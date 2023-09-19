Ukraine-Russia war live: Joe Biden speaks at UN General Assembly - watch live

Joe Biden is addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, advocating for democracy and increased aid to Ukraine.

In his speech, the US president is calling for leaders to stand up to Russia’s “naked aggression” and warn of the dire repercussions if they do not.

Mr Biden, whose appearance today is bolstered by the absence of Russia and China, warns “Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence.”

He restated his call to expand the UN security council, saying: “We need to be able to break the gridlock that too often stymies progress and blocks consensus.

“We need more voices, more perspectives at the table... The United Nations must continue to preserve peace prevent conflict and alleviate human suffering.”

03:34 PM BST

Biden: 'We will not retreat from democratic values'

Joe Biden has launched a defence of democracy after a series of coups across western and central Africa.

The US president said: “We will not retreat from the values that make us strong. We will defend democracy, our best tool to meet the challenge that we face around the world.

“And we’re working to show how democracy can deliver in ways that matter to people’s lives.”

03:26 PM BST

Biden: 'We need to break UN gridlock'

Joe Biden has restated his call to expand the UN security council, saying: “We need to be able to break the gridlock that too often stymies progress and blocks consensus.”

He continued: “We need more voices, more perspectives at the table... The United Nations must continue to preserve peace prevent conflict and alleviate human suffering.”

03:23 PM BST

Vietnam visit shows 'adversaries can become partners'

President Joe Biden kicked off his UNGA address with an anecdote about visiting Vietnam last week.

He said while it would have once been “unthinkable” for an American president to stand with a Vietnamese leader, it is an example of how “adversaries can become partners” and that “deep wounds can heal”.

03:22 PM BST

Biden: 'No nation can meet challenges alone'

Joe Biden has issued a plea for international cooperation as he addresses the UN General Assembly.

“We know our future is bound to yours,” the US president said, adding: “No nation can meet the challenges of the day alone.”

03:20 PM BST

Biden condemns Russia's 'naked aggression'

03:18 PM BST

Biden has begun his speech

US president Joe Biden has started his speech in New York, addressing world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

03:12 PM BST

Russian invasion 'unleashed a nexus of horror on the world'

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violated the UN Charter and “unleashed a nexus of horror” on the world, the UN Secretary-General has said.

Antonio Guterres told world leaders gathered in New York: “Our world is becoming unhinged. Geopolitical tensions are rising. Global challenges are mounting. And we seem incapable of coming together to respond.

“If every country fulfilled its obligations under the Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed. When countries break those pledges, they create a world of insecurity for everyone.

“Exhibit A: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, has unleashed a nexus of horror: lives destroyed; human rights abused; families torn apart; children traumatized; hopes and dreams shattered.”

03:06 PM BST

'Stand by Ukraine', Biden to tell world leaders

The White House has released excerpts from President Joe Biden’s upcoming address at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, Susie Coen writes.

In his speech, which is expected to start before 11am local time, he will call for leaders to stand up to Russia’s “naked aggression” and warn of the dire repercussions if they do not.

Mr Biden, whose appearance today is bolstered by the absence of Russia and China, will warn “Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence.

“But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

“The answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.

“That is why the United States together with our Allies and partners around the world will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity – and their freedom.”

02:59 PM BST

Over at United Nations HQ...

The first thing that strikes one visiting the United Nations HQ in New York: one hopes the UN’s efforts to achieve world peace is better than its ability to organise orderly queues, writes Francis Dearnley.

The Telegraph has been here since 5:30 in the morning in order to attain the best seats in the Press Gallery for this vital meeting of the UN General Assembly.

There was great confusion as to exactly where to go and who had the right to escort them; a strange air of informality reigns. Who is in charge? Most of the security team have never been here before: they work guarding the UN’s buildings in Geneva or The Gambia.

Here the individual is dwarfed by the scale of the Brutalist buildings that make up this vast complex: even in the chamber, presidents and prime ministers are turned into miniatures. A fellow journalist had to point out Olaf Scholz, just one man among hundreds, swarmed by officials from the 193 member states represented here.

