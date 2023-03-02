Ukraine-Russia war news – latest: Torture chamber network was ‘planned and funded by Moscow’

A network of at least 20 torture chambers uncovered in Ukraine’s recently liberated Kherson region was “planned and directly financed by the Russian state”, war crimes investigators have alleged.

Funding a network of such facilities was part of a Russian state plan to “subjugate, re-educate or kill Ukrainian civic leaders and ordinary dissenters”, investigators from the UK-backed Mobile Justice Team said on Thursday.

At least 1,000 torture chamber survivors have submitted evidence to investigators and more than 400 people had been reported as missing from Kherson, it said, accusing different Russian security agencies – including the FSB – of operating the torture facilities.

The allegations came as an article published in a Russian defence journal claimed that Moscow was mulling the use of nuclear weapons to fend off a potential attack by Washington.

The article Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought) claimed the US was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore “apparently” prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it.

Kherson torture chambers were planned and financed by Russia, war crimes investigators allege

10:14 , Andy Gregory

A network of at least 20 torture chambers uncovered in recently liberated Kherson was “planned and directly financed by the Russian State,” war crimes investigators have alleged.

The Mobile Justice Team, funded by Britain, the EU and the US, has been working with Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors across Ukraine and in Kherson since the city was reclaimed from Russian forces in November after more than eight months of occupation.

“New evidence collected from recently liberated Kherson reveals torture chambers were planned and directly financed by the Russian State,” the team established by British lawyer Wayne Jordash said in a statement.

Witnesses described the use of electric shock torture and waterboarding by Russian forces. At least 1,000 torture chamber survivors have submitted evidence to investigators and more than 400 people had been reported as missing from Kherson, it said.

Funding a network of torture facilities was part of a Russian state plan to “subjugate, re-educate or kill Ukrainian civic leaders and ordinary dissenters,” the team said.

Torture centres were operated by different Russian security agencies, including the Russian Federal Security Services (FSB), local Kherson FSB and the Russian Prison Service, it said.

Moscow ‘not contemplating’ use of nuclear weapon, says top Russian diplomat

09:56 , Andy Gregory

Moscow is “not contemplating” using a nuclear weapon and doing so would make no sense militarily, a top Russian diplomat has said.

Russia does not intend to use nuclear weapons over the situation in Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with the Maverick News portal aired on Wednesday.

"First and foremost, we have a nuclear doctrine,” Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, told the Maverick News channel. “And it is said that we will not use this nuclear weapon first, it can be used only if there is an existential threat to Russia.”

He added: “This is something that we are not contemplating in terms of the situation in Ukraine.”

Three killed as Russian missile hits five-storey building in Zaporizhzhia, police say

09:28 , Andy Gregory

A Russian missile has hit a five-storey building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and wounding at least four, police have said.

Eleven people have been rescued from the part of the building that collapsed, the state emergencies service said in a statement.

Muddy conditions could hand Ukraine battlefield advantage, says UK

08:59 , Andy Gregory

Thawing temperatures on the ground could hand an advantage to Ukraine on the frontline as muddy conditions limit cross-country movement now and over the coming weeks, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has suggested.

“As Ukrainian forces continue their defence of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, rising temperatures are now creating the muddy conditions known in Ukrainian as ‘bezdorizhzhia’, limiting cross country movement,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

“Poor CCM typically provides some military advantage to defending forces. Daytime soil temperatures have risen and are now largely above freezing. As experienced since mid-February 2023, overnight freeze and daytime thaw remains likely until next week.

“Forecast warmer than average conditions for the remainder of winter and spring will further reduce CCM.

“It is almost certain that by late-March, CCM will be at its worst following the final thaw. This will add further friction to ground operations and hamper the off-road movement of heavier armoured vehicles, especially over churned-up ground in the Bakhmut sector.”

08:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Ukraine is pioneering war-time science by rolling out mobile laboratories with new technology capable of processing DNA samples in minutes to identify the dead.

Bel Trew reports from Zaporizhzhia:

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia overnight

08:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Two people have been killed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Thursday, reported the Kyiv Independent.

Acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported the attack on Telegram.

Earlier Mr Kurtev had said that an overnight Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia destroyed three floors of an apartment building.

⚡️Update: 2 killed in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia.



⚡️Update: 2 killed in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Two people were killed in the early hours of March 2 when Russian forces launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported on Telegram.

07:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

In the chaos of conflict – amid a death toll of this size – with the sheer length of the frontline and the severity of the alleged war crimes being committed, the search to find and identify the dead, to document the war crimes likely committed against them, had become impossibly hard.

We met countless others with similar stories of loss.

They all had the same basic desire: to do the simplest act of all: find and bury their loved ones and secure some form of closure and healing in that.But nearly a year on they hadn’t been able to do even this.

International correspondent Bel Trew recalls the moment which led to the making of her new documentary, The Body in the Woods:

Military may pull back from Bakhmut, Ukrainian official says

07:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Ukraine’s military could pull back from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday, amid a relentless Russian offensive that has sought for months to capture the city.

“Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they’ve held the city, but if need be, they will strategically pull back,” Alexander Rodnyansky, an economic adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, told CNN.

“We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing.”

Military may pull back from Bakhmut, Ukrainian official says

Modi urges G20 ministers to look beyond Ukraine war in talks

06:48 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi urged global leaders on Thursday to “rise above differences” over the Russia-Ukraine war as the G20 summit tests the host nation’s diplomacy in successfully delivering a joint statement at the end of the historic event.

Shweta Sharma reports:

Modi urges G20 ministers to look beyond Ukraine war in talks

06:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

There is a difference between people loudly disagreeing with speech they find offensive, and people who are actually in a position of power banning those things outright.

Ryan Coogan writes:

Threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains, says Zelensky

06:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

In his nightly address, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said that while winter is over, the threat to the country’s energy infrastructure from Russian attacks continues.

Mr Zelensky said that the winter was very difficult, but Ukraine managed to provide its residents with energy.

He warned that the threat to the energy infrastructure remains.

⚡️Zelensky: Winter is over, but threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains.



⚡️Zelensky: Winter is over, but threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains.

In his address, Zelensky said that the winter was very difficult, but Ukraine managed to provide its residents with energy. Still, he warned that the threat to the energy infrastructure remains.

Russia accuses IAEA of disrupting staff rotation at Zaporizhzhia plant

05:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Russia has accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of disrupting the latest rotation of staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The nuclear plant which is Europe’s largest with six reactors was occupied by Russian troops in the early days of their invasion last February.

IAEA monitors have been posted at the station since last September. Other IAEA teams have since been put in place in Ukraine’s three other nuclear plants.“

It is true that the rotation of specialists which is planned for once a month, has been excessively delayed,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to the IAEA in Vienna, told Russia’s TASS news agency.

“It was supposed to occur on 7 February, but hasn’t yet happened, through no fault of our own. We expect the changeover of experts to take place very soon, in the next few days,” he said.

In a statement IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday he hoped the changeover would take place this week.

India calls for ‘common ground’ at G20 meeting

05:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

India has called for “common ground” on divisive issues on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi, where Russia’s war in Ukraine is expected to take centre stage.

“We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can,” prime minister Narendra Modi said in a video message.

“You are meeting at a time of big global divisions. Naturally, this Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be affected by the geo-political tensions of the day. We all have our positions and perspectives as to how this tension should be resolved,” he added.

You are meeting at a time of big global divisions. Naturally, this Foreign Ministers' meeting will be affected by the geo-political tensions of the day. We all have our positions and perspectives as to how this tension should be resolved: PM Narendra Modi

US reaching out to allies to impose new sanctions on China, report says

04:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The US is reaching out to its allies to explore the possibilities of imposing new sanctions on China for its support to Russia in its war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The report cites four US officials as sources and says that consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.

However, it has not been disclosed what specific sanctions are being explored.

One source said to Reuters that the Biden administration wanted to first raise the idea of coordinated sanctions and “take pulses” in the event that any shipments are detected to Russia from China, which declared a “no limits” partnership shortly before the invasion on 24 February last year.

