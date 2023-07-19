Ukraine-Russia war: Putin cancels South Africa trip over threat of arrest

Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa next month where he was at risk of arrest, the country’s presidency said on Wednesday.

Russia will instead be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov “by mutual agreement”, Pretoria said, after “a number of consultations” on hosting the summit.

The announcement has defused an intense political dilemma for president Cyril Ramaphosa, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

As a member of the ICC, South Africa would have been expected to act on the warrant if Putin set foot in the country for the summit alongside the leaders of Brazil, India and China.

But Pretoria had argued any arrest would be tantamount to a declaration of war against the nuclear-armed power.

Smoke and flames rise from an explosion during a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovske district, Crimea, on Tuesday - Reuters

South African diplomats have spent months trying to wrangle a way out of the confrontation, with suggestions including holding a remote meeting or transferring the summit to China.

Pretoria said Mr Ramaphosa was now “confident that the summit will be a success and calls on the nation to extend the necessary hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe”.

Act on the warrant

The opposition Democratic Alliance had added to the government’s discomfort by going to court to compel the ruling African National Congress to act on the warrant.

A government response before the court said Mr Ramaphosa believed seizing Putin would put South Africa at war.

He told the court: “It would be a reckless, unconstitutional and unlawful exercise of the powers conferred upon the government to declare war with Russia by arresting President Putin.

“My government and I have constitutional obligations to protect the national sovereignty, peace and security of the republic and its people.”

The BRICS group of nations and their attempt to form a counterweight to Western economic domination is a cornerstone of South Africa’s foreign policy.

However, the country has come under heavy domestic and international pressure not to host Putin since the ICC issued the warrant for his alleged role in deporting Ukrainian children.

Analysts have speculated that the recent domestic upheaval in Russia, with the brief mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner forces, may have come to Mr Ramaphosa’s aid, leaving Putin uneasy about travelling abroad.

03:15 PM BST

03:08 PM BST

Video appears to show Prigozhin welcoming Wagner to Belarus

A video has surfaced online apparently showing Yevgeny Prigozhin welcoming Wagner fighters to Belarus.

It has not been verified by The Telegraph, but a military monitoring group based in Belarus claimed the mercenary boss’ private jet landed in the country yesterday.

The footage, shot at night, shows a man whose voice sounds like Prigozhin’s praising his fighters. It was reposted by his press service on Telegram.

The man, who can only be seen in profile, says: “Welcome lads... Welcome to Belarusian soil.

“We fought honourably... You have done a great deal for Russia. What is going on at the front is a disgrace that we do not need to get involved in.”

He tells the men to gather their strength for a “new journey to Africa”, adding that they may return to Ukraine “when... we will not be forced to shame ourselves.”

02:47 PM BST

'We'll give you a flat in Crimea', Russians told spy

A Russian spy who was promised a $200,000-flat in Crimea has been jailed for 15 years, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

The SBU said the unnamed man gathered information about the training of Ukraine’s navy on the Black Sea and ground units in the south of the country.

He was apparently recruited by Moscow’s security services in 2010 - four years before the annexation of Crimea, and more than a decade before the full-scale invasion of Ukriane.

The SBU posted on Telegram: “In case of successful execution of enemy tasks, the Russian agent hoped to receive from his curators an apartment in the occupied Crimea.

“According to available data, he was promised residential real estate worth $200,000.”

02:34 PM BST

Watch: Odesa grain terminal hit by Russian airstrike

02:18 PM BST

Explosion at Russian ammunition depot in Crimea forces thousands to flee

Thousands of people were evacuated after an ammunition dump caught fire in Crimea, setting off a series of explosions.

Blasts were still being heard several hours after the fire at a military base in the Kirovske district was reported, according to local media.

More than two thousand people have been evacuated and temporary shelters have been provided, said Sergei Aksyonov, the region’s Russian-installed head.

He wrote on Telegram: “The causes of the fire at the training ground in the Kirovske region will be established by investigating authorities. There were no casualties.”

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief denied reports that Kyiv was behind the fire.

