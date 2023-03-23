Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia 'will bomb any country that arrests Putin'

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC on the frontline in Bakhmut - LIBKOS/AP

Russia would bomb any country that detains Vladimir Putin using the International Criminal Court arrest warrant, Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has warned.

The ICC last week called Putin a war criminal over his alleged role in abducting thousands of Ukrainian children, often from orphanages or care homes.

But Mr Medvedev cautioned that any attempt to execute that arrest warrant would be seen by Moscow as a "declaration of war".

"Let's imagine - it's clear that this is a situation that will never happen - but nevertheless let's imagine it does," the Putin ally said.

"The current head of a nuclear state arrives on the territory of, say, Germany, and is arrested. What is this? A declaration of war against the Russian Federation."

Mr Medvedev said that if this happened "all of our means, rockets and others, will fly on the Bundestag, in the Chancellor's Office and so on."

Mr Putin could face arrest in more than 100 countries that recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC warrant.

Russia, like the US, is not one of the 123 countries that are parties to the ICC under the Rome Statute, which established the court.

A future trial of Putin is therefore highly improbable, but the warrant is expected to have an impact on his ability to travel because he could be arrested and sent to The Hague.

09:41 AM

Ukraine in pictures:

President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) taking a selfie with servicemen after meeting them in a warehouse and handing out awards, near Bakhmut - HANDOUT/AFP

Ukrainian Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters fly towards Russian positions during a combat mission in Donetsk region - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

A Ukrainian tank heads toward Bakhmut - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

09:19 AM

Ukraine says 'will take advantage' of Russian fatigue in Bakhmut 'very soon'

A senior Ukrainian military commander said Thursday that a counter-attack could be launched soon against "exhausted" Russian forces near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the stage for the longest battle of Moscow's invasion.

"The aggressor has not given up hope of taking Bakhmut at all costs despite losses in manpower and equipment. Russia's main fighting force on this front is the Wagner mercenary group," said the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Sparing nothing, they are losing significant strength and becoming exhausted. Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, like we did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk," he added, referring to succesful counter-offensives last year.

Bakhmut, which once had an estimated population of around 70,000 people, has virtually emptied of civilians over months of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces for the town.

09:02 AM

Russia makes gains in north-east - but commanders fear major offensive

Russia has made 'several kilometres' of gains in the north-east and is likely to try and recapture Kupiansk, according to British military intelligence.

In its daily briefing, the Ministry of Defence said that Russia had partially regained control over the approaches to the eastern Ukrainian town of Kreminna, after its troops were pushed back from the region earlier this year.

"In places, Russia has made gains of up to several kilometres," the military intelligence said in an update, adding that Russian commanders are likely trying to expand a security zone and are also seeking to recapture the logistic hub of Kupiansk in Kharkiv.

They added: "Operationally, Russia’s intent in the north-east likely remains defensive. Commanders probably fear this is one of the sectors where Ukraine could attempt major offensive operations."

08:36 AM

Russia hauls 1950s-era tanks out of storage to join battlefield

Russia appears to have pulled 1950s-era tanks out of storage in the latest sign of a serious armour shortage in its army.

Pictures and video have emerged of what experts say are T-54 and T-55 tanks being transported by rail from a military depot for mothballed equipment in Russia’s far east.

If sent into Ukraine the vehicles would likely become the oldest main battle tanks used in the conflict.

Read the full story here

08:13 AM

Watch: Prince William visits Poland to thank soldiers for ‘all that you’re doing’ in Ukraine

The Prince of Wales has made a surprise visit to Poland to “personally thank” British and Polish soldiers involved in the war in Ukraine for “defending our shared freedoms”.

Prince William landed in the southeastern city of Rzeszow, around 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, on Wednesday afternoon amid tight security to show his support for the troops responding to the ongoing humanitarian situation.

He said he was “struck by their passion as well as their shared determination to defend our shared freedoms” in the face of the conflict, telling them: “Everyone back home thoroughly supports you.”

Read the full story from India McTaggart here

08:03 AM

UN nuclear chief says Ukraine plant situation 'remains perilous'

The UN nuclear agency's chief has said that the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant "remains perilous" following a Russian missile strike this month that disconnected the plant from the grid.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant needs a reliable electricity supply to operate pumps that circulate water to cool reactors and pools holding nuclear fuel.

Since a Russian strike on March 9, the plant has relied on a single backup power line that remains "disconnected and under repair", according to Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Nuclear safety at the ZNPP remains in a precarious state," Grossi said in a statement on Wednesday.

The plant's lack of access to the grid and necessary repair work on its last emergency power line could cause a complete loss of power, making it reliant on diesel generators for the seventh time since Russia captured it a year ago, Grossi said.

"I once again call for a commitment from all sides to secure nuclear safety and security protection at the plant."

08:01 AM

Pictured: A residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia - STRINGER/REUTERS

08:00 AM

EU leaders to discuss Ukraine war with UN chief

European Union leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday and also endorse a plan to ramp up the supply of artillery shells to Kyiv.

Guterres will be a guest at an EU summit in Brussels, days after the renewal of a deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey on the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

That humanitarian measure will discussed at a working lunch with Guterres before the U.N. secretary-general takes his leave and EU leaders get an update on the war from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy via video link, officials said.

"We will, as always, reaffirm our unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine," declared Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders.

The leaders will give their blessing to a plan - agreed by foreign ministers on Monday - to send 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year by digging into stocks and making a landmark move into joint procurement.

07:59 AM

