to transfer cluster munitions and to halt any plan towards the implementation of such decision,” Ms Edwards wrote.

The publication of the letter comes days after US officials said the Biden administration was close to approving the shipment of longer-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine to give Kyiv the ability to cause significant damage deeper within Russian-occupied territory.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries.

Spat drags Ukraine’s ties with ally Poland to lowest point since invasion

Wednesday 20 September 2023 22:15 , Jane Dalton

A dispute about whether Ukrainian grain should be allowed to enter the domestic markets of Poland and other European Union countries has pushed the tight relationship between Kyiv and Warsaw to its lowest point since Russia invaded Ukraine last year:

Four die in Russian shelling

Wednesday 20 September 2023 21:12 , Jane Dalton

Russian forces have shelled the city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine, killing four people, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office, in a report on the Telegram messaging app, said that two people had died inside the city and two more in the adjacent town of Pivnichne.

UN incapable of defending national borders, says Zelensky

Wednesday 20 September 2023 19:46 , Jane Dalton

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has repeated his call for reform of the UN’s general assembly and security council to end the war.

“574 days of pain, losses, and struggle have already passed since the start of the full-scale aggression launched by the state, which, for some reason, is still present here among the permanent UNSC members,” he wrote on social media.

In a long thread he wrote: “All in the world see what makes the UN incapable. This seat in the Security Council, which Russia occupied illegally, through backstage manipulations following the collapse of the USSR, has been taken by liars whose job is to whitewash Russia’s ongoing aggression and genocide...

“Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a dead end...

“Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defence of the sovereign borders of nations.”

His proposals included expanding membership of the security council to include Germany and the African Union, among others.

He said the epicentre of efforts to protect territorial integrity and sovereignty and human rights, as well as preventing aggression and genocide should be in UN’s general assembly and security council.

“If reform of UN institutions is necessary for this, then we should not be afraid of it. We are ready to work together with UN members who joined the Peace Formula on draft resolutions and amendments to the UN Charter.”

The council has met dozens of times since Russia invaded Ukraine, but it has been unable to take any action because Moscow holds a veto.

574 days of pain, losses, and struggle have already passed since the start of the full-scale aggression launched by the state, which, for some reason, is still present here among the permanent UNSC members. pic.twitter.com/K5ucPhmlWS — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 20, 2023

Firstly, the UN General Assembly should be given real power to overcome the veto. In the event of 2/3 of the votes reflecting the will of nations from Asia, Africa, Europe, both Americas, and the Pacific, a UNSC veto should be effectively overcome by such binding UNGA resolution. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 20, 2023

The tense encounter that almost happened — but didn’t

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:57 , Jane Dalton

Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov avoided staring each other out across the UN Security Council’s famous horseshoe-shaped table:

Russian ambassador objects to Zelensky speaking

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:46 , Jane Dalton

Before Ukraine’s President Zelensky took the floor to speak to the security council’s 15 members, Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected.

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama, serving as president of the tense session, responded with a gibe at Moscow, which has long said the invasion does not amount to a war but was a “special military operation”.

“I want to assure our Russian colleagues and everyone here that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency,” Mr Rama said to muted laughter across the room.

“There is a solution for this,” he continued. “If you agree, you stop the war and President Zelensky will not take the floor.”

Mr Nebenzia said the session was a show.

Lavrov runs over by at least 20 minutes

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:29 , Jane Dalton

The speech of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov lasted for more than 24 minutes. Security Council delegates had been asked to limit speeches to four minutes.

Nazis can skip queue to join EU, Lavrov claims

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:25 , Jane Dalton

Nazis could “skip the queue” to join the EU, Sergei Lavrov claimed - in contrast with countries such as Turkey, where talks had dragged on.

Mr Lavrov’s rambling speech to the security council has already lasted much longer than those of other delegates and is continuing with regular swipes at Western “aggression” and “hypocrisy”.

Russian minister accuses West of fomenting global tensions

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:16 , Jane Dalton

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West after the cold war of ignoring the legacy of the founding fathers of the UN, fomenting “new global tensions”.

He accused the US and allies of meddling in Ukraine’s politics since fall of the Soviet Union to force pro-western policies in Kyiv, which did not represent the views of the people of Donbass (the Russian-occupied area of Ukraine), Mr Lavrov said.

And he accused the West of trying to suppress Russian culture, including people using their native language.

Volodymyr Zelensky left the security council meeting after his speech, avoiding a clash with Mr Lavrov and his team.