A second source was quoted as saying that detailed measures on China are not in place yet.

Putin ‘funnels millions by buying largest apartment in Russia for gymnast lover’

04:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Vladimir Putin bought his gymnast lover the largest apartment in Russia and a wooden mansion deep in the countryside, according to an investigation.

A report by Project, a Russian opposition website banned by the Kremlin, alleged that Putin, 70, funnelled millions in illicit funds into properties for his 39-year-old girlfriend Alina Kabaeva.

Ms Kabaeva, who has been called “the uncrowned queen of Russia”, is believed to have been in a relationship with the Russian president since the early 2000s, including while he was still married.

Putin ‘funnels millions by buying Russian apartment’ for girlfriend Alina Kabaeva

Russia mulls use of nuclear weapons to fend off US attack

03:48 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Russia is mulling the use of nuclear weapons to fend off a potential attack from the US, according to a report by the RIA news agency.

The report cites an article published in a Russian defence journal Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought), that concluded that the US was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore “apparently” prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it.

The article said that Russia is “actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces - an operation of strategic deterrence forces”, RIA said.

This “presupposes the use of modern strategic offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, taking into account the latest military technologies.”

The article added that Russia needed to be able to show the US that it could not cripple its nuclear missile system and would not be able to fend off a retaliatory strike.

02:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine’s military could pull back from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to the Ukrainian president said Wednesday, amid a relentless Russian offensive that has sought for months to capture the city.

“Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they’ve held the city, but if need be, they will strategically pull back,” Alexander Rodnyansky, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told CNN. “We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing.”

The battle for Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance as defenders hold out against relentless shelling and waves of Russian troops taking heavy casualties in a months-long campaign to capture it.

Rodnyansky noted that Russia was using the best troops of the Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to encircle Bakhmut. Recent drone footage shows the scale of devastation in the city, while Zelenskyy has described it as “destroyed.”

Meanwhile, one of Zelenskyy’s top advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied on Wednesday that Ukraine had used drones to attack Russian territory following Russian official statements that Ukraine had targeted infrastructure deep inside Russia.

Ukraine official says military may pull back from Bakhmut

Putin orders tighter security at Russia-Ukraine border after spate of drone attacks

01:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Vladimir Putin has ordered that the Russian border with Ukraine be tightened after a spate of drone attacks while Moscow’s forces pushed to encircle the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Taking Bakhmut, the scene of some of the war’s fiercest fighting, would be Russia’s first major prize in more than six months and open the way to seizing bigger cities in the Donetsk region, one of four regions Moscow seeks to control. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Bakhmut is becoming “more and more difficult”.

Mr Putin instructed the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday to bolster security in the four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – currently only partially controlled by his forces, and also to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.

Mr Putin was speaking after a Russian regional governor said a drone had crashed near a natural gas distribution station in an apparent failed attack near the town of Kolomna, around 110km (70 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Ukraine does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks inside Russia, but the Kolomna incident would be its closest attempted drone strike to the Russian capital since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin orders tighter security at Russia-Ukraine border after spate of drone attacks

00:01 , Eleanor Noyce

It was a month into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces had withdrawn from around Kyiv and in their wake Bel Trew and her team stumbled on a body by an abandoned Russian camp.

His hands were tied. He had been burned and shot in the back. Soldiers said he was a teenager.

As Bel tried to find out who he was and what had happened, she uncovered a nightmare world: a nation struggling to find thousands of its missing and to identify its dead.

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

Multiple armoured Russian vehicles destroyed in battle near Maryinka

Wednesday 1 March 2023 23:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Multiple armoured Russian vehicles have been destroyed in battle near Maryinka, Ukraine.

Footage posted on Facebook on 28 February by the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade shows military vehicles being hit by missiles and bursting into flames.

“In total, 5 enemy tanks and 7 BMPs were destroyed in this heavy battle,” the unit said.

It comes as Russian forces press forward their drive to capture Bakhmut, also in the Donetsk region, in what would be Vladimir Putin’s troops’ first major victory in more than six months.