Not even the Secretary General can command the room: delegates continue to mutter to each other throughout his speech. Perhaps it is simply that they are not here for him; a man critiqued for his ineffectualness over Ukraine and – today – the fast-evolving crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Or perhaps they are discussing that very subject, for there is little obvious official recognition of the violence erupting in Central Asia. It feels like business as usual.

Except it isn’t. For the first time President Zelensky will be speaking later in his first in-person speech here since the invasion last year, preceded by President Biden. Both are expected to reaffirm the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russia’s brutal occupation of large parts of the country. But as the world follows the news of another conflict brewing elsewhere, one has to wonder: for how much longer will Ukraine seem the core issue of the moment?

02:58 PM BST

Pictured: Zelensky arriving at UNGA

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine enters the General Assembly hall before the start of the United Nations General Assembly - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

02:56 PM BST

Biden appeals to UN to stop Russia's 'naked aggression' in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is expected to urge the UN General Assembly to stop Russia’s “naked aggression” in Ukraine, saying otherwise that the independence of all states would be at risk.

“We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” Mr Biden was to say according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

02:36 PM BST

Pictured: Black smoke billows over the city after drone strikes in Lviv

Black smoke billows over the city after drone strikes in Lviv - YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP

02:34 PM BST

Russia increases tank and missile production 'more than tenfold'

Russia has ramped up the production of some military hardware by more than tenfold to supply its army in Ukraine, its biggest weapon producer has said.



Rostec, the Russian state corporation which controls much of the weapons industry, has significantly increased the output of missiles, drones, combat vehicles and artillery.



Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the armament complex at Rostec, said production volumes for some types of hardware had been boosted “by tens of times”.

He said there had been significant growth in the production of tanks, armoured vehicles, rocket launchers, artillery, Iskander short-range ballistic missile, Pantsir air defence systems and hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

“We are going forward at cruising speed, smoke from all the pipes,” said Mr Ozdoev.

01:54 PM BST

G7 countries recognize Russia settling in Ukraine war for longer term, US says

There is a recognition among the G7 advanced countries that Russia is settling into its invasion of Ukraine for the medium and long term, and therefore the collective response should focus on supporting it accordingly, a senior State Department official has said.

Speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, the official said reinforcing Ukraine’s air defences was key not only for the battlefield but also to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure as the winter settles in.

01:45 PM BST

Three killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian town of Kupiansk

At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the northeastern Ukrainian town of Kupiansk on Tuesday, a regional official said.

“Today, the enemy attacked the town of Kupiansk with a guided air bomb,” Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, two people, including a policeman, were killed in shelling of the southern city of Kherson

01:13 PM BST

Joe Biden will urge UN to expand Security Council

Joe Biden is expected to call for the UN Security Council to be expanded to counter Russia and China as world leaders gather in New York.

The US president will ask the 193 UN member nations to “take a look at the architecture of the Security Council,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told The Telegraph ahead of the General Assembly.

Mr Biden is due to speak on Tuesday, with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, also expected to address the meeting in person for the first time since the war began.

Read more from Dominic Nicholls and Jamie Johnson here.

01:12 PM BST

Ukraine urges world court to impose 'reparations' over Russia war

Ukraine said the International Court of Justice should impose reparations on Russia for its “war of annihilation”, arguing that international law itself was at stake.

“Russia is not above the law. It must be held accountable,” Ukraine’s lead speaker, Anton Korynevych, told the court, sitting just a few metres from his Russian opponents in the Peace Palace in The Hague.

“You have the power to declare that Russia’s actions are unlawful, that its continued abuses must stop, that your orders must be followed and that Russia must make reparations,” he told the judges.

He later told reporters the exact amount of reparations Ukraine would demand needs to be worked out at a later date, but that Kyiv would use every opportunity in international courts to “prove that the Russian Federation is the biggest violator of international law in the 21st century.”

01:02 PM BST

Russia's defence minister to visit Tehran

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Tehran, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that he would meet top Iranian officials.

The agency reported that Mr Shoigu will discuss defence cooperation and regional developments with top Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan said its armed forces had launched what it called “local anti-terrorist activities” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to restore constitutional order by disarming and forcing the withdrawal of Armenian military formations there.