Russia committing war crimes daily, says Blinken

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:02 , Jane Dalton

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited heinous examples of homes being targeted and children being removed form their homes, saying Russia was committing war crimes daily.

He listed examples of acts of destruction he said Russia was carrying out, including targeting grain supplies, using Iranian drones.

“It’s hard to imagine a country demonstrating more contempt of the UN,” Mr Blinken said.

But Ukrainians were not giving up, he said.

He pledged the US would continue to do more than its share of supporting the war effort and send a clear message to aggressors.

UK gives £3m to food programme as Russia ‘targets hungry'

Wednesday 20 September 2023 17:54 , Jane Dalton

The UK is giving another £3m to the UN Food Programme following disruptions to grain supplies, the UK’s deputy prime minister told the security council.

Oliver Dowden said the “hungry and malnourished people of the developing world” were also victims of Russia’s “war of choice”.

Russia was impervious to UN demands and conducted sham elections in Ukraine’s sovereign territory, he said, as he highlighted the need for “effective multilateralism” to secure peace, restore grain flows and help Ukraine in its recovery”.

Poland angered by Zelensky grain remarks

Wednesday 20 September 2023 17:31 , Jane Dalton

Poland summoned Kyiv’s envoy to the foreign ministry, after comments by Ukraine’s president on a ban on grain imports angered the government in Warsaw, which is toughening its stance ahead of October elections.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, but the countries are now embroiled in a deepening conflict over agricultural imports since Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, extended a ban on grain imports from their war-torn neighbour.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly Kyiv was working to preserve the land routes for grain exports, but he added that the “political theatre” around grain imports was only helping Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last year.

“(Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski) conveyed the Polish side’s strong protest against the statements made by President V. Zelensky at the UN General Assembly yesterday, alleging that some EU countries feigned solidarity while indirectly supporting Russia,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

UN must remove Russia’s veto, says Zelensky

Wednesday 20 September 2023 17:21 , Jane Dalton

Volodymyr Zelensky called for the UN General Assembly to remove Russia’s veto power on the security council.

Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defence, the Ukrainian president told the meeting.

And he said support for Ukraine amounted to backing for the aims of the UN Charter.

He called on nations to support Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan – which the Kremlin has previously rejected.

Russia appears isolated in UN meeting

Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:57 , Jane Dalton

All eyes were on the Russian delegation as Ukraine’s Mr Zelensky came face-to-face with their officials for the first time since his country was invaded.

But Russia appeared isolated in the security council chamber, according to Washington Post reporter Michael Birnbaum.

“Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya is sitting alone at the table with other members of the Russian delegation behind him. No merriment and small talk for the Russians,” he reported.

Zelensky calls for reform of council to reach peace

Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:48 , Jane Dalton

President Zelensky called for reform of the security council.

“Our aspiration for peace should drive the reform,” he told the special gathering of international delegates.

Russia violating UN Charter, Zelensky tells security council

Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:43 , Jane Dalton

Volodymyr Zelensky has started addressing the special United Nations Security Council session, saying Ukrainian soldiers were doing what the UN security council should be doing by vote.

He accused Russia of “criminal and unprovoked aggression” that violated the UN Charter.

(EPA)

US to give Kyiv fresh aid as Zelensky plans Washington trip

Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:30 , Jane Dalton

US president Joe Biden plans to announce a significant military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday to coincide with a visit to Washington by president Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official has said, on condition of anonymity.

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:22 , Lydia Patrick

There is speculation of a Zelensky and Lavrov face-to-face showdown.

Cargo ship crew evacuated after explosion near Romanian Danube port

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:12 , Lydia Patrick

The crew of a Togo-flagged general cargo ship bound for one of Ukraine‘s Danube river ports were evacuated early on Wednesday after an explosion on board near the Romanian port of Sulina, Romanian officials said.

The Seama ship reported an explosion early on Wednesday and requested the evacuation of the 12-person crew near Sulina, where the Danube flows into the Black Sea.

“At the moment the causes ... are unclear, whether it was a mine or merely an explosion in the engine room,” Romanian Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu told reporters.

A former explosion on Romania Danube Ports (Provided)

ICYMI: Sochi fuel depot goes up in flames in suspected first drone strike on Putin’s summer resort town

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:36 , Lydia Patrick

A suspected “kamikaze drone” attack targeted resort city Sochi where Vladimir Putin spends his summer holidays and led to a massive fuel tank going up in flames, said officials.

This is the first suspected drone strike made on the Russian president’s resort city during the course of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Mr Putin has also hosted the 2014 Olympic games in the city.