Mulitple armoured Russian vehicles destroyed in battle near Maryinka

Wednesday 1 March 2023 22:00 , Eleanor Noyce

There were bodies scattered everywhere. I remember a charred human spine and skull lying on the ground of an upturned burned-out car. Another decapitated body splayed on the ground next to an eviscerated street.

The curve of an arm, and a foot, in a kind of yin and yang shape, appearing through the soil of a mass grave. And everywhere around this was a frozen tableau of horror.

It was the beginning of April, a month into Vladimir Putin‘s illegal invasion of the country. Russian forces had just withdrawn from towns they occupied in the region west of the capital Kyiv. Without electricity, internet and mobile phone reception, the outside world had had no contact with the residents of these areas. It was the first time we had access since the start of the war. And when Moscow’s men finally pulled back, it felt like stumbling through a lucid nightmare.

The harrowing discovery in Ukraine at the centre of The Independent’s new documentary

China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

Wednesday 1 March 2023 21:30 , Eleanor Noyce

The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

That amounted to an endorsement of a Chinese 12-point peace proposal issued Friday that calls for the territorial integrity of all countries to be respected. The proposal does not say what would happen to the regions Russia has occupied since the invasion or give details on how the peace process should proceed, and has failed to gain much support.

“The core of China’s stance is to call for peace and encourage talks ... and for the legitimate security concerns of all countries to be respected,” Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

In a clear reference to the U.S. and its allies, he added, “Relevant countries should stop politicizing and using the world economy as their tool, and take measures that truly advance a cease-fire and stop to war and resolve the crisis peacefully.”

China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

Banksy artwork in Kyiv protected by new security measures after attempted theft

Wednesday 1 March 2023 21:00 , Eleanor Noyce

After the attempted theft of one of Banksy’s murals in Kyiv, the local government has implemented a new security system to keep the artwork safe and on display when damaged buildings are reconstructed.

Four sites in the capital of Ukraine have been put behind protective glass, while security guards also patrol areas to prevent future looting.

“Our position is that every single Banksy work should remain on the site as it is, in its original form,” Oleh Torkunov, deputy head of Kyiv regional military administration, said.

Banksy artwork in Kyiv protected by new security measures after attempted theft

Argentina wants Ukraine war to end, says foreign minister

Wednesday 1 March 2023 20:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said Tuesday that Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine must stop and has not only destabilised peace but also impacted prices in his country.

“Latin America is a zone of peace, the most densely populated zone of peace,” Cafiero told The Associated Press in an interview. “And we have no military developments and no military infrastructure to participate in a war that we demand should be finished and should not continue.”

He said that Argentina had condemned Russia’s invasion from the onset “because Argentina believes that the principle of territorial integrity was violated by Russia. Argentina has always had the same message at international forums.”

“What we need is peace and escalation will only destroy … especially when it comes to creating lasting peace,” he said.

Cafiero said that the war, coming on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in the increase in food, fertilizer and energy prices that had also impacted Argentina. “Even though we are producers, the impact on prices, of course, generated high inflation,” he said.

Argentina wants Ukraine war to end, says foreign minister

How Ukraine is pioneering war-time science with mobile DNA laboratories

Wednesday 1 March 2023 20:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine is pioneering war-time science by rolling out mobile laboratories with new technology capable of processing DNA samples in minutes to identify the dead.

It cuts down the time taken to identify those killed in Russia’s ruthless invasion from potentially years to just over an hour.

The new DNA machines, provided by Western donors including the French authorities and the Howard G Buffett Foundation in the United States, are being driven around the country in police vans allowing teams to process evidence in real time.

The authorities say it will substantially speed up the identification of thousands of its dead and the collection of war crime evidence for tens of thousands of cases they are building against Russia since it invaded in February 2022.

How Ukraine is pioneering war-time science with mobile DNA laboratories

Russia keeps door open on future talks about nuclear pact

Wednesday 1 March 2023 19:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Russia may continue to exchange information with the United States on issues related to their nuclear forces even after Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining arms control pact between the two countries, a senior Russian diplomat said Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia has given the U.S. Embassy formal notice about the New START treaty’s suspension after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decision into law on Tuesday.