02:06 PM BST

Pictured: Odesa grain terminal damaged during Russian airstrike

A grain terminal in a sea port damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes on Odesa - UKRAINIAN INFRASTRUCTURE MINISTRY/via REUTERS

02:00 PM BST

Ukraine to set up new shipping route after Black Sea deal falters

Kyiv is planning a temporary shipping route to maintain grain shipments after Russia withdrew from the Black Seal deal this week.

Vasyl Shkurakov, the deputy communities minister, has written to the UN shipping agency to say Ukraine had “decided to establish on a temporary basis a recommended maritime route”.

He continued: “Its goal is to facilitate the unblocking of international shipping in the north-western part of the Black Sea.”

The route will apparently lead to the territorial waters of Romania, which is one of the neighbouring Black Sea countries.

01:43 PM BST

Give us missiles to protect grain supplies, says Zelensky adviser

Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff has said Ukraine needs more defensive weaponry to protect grain supplies from Russian airstrikes.

Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram: “Russian attacks on the infrastructure of the ‘grain agreement’ are attacks on global food security.

“It is possible to protect the infrastructure - more ABM (anti-ballistic missile) systems are needed for Ukraine to repel air attacks.”

It comes after Ukraine’s agriculture minister said that 60,000 tonnes of grain had been lost when Russia fired cruise missiles on the port of Odesa last night.

01:31 PM BST

'Crimea evacuees will only be away for a couple of days'

Thousands of civilians evacuated from near a blazing ammunition depot in Crimea will only be away for “a day or two”, the head of the peninsula’s state council has said.

Vladimir Konstantinov said on Rossiya-24 television: “Places for evacuation have been set up. There are volunteers, and there’s enough help. Everyone is provided with everything they need.

“From our experience, it’s for a day or two. It is not a long evacuation.”

“The evacuation sites in the villages are under police protection. There’s enough accommodation to hold evacuees. Everything was organized quickly.”

01:16 PM BST

Pictured: Zelensky holds 'important negotiations' with Irish PM Varadkar

“Neutrality does not mean indifference,” Volodymyr Zelensky told Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar as he welcomed him to Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter: “Today, we will hold important negotiations - security, political cooperation, justice for Ukraine and our economic cooperation.

“Although Ireland is a neutral country, this neutrality does not mean indifference, and this is very important. Thank you for all your support.”

Ireland has a longstanding policy of military neutrality, meaning it does not join alliances or make defence agreements.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - Pool/Getty Images Europe

01:04 PM BST

Putin 'could have been arrested' if he travelled to South Africa summit

Vladimir Putin will not attend a summit in South Africa because authorities would have been obliged to arrest him for war crimes.

Russia will instead be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Johannesburg conference, alongside the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.

12:58 PM BST

Russia claims it advanced 1km in Kharkiv

Russian forces have advanced one kilometre along the Kharkiv frontline in the past day, its defence ministry has claimed.

It said in a statement: “Over the last day, the advance of Russian units amounted to more than a kilometre in depth and up to two kilometres along the front.

“The advancing units captured the Molchanovo railway station in the Kharkiv region.”

12:49 PM BST

60,000 tons of grain destroyed in Russian attack

“Considerable” damage was done to grain terminals a Chornomorsk port in the Odesa region by Russian airstrikes, Ukraine’s agriculture minister has said.

Mykola Solsky added that 60,000 tons of grain, which were ready to be loaded and shipped off, had been destroyed.

After killing the #GrainDeal, 🇷🇺 Russia attacked grain and oil terminals in #Odesa, demonstrating its true attitude towards global food security

We urge the international community to join 🇺🇦 #Ukraine's efforts to save vital grain exports to the world and take a principled stance pic.twitter.com/mhVX450SVF — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) July 19, 2023

12:31 PM BST

Zelensky: Russia is targeting our grain terminals

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused “Russian terrorists” of trying to sabotage its ability to export grain after launching cruise missiles at the port of Odesa.

The Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram: “At the morning conference call, I heard information about night-time Russian strikes on Odesa, Zhytomyr, and other regions of our country.

“Russian terrorists absolutely deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain agreement.