Zelensky and Lavov face-to-face showdown expected to at United Nations Security Council

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:00 , Lydia Patrick

Volodymyr Zelensky faces an in-person showdown with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of the UN Security Council today, after warning Russia’s evil “cannot be trusted”.

Mr Zelensky is due to speak today at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Mr Lavrov is expected to make remarks.

Asked whether he would stay in the room to listen, Mr Zelensky said, “I don’t know how it will be, really.”

Yesterday, the Ukrainian leader delivered a powerful speech to fellow UN leaders and urged for the world to unite against Putin.

He warned of Russia using tactics that he claimed to be more catastrophic than those of nuclear destruction.

He said:”But truly not the nukes are the scariest now.“While nukes remain in place, the mass destruction is gaining its momentum.”

The last time Zelensky and Lavrov faced each other at the UN Security Council in September 2022 was an explosive encounter. Lavrov called Zelensky a ‘b******’ and stormed out of the room.

UN General Assembly (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Putin formally accepts invitation to visit China in October

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:30 , Lydia Patrick

Putin is set to visit China this October on his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him.

The Kremlin denies the allegation that he deported children from Ukraine.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Putin’s Black Sea holiday resort rocked by drone strike

Wednesday 20 September 2023 11:43 , Lydia Patrick

A ‘kamikaze drone attack’ struck Putin’s black sea holiday resort this morning, reports claim.

Telegram footage shows fire near the Adler International Aiport in Sochi.

Plumes of black clouds can be seen in the video footage as the strike hit a tank containing ‘1,200 tons of diesel’ The Metro reported.

A previous blast in the Black Sea (via REUTERS)

Ukrainian soldiers say Western arms would speed up counteroffensive

Wednesday 20 September 2023 11:20 , Lydia Patrick

Ukrainian troops on the eastern front say they need more arms to accelerate their successful Bakhmut counteroffensive against Russia, report Reuters.

Kyiv says it has recaptured two villages south of Bakhmut which will help its forces advance on the shattered city, which has been occupied by Russian forces since May.

But troops taking cover in a bunker near Bakhmut this week said they were still heavily reliant on Soviet-era Grad multiple rocket launchers, and dream of receiving the more sophisticated U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launchers.

“Things would be brighter, a lot more interesting if we had HIMARS,” one soldier, who gave his name only as Denys, said as explosions echoed nearby.

“Or at the very least one of those made Czech-made Vampires (rocket launchers),” he said to Reuters.

(Ukraine armed forces)

Russia suffer significant losses in Western Zaporizhzhia, say ISW

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:50 , Lydia Patrick

Russian losses have ‘significantly increased’ over recent days in Western Zaporizhzhia, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

They reported:

Russian losses have reportedly significantly increased in western Zaporizhia Oblast in recent days, and the Russian military likely struggles with a lack of available combat-effective units that the Russian command is willing to laterally redeploy to this sector of the front.

ISW

EU to ask China to push Russia towards ‘just peace’ in Ukraine

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:15 , Lydia Patrick

European Council President Charles Michel will ask China directly at the United Nations Security Council to do more to push Russia towards a “just peace” in Ukraine, according to his draft speech seen by Reuters at the UNGA.

At the Security Council meeting held on Wednesday during the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly in New York, Michel will call for “a just peace that respects the U.N. Charter and its core principles the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation, says Reuters.

China’s Vice President Han Zheng is in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders for the UNGA, and is currently expected to attend the meeting of the 15-member council for China, diplomats said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is also expected to attend the council meeting.

Charles Michel will ask China to push Russia towards peace

More grain conflict in Poland

Wednesday 20 September 2023 09:57 , Lydia Patrick

Poland may ban the import of more Ukrainian agricultural products if Kyiv escalates the conflict over a ban on grain imports, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warns.

The warning comes Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced their own restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports despite the European Comission’s decision to not extend prexisting ban over Ukraine’s five neighbouring countries.

Ukraine was one of the world’s top grain exporters before Russia’s 2022 invasion reduced its ability to ship agricultural produce to global markets. Ukrainian farmers have relied on grain exports through neighbouring countries since the conflict began as it has been unable to use the favoured routes through Black Sea ports.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Russian jet crashed during training flight

Wednesday 20 September 2023 09:50 , Lydia Patrick

A Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh region in Central Russia during a training flight on Wednesday morning, TASS news agency reported citing the defence ministry.

The plane was flying without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area, the report said. The crew of two people ejected and was later evacuated, it added.

The cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction, the ministry said.