Iran borders both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and has called upon Baku and Yerevan to uphold a 2020 ceasefire backed by Russia.

12:55 PM BST

Russia claims Ukraine struck Kostiantynivka with missile

Russia said that Ukraine was responsible for an explosion in the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka earlier this month that killed at least 16 people.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged Ukraine had fired a 9M38 missile from a Buk surface-to-air missile system which struck the city on September 6th.

“Even if it was done unintentionally, it is obvious to everyone: the complete demilitarisation of the Kyiv regime is not just a requirement, but a vital necessity,” Ms Zakharova said.

The New York Times reported that evidence suggested the explosion had been caused by an errant missile fired by Ukraine.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack at the time. President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was evidence of the need to destroy “Russian evil.”

12:40 PM BST

Pictured: A man using a remote control demonstrates an up-armored excavator for demining purposes, in Kryvyi Rig

A man using a remote control demonstrates an up-armored excavator for demining purposes, in Kryvyi Rig - ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP

12:39 PM BST

Seoul summons Russian ambassador after Kim-Putin summit

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, to warn Moscow over military cooperation with North Korea after Kim Jong Un met President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Kim spent nearly a week touring Russia’s far east before returning home Monday, visiting a space centre and weapons factories, on a trip which has fanned Western fears that isolated, nuclear-armed Pyongyang could provide Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Kim and Putin held a summit, with the Russian leader talking up defence cooperation with North Korea, hinting of “possibilities” for bolstering military ties - something which would violate a raft of separate sanctions on both countries.

The Kremlin subsequently said no agreement has or would be signed.

12:09 PM BST

Russia urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to end 'bloodshed' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia on Tuesday urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to “end bloodshed” and pursue peace talks, after Baku launched “anti-terror operations” in the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The Russian side urges an end to the bloodshed... and a return to a peaceful settlement,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

11:30 AM BST

South Korea urges Russia to halt military cooperation with North Korea

South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Russia should immediately halt moves to expand military cooperation with North Korea and vowed to take stern actions.

South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin summoned Russia’s ambassador in Seoul to urge “Russia to immediately halt any moves to expand military cooperation with North Korea and to abide by (UN) Security Council Resolutions,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chang also said Seoul will coordinate with the international community to sternly respond to any actions that threaten its security.

Seoul’s message comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was presented with options for military cooperation when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome space center.

10:49 AM BST

Biden will ask world to stick with Ukraine

Joe Biden will use his speech to the UN General Assembly to make a full-throated appeal for world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian invaders - and he hopes Republicans in Congress will take notice too.

Mr Biden’s address at the annual gathering is the centerpiece event of his three-day visit to New York, which will include meetings with the heads of five Central Asian nations, and the leaders of Israel and Brazil.

“We rallied the world to support Ukraine and united Nato because I was convinced at the beginning that [Vladimir] Putin was counting on Nato not being able to stick together and that would be enough” for victory, he said at an election campaign fundraiser in New York on Monday.

10:19 AM BST

Zelensky questions Russia's UN seat as he visits New York

Volodymr Zelensky questioned Russia’s place at the United Nations ahead of the first day of the General Assembly in New York.

The Ukrainian president said that the UN needs to answer for “allowing his country’s invader a seat at the tables of power.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Staten Island University Hospital, where Ukrainian soldiers are being treated for war injuries - EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

He said: “For us, it’s very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still — it’s a pity, but still — there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations.”

Mr Zelensky is due to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and speak on Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine.

Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Foreign Minister Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to make remarks.

Asked whether he’d stay in the room to listen, Mr Zelensky said: “I don’t know how it will be, really.”

09:51 AM BST

Denmark to donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark will donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine, news agency Ritzau reported on Tuesday citing the country’s Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The donation will consist of 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 15 T-72 tanks.

09:22 AM BST

US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine 'soon,' says Austin

Ukraine will “soon” receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Germany.

Washington had promised the tanks to Kyiv at the beginning of the year, part of more than $43 billion in security assistance pledged by the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“I’m... pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” Mr Austin said at the opening of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

09:03 AM BST

War crime investigators prepare case against Russia over food attacks

War crimes investigators say they aim to bring the first international prosecution for starvation following Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian food supplies and farming.