“Every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but also to everyone in the world who seeks a normal and safe life.”

12:20 PM BST

Pictured: Airstrike sends Odesa storage facilities up in smoke

Smoke billows from a fire at a site of storage facilities hit during Russian strikes on Odesa - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

11:57 AM BST

Russia: West is ignoring Ukraine's 'terrorist attacks'

The West is turning a blind eye to “terrorist attacks” after a blast on the Kerch bridge killed two people, the Kremlin has said.

Russia accuses Ukraine of using naval drones to attack the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, to mainland Russia.

11:39 AM BST

Evacuations and road closures after military base explosion

Thousands of civilians are being evacuated in Russian-occupied Crimea after a fire broke out at a military training ground.

The incident, which occurred in the Kirovsky district, comes just days after an explosion of the Kerch bridge which links the peninsula to mainland Russia, which the Kremlin blamed on a strike from Kyiv.

There were not any casualties and the causes of the fire’s outbreak are being investigated by authorities, Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s head of government, said.

He continued: “The temporary evacuation of residents of four localities adjacent to the military field in the Kirovsky region is planned. That’s more than 2,000 people.”

Sections of the Tavrida highway, which connects Sevastopol to the Crimean port of Kerch, have been closed. Vehicles are being redirected through regional roads.

11:22 AM BST

Ukrainian mine in Black Sea destroyed by Russia

Russia’s forces destroyed a stray Ukrainian mine drifting in the south-western part of the Black Sea, its defence ministry has said.

The mine was apparently detected by Russia’s Black Sea fleet, floating roughly 111 miles northeast of the Bosporus Strait.

The ministry said: “On the decision of the ship’s commander, a Ka-27 helicopter was taken into the air, whose crew eliminated the mine with machine-gun fire.”

11:06 AM BST

Ukraine's farmers fear 'disaster' after Black Sea deal ends

Ukrainian farmers fear losing their livelihoods after Russia this week quit a wartime deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of grain.

Kees Huizinga, who owns a 15,000-hectare farm of the Cherkasy region, said: “We have some reserves so we can survive for a month or so, but if we can’t sell it’s going to be a disaster.”

He estimates war-related disruption cost his business up to £4.5m last year, and could inflict similar damage this year.

Although Ukraine can also ship produce along the Danube river, experts suggest that the Black Sea was used for up to 90pc of its pre-war exports.

10:55 AM BST

Kyiv: 'We never claimed credit for Crimea fire'

Ukrainian officials have denied taking credit for a fire that consumed a Crimean ammunition depot and forced mass evacuations.

It was previously reported that Ukraine said it carried out a “successful operation” in the peninsula that caused “damage” and “manpower losses”.

A representative for the defence ministry told the Kyiv Post: “There was no such statement.”

10:48 AM BST

Pictured: Huge fireball rises above Crimean ammunition depot

Smoke and flames rise from an explosion during a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovske district - STRINGER/REUTERS

10:12 AM BST

'Keep ban on Ukrainian imports', EU told

Five eastern European countries will ask the EU to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports after the Black Sea export deal collapsed, Hungary’s farming minister has said.

Istvan Nagy said Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia will ask for the embargo to remain beyond its 15 September deadline.

There are fears among farmers that imports will lead to grain prices plummeting, prompting protests earlier this year in Poland.

09:58 AM BST

'Russia wants to destroy Ukraine's grain exports'

Russia targeted grain terminals and port infrastructure in Odesa in air strikes last night, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser has claimed.

Mykhailo Podolyak said the attacks on Ukraine’s main Black Sea port showed Russia’s lack of regard for African countries, the UN, and “the prospects of global hunger”.

He continued: “The main objective is to destroy the possibility of shipping Ukrainian grain.”

09:53 AM BST

Pictured: Odesa firefighter battles blaze after 'hellish' attack

A firefighter works at a site of storage facilities hit during Russian missile and drone strikes in Odesa - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/via REUTERS

09:47 AM BST

Russia hoping for 'refugee crisis' as Odesa struck for second night

Russia has been accused of trying to overwhelm the West with refugees as it reportedly struck a grain terminal in the port of Odesa.

Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said: “The Russian terror of Odesa proves once again that they need hunger and problems in the countries of the Global South.

“They want to create a refugee crisis for the West. Everything is done in order to weaken allies and politically intervene in the internal affairs of these countries.”

Global leaders have accused Vladimir Putin of depriving millions of access to grain when Russia withdrew from the Black Sea export deal this week.

09:38 AM BST

'You have 3 months to sort out grain deal', Russia tells UN

Russia has issued an ultimatum on the Black Sea grain deal, saying it will refuse to restart talks on the initiative unless the UN concedes to its demands by October.

“The UN still has three months to achieve concrete results,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “If there are concrete results, we will return to the discussion of this issue.”

09:30 AM BST

MI6 boss: 'Our door is always open' to Russian informants

The head of MI6 has invited discontented Russians to share their secrets with British intelligence services.

Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) said in a rare public speech: “I invite them to do what others have already done this past 18 months and join hands with us.

“Our door is always open. We will handle their offers of help with the discretion and professionalism for which my service is famed. Their secrets will always be safe with us.”

09:22 AM BST

Chechen warlord's nephew to run yoghurt company

A nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been appointed head of Russia’s Danone subsidiary after the Kremlin seized control of the yoghurt business.

A number of Western companies have left Russia since it invaded Ukraine last year. Some assets have been “temporarily” claimed by the state under the control of Vladimir Putin’s allies.

Yakub Zakriev, the 32-year-old deputy prime minister of Chechnya, has been appointed general director of Danone Russia. Kadyrov has referred to him as his “dear nephew” on social media.

09:10 AM BST

'Several explosions' heard in Crimea

Explosions can be heard in Crimea’s Kirovsky District where a military base is on fire, Russian news agency Tass has reported.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed head of Crimea’s government, first warned that the fire had broken out more than four hours ago.

Temporary shelters have been set up for evacuated residents, while emergency services are on the scene.

08:54 AM BST

Ukraine conducts 'successful operation' in Crimea

Ukraine has hailed a “successful operation” in Russian-occupied Crimea after a fire at a military base prompted thousands of civilian evacuations.

Kylylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, did not specify what the operation was or where specifically it took place.

He said in a statement: “A successful operation was conducted on occupied Crimea. The enemy conceals the extent of the damage and the number of losses in manpower.”

08:51 AM BST

Grain terminal hit in Russian attack on Odesa

Russian cruise missiles struck a grain terminal in Odesa on the second consecutive night of strikes to hit the port, it has been reported.

It comes after the Kremlin withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed the safe passage of cargo ships from three Ukrainian ports. Authorities want exports to continue even without Russia’s participation.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram: “The Russians directed Onyx and X-22 [missiles] to the port and critical infrastructure.

“A grain and oil terminal was hit, tanks and loading equipment were damaged, a fire started, all competent services are working to eliminate the consequences.”

08:40 AM BST

Pictured: Man rides motorbike over destroyed bridge in Kharkiv

A man rides a motorbike as he crosses the destroyed bridge over the Vovcha River in Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

08:31 AM BST

MoD: Russia struggling with 'Dnipro dilemma'

Moscow “faces a dilemma” over which of its troops to reinforce after Ukrainian successes on the Dnipro River, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

It said in an intelligence update that Ukraine had destroyed Russian boats as it fought for islands on the Dnipro delta, as well as opening up a small bridgehead near the Antonivsky Bridge.

While the Russia could push back by reinforcing its Dnipro forces, the MoD noted this would weaken the “stretched units” responding to the counteroffensive in the south.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/21kg30qRdN



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/qHZCYmH3UF — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 19, 2023

08:25 AM BST

Ukraine warned 20 years ago that Europe and the US were too close to Putin

Newly released archives reveal Ukraine warned two decades ago that the West had “too rosy” a view of Vladimir Putin, Gordon Rayner writes.

Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine’s then president, pleaded in 2002 with Sir Tony Blair to support the former Soviet state joining the EU, but the British ambassador to Kyiv suggested the UK saw Ukraine as “not really European”.