Ryabkov noted that Russia and the U.S. had confidential discussions on matters related to the pact in recent days. He said Moscow could remain open to such exchanges in the future.

“We will communicate and exchange information when necessary,” Ryabkov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that Russia will not end the suspension “at least until our American counterparts show readiness to abandon their hostile policy toward Russia, primarily concerning the developments in Ukraine.”

Russia keeps door open on future talks about nuclear pact

Fashion designer uses Paris show to display life in Ukraine

Wednesday 1 March 2023 19:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Geo-political activism met tuxedo jackets at Paris Fashion Week as a vocal designer from Ukraine put on a show that paid homage to her country her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv.

Here are some highlights of Wednesday’s fall-winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collections:

Zelensky likens Russian attacks to Jewish massacre of WWII

Wednesday 1 March 2023 18:14 , Jane Dalton

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has likened Russia’s actions in the war to one of the deadliest single operations against Jews during the Holocaust in the second world war.

Over two days in 1941, more than 33,000 Jewish people were murdered at Babi Yar in Kyiv.

Posting a photo of Russian missiles in the capital a year ago, he recalled the wartime tragedy and wrote: “On March 1, 2022, this Russian crime was committed – against history, against humanity, against Kyiv and Ukraine.”

He added: “We will hold the terrorist state fully accountable for its genocidal war. Every murderer, terrorist and torturer will be brought to justice. Historical justice will be restored.”

Decades after the Babyn Yar tragedy, this land and this remembrance have been subjected to a new desecration. Russian terrorists fired missiles. On March 1, 2022, this Russian crime was committed – against history, against humanity, against Kyiv and Ukraine.

Lavrov to tell G20 world is ‘on brink of disaster’ and rip into US at Delhi gathering

Wednesday 1 March 2023 17:53 , Eleanor Noyce

The Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will condemn the “destructive policy” of the United States and its allies at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers as the year-long Russian war in Ukraine casts a shadow over the summit in Delhi.

Mr Lavrov will focus on “attempts by the West to take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands”, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Germany has pledged to counter Russian “propaganda” at the two-day foreign minister’s gathering which started on Wednesday. Foreign ministers and delegations from 40 countries have gathered in India’s capital for the summit.

While host countries can extend invitations to non-member countries such as Ukraine, India has not called on Kyiv to attend – but has invited nine guest nations: Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

Read more:

Lavrov holds talks with Indian and Chinese ministers

Wednesday 1 March 2023 17:15 , Jane Dalton

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has held talks with his Indian counterpart, a day before attending the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in India, which has kept a largely neutral stance on Russia’s war.

India has declined to blame Russia, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

Besides meeting Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Mr Lavrov also held talks with counterparts from Turkey, South Africa and Brazil, a senior Indian diplomat said.

He is due to meet Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang later.

Putin sends girl who drew anti-war picture to orphanage

Wednesday 1 March 2023 16:17 , Emily Atkinson

A 12-year-old Russian girl has been sent to an orphanage after she drew an anti-war picture at school, reports say.

Masha Moskaleva’s drawing featured both the Ukrainian and Russian flags, emblazoned with the words “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine”, and a woman shielding her child from Moscow’s missiles.

Independent rights watchdog OVD-Info said that the teenager’s art teacher reported her work to the school’s headteacher, who then alerted Russian authorities.

Local law enforcement in the town of Yefremov in the Tula region, south of Moscow, took action in April 2022, charging her father Alexei Moskalev, 53, with “discrediting” the Russian army for an anti-war comment he wrote on social media platform Odnoklassniki, OVD-Info said.

His daughter, who was left home alone after her father’s eventual arrest on Wednesday, was taken to a foster care facility in Yefremov, according to the watchdog.

Russian authorities have arrested a single father and sent his 12-year-old daughter to an orphanage after she drew an anti-war picture at school, the independent rights watchdog OVD-Info reported Wednesday.