The jet crash which killed Yevgeny V. Prigozhin (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sochi fire extinguished

Wednesday 20 September 2023 08:54 , Lydia Patrick

A fire at a fuel tank near an airport in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has been extinguished, the city’s mayor said on Wednesday.

“There were no casualties,” the mayor, Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

“The airport and the entire transport system are operating as normal,” report Reuters.

The cause of the fire is being investigated further.

Zelensky tells UN to not do deals with ‘evil’ Russia: ‘Ask Prigozhin whether Putin can be trusted’

Wednesday 20 September 2023 08:30 , Lydia Patrick

Volodymyr Zelensky condemned ‘evil’ Russia and emphatically warned fellow leaders of stop ‘shady deals’ with Russia.

He said: “Evil cannot be trusted – ask Prigozhin if one bets on Putin’s promises,” Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday, claiming he was aware of “attempts to make some shady deals behind the scenes.”

“Please, hear me. Let unity decide everything openly.”

Zelensky’s UN speech warned of Putin’s ‘World War'

Wednesday 20 September 2023 07:39 , Lydia Patrick

The Ukrainian president addressed other world leaders in his UN General Assembly speech, urging them to unite as he claims country suffers under conditions worse than nuclear destruction.

Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to New York to deliver his speech to the UNGA to stress the need for collaboration and peace.

Zelensky delivered UN speech in New York (Getty Images)

He argues Russia holding nuclear weapons isn’t the scariest part of the war, but rather the weaponisation of other things such as food, energy and children.

He said:

But truly not the nukes are the scariest now. While nukes remain in place, the mass destruction is gaining its momentum. The aggressor is weaponising many other things and those things are used not only against our country but against all of yours as well.

Zelensky

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 07:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.

Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.

ICYMI: Shapps pledges ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine in first meeting with Umerov

Wednesday 20 September 2023 06:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Grant Shapps pledged the UK’s “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine with tens of thousands more artillery shells as he met the country’s new defence minister for the first time.

The Defence Secretary attended the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, alongside Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The group brings together ministers and senior officials from nearly 50 nations to coordinate international support for the war-torn nation.

Drones shot down over Russian cities near Ukraine border in overnight attack

Wednesday 20 September 2023 05:58 , Arpan Rai

Russia’s air defence units have shot down two Ukrainian drones flying over Belgorod and Oryol oblasts as Kyiv increases the pace of its counteroffensive against Moscow’s invasion.

The drone attacks come as Ukraine overtook two key villages recently and has stepped up counter attacks on Russia. Drone and missile attacks deep inside Russia and on Russia-controlled territory have shot up drastically in recent months, with the Russian defence ministry blaming the “Kyiv regime” for what it calls “terrorist attacks”.

While Ukraine has seldom responded to accusations of attacks, it has expressed satisfaction at the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and critical military sites.

ICYMI: Russia is ‘weaponising’ food, energy and children in war on Ukraine, Zelensky tells UN

Wednesday 20 September 2023 05:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Russia is “weaponising” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky told leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

While the world has agreements that restrict arms, “there are no real restrictions on weaponization,” he said.

He was addressing the gathering at a sensitive point in his country’s campaign to maintain international support for its fight.

Ukraine complains to WTO about Hungary, Poland and Slovakia banning its farm products

Wednesday 20 September 2023 04:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine is filing a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia after they banned grain and other food products coming from the war-torn country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

It lays bare a widening rift with the three members of the European Union, which has been a pivotal backer of Kyiv as it works to fight off Russia’s invasion.

In a break with the wider EU, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have announced bans on grain and other food from Ukraine, a major agricultural supplier to parts of the world where people are going hungry. The 27-nation bloc last week lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s exports to five member states, also including Romania and Bulgaria.

Biden calls on world leaders to stand up to Russia’s ‘naked aggression’ against Ukraine

Wednesday 20 September 2023 03:00 , Eleanor Noyce

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on world leaders to uphold the UN Charter’s “core tenet” of sovereignty and territorial integrity by supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invading forces during remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mr Biden reminded the world leaders who had gathered to hear him at UN headquarters that the annual gathering, which he described as one that is “dedicated to peaceful resolution of conflicts,” was once again “darkened by the shadow of war, an illegal war of conquest brought without provocation by Russia against its’ neighbour, Ukraine”.

Mr Biden said the US, which has been Ukraine’s chief supporter during the nearly two-year war, wants the conflict to end, and stressed that “no nation wants this war to end more than Ukraine”.

