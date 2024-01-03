Ukraine-Russia war: Nato to purchase 1,000 Patriot anti-aircraft missiles as stockpiles dwindle

Rescue workers at a school in Kharkiv, Ukraine which collapsed in a Russian missile strike on Tuesday evening - Telegram

A coalition of Nato countries has purchased 1,000 Patriot missiles to replenish dwindling Western stockpiles.

The £4.3 billion ($5.5bn) contract – signed by Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain – will see the surface-to-air rockets manufactured entirely in Europe.

The West’s reserves of the US-designed state-of-the-art missiles, which cost £3.2million ($4m) each, have steadily depleted as supplies were sent to Ukraine, where they have been used to shoot down Russian rockets and drones.

The new deal raises the prospect of further donations to Kyiv after a week of major Russian missile and drone barrages that have killed more than 50 people and wounded some 330 others.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg hailed the “timely announcement to invest in up to 1,000 new Patriot air defence missiles to bolster the alliance’s security”.

“Europe will produce 1,000 Patriot air defence missiles itself,” Dutch defence minister Kajsa Ollongren said. “This shows that European co-operation ensures concrete successes.”

03:04 PM GMT

03:03 PM GMT

02:11 PM GMT

Ukraine needs £29bn in Western financial aid, says PM

Ukraine needs more than £29 billion ($37bn) in Western financial aid in 2024, Denys Shmyal, Ukrainian prime minister, has said.

“This year’s needs exceed $37 billion,” he told a government meeting. “We count on regular, stable and timely assistance from partners.”

He said the European Union, the United States, the International Monetary Fund, Japan, Canada, Britain and the World Bank were Kyiv’s main financial supporters.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine’s allies and multilateral organisations have pledged nearly £220 billion ($278bn) in aid, of which £121 billion ($153bn) is financial support.

01:40 PM GMT

Polish farmers to resume border blockade

Polish farmers will resume their blockade of a Ukrainian border crossing on Thursday after not receiving a signed assurance from new prime minister Donald Tusk.

They suspended a two-month protest at the Medyka checkpoint for higher corn price subsidies and lower taxes on December 24.

But only one lorry an hour will be able to pass through from Thursday under plans to resume the blockade.

Roman Kondrow, leader of the protest, said: “We have not received written confirmation that our demands will be met, so we are continuing the protest.”

Czeslaw Siekierski, agriculture minister, told the farmers their demands will be met on December 23.

01:16 PM GMT

Donetsk torture chamber chief jailed for 15 years

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a man who ran a separatist torture chamber in occupied Donetsk to 15 years in prison.

Denys Kulikovskyi headed the Izolyatsia jail at a factory in the city between 2015 and 2018. Journalists, activists and prisoners of war were detained and tortured at the facility.

He was arrested in Kyiv in November 2021 and has since been convicted of terrorism, cruel treatment of prisoners and participation in an illegal armed group.

Mr Kulikovskyi must also pay £8,300 ($10,480) and £1,980 ($2,500) in civil claims brought by two of his former prisoners.

12:46 PM GMT

Watch: Panic in Belgorod as retaliatory strikes hit city

12:31 PM GMT

Nato: Putin's air strikes will not succeed

Vladimir Putin’s wave of air strikes on Ukrainian cities will not succeed in “breaking Ukraine’s resilience”, Nato has said.

“Nato strongly condemns Russia’s missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns,” it said in a statement to Polish radio station RMF.FM.

“This is yet another proof of Putin’s attempt to break Ukraine’s resilience. He will not succeed.”

The alliance added that it would stand with Kyiv “as long as it takes”.

“Allies have already provided Ukraine with a wide range of air defence systems and are committed to further strengthening its defence capabilities,” it said.

12:01 PM GMT

Watch: Ukrainians storm Russian positions near Bakhmut

11:54 AM GMT

Elderly man killed in own home after shelling in Kherson

An elderly Ukrainian man has died after Russian artillery shelling collapsed his home on top of him.

The man, from the village of Sadove in Kherson, was trapped under rubble following an artillery bombardment shortly after 11am local time (8am GMT), governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Rescuers have recovered the man’s body from the rubble, he added.

11:22 AM GMT

Air strikes were like 'armageddon', says MP whose home was destroyed

Russian air strikes which severely damaged the Kyiv home of Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik on Tuesday were like “armageddon”, she said.

“It felt like armageddon, honestly, because the attack did not stop,” the leader of the liberal Holos opposition party told Sky News.

When Ms Rudik emerged from an air raid shelter, she found “that half of [her] house does not have windows at all”.

“Now in Ukraine when you go to bed, you have no guarantee that you will wake up,” she said.

11:02 AM GMT

Four were injured in accidental Russian strike on own village

Four people were injured in a Russian village on Tuesday when it was mistakenly bombed by the air force.

Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh, did not disclose the nature of the injuries after at least six houses in Petropavlovka were destroyed in the strike.

Footage shared by the prominent Telegram channel Baza showed charred debris strewn across streets in the village 93 miles from the Ukrainian border.

10:44 AM GMT

Ukraine strikes back at occupied Crimea and border city

Ukraine launched missile and drone attacks on occupied Crimea and the Russian border city of Belgorod overnight in response to a string of aerial assaults by Moscow’s forces.

Explosions were heard in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol after what one Russian blogger said was a salvo of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

Moscow-appointed local official Mikhail Razvozhaev said a missile had been intercepted and that there were no casualties or damage.