The targeting of Ukraine’s agriculture, its farmland and grains stocks, and even civilians searching for food, amounts to a weaponisation of starvation and a clear war crime, investigators argue.

Last week, Russia continued to strike Ukrainian grain export ports on the Danube river and in the Odesa region.

Read more from Ben Farmer here

08:23 AM BST

One dead in Lviv attack

Russia struck three industrial warehouses in a drone strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Tuesday, causing a huge fire and killing at least one person, local officials said. [see post at 7:56].

Lviv governor Maxim Kozitsky said firefighters were tackling the blaze and that a 26-year-old man had been taken to hospital. City mayor Andriy Sadovyi later said the body of a man who worked at one of the warehouses had been found under the rubble.

Firefighters work at a site of an industrial warehouse damaged by a Russian drone strike - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Firefighters work at a site of an industrial warehouse damaged by a Russian drone strike - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

“I want to emphasise that these are ordinary industrial warehouses. Nothing military was stored there,” Mr Kozitsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said Russian forces had launched 18 drones in the attack and that 15 had been shot down, including seven that were directly over the Lviv region.

08:06 AM BST

Pictured: The Zelensky's arriving in New York

08:05 AM BST

Cargo ship loaded with grain has left Ukraine port, says deputy PM

A cargo ship which entered the Ukrainian Black Sea port of entered Chornomorsk last week has departed with three thousand metric tonnes of grain, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

“The vessel RESILIENT AFRICA, carrying three thousand tonnes of wheat, has left the port of Chornomorsk and is heading towards the Bosphorus,” he said on Facebook.

“This is the first of two vessels that entered Chornomorsk last week through a temporary corridor for civilian vessels established by the Ukrainian Navy.”

08:02 AM BST

Pictured: A woman stands next to the tombstone of five Ukrainian border guards near her house

Vera Chernukha, 73, looks on as she stands next to her damaged house in the village of Dementievk.

She is the only remaining resident of Dementievka.

Vera Chernukha, 73, looks on as she stands next to her damaged house in the village of Dementievka - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Vera Chernukha, 73, stands next to the tombstone of five Ukrainian border guards near her house in the village of Dementievka - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

07:56 AM BST

One wounded in warehouse fire in Lviv

Drones attacked Ukraine’s western city of Lviv early on Tuesday and explosions rang out, causing a warehouse fire and wounding at least one person.

The city of Lviv, close to the Polish border, is seen as one of the safest in Ukraine but it has experienced more attacks recently. Three people were killed by air strikes in August.

Several waves of drones buzzed overhead, starting around 0130 GMT. The Ukrainian Air Force said that drones were attacking the city and air defences were in operation.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram that “as a result of an attack, an industrial warehouse is burning in one of Lviv’s districts”.

“So far, we know of one person who was injured by the attack,” he added.

07:53 AM BST

Ukraine says downed 27 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine said its air defence systems had downed 27 Shahed drones launched overnight in Russia’s latest aerial barrage.

“A total of 30 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were launched... As a result of combat work, 27 Shaheds were shot down by air defence units,” the Ukrainian air force said on social media.

07:52 AM BST

British troops to get new hi-tech drone software that ‘improves safety of soldiers’

British troops are to be armed with new hi-tech software that works with drones to create 3D models of maps within minutes.

As part of the British Army Warfighting Experiment, which is working with future technologies to prepare soldiers to fight on increasingly complex battlefields, the Army will trial new software that enables drones to capture near-real-time footage of areas of interest and processed it into a high-definition 3D map on a smartphone or tablet in less than 10 minutes.

The Farsight software, made by the American cyber technology company Reveal, uses photogrammetry collected by drones to create 3D digital models.

Read more from Danielle Sheridan here.

07:51 AM BST

Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers at New York hospital

I started my visit to the U.S. with the most important thing: meeting our wounded warriors at Staten Island University Hospital.



I thanked them all for their service and wished them a speedy recovery.



I also thanked and awarded medical personnel and the Kind Deeds foundation. pic.twitter.com/VPO5ytor7s — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 18, 2023