Why new fighting in Azerbaijan's troubled region may herald a new war

Wednesday 20 September 2023 02:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Azerbaijan’s launch of reportedly intense artillery firing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday raised fears that another full-scale conflict with Armenia could be underway, less than three years after a war that killed more than 6,000 people.

Nagorno-Karabakh, with a population of about 120,000, is an ethnic Armenian region of Azerbaijan that has been a flashpoint since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The region and sizable surrounding territories came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military at the 1994 end of a separatist war. Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh itself in fighting in 2020.

Ukraine ‘has one month to hold knife to Crimea’s throat’ and force Putin into peace talks

Wednesday 20 September 2023 01:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine has just four weeks to hold a “knife at Crimea‘s throat” and force Vladimir Putin into peace talks before Russia’s army recoups over winter, experts have warned.

Professor Mark Galeotti, academic and author of more than 20 books on Russia, said Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops need to move another 10 miles southwards to be in range of striking key Russian supply routes in Crimea.

He claimed this is the only “serious” chance Ukraine has to force Mr Putin into negotiations before the Russian army has the opportunity to regroup over winter.

ICYMI: Kremlin says Russia and China must edge closer to counter Western efforts to contain them

Wednesday 20 September 2023 00:01 , Eleanor Noyce

A senior Kremlin official on Tuesday called for closer policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing to counter what he described as Western efforts to contain them as he hosted China’s top diplomat for security talks.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Moscow “seeks progressive development and strengthening of the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.”

“Amid the campaign unleashed by the collective West that is aimed at the double containment of Russia and China, it’s particularly important to further deepen Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction on the international arena,” Patrushev said.

ICYMI: A Moscow court delays decision on the appeal of jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

Tuesday 19 September 2023 23:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich filed an appeal Tuesday to be released from jail on espionage charges, but the Moscow City Court did not immediately rule on it, causing confusion from Russian media that reported contradictory results from the closed session.

The court said in a statement it sent Gershkovich’s case back to a lower court due to procedural violations. The state news agency Tass reported the court had rejected Gershkovich’s appeal, meaning he will remain jailed until Nov. 30.

Before the session was closed, Gershkovich appeared in the glass defendants’ cage, smiling at journalists and wearing a yellow sweater and blue jeans. He was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) east of Moscow.

Flames rage from destroyed warehouse after Russian drone strike on Lviv

Tuesday 19 September 2023 22:30 , Eleanor Noyce

A Russian drone attack over the city of Lviv, Ukraine, early on Tuesday 19 September heavily damaged a warehouse facility and injured a 26-year-old man, according to the regional governor.

Maksym Kozytsky reported that 15 out of 18 drones were intercepted.

Footage from the ground shows flames raging from a warehouse, as firefighters battle to control the blaze.

The state emergency service said the fire, caused by the drone attack, has reached 9,450 square meters.

A total of 27 out of 30 Shahed drones were intercepted Monday night across Ukraine, according to the Air Force report.

ICYMI: Putin still has ‘well over 200,000 troops’ in occupied Ukraine, top US general says

Tuesday 19 September 2023 21:50 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine could take time to “kick out” over 200,000 of Vladimir Putin’s troops from its soil even if its military counteroffensive achieves all its goals, a soon-to-retire US military general has claimed in a new interview.

The comments come as Ukraine has stepped up its counteroffensive against Russia in the last few days by retaking a couple of key villages near battle-worn Bakhmut and launched joint intelligence ops in Crimea, the territory Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

“There’s well over 200,000 Russian troops in Russian-occupied Ukraine,” General Mark A Milley, who is set to retire as the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an “exit interview” to CNN.

Zelensky tells Russia to stop war so world can fight climate, other crises

Tuesday 19 September 2023 21:20 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky implored world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to stand united against Russia’s invasion and said Moscow had to be pushed back so the world could turn to solving pressing global challenges.

Zelensky drew applause as he took his place at the United Nations General Assembly lectern in New York for his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia invaded his country in 2022.

“Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression, no one in the world will dare to attack any nation,” he said. “Weaponisation must be restrained, war crimes must be punished, deported people must come back home and the occupier must return to their own land.”

“We must be united to make it - and we’ll do it.”

He accused Russia of manipulating global food markets to seek international recognition of ownership of land it seized from Kyiv.

In a nod to the Global South, whose support he is seeking in his standoff with Russia, Zelensky spoke about the worsening climate crisis and natural disasters, mentioning the recent earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya.

“We have to stop it. We must act united to defeat the aggressor and focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges,” he told the General Assembly.