A number of drones and 12 missiles were also shot down over Belgorod by anti-air defences, Russia’s defence ministry and governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The border city, situated about 20 miles from Ukraine’s north-eastern frontier, was also targeted in attacks on Saturday and Tuesday.

10:24 AM GMT

Ex-Ukrainian official charged with treason

A former Ukrainian official has been charged with treason after being accused of collaborating with the Russian FSB.

Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained the ex-civil servant, who was dismissed in 2014 and is alleged to have answered to an FSB officer as well as published pro-Russian propaganda online.

He is accused of calling for occupied Ukraine to be annexed to Russia’s Rostov oblast.

10:08 AM GMT

French ambassador: Arms industry aid to replace donated weapons

French weapons donations to Ukraine will be “gradually” replaced by aid for its domestic arms industry, France’s ambassador to Kyiv has said.

“French support for the supply of military equipment is, of course, continuing,” Gael Veyssiere told news broadcaster Franceinfo.

“It will gradually change its nature, as the goal is to produce more weapons in Ukraine, rather than proceeding solely through donations or purchases.”

10:01 AM GMT

Russian artillery kills two in Zaporizhzhia

Two civilians have been killed by shelling in Zaporizhzhia as Russia launched a wave of artillery, drone and missile attacks on the partially-occupied southern province.

Ballistic missile strikes are expected and residents have been urged to head to air raid shelters.

Yurii Malashko, the region’s military governor, said a 54-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman died this morning when the village of Plavni was shelled.

Another woman, 76, was also injured in the attacks.

09:52 AM GMT

Norway to donate F-16s to Ukrainian training mission

Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark for the training of Ukrainian pilots, its defence minister has said.

The Norwegian air force has replaced the F-16s with newer F-35s and 10 instructors have been posted to Denmark to help train the pilots.

Oslo said last year that it would join Denmark and the Netherlands in donating F-16s to Ukraine’s air force.

09:36 AM GMT

MoD: Russia has used 'significant proportion' of missile stockpile

Russia has used up a “significant proportion” of its missile stockpile in its attacks on Ukrainian cities over the last week, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

In its latest defence intelligence briefing, the MoD said the attacks have “primarily targeted” Ukraine’s defence industry.

“This contrasts with its major attacks last winter which prioritised striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” it said.

“Russia appeared set to restart this campaign by hitting energy sites in early December 2023.

“These new operations suggest at least a temporary change of approach in Russia’s use of long-range strikes.

“Russian planners almost certainly recognise the growing importance of relative defence industrial capacity as they prepare for a long war.”

09:25 AM GMT

EU sanctions Russia's largest diamond company

The European Union has sanctioned Russia’s largest diamond producer and its chief executive, Pavel Marinychev.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world and its CEO.

“This is part of our coordinated efforts at G7 level to deprive Russia of this important revenue source.”

09:16 AM GMT

In pictures: Damage from Russian attacks

Damage at a school in Kharkiv struck by a Russian missile on Tuesday night

Russian artillery shelling set an outbuilding of a Kherson home on fire

08:54 AM GMT

Belgorod man who filmed anti-air defences forced to apologise

A Russian man from the border city of Belgorod has been forced to apologise on camera after filming anti-air defences engaging with Ukrainian missiles on Tuesday.

The man, flanked by two individuals in camouflage with their backs to the camera, apologised to the country with a Russian flag hanging behind him in a video shared on Telegram.

Local officials said one person was killed and 11 others were wounded by Ukrainian strikes on the city on Tuesday.

Valentin Demidov, its mayor, said on Tuesday anyone who filmed anti-air defences were guilty of “betrayal”.

“By publishing such content, you must be prepared to share responsibility for the next arrivals and possible tragic situations if the air defences fail,” he said.

“This is tantamount to a crime. It is treason!”

08:40 AM GMT

Ukraine needs long-range missiles, says Polish foreign minister

The West needs to send long-range missiles to Ukraine and tighten sanctions against Russia, Poland’s foreign minister has said.

Radoslaw Sikorski said: “We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands: by tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centres.”

08:27 AM GMT

More details emerge on Kharkiv strike

The Russian missile strike which left a Kharkiv school partially collapsed was conducted using S-300 surface-to-air missiles, it has been reported.

Ukrainian newspaper Strana said the attack on the north-eastern city’s Osnovyansky district primarily damaged the school’s nursery.

The missiles did severe damage to the school

07:55 AM GMT

Schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol to be shown Putin speeches

Schoolchildren in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol will be shown speeches by Vladimir Putin.

The exiled city council said the video recordings were part of an education plan for 2024 issued by the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“The occupiers continue to systematically impose their ideology on Mariupol children,” it wrote on Telegram.

“Schools are holding ‘conversations about important things’, murderers are being called ‘heroes’, and Russian textbooks are being brought to school libraries.”

07:40 AM GMT

Ukraine attacks third Russian region

Ukraine has attacked the Russian region of Kursk, its governor Roman Starovoyt has said.

He said an electricity sub-station in Zheleznogorsk, a large town in the region, was hit this morning in an unspecified “air attack”.

There are no reports of casualties.

07:28 AM GMT

Pictured: Smoke plume rises from Sevastopol

Moscow-appointed local official Mikhail Razvozhaev said a missile had been intercepted and that there were no casualties or damage

07:23 AM GMT

Kharkiv school collapses after Russian strike

A school in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine collapsed on Tuesday evening after a Russian missile strike.

Half of the two-storey school building was in ruins after the attack.

A 10-metre crater was left at the scene and the windows of three nearby homes smashed.