Images capture civilian volunteers taking position in a suburb of Kyiv

Wednesday 1 March 2023 16:10 , Emily Atkinson

Putin ally moves to up jail time for insulting the army

Wednesday 1 March 2023 15:40 , Emily Atkinson

Russia’s top lawmaker said on Wednesday he was introducing amendments to a wartime censorship law that would increase the maximum penalty for discrediting the army from five to 15 years in jail and extend the law to cover the Wagner mercenary force.

Moscow introduced sweeping censorship laws shortly after ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago.

“Discrediting” the army can currently be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading knowingly false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence.

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, said on Wednesday his amendments would toughen the law and bring in a maximum punishment of 15 years in jail for both offences.

“This initiative will protect everyone who today is risking their lives to ensures the security of the country and our citizens”, Volodin, a close ally of President Putin, wrote on Telegram. “The punishment for violators will be severe.”

His proposals envisage fines of up to five million roubles, correctional or forced labour of up to five years, or imprisonment up to 15 years.

Russia 'will not rejoin nuclear treaty unless US changes Ukraine stance’

Wednesday 1 March 2023 15:10 , Emily Atkinson

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow would not review its suspension of the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States until it changed its policy on Ukraine, Interfax reported.

President Vladimir Putin last week announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the deal, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine. He signed the suspension into law on Tuesday.

Interfax cited Ryabkov as saying: “Until the United States changes its behavior, until we see signs of common sense in what they are doing in relation to Ukraine ... we see no chance for the decision to suspend New START to be reviewed or re-examined”.

Germany's Scholz promises ramping up of ammunition production

Wednesday 1 March 2023 14:29 , Emily Atkinson

Germany will ramp up ammunition production while ensuring it has enough replacement parts and repairs capacity in its defence industry after one year of providing military support to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“This will remain an ongoing task because we have said that we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Scholz said in Berlin following a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

China and Belarus leaders call for ceasefire

Wednesday 1 March 2023 13:40 , Jane Dalton

The presidents of China and Belarus have jointly urged a ceasefire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the war.

It amounted to an endorsement of a Chinese 12-point peace proposal issued on Friday that calls for the territorial integrity of all countries to be respected.

China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

Uncrowned queen of Russia: Putin ‘funnels millions by buying largest apartment in Russia for gymnast lover’

Wednesday 1 March 2023 13:20 , Emily Atkinson

Vladimir Putin bought his gymnast lover the largest apartment in Russia and a wooden mansion deep in the countryside, according to an investigation.

A report by Project, a Russian opposition website banned by the Kremlin, alleged that Putin, 70, funnelled millions in illicit funds into properties for his 39-year-old girlfriend Alina Kabaeva.

Ms Kabaeva, who has been called “the uncrowned queen of Russia”, is believed to have been in a relationship with the Russian president since the early 2000s, including while he was still married.

Putin ‘funnels millions by buying largest apartment in Russia for gymnast lover’

Watch: Multiple armoured Russian vehicles destroyed in battle near Maryinka

Wednesday 1 March 2023 12:50 , Emily Atkinson

Argentina wants Ukraine war to end, says foreign minister

Wednesday 1 March 2023 12:20 , Emily Atkinson

Argentina’s foreign minister Santiago Cafiero said Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must stop and has not only destabilized peace but also impacted prices in his country.

“Latin America is a zone of peace, the most densely populated zone of peace,” Cafiero told The Associated Press in an interview. “And we have no military developments and no military infrastructure to participate in a war that we demand should be finished and should not continue.”

He said that Argentina had condemned Russia’s invasion from the onset “because Argentina believes that the principle of territorial integrity was violated by Russia. Argentina has always had the same message at international forums.”

“What we need is peace and escalation will only destroy — especially when it comes to creating lasting peace,” he said.

Russia says it repelled ‘massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea'

Wednesday 1 March 2023 11:50 , Emily Atkinson

Russia’s defence ministry claims its forces have repelled what it described as a massive drone attack on Crimea by Ukrainian forces and that there were no casualties, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv demands that Moscow hand it back.