In a memo to Sir Tony from Roger Liddle, his special adviser on European affairs, Mr Liddle said: “The Ukrainians are depressed that most of Europe and the new US administration is running them down.

Read the full story here.

08:22 AM BST

Pictured: Mykolaiv hotel sent up in flames by missile strike

A firefighter works at the site of a recreation hotel hit by a Russian missile strike in the village of Kobleve, Mykolaiv - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Two people have been injured across the Mykolaiv region, although the city itself was spared a repeat of Monday night’s missile strikes.

The local defence force said on Telegram that an attack on the settlement on Koblivska had destroyed “recreational infrastructure facilities” on the coast.

Two people were injured during the incident, one of whom was sent to hospital.

Russian forces launched five waves of artillery on Ochakiv yesterday but no casualties were reported.

08:14 AM BST

'Ukrainian agent' jailed for 12 years by Russia

A man who Russia claims is an agent of Ukraine’s defence ministry has been jailed for 12 years after allegedly smuggling explosives into the country.

Alexander Tsilyk was also accused on creating arms caches in “Russian territory” and will split his sentence between prison and a penal colony.

The court told Russia’s Tass news agency:“ The court sentenced Tsilyk to 12 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 rubles. He will spend the first three years in prison, and the remaining part of his sentence - in a high-security penal colony.

“He admitted his guilt in part, and actively assisted in solving and investigating crimes.”

08:10 AM BST

10 civilians injured by Russian attacks in Donetsk

Russian attacks have wounded 10 people across Donetsk, the region’s governor says.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said: “On July 18, the Russians wounded 10 residents of Donetsk region; 5 in Zhelanny Persh, 2 in Lyman, 1 in Avdiika, Kurakhivka and Krasnohorivka.

“Current, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas. Every war criminal will be punished.”

08:02 AM BST

MI6 chief to say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains doomed

The chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) will on Wednesday say Russia is failing in its military aims in Ukraine as he gives a rare speech in Prague, Robert Mendick writes.

Sir Richard Moore is set to make the comments at the British Embassy in the Czech capital, emphasising the UK’s “close relationship” with the former Eastern Bloc country and the symbolism of the country’s resistance to Soviet imperialism in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as Ukraine warned that Russia is amassing a force of 100,000 soldiers to attack the northern section of its frontline to divert forces away from its counter-offensive.

Read the full story here.

08:00 AM BST

Watch: Fire breaks out at military base in Crimea

07:57 AM BST

Ukraine hit by 'dozens of missiles' in overnight strike

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure and military facilities with dozens of drones and missiles last night, the Ukrainian air force has reported.

It said on Telegram that the waves of attacks were focused on Odesa in the south and comprised of:

16 Kalibr cruise missiles

8 Kh-22 cruise missiles

6 Onyx cruise missiles

1 Kh-59 air missile

32 “Shahed” attack drones

Air defences apparently destroyed 13 Kalibr missiles, the Kh-59 missile and 32 drones.

07:50 AM BST

Odesa endures 'hellish' night of strikes

Russia launched a “hellish” strike on Odesa in the second consecutive night of bombardment, a Ukrainian official has said.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the city’s military administration, said the attack was “very powerful, truly massive” on his Telegram channel.

“It was a hellish night,” he said, adding that details on damage and casualties will come later.

The attacks on Odesa, one of Ukraine’s main ports for exporting grain, followed a pledge of retaliation by Russia after a blast on a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on Monday.

07:42 AM BST

Russia brainwashing Ukrainian children to ‘use as weapons’

Officials warn that Russia is brainwashing abducted children to turn them against Ukraine, Nataliya Vasilyeva and Inna Varenytsia writes.

It comes as a Telegraph investigation reveals a system of re-education to “Russify” children illegally taken from Ukraine.

Children schooled in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine and Crimea have been taught to blame “Nazis and Nato” for the war that has killed family and friends.

Pupils are forced to learn the Russian national anthem, study textbooks littered with historical inaccuracies and, in some cases, write thank-you letters to Russian soldiers responsible for atrocities in their regions.

Read the full story here.

07:41 AM BST

