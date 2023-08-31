Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian attacks on Moscow, Crimea

Ukrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday - AP

Russian officials said they had thwarted new Ukrainian attacks on Moscow and Crimea after a wave of drone strikes hit targets in at least six regions deep within Russia.

Russian air defences on Thursday morning shot down a drone that was approaching the city, Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was downed about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital, he said. Russian media reported that dozens of flights had been delayed at Moscow airports.

The incident came after the chief official in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, said anti-aircraft units had downed a cruise missile fired at the Black Sea peninsula late on Wednesday.

Anti-aircraft units also downed two Ukrainian drones in Russia’s southern Bryansk region, officials said.

08:27 AM BST

Ukrainian drones attack more targets in Russia

Ukrainian drones attacked more targets in Russia late on Wednesday.

It comes a night after drones struck at least six regions deep within Russia in one of the broadest volleys yet of Kyiv’s campaign to turn the tables on Moscow.

One of the drone strikes, targeting an airfield far from Ukraine’s borders, destroyed military transport planes on the ground.

08:08 AM BST

A person died as a result of shelling in Sloviansk

A person has died as a result of shelling in Sloviansk, Ukraine, last night.

Four explosions rang out in the city around midnight after the incendiaries hit.

One person, a security guard of the enterprise, was killed, said Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk city military administration.

07:47 AM BST

Russian air defences destroy Ukrainian drone

Russian air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow, the city’s mayor said on Thursday.

Air defence forces in Voskresensky district, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital, “destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

He did not say where the drone had come from.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a later statement that the drone was Ukrainian.

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports, and emergency services were on the scene, Sobyanin said.

